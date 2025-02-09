Angelina Jolie wore Elie Saab to the Critics Choice Awards: fine or meh?

Here are some photos from Friday night’s Critics Choice Awards. This will probably be Angelna Jolie’s final appearance during the awards season, unless she’s invited to present at the SAGs or Oscars, I guess. You never know – she is a two-time Oscar winner already, so it’s more than possible that the Academy would invite her to be a presenter. Anyway, Angelina did not leave the awards season with a bang. She chose this peachy-beige-tea-rose lace Elie Saab Spring 2025 gown which… eh. I’m mad at the color, I’m mad at her hair these days. But overall, I’m happy that it wasn’t a sack dress and it also feels like she’s been venturing out of her comfort zone here and there. It ended up being an okay night for Jolie – that POS Chelsea Handler didn’t even say her name, and Demi Moore went over and hugged Angelina when Demi won Best Actress. It feels like Angelina has made some new friendships during this season.
Michelle Yeoh kind of disappointed me too? She wore this absolutely terrible Balenciaga look. Her hair also looked… not-great. She has great hair too, but it’s too “flat” and lifeless here.
Lupita Nyong’o was one of several women wearing Chanel. I, uh, don’t think Lupita got the best Chanel look, honestly. She’s always beautiful, but this is a minidress with black tulle and it looks like a homemade fashion project.
Margaret Qualley in Chanel – she’s been wearing Chanel throughout the awards season, and she has a good Chanel contract. I actually sort of like this? It’s more flowy and romantic than I would normally associate with Chanel.
Jodie Foster in Chanel – the dress is super-conservative and very “Jodie,” but can I just say? I love her hair these days. That choppy bob is killer and I love the subtle grey streaks. Her colorist is doing a great job.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 07: Angelina Jolie wearing Elie Saab arrives at the 30th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 961240357, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 07: Angelina Jolie wearing Elie Saab arrives at the 30th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 961240581, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 07: Angelina Jolie wearing Elie Saab arrives at the 30th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 961240725, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 07: Angelina Jolie wearing Elie Saab arrives at the 30th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 961241197, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 07: Jodie Foster wearing a Giorgio Armani Prive gown arrives at the 30th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 961244160, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Jodie Foster, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 07: Lupita Nyong’o wearing Chanel arrives at the 30th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 961244342, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Lupita Nyong’o, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 07: Michelle Yeoh wearing Balenciaga arrives at the 30th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 961244436, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Michelle Yeoh, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 07: Jodie Foster wearing a Giorgio Armani Prive gown arrives at the 30th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 961246565, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Jodie Foster, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 07: Margaret Qualley wearing Chanel arrives at the 30th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 961248610, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Margaret Qualley, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 07: Michelle Yeoh wearing Balenciaga arrives at the 30th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 961249094, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Michelle Yeoh, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 07: Michelle Yeoh wearing Balenciaga arrives at the 30th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 961249235, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Michelle Yeoh, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
I’m really not loving blonde hair on Angie, it just washes her out, in my humble opinion. And this dress is doing nothing for her but if she’s happy with it then that’s all that matters. My favorite dress so far is Zoe Saldana’s, I love the color and the fit is impeccable!
Oh fear, button placement on Jodie’s chest, whhhhhyyyyy! And I’m old enough to remember when Angelina was edgy and goth, how did she go to wearing stuff that looks so droopy and bland and octogenarian? She’s not even fifty yet, that dress makes me cry
I was just coming to say about those buttons, and the sagging pockets at the crotch area. It gives me a demented teddy bear look with the eyebrows above the boob buttons and besides being the ugliest version of Chanel jacket I’ve ever seen, it seems to be the wrong proportion for a petite body like Jodie’s.
I don’t like any of the dresses. Or looks. Maybe they are all just tired. It’s a tough time in the USA on so many levels.
There’s something about Lupita’s countenance, grace and (to a lesser extent) just her body type that makes EVERYTHING look good on her.
She’s so elegant and regal.
Angie continues to look tired. She’s so beautiful but that blonde hair really washes her out.
I’m so impressed with the career Margaret Qualley has forged but can I say something mean? Her parents are so beautiful. She’s pretty but not like them!!!
Michelle Yeoh’s look is awful. Amazing body but she can’t pull that off!
I love Jodie Foster but she looks like she should be in command of an inter-planetary star ship. lol
Angelina is not a 2 time Oscar winner.
That’s Emma Stone, Cate Blanchett, Renée Zellweger, Denzel Washington, Sean Penn et al.
Jolie has 1 competitive AA and 1 Humanitarian Oscar.
That’s like saying Tyler Perry, Michael J Fox are Oscar winners cause they were (very deservedly) awarded the very same Jean Hershlot Humanitarian Award.
I see you’re putting the b1tchy in celebitchy today, Jegede.
Margaret Qualley has worn some lovely pieces by Chanel this season. She looks good in these romantic, flowy designs.
I think Angelina looks lovely despite the less than flattering hair and dress color. I actually don’t mind the dress, would love to see it in a steel blue-gray, maybe. I think Michelle Y’s dress is interesting but the styling kinda ruins it for me.
I’m imagining Angelina in Margaret’s dress, I love Lupita’s whimsical look the best, and Michelle is wearing so much fabric, neither the design of the dress nor Michelle is discernible. I think Angelina looks lovely- she seems to be into neutrals. I agree that the blonde washes her out a bit, though.
I think this is the first time I really understood the dislike for the blonde hair on Angelina. It really doesn’t look good. It’s a shame that she never really found her groove with the red carpet style wise. The dress is like a dusty attic relic.
Lupita’s dress looks like one of those desperate designer “saves” on Project Runway. The runway is in ten minutes, you realize you have only a minidress in a ho-hum print, so you throw black netting over it. Chanel should be ashamed to send her out like this.
All of these looks are a big no from me, dawg.
I don’t mind the dress at all. Yes it’s a dress for an older actress but think of it on her with her former brunette locks. It’s just that the color and her hair kind of match now that make it overall look blah. Nobody here was on their A game. Maybe because it wasn’t televised? Or was it? it’s just that it’s a minor awards show compared to SAG and the Oscars. Even less than the GG despite that one being hardly legitimate any more. There are too many award shows imo.
Angie’s hair color is a no for me. The dress color blending with hair and skin tone is hair is also a no, but im happy I saw her for all those events
I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s not Jodie’s natural color, and she gets Alexandria (Hedison) to give it a few snips when it gets in her eyes.
Love Angie’s red lipstick, but the gown’s giving Victorian Ghost.