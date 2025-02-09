Angelina Jolie wore Elie Saab to the Critics Choice Awards: fine or meh?

Here are some photos from Friday night’s Critics Choice Awards. This will probably be Angelna Jolie’s final appearance during the awards season, unless she’s invited to present at the SAGs or Oscars, I guess. You never know – she is a two-time Oscar winner already, so it’s more than possible that the Academy would invite her to be a presenter. Anyway, Angelina did not leave the awards season with a bang. She chose this peachy-beige-tea-rose lace Elie Saab Spring 2025 gown which… eh. I’m mad at the color, I’m mad at her hair these days. But overall, I’m happy that it wasn’t a sack dress and it also feels like she’s been venturing out of her comfort zone here and there. It ended up being an okay night for Jolie – that POS Chelsea Handler didn’t even say her name, and Demi Moore went over and hugged Angelina when Demi won Best Actress. It feels like Angelina has made some new friendships during this season.

Michelle Yeoh kind of disappointed me too? She wore this absolutely terrible Balenciaga look. Her hair also looked… not-great. She has great hair too, but it’s too “flat” and lifeless here.

Lupita Nyong’o was one of several women wearing Chanel. I, uh, don’t think Lupita got the best Chanel look, honestly. She’s always beautiful, but this is a minidress with black tulle and it looks like a homemade fashion project.

Margaret Qualley in Chanel – she’s been wearing Chanel throughout the awards season, and she has a good Chanel contract. I actually sort of like this? It’s more flowy and romantic than I would normally associate with Chanel.

Jodie Foster in Chanel – the dress is super-conservative and very “Jodie,” but can I just say? I love her hair these days. That choppy bob is killer and I love the subtle grey streaks. Her colorist is doing a great job.