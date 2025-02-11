Sigourney Weaver joined Star Wars because ‘I get to have scenes with a little Grogu’



The Mandalorian and Grogu movie doesn’t come out until May 2026, but many Star Wars fans are already looking forward to it. The casting that we know so far is kinda random. Sigourney Weaver (not random) and Jeremy Allen White (very random) join Internet daddy Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin) as the latest new-era Star Wars cast members. Because I am now on record for being wrong about Jude Law’s turn in Skeleton Crew, I am still (for now) maintaining my vow to remain nonpartisan about casting. I mean it! Adam Driver/Kylo Ren who?! (FWIW, Driver was robbed by the Internet’s worst fanbois. I will never forgive them for throwing a tantrum after The Last Jedi and ruining The Rise of Skywalker.)

Anyway, SciFi darling Sigourney Weaver is now going to be a part of the Star Wars Universe! There’s still no word on the character that she’s playing, but we know that she interacts with “Baby Yoda” himself, Grogu. While promoting Apple TV+’s new slasher/romance movie, The Gorge (co-starring Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy), Sigourney talked to Games Radar about what it was like to film The Mandalorian and get heavily-industry-coveted scenes with Grogu.

Sigourney Weaver says she never really thought about joining the Star Wars franchise, but when she was offered a role in the upcoming movie The Mandalorian & Grogu, there was one teeny tiny thing that made her sign on: Baby Yoda. “I get to have scenes with a little Grogu which is probably why I did the movie,” Weaver tells GamesRadar+. “And he’s a little badass too. It’s going to be wonderful for people to see what Grogu is up to now because he’s grown up a little bit and is capable of much more than maybe we think just watching the series.” As Weaver did not appear in The Mandalorian series, we still don’t know for sure who her character is, although it has been reported that Weaver is playing a New Republic Colonel Bishop in the film. When asked for more on her mysterious role, Weaver replies, “I play a wonderful character who is, you know, in a position of authority. And I have to send the Mandalorian out on a mission on the Outer Rim where all the bad stuff happens.” With so much experience working on big sci-fi franchises like Alien and Avatar, it is surprising that Weaver didn’t join the galaxy far, far away sooner. “I admire [Star Wars], but I don’t sit around wishing I was in another franchise, because I’ve been so lucky to be in some wonderful ones,” Weaver adds. “But at the time, when I was offered it, I was delighted. I’m a great fan of John Favreau. I was already a great fan of The Mandalorian.” Directed and written by Jon Favreau, the movie welcomes back Pedro Pascal as bounty hunter Din Djarin who embarks on an exciting new adventure with his apprentice Grogu. The Mandalorian & Grogu hits theatres on May 2026.

[From Games Radar]

Well, I can’t blame Sigourney here. If someone gave me the opportunity to be in a Star Wars, I would do it too, hands down. Massive bonus points if I get to interact with new era Star Wars’ most popular character, Grogu. You might even get an action figure in your likeness! But in all seriousness, Sigourneyy getting cast in The Mandalorian and Grogu makes perfect sense and gives someone another box checked off of their Bingo card. It’s somewhat like how Harrison Ford has finally made himself a part of yet another big franchise (Marvel). I can see her playing a diplomat or someone in the post-Galactic government that’s on Mando and Grogu’s side. In the meantime, I am looking forward to Andor‘s second and final season coming out in April. Viva le résistance. Fight the Empire.