Mail: Invictus volunteers complain about Prince Harry’s ‘woke distractions’

Invictus Games founder Prince Harry made a speech at at the Vancouver-Whistler Opening Ceremony on Saturday. He spoke to the diverse crowd of veterans and Invictus families, and he spoke about the competitors’ “courage, values and humanity.” He also said that those values deserved respect in a time “when there is no shortage of crises, no absence of uncertainty, no lack of weak moral character in the world.” All of this is true – there is a global crisis of moral character, a global leadership vacuum, and everything feels so uncertain and chaotic right now. Of course, if you think about Donald Trump 24-7, you’re going to think that Harry was referencing Trump. But think about everything else happening in the world – Harry could have been referencing dozens of other situations. Well, obviously, people are desperately trying to make this into “Harry attacked Donald Trump!” By “people,” I mean the rabid right-wing British tabloids. The Mail ran this exclusive:

Prince Harry’s apparent swipe at Donald Trump after he called his wife ‘terrible’ was an unwelcome ‘distraction’ from the good work of Invictus, one insider told MailOnline today. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been accused of choosing to ‘continuously insert themselves into the spotlight’ at the Games. ‘They have become a distraction, overshadowing the veterans who should be at the centre of it all’, one volunteer has said. ‘This event should be about the veterans, not royal spectacle’. The Duke of Sussex used his speech to 40,000 people at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Canada to bemoan ‘weak moral character in the world’ – before thanking veterans – in comments widely views as a dig at the new US President. It came after Mr Trump had batted away calls for Harry’s deportation amid controversy over his visa and his historical drug use. ‘I don’t want to do that. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible’, the President said. Harry founded Invictus with the support of his father King Charles and brother Prince William as well as other senior royals to support and encourage wounded military personnel. A senior Invictus Games volunteer, involved in the organising of the event in Vancouver and Whistler since it was announced in 2022, has claimed Prince Harry’s speech was a ‘woke’ distraction that would not be welcomed by wounded, injured, and sick military personnel at opening ceremony at Vancouver’s BC Place stadium. ‘While we remain committed to supporting the veterans and their families, there is growing frustration over how Harry and Meghan have dominated the narrative’, the insider said. ‘Public sentiment, especially among veterans, reflects this frustration—most do not respect how they continuously insert themselves into the spotlight. Unlike them, veterans and their families do not see themselves as victims. Their “woke” agenda dies with veterans’. Another insider said: ‘While you can understand it, he must be upset, it is a shame that Harry chose to say what he did, when he did’.

MailOnline asked Harry’s spokesman to comment on the Duke’s speech and whether it was a reference to Donald Trump.

[From The Daily Mail]

Just to be clear, these are random people (probably rota journalists) hearing “uncertainty” and “weak moral character” and screaming that Harry is obviously talking about Trump. If it’s not about you, why does it bother you, you know? It’s the royal reporters insisting that this was a flat reference to Trump and trying to get other people worked up about Harry being “woke.” Incidentally, I remember a time when Republicans were the ones to weaponize “moral character” for their own political purposes. Now their god is an orange, makeup-wearing rapist and Nazi and they cry when someone suggests that he might have a weak moral character. As for the quotes about Harry and Meghan “centering themselves” within Invictus… that’s how I know the Mail was just quoting some other tabloid reporter. They’re twisting themselves in knots to justify why it’s “bad” that the founder of Invictus is on the ground, supporting the games. Also: they actually understand that the games are a good thing, or else they wouldn’t be desperately trying to give William and Charles credit for Invictus.