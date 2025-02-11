Petar Petrov: Princess Kate is ‘truly one of a kind. She is not a movie star or a top model’

Last week, the Princess of Wales went on a field trip with some schoolkids. They took a bus to the National Portrait Gallery and checked out a new interactive exhibition for children. In the days after the field trip, we learned that it was likely something NPG put together with the school, and NPG likely asked their royal patron to ride along, which is exactly what Kate did. Hilariously, this outing came just a few days after Kensington Palace briefed far and wide that they would no longer speak about Kate’s clothing or provide fashion IDs. Those briefings did not go over well, and neither did Kate’s muddled outfit for the NPG outing – charcoal trousers, charcoal turtleneck and a shapeless brown blazer. Well, now the blazer’s designer is speaking out – even though Kate doesn’t want to talk about clothes, for the love of god – and saying that Kate is “one of a kind” and more.
Kate Middleton’s style choices are a reflection of her priorities, in more ways than one. When the Princess of Wales wore a minimalist outfit to visit an art gallery on Feb. 4, the look seemed to underscore a recent report that the palace would be focusing less on what she wears and more on her charitable causes. However, the designer of the chocolate brown wool-blend blazer she wore to hang out with kindergarten kids at the National Portrait Gallery recently says that her style directive is so appealing because of its simplicity, not in spite of it.
“I think she looks much more modern in the way she dresses now,” Petar Petrov, the Austrian-based designer tells PEOPLE. “She looks relaxed, and I think she can win the hearts of people even more because she feels like a real person that people can connect with, like Princess Diana. That’s special and makes her even more relevant than ever.”
The designer, whose celebrity clients include Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana, says he had no idea that Princess Kate was going to wear the blazer until he saw pictures of her getting off the minibus outside the museum in London.
“We were so surprised when this happened! We don’t know which retailer she bought it from but we are so happy to see she bought it independently and wears it so well,” he says.
The $1,530 jacket sold out within 24 hours. The designer says, “We have had a lot of requests! We are continually trying to restock the blazer. She definitely has an impact, and we have experienced the ‘Kate Effect’ — and we are enjoying it!”
On how the impact differs from his other clients, the designer says, “We are used to working with Hollywood celebrities, but she is not that sort of celebrity, Kate is a very different thing entirely, she is truly one of a kind. She is not a movie star or a top model, she is an amazing addition for us.”
I’m sorry, this jacket costs HOW MUCH? $1530 for that?? For some reason, I thought of that Alessandra Rich interview from a few years ago, where she was basically like… sure, I’m glad Kate wears my pieces but people get the wrong impression of my clothes because Kate makes them look so fussy and conservative. I think that’s a consistent designer dilemma – I know people roll their eyes at “The Kate Effect” at this point, but it’s true that Kate can and sometimes does give designers exposure. The problem for those designers is that Kate tends to bring all of her fussy, buttony, doily energy to their pieces. All I’ll say is that seeing Kate in this jacket did not make me want to see what else the designer is doing, you know?
Oh she’s one of a kind alright and not in a good way. She has no fashion sense, she likes to copy. She likes to have us think she has substance but she proves over and over that she doesn’t. Can’t is a fake and a fraud nothing more.
No, she’s not. Sadly she’s an air-headed clothes horse who is not aging well. Nothing more.
The little girl picking her nose is sending me.
That’s all I got.
The bus exiting one is doing it for me. It shows us who Kate really is, and how she does not care AT ALL about anything related to royal work.
How much did they pay him to admit that, that monstrosity was his? The way she styled it was bad.
Also, I hope he is prepared for bankruptcy. He should ask the designer of those prairie dresses and that vampire dress how her association with their brands went.
Also, I thought her outfit was comprised of highstreet finds? Now there is a designer?
Not another “isn’t Kathy wonderful” build her up fluff piece🤦🏼♀️.. it’s getting old, and beyond nauseating.
Her wig work is awful and never ceases to amaze me and she just looks so haggard and miserable all the time. Damn girl, damn.
I’m wondering if this is why KP said they didn’t want to talk about fashion. So the designers would come out and do it for them? I have no idea but I still don’t like the shaming way KP said they are only talking about substance and never fashion.
@jais, exactly. She gets far more exposure by letting the stores/ designers sing her praises.
I’ve found that jacket a hundred times hanging at my local Thrift store on the SALE rack. Yep, she’s definitely not a super model.
Oh Kaiser thank you for your photo choices. I didn’t see these last week and you made me just spit out my tea. The photo with the girl picking her nose? Chefs kiss. Kate looks soooo over it.
Kate, please get your hair cut shorter, and wear it neater. It’s aging you unnecisssarily. And make sure you don’t wear black with brown and also that the light is on when you dress.
I really thought that she would emerge from her illness with a shorter hair cut.
Of course, she’s one of a kind – she’s the only Princess of Wales.
And I don’t know about the designer or the cost, but she looks like she dressed out of the laundry bin. The fabric should not be sagging and wrinkling like that.
Dressed out of the laundry bin — and in the dark.
This is spectacularly bad, and I’d be too ashamed to claim this sad sackas my own.
As to PoW: FewchaKween may be the only contemporary one, but I think we can all agree that there’s only one *Princess* of Wales who truly deserved that title — the Queen of Hearts, Diana, who not only looked the part, including posture, but also took voluntary elocution lessons.
Unlike this one, who can’t be bothered.
Yup. She’s neither a model or actress. She was an absolute nothing who simply climbed her way to the top—and still has nothing to show for it beyond giving birth to 3 privileged kids to perpetuate the monarchy.
I don’t believe “climbing” was the position she employed to rise to the top.
She is nothing like Diana. Kate is lazy always has been
I thought they were on the don’t focus on my clothes trai. For Kate.
I think I had a jacket like that in the 90s, before I could afford good tailoring. Wait, her jacket cost how much?
Who is that woman behind Kate who looks soooo pleased with herself for being photographed with her? And Kate looks like she’d rather be anywhere else in the world than at this visit.
Okay, I’m laughing cuz this story might need an update. KP just went on record to say Kate never said this only substance no fashion thing and a spokesperson from KP spoke out of turn. A mess.