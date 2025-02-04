Princess Kate rode on a bus with some kids & they went on a field trip in London

Thank God we’re no longer supposed to talk about the Princess of Wales’s style whatsoever, because she walked out of her house today looking particularly bedraggled. Kate and her shapeless grey-and-brown ensemble were out today in London, where she rode on a bus with a group of school kids and they visited the National Portrait Gallery. This is the big launch/relaunch of Kate’s Early Years project, Shaping Us. Or something, whatever, Kate is keen about kids.
The Princess of Wales travelled by coach along with an enthusiastic group of five-year-olds as she joined them on a visit to an exhibition in central London. Rather than a formal arrival in a royal car, the princess stepped off the bus with the primary school class as they pulled up at the National Portrait Gallery.
The children were visiting a trail around the gallery encouraging them to think about their emotions, linked to Catherine’s early years education project, Shaping Us.
At the weekend she launched an initiative aimed at teaching young children about “positive relationships” and challenging “mistrust and misunderstanding”.
The gallery visit is another part of Catherine’s gradual return to work after completing her cancer treatment. The gallery, which has Catherine as its royal patron, has opened an interactive, storytelling trail for young children, with activities encouraging them to think about their emotions as they create their own self-portrait.
Children from All Souls primary school in Westminster in London tried out the exhibition which uses the idea of a magical tree, with the royal visit surprising visitors at the gallery.
Something nice: I think it’s cool when big, fancy museums do these kinds of kid-specific programs and interactive exhibitions. Kids should learn that museums are open to them too, and I just love that kids get to go on these kinds of field trips. As for Kate and her substance… I guess the substance of this was Kate encouraging the kids to talk about their emotions? “I feel” statements, perchance? I feel that Kate wore a really bad ensemble on purpose to challenge us to NOT talk about it. We’re also not supposed to talk about how she’s not wearing Big Blue, right? She’s wearing her “new eternity band.”
I guess that’s a decent outing for her. I just wish she’d give up the long flowing wiglets, and do a big chop for a bob. It would give her instant youth. Maybe with waves.
Every time I see Kate I’m reminded that my hair is also too long – its Kate’s length, but without any additional wiglets! I’m used to the way I look (and I’m a bit lazy), but seeing someone else with too-long hair really makes it clear that it’s a dated, aging look.
I think it depends. Meghan’s hair is long and doesn’t seem to age her. So, I think it just depends on different things like hair health and face shape. Yours could look great? Kate could have it just a little bit past the shoulders and it could still feel long? But Im guessing she just likes the long ringlets.
I’m in my early 60’s, and recently cut over a foot of hair off. My hair was half way down my back and wavy, but it was dragging my face down. (or so I thought) I was traumatized for 3 days, my hair has been part of my identity since I was 16. It’s been a couple of weeks now and I’m much better/happier. My hair has unbelievable bounce and it’s actually curly instead of only wavy. I have long been jealous of curly-haired ladies and now I have my own. I also look 7 years younger. I have to get it trimmed a LOT more often than ever, but I’m very happy with the way it and I look.
I never could see the wiglets, until today. Yikes, she needs a better hairdresser, their supposed to blend in, those just stick out.
Me too… when I saw it being so obvious my mouth fell open.
Really, really obvious today. Also, do they have hard water in Windsor? I say this because I spent a year in grad school in Cambridge, which has hard water. My hair looked this flat, dull, and lifeless for that whole year due to the water. I never felt clean! Horrible year.
Anyhoo, as for Katie Keen, yeah, best we don’t know what went into today’s outfit. That jacket looks cheap, like it was found in the bottom of a bin where clothes are sold by the pound or kilo. And supposedly all neutrals go with all neutrals, but Kate found the exception to that rule, brown and grey do NOT go together. At all.
Final thought: Kate is so unconnected to that kid whose hand she’s holding. She’s more interested in looking ahead to the photographers. What a psycho.
Well we’re not supposed to talk a out her clothes now, so I guess it leaves The Wiglets, and she brought them out in force today.
This is all about some strange competition with Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex dressed casually and held hands with a little girl in Columbia, so Kate must do it too. The last picture in someone’s mind of a princess relating to children and holding a little girl’s hand will be Kate’s. I can’t even with the fact that she’s wearing a bracelet and minimum jewelry.
I guess the theory is if they can’t truly own the relatable, down-to-earth humanitarian vibe they can confuse the issue by having Kate and William mimic it. And … this is all very much my own opinion.
This is why their projects are not working, they are always trying to keep up. Kate is the Princess of copy and paste 😀
I forgot about that. I was critiquing Kate for the drab colors with kids but realized I didn’t mind Meghan’s outfit in Colombia. Idk, the camel of Meghan’s coat reads warmer to me and she wore it with white. But yeah, sometimes I have to question my biases. Meghan doesn’t always wear colors around kids either. But I genuinely liked Meghan’s outfit. Whereas here, I’m like meh, its fine but don’t actively like. Now that’s without touching any of the potential copy-keening.
They missed the whole part where it was the little girl in Colombia who reached out to Meghan spontaneously and not a total media set up for Kate to get good PR. If I was a parent in that school I would be peeved that my child gets used for Kate’s PR. Not all parent put their young kids on social media and Kate has global attention here and makes sure to pose away ignoring the kid.
These comments about the little girl with Kate reminded me of the year that William and Kate spent trying (trying!) to replicate the Sussexes’ famous umbrella photo. Oh, my God that was sad and obvious. When will these people ever stop?
This woman is such a snooze. Possibly the most boring outfit she’s ever worn. Oops, sorry, I meant to talk about her “substance “, lol.
Thus is so entertaining to me. The woman has no substance, all she has is her ‘style’, and she doesn’t have that either.
But hey, we’re supposed to talk about her and embiggen her. Yep, she’s… there. She’s a person. Yay her for being a person.
Starving Artist cosplay. Wrinkled and bedraggled.
I can’t believe a woman who’d wear black/dark gray and brown together was worried Meghan would steal her fashion contacts. This is almost disastrous.
Told them to think about their emotions. She is not a psychologist and should not be using them for early years. She should be showing them the museum
Yikes! Her wig looks particularly janky here! . Gray and brown do absolutely nothing for Keen.
She really ought to cease and desist with all the “counseling” and lowkey therapy. What have those schoolchildren done to deserve that? She has no training and her reputation as a vicious racist is already established.
Kate’s hair is fascinating to me. All of that money at her disposal and her hair looks like a mess. I’ve got nothing against extensions, but my goodness, get them done correctly. I’ve seen girls on TikTok do their own extensions at home that look better than this.
@Beverly: i also genuinely wonder what “managing mistrust” has to do with the national portrait gallery. Like, why go there? What exactly is the link? Is the NPG doing an exibition on anger or something?
The hair and wigs are out of control
This occasion called for pony tail. That mess is embarrassing. Who let her leave the house looking like this? She looks like she rolled out of bed and dressed in the dark as well! Do better, Kate!
I’m particularly releived that we don’t have to discuss the tayloring of those pants. Now about the work: it’s a great initiative from the NPG that provides a great opportunity for school field trips. It’s also great that she decided to promote it, I’m sure more teachers are aware of it now. I’m not even joking. This is what she should do all the time and give out grants for programs like this. I’m trying to be nice here, but she just slapped the logo of her campaign on a program that was done by others.
Well I suppose they now have publicity for their cause so she has done something useful.
Substance is she took kids to the museum because she likes museums. Wasn’t she an art history major? Yes it is nice to get kids interested in museums I took mine wherever we lived and now they take their children. I won’t mention her lack of fashion for this outing.
Interesting to note she has a child of color in almost every pic over on the Fail. Even has her arm around one. All I could see though was that pic of her in the Caribbean with all the POC kids behind a wire fence.
Considering how we were just reminded yesterday how much Kate loves to drink crack babies, and then, add in the fact that she had “concerns” about Archie’s skin tone, refused to even let her kids acknowledge baby Archie at a polo match and ignored the baby herself, I’m kind of uncomfortable with those photo-ops and wish she just wouldn’t.
She’s not introducing the children to museums. Pretty much every primary school in the UK arranges field trips to museums. If anything, I’d say she tagged along on a long-planned trip by this school.
This. She had nothing to do with the creation of this exhibit, nothing to do with the NPGs working with the schools. As she’s royal patron, she got invited on the field trip. She’s the ultimate spokesmodel.
I notice she’s launched another busy work thing. Good thing she had Queen Mary to copy from given Queen Mary’s Foundation has been doing work in relation to emotional wellbeing in kids and young people for years. She’s also copy keening outfits too I see.
So I guess I’m confused. Did the launch already launch? And the launch was just Kate asking kids to think about their emotions? Huh. You know who already did that? Mr. Rogers. And Daniel Tiger.
i’m sorry, but “did the launch already launch” is just cracking me up. That pretty much sums up so much about Kate.
idk, I guess I thought there was going to be a launching event with more fanfare? Maybe the launch hasn’t fully launched?
That’s our Kate, perpetual failure to launch.
She’s copying Meghan from Columbia. The brown jacket, the pants, the girl in school clothes
The girl in the school 🏫 walking hand in hand with her
She’s desperate cause with early years this could’ve been done
But copy Kate don’t have an idea nor have people around her to have 🆕 ideas
So here’s the desperation
Yep! This is what she is going for. Sorry, I typed my comments below before I saw yours.
That little girl was so cute with her glasses.
‘Thank God we’re no longer supposed to talk about the Princess of Wales’s style whatsoever, because she walked out of her house today looking particularly bedraggled. ‘
Thank you Kaiser for putting words to my shock when I saw the header pic.
I’m a rebel who hates the monarchy so I WILL talk about her clothes. It looks like she had to run through a charity (thrift in the US I believe) shop and find an outfit in ten minutes. This is dreadful.
Also, what’s the dullest most drab outfit I can find to wear around small children?
The only plus I can find is wearing trousers around small kids rather than treating them to what the rest of the world has already seen on numerous occasions.
Just copying Meghan holding a little girls hand like Meghan in Columbia. With her saint status she gets more headlines.
Meghans volunteering press must be getting to her to get on that bus.. ya that outfit was a deliberate move and absolute mess.. not just the colors, it also looks like it was picked up off the floor and worn. Poor soul will have to keep working with the IG games starting soon and Meghans show release her 2025 is going to suck. Lol
I FEEL like this would have been an opportunity to wear something bright or sweet as it was a day with younger kids. But I guess this is the serious brown/pinstripes outfit to tell everyone to focus on the substance and not the clothes. Which okay the substance is that the museum created a cute activity for the kids. And Kate showed up after riding the bus with the kids…lol, that actually surprised me.
alright, this is a good event for her. Combining her ambiguous Shaping Us compaign with another patronage and bringing attention to this at the NPG. Congrats Kate. You worked.
now do it again tomorrow – or even next week, and the week after, and the week after….and then you may be close to a working royal! After 14 years!
the outfit is not good so I guess its a good think we’re not supposed to talk about lmao.
Also – I saw this headline and just thought “geez they really are worried about Harry and Meghan.” I cant remember the last time we saw W&K work “this much.”
Exactly @Becks1 clearly she is being relaunched as a working royal so while it is a good start she needs to consistently show up and improve her own contribution to events that are related to her patronages. Events that have purpose and serious content not just pratting around like she and Will usually do !
What happened to all those articles saying that Kate shouldn’t be pressured to work too much? Was the request denied? Although, once a week doesn’t feel like it should be too much?
Did the parents of these kids sign waivers for them to be captured in the media circus that follows Kate? With all the stories of William and Kate wanting to protect their own kids privacy, it’s pretty bad to see Kate doe a pap walk with children who aren’t hers.
She could have showed up to the event without dragging the kids into a PR shield.
Is William working too? I think we haven’t seen him in a week or more?
Kate always has a flurry of engagements before Willy takes over the week after. They’re like ships passing in the night. Especially when Harry & Meghan are about to do big things. Odd couple.
The pic with her holding the kid’s hand just reminds me of Meghan holding hands with the little girl in Colombia, right down to the similar green uniforms. Copykeening to the bitter end.
No sound bites for the press, no little aside about how the Princess said “this or that” about “positive emotions” and unfortunately with this event the clothes aren’t even worth talking about and since there’s no substance here I can move on to something more interesting.
Ok, Kate – keep doing this. I suppose if they can’t talk about her clothes, they’ll keep mentioning her cancer.
Is this the new project Kate was supposed to launch later in the week? I got the impression that it was going be something bigger than this. It’s unfortunate Kate didn’t do something a bit more substantial for World Cancer Day. Maybe she has another engagement planned today.
The wig has to stay on to prevent her from blowing away–she is absolutely swimming in these clothes. Maybe even has lost weight since “chemo” ended? Considering the stated push to shift focus away from her style (e.g., body comments)…. But I’m glad to see her well enough to be seen and doing her best to work, bless her heart.
The outfit is definitely to signal Kate’s “new perspective”. “I no longer care about clothes! Caring about clothes is shallow!” Yeah don’t attend the BAFTAs then. Ever again.
Oh dear…this outfit is not good. Didn’t think you could put Black and Brown together? Still at least she’s ‘working’…..
Ahhh- I knew it was only a matter of time before Kate copied that photo of M holding hands and walking with that cute little girl in Colombia – the cherub in her glasses who would not be parted from M.
Brace yourselves for Invictus copykeening – both fashion and actions!
Her drab jacket needs to be steamed, at the very least.
She must be feeling healthy to take a bus ride with a bunch of 5-year-olds who are, God love them, walking germ factories. So there’s that.
That is so true🤣.. they are adorable walking petri-dishes full of viruses..
I don’t have kids and a few years back helped at the joint birthday party for my friends two small boys. As we were clearing up I reached for a carrot stick that was left on a platter and one of the other women did an almost slo-mo dive and ‘NOOOOOOOOO’ to get it out of my hand before I put it in my mouth. ‘It’s a platter of norovirus’ was her explanation after. I appreciated her intervention.
Lol……the firm told old katie to pick up her sick bed and walk😆. Meghan was supposed to be twirling on the girls on her show and this was supposed to be the counter point…….didn’t happen…..but she had to do it anyway. She didn’t know what to wear so she had to go back to a previous Meghan outing……So sadly entertaining.
I’m working late and you made me cackle out loud! This whole post is a joy. Thank you.
I’m probably in the minority here, but I think she looks fine…comfortable. I still can’t see the wiglet…but I wouldn’t know what to look for anyway. I’m all for comfort any day. The kids are colorful, that is if they’re all wearing the same green sweatshirt and yellow shirt underneath, and Kate’s colors are dark/muted, so the kids would stand out more than her
I think she looks fine. Business-like. I don’t think she wore muted colors to highlight the kids though. I thinks it’s more about the fact that KP put out a bulletin that’s she’s not about fashion so its meant to not be showy. I just prefer someone who proudly owns substance and style. There’s nothing wrong with promoting fashion and clothes and the people who make them while also doing good work. A museum day with kids talking about their emotions in relation to art is not a bad thing. So sure it’s fine.
No one to run a quick iron over that jacket? Couple shots of steam or a different jacket?
Oh my lol
Apparently princesses are generally not very familiar with irons.
At the least here it’s probably wool.
KP and the BM are really working the FQC Kate is not a bimbo angle. IG is coming up and Meghan’s support and her fashion will be all over the papers. If Archie and Lili attend this PR blitz becomes a memory.
This reminds me of one of my favourite Charlie Brown episodes when they go on a school trip and instead of the arts museum end up in a supermarket!
My mom told me that when she was a kid their school trip was to the local jail! Can you imagine?? This was in the 1930s. Don’t think they talked about their emotions. ‘Did you feel sad when they arrested you?’
@Beaniebean wow a school trip to the local jail?! Was that to keep the kids on the straight and narrow as in, if you don’t pay attention in class, you’ll end up here?
I lived in a town with a pair of federal prisons. They offered monthly tours in the late 60’s – early 70’s. I don’t know if they still do.
@Lady D: probably! In my town, we had lumber mills & pear packing plants to visit. So glad we didn’t have a jail or a prison for field trips!
I hate the brown and gray combo. It just doesn’t work in her. Her hair is a mess. Less said about it, the better.
As for the outing, good for her. This is something she should have been doing the whole time.
Agreed. It’s hard to tell what color blazer would have worked with this—or if she needed one at all. I would have gone for a trench coat myself.
And this project sounds cool—exactly the sort of thing she should be doing. I wonder if telling kids to express emotions is a kind of therapy for Kate?
I guess she wanted to look business like, but considering it was with 5 year olds, a nice skirt & sweater would have looked nice. Why dress like you’re attending a business meeting when you’re hanging out with little ones?
If ever there were a time for jeans, sneakers, & an oversized sweater or sweatshirt, this was it. They don’t realize it, but this is where her lack of substance shows (in addition to the few inane words she manages to garble out).
Have the powers that be decided Kate is being relaunched in the mode of Princess Anne: no fashion plate but solid, serious and reliable. Eight events a day 5 days a week and just six weeks annual leave with no plans to retire?
Brown and Grey just do not work together, she must have a new colourblind dresser, Worse I have seen her dress for a long time.
@Lady Digby – brilliant! Made me smile after a bad day
Because she doesn’t want to talk to other adults
I think what Kate wore was okay to accompany kids on a school trip. It looks like something any teacher would wear. I think it was a good field trip, and the kind of thing that is expected of Kate.
The side by side photos of Meghan in Colombia and Kate at the museum are . . . revealing.
https://x.com/queen_meghan14/status/1886775331798872168
She’d have copied the flat pumps too had it not been for the, in her opinion, unflattering body proportions so created. She really is ill.
OMG, the side-by-side is unsettling.
Imagine going through cancer / precancerous cells and after that experience, going straight back to single white femaling a woman living on the other side of the world. I really feel sorry for her. No woman with self respect would act like that.
I remembered that too but told myself turquoise is a common color for uniforms but it is uncanny. Do not know what to say. I’m surprised it isn’t some little girl who is not white. I’ve read that there were other parents on the field trip, so was Kate patron of the museum or something?
The Windsors are frantically busy at the moment – E&S on tour in Nepal, C visiting some place somewhere and K on her school excursion. What happened to not overshadowing each other’s work? I guess it’s excusable if it sabotages H&M’s projects.
Hm.. Duchess Meghan has lots of long hair .. it looks healthy and beautiful. Is this why Kate insists on the long hair ( with help) ?
She is trying I will give her that
She must be reading the comments on here and deciding to appear “ normal”
She still needs something done about her hair though it is a right mess
Just get it cut shorter Kathy and get rid of the awful extensions they do you no favors
This is the best I have seen her
WanK= calculated antics to “win” a news cycle….H&M= authentic and intentional acts of service to make a lasting impact….
Another day, another “field trip” masquerading as actual work!!
I think the slacks and sweater look good. There could be a shade of brown that works with them, but this isn’t working for me.
Something actually good: I think Kate looks nice in grey, it’s a flattering colour on her. The brown/aubergine jacket with it is bizarre, though. Oh, sorry, my bad! That was all talk about her style, silly me, what about the substance? You know, what she actually did that relates this visit to her foundation and early years research? Links to parenting or teaching resources for developing emotional intelligence? A description or a quote from the princess about why emotional intelligence is essential? An example of an “I feel…” statement and why helping children express their emotions in this way would be helpful? Maybe some specific goals that she has for this new phase of her all-important passion project? No?