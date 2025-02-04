Princess Kate rode on a bus with some kids & they went on a field trip in London

Thank God we’re no longer supposed to talk about the Princess of Wales’s style whatsoever, because she walked out of her house today looking particularly bedraggled. Kate and her shapeless grey-and-brown ensemble were out today in London, where she rode on a bus with a group of school kids and they visited the National Portrait Gallery. This is the big launch/relaunch of Kate’s Early Years project, Shaping Us. Or something, whatever, Kate is keen about kids.

The Princess of Wales travelled by coach along with an enthusiastic group of five-year-olds as she joined them on a visit to an exhibition in central London. Rather than a formal arrival in a royal car, the princess stepped off the bus with the primary school class as they pulled up at the National Portrait Gallery. The children were visiting a trail around the gallery encouraging them to think about their emotions, linked to Catherine’s early years education project, Shaping Us. At the weekend she launched an initiative aimed at teaching young children about “positive relationships” and challenging “mistrust and misunderstanding”. The gallery visit is another part of Catherine’s gradual return to work after completing her cancer treatment. The gallery, which has Catherine as its royal patron, has opened an interactive, storytelling trail for young children, with activities encouraging them to think about their emotions as they create their own self-portrait. Children from All Souls primary school in Westminster in London tried out the exhibition which uses the idea of a magical tree, with the royal visit surprising visitors at the gallery.

[From BBC]

Something nice: I think it’s cool when big, fancy museums do these kinds of kid-specific programs and interactive exhibitions. Kids should learn that museums are open to them too, and I just love that kids get to go on these kinds of field trips. As for Kate and her substance… I guess the substance of this was Kate encouraging the kids to talk about their emotions? “I feel” statements, perchance? I feel that Kate wore a really bad ensemble on purpose to challenge us to NOT talk about it. We’re also not supposed to talk about how she’s not wearing Big Blue, right? She’s wearing her “new eternity band.”