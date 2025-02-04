Princess Kate releases a photo taken by Prince Louis for World Cancer Day

Last June, just one day before Trooping the Colour, the Princess of Wales released a new portrait of herself taken in Windsor. It was a “proof of life” photo from a princess who had been largely missing for months, and Kate paired the photo with a statement about how she was “not out of the woods” yet, because get it, she had her photo taken while standing next to a tree. What we didn’t realize at the time was that Kate’s health problems were going to feature a lot of outdoor photography.
Well, today, February 4th, is World Cancer Day. To mark the day, Kate released another photo of herself, this one taken by her youngest child, Prince Louis. She posted on KP’s social media with the message: “Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease. C #WorldCancerDay.” There was also a photo, taken by Kate, of branches. Apparently, Louis photographed his mother in Windsor. Where they supposedly live full time. Predictably, people are buzzing about Louis’s amateur photography. Did anyone else think of how the Duchess of Sussex spoke about Archie’s interest in photography, and how Archie wants a professional Leica camera like Misan Harriman? We knew that William and Kate would find some way to copykeen and here we go.
As for the image, allegedly taken by Louis… should we discuss it on its artistic merits? If the kid actually took the pic, I find it cute that Kate posed that way for her son, with her arms out, standing in the middle of a barren forest. The composition is interesting for an untrained six-year-old’s eye. Lou might want to avoid backlighting as his mama gets older though.
Was it taken the same day as the shampoo commercial. It looks like a movie poster from Blair witch project. I am wondering of Louis really took the picture. Kate pictures in woods again.
Lol, that was exactly my first impression and I thought maybe that’s how he sees his mother. But I like the light on the ferns in front.
Now that I’ve read the BWP reference I can’t unsee it. I knew one on WanKs kids would become a photographer as soon as Meghan talked about Archie’s interest in photography. I’m just surprised it took her this long tbh. The WanK team are extremely predictable at this point.
William and Kate are going through Meghan and Harry’s archives 🤣🤣🤣Prince and princess of copy and paste 🧐
Could be a dig at Bea. Edo’s ex, Wolfie’s mom, said she sold an “original piece of artwork” made by Wolfie to a client for £40,000. Uhm…sure. Pull the other one.
No, this is a cold frosty photo, not the shampoo commercial where all are dressed in light clothing. It’s cute, for a family photo, one that a kid took of his mom.
I had to zoom in to see what that mess in front of Kate was–I was kinda afraid that it might be a dead deer or something, given the way she’s dressed & has her arms out. Thank goodness it wasn’t.
Major Blair Witch energy.
I posted something similar. It looks like a,poster for Blair witch
Ordinarily I’d forgo judging a little kid’s “photo” like that, but Kate is inviting the discussion by publishing it so prominently, so…it’s fine? It’s a great pose, I’m sure he pointed it in the direction and pushed the button. Again, all fine as long as we’re not supposed to start comparing Louis to the Earl of Snowdon yet…
I’m far more concerned with the turn towards Live Love Laugh all of her official KP communications is taking…what’s next, Dance While No One Is Watching? You Got This, Gurl? It’s Wine O’Clock? she’s so White Woman’s Instagram (tm Bo Burnham) I can’t even
All of this still sounds extraordinarily sus…
My theory is that outdoor pics are to hide where she’s living so people can’t nitpick the room, furniture, etc.
Are we sure this is her?
Another stunt to keep up with Meghan. Louis is quite adorable. Hope he ends up with a personality and character like his uncle Harry or great aunt Ann.
It’s a shame about Louis parents
Hope he manages to escape like his uncle H.
Of course he will according to the British media. Prince Louis life is already decided he has to play the role of the adorable cheeky scamp.
Honestly, and this is on them, I don’t believe anything they say. The photo is fine….what it says about World Cancer Day….I don’t know.
The caption said something like don’t forget to nurture beyond the disease. Which okay? Maybe some links to cancer charities would have been nice to add.
Agree. Some links to resources instead of glib advice.
It’s really the bare minimum for Kate and so much for wanting to protect her children. Crediting the photo to Louis just put unwanted attention on him instead of the cause.
Yup, having Louis take the photo and credit him just put the focus on Louis, not World Cancer Day. People are talking about Louis the Photographer, not the reason for the post.
I don’t know if this is intentional or incompetence on KP’s part, that they really don’t know how to keep the focus on the cause. But maybe thats because the cause is never the important thing to them?
It’s not incompetence – they’re well aware that anything related to the children would be catnip for the BM. As we’ve seen, Kate doesn’t really want to discuss cancer at all. Just a few mumble, mumble words here and there, but anything more substantive would open her up to questions. With this, she does the bare minimum and steers the conversation away.
It’s pretty hypocritical to pretend to care about world cancer day when she is ashamed to mention what kind of cancer she had. Most people don’t have a problem with saying what they have had. But Kate wants the attention without revealing anything and her silence actually adds stigma to cancer. Also using Louis as a distraction again shows that Kate wants the attention but doesn’t want to really help the cause.
I think it was taken be a camera crew and set up for Louis to snap the photo. Kate and her message photos again.
She did the same thing saying George had an original painting when it was copy of a holiday card. They need to let the children be
Hair B*!ch Project!
It’s bad enough for Kate to Single White Female Meghan, but vicariously copy-keening through her 6-year-old son and forcing him to try and one-up his cousin (whom he has likely never even met!)? Truly cynical and gross.
There was already an article about Archie having a camera and taking photos
His parents had mentioned this and now there is an article about Louis taking pictures. More copy keeping. It looks like keen is standing on some of those logs.
“As for the image, allegedly taken by Louis… should we discuss it on its artistic merits?”
Alright, I’ll bite. Nothing in this picture is focus. Not the woman, not the rocks, not the trees, not the vegetation on the ground. The light shining through was nice though.
There is nothing special about this photo. WHICH IS FINE, most photos are just snap shots of a moment. But they shouldn’t try to make it out like this is something amazing. It’s not.
I don’t know…we all expected her to do something today for international cancer day but this is it? A photo and a message with her wisdom words after her battle with cancer? It’s the bare minimum and let’s be honest, nobody would notice it if it wasn’t allegedly taken by Louis…
Ok a picture for world cancer day. Now she has dragged her youngest child into her “cancer” story with him taking the picture for a little more validity. The lengths she will go!!
It is putting pressure on a child who is still young and going to school. His classmates don’t have their drawings or photos in the media. I thought keen wanted them to have normal childhoods. Louis should be taking photos for fun and not being promoted by media. So much for early years. Also one of those nature photos of keen was more than enough
FakeyKatie, the expert in nurturing.
Too bad she’s no expert in delivering anything of substance, like linking to cancer charities, thanking the people who actually work with cancer patients day in, day out — like medical professionals, including palliative carers and physical therapists, but, above all, the researchers who help trying to find pathways of the disease and develop cures.
Kate the Redeemer. Is that the look she was going for? How saintly is our St Kate. Eye roll.
The comments in the Daily Fail are scathing. Absolutely scathing.
I saw that Carrie. The tide is turning.
Yep Liz 💃🏻😄. The tide is indeed turning.
If the DM is allowing those comments to stay, it means they aren’t happy with W&K. Considering that they don’t get anything in return for their loyalty anymore, it is understandable. They usually clean up negative comments for BRF.
Yep. The Fail has buried the article(s) away from the main royals page, the comments are so bad
Love to hear that.. I wont click to read them but it makes me smile knowing they are roasting her privileged 🍑.
I agree with most other comments, but also, this picture is just reminding me how bad the “peaceful under a tree” picture was in terms of copying Meghan, being super literal “not out of the woods yet” and making herself the focus of Trooping.
Oh dear it is on good morning America fawning over keen. St. Kate spin and talking about her flurry of activities. Charles got a very brief story.
Poor Charles. No young child there to snap his photo. I guess, Louis was already booked. Perhaps had he other grandchildren that he actually cared enough to cultivate a relationship with.
The reason behind the photo is KP doing some clean up after Kate advised cancer patients to go outside in the sunshine whilst getting treatment… some people with real life knowledge of cancer treatments said ‘eh, don’t do that whilst getting chemo’.. so, never complain or explain goes outside completely covered up head to toe to show that this is what she actually meant, go outside but cover up!
Unfortunately though Kate already had that picture of her outside under a tree with no hat that was put out right before trooping. So I don’t this pic will clean that up. More like it was just different seasons. But yeah that was ill-advised advice for sure.
The clean up isn’t affective because everything she did since her announcement has been her outside unprotected. She was rolling around on the sunny beach to make the Summer’s Eve commercial. She was outside in the sun for hours watching Wimbledon. She can’t clean up her attempt to make every outing since her return focused on being outside.
Most people don’t have access or time to wander through the forests as much as she has. It reeks of privilege and the added bonus of exposing her youngest son for scrutiny.
I’m a walker, not a hiker, and this terrain does not look at all “walker friendly”. Thick vegetation and outcroppings etc. Staged??
What ticks me off is all the missed opportunities. And many of them didn’t involve her actually DOING anything, she has staff after all.
She leans in hard to “I’m the best mom in the world” vibe. So how hard would it have been to share links to articles, groups, etc aimed at supporting kids of parents who are battling cancer? Or spouses? Or cancer support groups, information, etc.
I mean, *I* did that, little commoner American me with my itsy bitsy social media accounts. She has such a platform and it wouldn’t take hardly any effort on her part to actually use it.
She’ll finally do that now that you, a person with intelligence and empathy, made the suggestion. I think they do the bare minimum and wait for the responses on CB to come up with ideas that are actually useful.
Using Louis for Cancer Awareness and putting it on the KP social media page is opening the boy up for scrutiny and criticism. The Blair Witch Project jokes are part of it, since Louis allegedly took the picture. If KP thought no one would come for Kate’s son they were mistaken.
The grinning crucifixion pose is an interesting choice.
This. The first thing I thought when I saw the picture was she was up on the cross. I’d say she was sending a message about being a mortar, but I don’t know if she’s that smart.
Our Lady of Perpetual Cancer.
Looks like I didn’t catch the autocorrect, lol, meant martyr not mortar.
She told other cancer patients she’d be there side by side with them. Turns out she meant self promotion on social media. Also, it seems a little tone deaf to publish a picture of yourself in radiant good health for an audience that might be terminal or who live in council flats nowhere near a forest.
Aren’t there some competent advisers around for keen.
The next Brooklyn Beckham in the making, for sure!
It is weird this is her choice of photo for world cancer day. She just visited the hospital where she allegedly got her treatment. Why not share a photo from that day, with other patients or medical staff. I am sure they got a lot of pics that day. A pic of you standing alone in the woods is such a bizarre choice, even though your kid took the photo. You are not some mom-influencer, but the future Queen of the country.
This is just hilariously bad. Bad as a photo and terrible as PR. I laughed so hard when I saw it.
Chicken soup for the Cancer Soul.
She really thinks she’s survived a brush with death and has incredible wisdom about life to bestow upon the rest of us.
It’s interesting that she’s releasing this photo for Cancer Awareness Day, while the Midds/Wales’ are all away sunning themselves on some tropical island with birthday girl Carole. They’re just like us, you guys! She’s not standing with other Cancer survivors, she’s standing by the bar waiting for another cool cocktail.
There is something a little creepy about this picture to me. Maybe it’s all the dead winter undergrowth. Maybe it’s the pose. Maybe it’s the somber tones. Her smile is in odd contrast to the rest of the vibe, IMO.
Gloomy woods aren’t exactly the vibe I would have chosen for what’s supposed to be a message of hope, but Kate is going to Kate.
As for that message “Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease.” — beyond its LiveLoveLaughiness, it’s once again completely tone-deaf. Some people are too busy just surviving to nurture “all that which lies beyond” the struggle to survive.
So on world cancer day, she decided to absolutely nothing to help with cancer? Not a donation. Not a highlight. Just another look at me stunt. So on brand for her.
I find the photo pretty depressing. It’s eerie, evoking the feel of The Blair Witch Project poster, images of the crucifixion, even the stance of a scarecrow in the middle of a field. The background is barren and cold. The terrain looks treacherous for a six-year old to be out for a walk.
I also immediately thought of the Archie story. If I recall, Megan mentioned that she had bought Archie a camera, and Archie pointed out that it wasn’t the same as Missan’s . She told this story during a preview she hosted of Missan’s short film. I think she wanted to point out how kind Nissan was to give Archie a few pointers about photography, and it was a really cute heart-warming story.
I think I read somewhere that there is something called forest therapy, where you go into the woods for spiritual or mental healing. Does anyone else recall coming across that?
I’m not judging the photographer himself, if it was actually taken by Louis. There really isn’t anything about it that would make it extraordinary if it was taken by a little kid. It looks like a photo any amateur or child would take when wandering around the set of Lord of the Rings or Game of Thrones. To me, it’s the choice to choose it for World Cancer Awareness Day, that bothers me. It’s too dark and gloomy, instead of bright and uplifting. Her standing in the center with her arms outstretched seems a little too close to the image of Jesus on the cross, and it bothers me that I think she actually sees herself as some type of savior or great white hope. There’s an eeriness to this photo and not an uplifting feeling.
Today I’m preparing for tomorrow’s chemo infusion. That’s how I’m celebrating World Cancer Day. With actual fucking cancer, not some performative photo shoot with a Hallmark card blandishment to look beyond cancer. *SIGH* when will this nonsense stop…it ain’t doing any real cancer sufferers any good. Put your money where your mouth is Kate.
Thinking good thoughts for you Jaded. You really are fighting the good fight, and I wish you every small joy you can get on the way to recovery. This is how cancer is really fought, down and dirty, in the trenches. Not as a way to gain attention and sympathy, and a free pass from every day struggles. Those would be for the little people who aren’t funded by taxpayers.
I don’like that this woman is trying to carve her image as a cancer survivor icon, when she isn’t. If anything, Kate is admittedly a cheater’s survivor, a palace protocol survivor, a depression survivor, an emotional DV rescue, but certainly not what she claims to be here as regard to such an important matter as cancer.
Cysts and early-stage microscopic pre-cancerous cells do not amount to claiming the badge of honor for cancer heroism, sorry. Even Charles, who’s going through real physical harships, has been decent enough not to weaponize his cancer battle for pity or self-promotion.