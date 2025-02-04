Princess Kate releases a photo taken by Prince Louis for World Cancer Day

Last June, just one day before Trooping the Colour, the Princess of Wales released a new portrait of herself taken in Windsor. It was a “proof of life” photo from a princess who had been largely missing for months, and Kate paired the photo with a statement about how she was “not out of the woods” yet, because get it, she had her photo taken while standing next to a tree. What we didn’t realize at the time was that Kate’s health problems were going to feature a lot of outdoor photography.

Well, today, February 4th, is World Cancer Day. To mark the day, Kate released another photo of herself, this one taken by her youngest child, Prince Louis. She posted on KP’s social media with the message: “Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease. C #WorldCancerDay.” There was also a photo, taken by Kate, of branches. Apparently, Louis photographed his mother in Windsor. Where they supposedly live full time. Predictably, people are buzzing about Louis’s amateur photography. Did anyone else think of how the Duchess of Sussex spoke about Archie’s interest in photography, and how Archie wants a professional Leica camera like Misan Harriman? We knew that William and Kate would find some way to copykeen and here we go.

As for the image, allegedly taken by Louis… should we discuss it on its artistic merits? If the kid actually took the pic, I find it cute that Kate posed that way for her son, with her arms out, standing in the middle of a barren forest. The composition is interesting for an untrained six-year-old’s eye. Lou might want to avoid backlighting as his mama gets older though.