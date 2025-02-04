Princess Kate’s ‘substance over style’ dictate is all about Duchess Meghan?

Over the weekend, Kensington Palace told royal reporters that they (KP) would no longer provide information or designer IDs on the Princess of Wales’s clothes. While the Times was the first to report the “news,” many other outlets independently got the story too. It was a real thing, a real briefing from KP, that Kate is demanding that everyone talk about her “work” and not her style. People had a lot of theories as to why this message, why now, and what was behind it. I agree that something weird has been happening with Kate’s wardrobe budget – it’s been noticeably slashed. I also think the “no IDs” thing is an admission of defeat, as in: Kate is not a fashionista and she’s tired of trying to compete at that level. Still, the usual suspects are trying to massage this into a victory for Kate, because at least she’s not like the very fashionable and chic Meghan! So predictable.
The Princess of Wales is reportedly making an important change as she returns slowly to royal duties after being treated for cancer, and will no longer release details of the outfits she wears on public engagements. Explaining the decision, a Kensington Palace source told the Sunday Times that there is ‘an absolute feeling that it [the public work] is not about what the princess is wearing.’
This desire to keep the focus totally on her work is in direct contrast to the approach taken by her sister-in-law Meghan Markle who has spoken about how she wears outfits by brands she’s invested in, knowing they will get a sales boost.
The Duchess of Sussex has been building her investment portfolio since she left the Firm with Prince Harry in 2020, and has put money into five to ten brands – including handbag label Cesta Collective, whose designs she’s sported on mulitple occasions.
With Kate determined for the focus to be on her work, it raises the question of whether she wants to distance herself from her sister-in-law’s approach of putting the focus on her outfits. While the future Queen hasn’t invested money in any of the brands she wears, she is fully aware that her endorsement will give labels a welcome sales boost. Kate is often seen supporting her favourite British brands such as Sarah Burton, who designed her wedding dress, Jenny Packham, Boden, LK Bennett and Whistles.
Since Kate officially became a member of the Royal Family in 2011, Kensington Palace would routinely issue press with details of the garments she wore to events. But it seems that the mother-of-three is hoping to shine the spotlight away from her clothes and more on the work she does to help charities and other causes.
The Duchess of Sussex, also known for her stylish and elegant ensembles, often dons accessories and clothing from ‘smaller, up-coming’ brands, before investing in a handful. Her wardrobe, like Kate’s, holds influential power, as a bag from the Scottish brand Strathberry sold out 11 minutes after Meghan was seen proudly sporting it on an engagement with Harry.
Actually a bit surprised that the Mail admitted that Meghan drives fashion sales and that people are fascinated by what she wears. I mean, yeah, there’s a difference between the two women. Meghan has a great eye for fashion and accessories and she wears clothes well. Kate… used to have a large budget for fussy, button-covered coatdresses. Meghan uses her money and stardom to invest in smaller, female-owned brands and bring more attention to the brands. Kate wanders around in Sister Wife dresses and she apparently doesn’t want those brands to get any attention or boost from her style patronage. You can really tell that the British media isn’t crazy about Kate’s new “substance over style” tantrum. They can’t even gin up any rage over Meghan in their comparison.
Also: the Telegraph had a piece about Kate’s “substance over style” thing, and they quote Bethan Holt, the newspaper’s Fashion Director. Holt hilariously said this: “Fashion has always been a delicate subject for Kate. It was obvious from the beginning of her relationship with William that her style choices would be closely scrutinised and there was almost no way that she couldn’t play into that. It was reported that she was keen not to become an instant style icon in the way that Princess Diana had.” You guys, she never wanted to be a style icon like Diana! She never wanted to be fashionable or fun or iconic!
Maybe she doesn’t want to focus on brand names because then she can get away with straight up buying the exact same things that Meghan just wore without getting called out on it
Kate doesn’t want focus on her outfits but on her work? What work? I bet the tabloids are mad because without focusing on Kate’s outfits, there’s absolutely nothing left to talk about her. She’s really all fluff and nothing else.
Exactly, if they don’t talk about her clothes there is nothing else to talk about
Maybe she’s not getting the nice stuff anymore because she’s not beeing seen and when she is seen, it’s not driving up sales. The lazy unemployed will that opportunity to shade meg for being superficial right on time for the launch of meg’s show, but, oups it got delayed. It fcked up their whole shade calendar!!
I think given how she’s been wearing a LOT of high end designers who clothes easily cost 3 figures someone finally read the memo about how bad that looks in the current economic climate. The media always print how much her high end clothes costs,I also think its in retaliation for the bad press her FIL and husband has been getting over their slumlord ways – can’t have the poors freezing in their damp homes while his wife flounces around in v expensive clothes and dodgy overpriced wiglets.
Kate focuses on her work. What work. She has done very little always
Exactly, she has zero substance or work to show for her tenure in the BRF all she has is her style as horrible as it is, at least it is something to deflect from her sub par intelligence and social skills.
KATE IS A MEGHAN WONNA BEE 😀😀AND WILLIAM IS A HARRY WONNA BEE 🐝🐝 THEY LIVE IN THEIR SHADOWS 👥👥
Putting the side by sides of the copykeening is hilarious.
Kaiser really should have included the side-by-side comparison of Meghan and Kate with Meghan’s outfit when she was debuting the cookbook while her mother was in England. To me, nothing shows the Copy-Kate like that picture.
For me, one of the most blatant examples of Kate’s single white female behaviour was her blatant copying of M’s one-shoulder vivid blue dress which M wore when she and H received the NAACP(?) award. Kate wore an identical shade and style of dress to pretend to play the piano for Eurovision, all because she wanted to get a bit of that international limelight.
Magdalena, she copied the look right down to the waved hair over the left shoulder! Strand for strand! It was beyond bizarre!
To me, the black pants and blue blazer are the biggest example, since Kate wore that outfit to the exact same place Meghan wore hers.
Also the black pantsuit because we had NEVER seen Kate in anything similar to that before and it was such a direct copy of M’s.
I always wondered if Kate’s copying of Meghan’s off-the-shoulder blue dress that she wore at the NAACP Awards was a deliberate grab for attention. That is, she didn’t copykeen for copying’s sake, but because she knew that she’d get more attending doing it at an international event. If she’d just shown up at Eurovision and played the piano a bit, I doubt anyone would have paid attention to her.
Was that supposed to be an article about Kate or about Meghan? I know who was mentioned more.
Thank you—that was confusing me too. 😉😈🤣🤣🤣
But……but….it wasn’t so long ago that the sycophants were oohing and aahing over Kate’s fashion choices as “soft diplomacy.”
Actually, #SSquad have the receipts to show that this very same release from KP abt no more focus on the kancer-fraud’s fashion and more coverage of her “work” instead of her clothes, was issued in 2022. And promptly discarded.
By not having KP release the fashion info, she knows that the individual designer s will do it on their own websites, thus giving her a more widespread coverage than KP could accomplish. This is not less, it’s more.
When Meg steps out of the house tons of fashion magazines, entertainment websites, and instagram accounts do write ups about her looks and every single thing she wears. People are still writing about that red dress she wore. Kate never gets the same about of coverage and I don’t see brands posting about Kate with the same fervor as they do Meg, if at all. She’s not going to get more coverage by not giving the ID on her clothes. Hell, this is going to kneecap the BM trying to create content because clothes are all there is to talk about Kate.
Meghan doesn’t put out a press release on what she wears when she leave the house. Yet Kate always has, until now. This is just one more way she’s copying Meghan. And like all the other times. It’s not going to work. When are Kate and William going to realize. That Harry and Meghan have substance behind the clothes and photo ops. That there is more work to it. Than fixing your hair and putting on clothes. Diana had it also. But William never seemed to see that.
Poor Kate. All that money and access and all she wanted was to copy Meghan. She could have had designers lining up to dress the future Queen, she could and should have had a wardrobe consultant, but she evidently studies Meg’s pictures and orders an underling to bring her that! QE might have had a somewhat stodgy look, but at least it was her own.
But isn’t it part of Kate’s job to promote all things British? Shouldn’t she be out there proudly wearing UK labels?
Well, there’s also been no issuing of royal warrants so I’m not sure she cares? Although only queens issue warrants? Is there a hierarchy to that? Bc Camilla is out there recognizing her facialist.
I’m thinking she isn’t going to issue any.
It seems the press has been a little misleading about Princesses of Wales, they’ve been saying that they haven’t issued Royal Warrants for the last 70 years but Kate hasn’t in the last twoish years, Diana never did, and before Diana the last Princess of Wales was in 1910. It’s been 114 or so years at least, though I can’t find any information about George V’s wife issuing any Royal Warrants before he acceded the throne so it may have never been done.
Background info: George V was Victoria’s grandson and QEII’s grandfather, he and his wife became P&PoW 1901, acceded to the throne 1910. His son was Edward VIII [Eddie the Abdicator], who became PoW in 1910 as an unmarried man, acceded the throne 1936, abdicated 1936, only married AFTER abdication. He had no issue, his brother George VI skipped straight from Duke of York to King, the PoW has only ever been granted to heirs apparent so an heir presumptive such as Princess Elizabeth wasn’t going to get it EVER and that is also why Eddie’s brother never got it, then in 1958 QEII granted it to Charles.
(Interesting note: as of 2013 a firstborn girl now CAN be an heir apparent, we’ll have to wait at least until George has kids to see if they stick to heirs apparent for PoW or if they stick to the misogyny and not give it to a girl.)
Everything about Kate’s style AND substance (or attempts at substance) is about Meghan and has been for a long time.
Whether personal animus or insecurity (or maybe just advice from stylists and advisors who secretly wish they had someone with Meghan’s qualities as their canvas work to with), Kate has been in a weird cycle of “copy Meghan” » “respond to Meghan” » “counter Meghan” » copy Meghan (again) in terms of her style, tone, approach, and work for a very, very long time.
Even the whole “self-care, focus on my family, give my kids a normal life, protect my privacy and peace while I cook at home and do school runs” vibe she uses to get out of work, garner sympathy, and bolster her reputation as a “people’s princess” is an artless and inauthentic copy of Meghan’s sincere attempts to find balance in a royal life.
So while I know that’s not what they meant here, let’s just call it what it is and has been for a very long time.
It seems that Carol beat a personality out of Kate when she was growing up. I’m sure Carol said only be interested in what the boy she was dating was interested in. And to never have anything of her own. So now she is just a blank canvas. That only copies what is around her. And didn’t William say that he was interested in Meghan when she was on Suits? So again Kate is just becoming what the man in her life likes.
Oh dear!! She has no style and she has no substance so whatever will they talk about when talking about Can’t? Oh yes “cancer”! Her problem has always been that all she wanted out of life was to marry a Prince and have a fairytale ending. Well she got the Prince but she doesn’t want to do “work “ she just wants to be pampered. Her fairytale has disappeared right before her eyes and everyone else’s. Too bad so sad.
The way royal reporters turn facts on its head can give all of us a whiplash. Anything to make Kate looks good and Meghan looks bad is there daily motto.
I can believe that some of the courtiers didn’t want kate to a be a stylish new Diana when she first entered the firm. But Kate accused Meghan of stealing her fashion contacts, lol. That’s not someone who doesn’t care. But either way, yeah, I don’t think the BM is impressed with this whole thing. Except for maybe Chris Ship who has always been a patronizing twerp about women’s fashion. Substance and style can go hand in hand as long as there is both. Meghan and countless other women have shown that.
Meghan (and Harry and Archie) left more than five years ago.
Too bad their FewchaKween and the rest of the Left-Behinds can’t offer anything of substance without invoking Meghan, a private citizen who is self-funded, in some way or other.
It’s sad though KP doesn’t want to acknowledge the brands associated with Kate any longer. It’s not like there aren’t people there working to make that woman look presentable, like tailors or seamstresses. They actually do something of substance: they create and deliver Kate’s clothing. Even if things look outdated, granny-ish. But that’s on Ms Wails, as we can see when we compare her stuff to the designs presented in shows or print.
All about the substance…. How hilarious. What substance? What work?
When you translate this article it means, please don’t list the labels of Kate’s wardrobe because her budget has been cut and she can only afford to get knockoffs of Meghan’s outfits now for her copykeening.
She should stop competing against Meghan as she will always lose. What she can do is develop her personality and own style. She should also carefully chose her project and focus at what she is good, or at least, work at it to become good.
“Work” is the operative word here because Kate is and always has been allergic to actual work. Bottomline, tho, it looks like her wardrobe budget has been slashed since she and Willie have gone their separate ways.
Harry and Meghan left the UK 5 years ago. In 20 years are Willy and Keener going to continue planting smears and lies about them to distract from their failure to launch? How often can these 2 be embiggened when they don’t do anything meaningful? Will-not claims to be a global statesman, but rarlely leaves the country except on vacation. Both Keener and Willy could be representing international organizations like UNICEF, the Red Cross and Save the Children and be in the international news constantly for their good deeds and productive lives. Most of their work is not substantial and seems designed to launder money through the royal charities. *I want a post completely dedicated to the number of times Keener has flat out copied Meghan’s previous looks. Good lort. All that money, designers lining up to dress her and her personal style is to rip off looks from a woman she terrorized with bad press, twee buttons/bows and poor tailoring. Oi.
Kate should do that “same dress challenge” where you wear the same dress for 100 days. We would see her in it maybe twice, but she would stockpile a ton of expensive new accessories, jewelry and shoes while “styling” it in different ways.
I don’t understand why if Kate’s incapable of being fashionable, why didn’t she just lean into quiet luxury style? Plenty of UK designers who do that!
You have to have a good eye for pieces, that are understated, high quality, and timeless along with a good understanding of how to accessorize to make quiet luxury work. Kate does not have this eye, especially around accessories, so this trend would not work for her despite the BM’s attempts to attached to this style.
I believe that Kate wants the press to focus on her work but I think the real reason why she wants this is because of Meghan. Despite her fashion Meghan’s work always gets amplfied and very rarely does she tell the press what’s she’s wearing the brand usually does that. It’s interesting that Susan Caplan was allowed to post that Kate was wearing one of her necklaces. I suspect Kate’s statement may be in response to the press asking why Susan Caplan’s post wasn’t taken down.
What work?
A brief history of Kate: zero work, zero style. May we please be treated to a retrospective of Kate’s style BEFORE Meghan showed up. I need a good laugh these days…
It’s countless photos of Memaw coat dresses and flippy little skirts that show her ass in the slightest breeze. She never even wore pants until Meghan did.
Also, her hems finally came down once Meghan was in the picture.
Kate has never done anything for British fashion, so why should they publicize for her? She makes alterations that ruin the garments and doesn’t look young or fashionable unless she copies Meghan. If you don’t talk about clothes with regard to Kate, there is nothing else. Well, there’s the wiglets, but we are supposed to believe that’s her hair.
Talk about the Streisand Effect: they write about her fashion because her “work ‘” is so negligible and undistinguished. Even DM commentators are giving this both barrels because Kate is not known for her work and her fussy fashion costs a fortune! Both Kate and William if they want to be taken seriously should immediately improve on their presentation, service delivery and content of their events. Show up regularly, appropriately dressed not flashing their nether regions, prepared and asking intelligent questions, no longer turning up at food banks empty handed, carry out a wide range of event not jollies like endless football matches etc.,
This is so stupid. Meghan and Kate are celebrities – people are always going to be interested in what they’re wearing. Either Kate wants to work or she doesn’t – the clothes have nothing to do with it.
Exactly!
And yet she was afraid of Meghan “stealing” her fashion contacts?if she wasn’t interested in fashion, she wouldn’t care… and a week ago didn’t she “offer” to make a vogue cover? Are they OK in KP? The messages are pretty confusing
Agreed @First Comment KP are shooting themselves in the feet with this pompous refusal. Kate is meant to be promoting British fashion isn’t she?
Let Sophie promote British fashion for awhile. While the thought is amusing, I would still bet on her doing a better job than Kate.
LOL! I wonder what the people at Vogue thought of Kate volunteering herself to be on a cover!!! That takes some nerve!
“The Duchess of Sussex, also known for her stylish and elegant ensembles, often dons accessories and clothing from ‘smaller, up-coming’ brands, before investing in a handful. Her wardrobe, like Kate’s, holds influential power, as a bag from the Scottish brand Strathberry sold out 11 minutes after Meghan was seen proudly sporting it on an engagement with Harry.”
Her wardrobe like Kate??? 😂😂😂 Bish what?!?! Kate didn’t even know she could wear pantsuits until Meghan stepped foot onto that salty island. Katie’s wedge shoes and buttons were a blight on fashion and so many basic girlies were led astray.
Pathetic.
Well I suppose we ought to be grateful that she doesn’t do a Bianca Censori and turn up butt naked at a food bank with her husband still ignoring her!!
Yeesh. Life is way too short…🤮🤮🤮😳😳🤣🤣
Not releasing the brand names doesn’t mean the focus will be on her work. She doesnt work, so there’s no there, there. The focus is always going to be on her clothes before anything else.
I said yesterday – if she didn’t want the focus on her clothes she would have long ago adopted a work uniform, a sort of exclusive capsule wardrobe. Even her coatdresses dont count because she has bought a ton of them and then only wears them once or twice.
@Becks1 I wonder who has made this decision? Kate?? Will? KC and the not sunshine band?? Louis???
I’d rather go and see KC and the Sunshine band. They were good 🎶
When Anne and Sophie get media coverage it usually relates to what they are doing and not their outfits. Kate does a fraction of what those two have done and coasted on easy coverage as the youngest senior royal. Once Meghan arrived and not only bested her in terms of work but also fashion, Kate spiralled and hasn’t recovered.
There is no work to focus on. She did nothing work related last year and very little all the years prior to that. You can’t be lazy from 2011 on and then suddenly pretend you are working.
The press around Kitty Keen has ALWAYS been about her appearance as thats ALL there is to write about. Ain’t nothing but the lights going on.
CopyKate has ALWAYS copied others, again going all the way back to her school days – she copied the Sloany Pony look and accent to get into those circles to stalk her prize.
Will the really Kitty Keen please standup, please standup…
“Ain’t nothing but the lights going on.” And those are right dim. 😈😈🤣🤣
“…she copied the Sloany Pony look and accent to get into those circles to stalk her prize.”
Ironically, that is the best she’s ever looked outside of wearing outdoor/hunting type clothes.
*snort* This piece has a _real _beef with Meghan investing in labels. Yet another nasty underhanded “golddigging American” reference. 🤮🤮🤬🤬
It was a couple of years ago when a RR stated that such was Kate and William ‘s star power that an event attended by them was worth a 100 by anybody else?!! I bet the rest of the RF groaned at reading that BS!
Kate is boooooorrrrring. There is nothing, nothing, nothing, exciting or interesting about her.