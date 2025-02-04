Elon Musk has a group of six youths who have taken over federal government systems

Elon Musk is destroying the American government from within. Musk is behind the batsh-t catastrophes at the FAA. Musk convinced Donald Trump to fire the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a regulatory agency. I believe Musk is behind the attempts to dismantle OSHA. Musk and his team – more on them in a moment – have also locked government officials out of their computers. This week, Musk also took over Treasury and ended a popular free IRS tax filing program, started during the Biden administration (it was started much to the chagrin of tax preparers like H&R Block). So how has Musk managed to do so much damage in such a short amount of time? He has his own little Hitler Youth group.

Elon Musk’s team of young DOGE disruptors have been unmasked, much to the ire of the billionaire and other MAGA figures. One is a 19-year-old college freshman and heir to a popcorn fortune. Another was hosting Model UN sessions in 2019 and a third was given money by his parents to invest in stocks while at his high school in Silicon Valley.

The world’s richest man lashed out at an X account which suggested the six young men, who now have access the Treasury Department’s payment system, among other things, should be “paid a visit” by FBI agents.

“You have committed a crime,” Musk fired back at a comment from the account Monday, shortly before the post in question was removed for allegedly violating the platform’s rules. Musk appeared to soften his stance on the men being identified later Monday, writing it was “time to confess” that the “media reports saying that @DOGE has some of world’s best software engineers are in fact true.” But he was wrong—not all the group are even “software engineers.” Three do not even have degrees. And one who does is trying to cash in on his new job by charging people to read his Substack entry which boasts, “Why DOGE: Why I gave up a seven-figure salary to save America.”

Musk’s team of youngsters, as first reported by WIRED on Sunday, is Akash Bobba, 21, a student at the University of California, Berkeley; Edward Coristine, 19, a student at Northeastern University in Boston; and Ethan Shaotran, 22, who said in September he was a senior at Harvard. The ones who actually have degrees, or at least have left college, are: Luke Farritor, 23, who attended the University of Nebraska without graduating; Gautier Cole Killian, a 24-year-old who attended McGill University; and Gavin Kliger, a 25-year-old who attended Berkeley.

The group’s relative lack of experience—especially no previous positions in government work—has Democrats crying foul they were granted access to sensitive records while remaining largely in the shadows, away from public scrutiny. All six desperately tried to cover their digital tracks recently, almost all of them deleting LinkedIn profiles, X accounts and even Facebook.