Elon Musk has a group of six youths who have taken over federal government systems

Elon Musk is destroying the American government from within. Musk is behind the batsh-t catastrophes at the FAA. Musk convinced Donald Trump to fire the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a regulatory agency. I believe Musk is behind the attempts to dismantle OSHA. Musk and his team – more on them in a moment – have also locked government officials out of their computers. This week, Musk also took over Treasury and ended a popular free IRS tax filing program, started during the Biden administration (it was started much to the chagrin of tax preparers like H&R Block). So how has Musk managed to do so much damage in such a short amount of time? He has his own little Hitler Youth group.
Elon Musk’s team of young DOGE disruptors have been unmasked, much to the ire of the billionaire and other MAGA figures. One is a 19-year-old college freshman and heir to a popcorn fortune. Another was hosting Model UN sessions in 2019 and a third was given money by his parents to invest in stocks while at his high school in Silicon Valley.
The world’s richest man lashed out at an X account which suggested the six young men, who now have access the Treasury Department’s payment system, among other things, should be “paid a visit” by FBI agents.
“You have committed a crime,” Musk fired back at a comment from the account Monday, shortly before the post in question was removed for allegedly violating the platform’s rules. Musk appeared to soften his stance on the men being identified later Monday, writing it was “time to confess” that the “media reports saying that @DOGE has some of world’s best software engineers are in fact true.” But he was wrong—not all the group are even “software engineers.” Three do not even have degrees. And one who does is trying to cash in on his new job by charging people to read his Substack entry which boasts, “Why DOGE: Why I gave up a seven-figure salary to save America.”
Musk’s team of youngsters, as first reported by WIRED on Sunday, is Akash Bobba, 21, a student at the University of California, Berkeley; Edward Coristine, 19, a student at Northeastern University in Boston; and Ethan Shaotran, 22, who said in September he was a senior at Harvard. The ones who actually have degrees, or at least have left college, are: Luke Farritor, 23, who attended the University of Nebraska without graduating; Gautier Cole Killian, a 24-year-old who attended McGill University; and Gavin Kliger, a 25-year-old who attended Berkeley.
The group’s relative lack of experience—especially no previous positions in government work—has Democrats crying foul they were granted access to sensitive records while remaining largely in the shadows, away from public scrutiny. All six desperately tried to cover their digital tracks recently, almost all of them deleting LinkedIn profiles, X accounts and even Facebook.
Yeah, I have no words. This scares the sh-t out of me, the ideology at work, the fact that these idiots have been given full access with zero oversight, just all of it. It’s not the blind leading the blind, it’s something altogether worse. The demographic catastrophe unfolded during the election – too many white men under the age of 27/30 have been completely redpilled into the new Hitler Youth. They don’t know how anything works, they’re functionally illiterate and they want to create a world in which girls and women have no power (so those girls and women will be forced to be their girlfriends). I blame those f–king podcasts and I’m not even joking.
The lunatics are literally running the asylum now.
God help us all.
Anonymous posted the names, phone numbers, and parent’s addresses of the 6 boys on Twitter (I refuse to call it X). As a result, Elmo suspended their account and threatened anyone who doxes them.
Screenshots are still floating around. This is scary stuff and I can’t understand how this unelected village idiot and his minions are allowed access…
And Leon retweeted with the quote “This is illegal” which….are they civil servants or not? Do they work for US and handle the money that belong to The People? Why do these tweens have their hands on our tax dollars and what right to anonymity do they have?
It’s utterly insane that Congress is allowing this to happen. I always laughed when the GOP talked about “privatizing the government” because how would that work? Where would we get both the money to fund it and a credible, qualified workforce to run it?
Never could I have imagined that it would be a South African billionaire and his DOGE bros running the entire privatized venture, replete with his own office in the West Wing smdh…
Musk tweeted that it was illegal to even name them. He’s such an ass
In ending the CFPB he’s prevented a law making it illegal to sell protected information
Andy Biggs (R-AZ) has already introduced a bill to disband OSHA
They’re unilaterally voiding employment contracts. The goal is to get rid of all regulations protecting employees and consumers
Ending the CFPB makes me so fucking ragey. The most effective government agency that has ever existed–an agency that returned $19B to consumers–gone because they care more about protecting the banks and creditors than they do about the American people.
No one has “allowed” them access. And, to be clear, no one has the authority to grant access. The security personnel who tried to stop them were removed and placed on leave. So they just took control. It is worse than what happened on January 6, 2021 because it’s total state capture. Federal law enforcement no longer exists or is non-functional because of all the illegal executive orders. There are a bunch of lawsuits ongoing in opposition to the blatant illegality, but if court orders are issued, how will they be enforced? Republicans in Congress are the only ones who can stop this madness so it seems we’re doomed.
I take your very valid point(s) here but not stopping them is effectively allowing them IMO. And I get it: what can Dems do? Maybe nothing–maybe the lawsuits won’t go anywhere–but then it’s on us. I mean, unless we’re all just gonna sit back and enjoy living in a fascist country…..
Americans getting incredibly angry at people in power right now is a GOOD thing. People love to say “America voted for this” but a good portion of MAGAts don’t like the idea of a foreigner running our country. They voted for Trump The Fighter and got a billionaire Nazi instead. If we get them to put pressure on elected GOPs who at the end of the day, only care about keeping their jobs, maybe we can stop this thing.
(ask me again tomorrow, feeling optimistic at the moment)
Bill Cassidy, a medical doctor with a thousand concerns about RFK Jr. as HHS secretary, just voted him out of committee anyway. He’s up for reelection in 2026 and was threatened with a primary challenge if he didn’t get on board with this disastrous nomination. When Republicans are more concerned with keeping their political positions than the health and well being of the American people, we’re cooked. We really are.
These bozos have so easily overthrown our government, I’m terrified of what is to happen to us now. Why do they hate the USA so much? They’ve gotten rich and fat off us and now they’re hellbent on destroying us.
Because they are following Putin’s orders.
I know I don’t get it either!!
It’s not that Musk & the other billionaires hate the US, it’s greed to turn the US into an oligarchy or kleptocracy, Russia being the biggest example. Before the election Musk said he was on the phone with Putin every other day. I’m sure they weren’t talking about knitting.
Musk also joked to Tucker Carlson that if Harris was elected he’d be going to prison. He was under surveillance during the Biden administration. For example he shut down Starlink for Ukrainians retaking a critical bridge, ending the threat of it being recaptured.
This is a DIRECT violation of the 4th amendment, which is against illegal search & seizure. Our most private & vital information has been put at risk for these highly ILLEGAL acts
They all were doxxed, which I am fine with Anonymous doing. The Edward kid’s family owns Lesser Evils popcorn and lives in a 2.3M home in CT. I have shoes older than him and he gets to hack PII from the government? Yeah, no.
This is a sh*show. The country is on fire and half of the populace doesn’t seem to care.
At least half the populace cares but wtf can we do about it? I stress all the fkn time with the news stories I read about the crap going on. I mean seriously what would you have me do, or what would you have the populace do hat does care? I voted like I was supposed to, I donated money over and over, I’m not rich, I made decent money about 10 years ago…I don’t know exactly what you would have me do.
There was a reddit post from a high level staffer for a senator that describes what can help. I’ll post it if I can find it. But basically comes down to: 1. get all the names and numbers of your elected officials (senator/congress) and put in your phone. 2. call each of them 2x a day about a specific issue; every. single. day. do not write or email them. they ignore those. but staff have to summarize calls to present to their leaders. give them your zip code even if they don’t ask. Rs outcall Ds 11 to 1 often! 3. go to any face to face even you can you find that you can get to with your reps to tell them your concerns. It’s more specific than this and I’ll try to find the info. but this is the gist. super important to CALL. don’t worry about annoying the intern answering. you’ll warm up soon if you are phone shy.
Call your local representatives every fucking day. Download the app 5 Calls and make the call! Hound them every day. It’ll take just a few minutes of your time and it will work. Get out in the streets and protest!
I don’t know if links are allowed, but here is the reddit thread:
https://www.reddit.com/r/OptimistsUnite/comments/1ih6iy5/comment/mav6hz7/?share_id=yrp0zHj2huFxMZMjyeCrJ&utm_medium=android_app&utm_name=androidcss&utm_source=share&utm_term=1
This coup is far worse than anything done on Jan 6. Now that the all of the FBI’s leadership positions have resigned, whoever Trump installs will be fine with this.
It really is. And it is absolutely a coup; a government takeover.
I heard Musk was saying anyone who revealed the names of his boys would be punished and everyone is like HERE ARE THE NAMES OF THOSE BOYS. FU Creepy Nazi, you have no power to prosecute anyone bye.
As a fed, let me just say this is absolutely terrifying. I haven’t seen anything about them attacking my agency yet (I mean OPM and treasury is bad enough…..) but every day I wake up and its just terrifying as a federal employee.
And that’s without how I feel as a US citizen in general.
Becks, sorry you’re going through this. I have a friend at the VA and she said it’s been a toxic work environment since the inauguration.
I know you were talking about going dark recently but happy you’re still bopping around here. It’s gotta be terrifying to wake up every morning feeling you could be the next in the line of fire. Stay strong. Lawsuits are coming…might not do much in the end but hopefully it will slow this shitshow down a bit.
Thanks……I’m hoping the lawsuits at least slow it down a bit like you said!
I will probably go dark very soon but I’ll still be here, just under a different name. I feel like people will know its me by all the “lols” and posts with numbered lists 😂😂
Thank you for continuing to fight the good fight @Becks1. These last weeks have been horrifying, and it’s hard to imagine solutions to this terrorism that won’t involve violence.
So many of my friends have gone through intrusive and painstaking security clearances over the years — only to watch a South African immigrant and his band of boys gain access to our most privileged information. At this point, pushbacks won’t fix what they’ve already destroyed.
I apologize for rambling. Please do whatever you need to do to stay as safe as you can.
F….uuuuudgggee. I really wanna swear tho.
The US is screwed. We will never get out of this any time soon, if at all. And if we actually do, how do we put safeguards in place so people like this never take over again.
I’m so disappointed–no flipping pissed off–to not be hearing much from our elected officials. At all. They need to be screaming from the rooftops about this. Quit sending Schumer out there! He’s not doing any good!
I can’t watch the news. At all. It causes serious anxiety. Best I can do is watch BBC News. Unfortunately, when news about the US comes on, it starts a cycle of anxiety where I can’t even work. Even after I turn it off.
There’s constantly stuff happening. A bunch of senators and Gerry Connelly (ranking Dem on House Oversight) were holding a protest press conference at the bldg for USAID yesterday, they couldnt get cameras inside the bldg maybe? Hakeem Jeffries held a press conference yesterday. Bernie is constantly doing media, streams, you name it. Dem Senators have been prepared & surgical in appointment hearings for Trump’s nominees. Being in the minority gives them very little power.
As far as I’m concerned, Schumer is actively making the terror WORSE through his displays of impotence and fecklessness every damn time he communicates. He is SO OUT OF TOUCH.
My stomach has been in knots with all the latest f*ckery since Jan 20; but this? This is making my toast & Pepsi come back up. Not a damn one of these kids had to apply for their positions on USAJobs, submit their resumes & transcripts, get referred (IF qualified), get interviewed, get selected, as I have several times for lo these past 25 years. Same goes for elno. They’ve never taken any of the annual trainings in cyber-awareness, anti-harassment, etc. They’ve never had to fill out a background check form or OGE450 (financial) form. They do NOT know how government works, nor any of the laws that govern what we agency employees do, and they will screw it all up in such a horrific way it will take decades to right it, if even possible.
And I have to drive in to work today. After this bullish*t. You know, I read that Citizen Saboteur that was written by William ‘Wild Bill’ Sullivan in 1941 that’s easily found on the internet. That’s my goal for 2025, become a Citizen Saboteur. I can scream & cry when elno & his peeps show up, that I can do!
For reference, go here: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/26184/26184-h/26184-h.htm
Anyone else here have preexisting issues with depression and anxiety? I’m really, really struggling to find a sustainable medium between due vigilance and just burying my head in the sand to prevent near-constant panic attacks, because what the f–k can I even do about it besides pray that Elno’s (“alleged” 🙄) drug abuse catches up with him sooner rather than later? It all just feels SO. F–KING. BLEAK.
I am right there with you. I had issues with insomnia and high blood pressure last time and they’re back.
There is a person on Instagram and threads ariella.elm who is posting 3 wins by Democrats every day. That’s been helping me to not feel completely helpless.
I have diagnoses of GAD, MDD and PTSD. I swear to god I’ve started taking gummies to help me sleep at night because the prescriptions just ain’t cutting it. My stomach and brain are in one big knot.
I feel you Miranda. Right now it seems like the only thing we can do is stay informed. Because that’s exactly what they want: everyone to bury their heads and turn a blind eye.
But DEI amirite? So these unvetted, 19-24 year olds are getting access to government servers and private information and we have no idea what will be done with it? Also the richest man in the world, who has never donated to anything charitable of note, has decided that USAID is not needed, which will negatively affect so many globally. And they let him do it. What is wrong with so-called patriotic Americans?
These kids are rich. OBVIOUSLY they’re qualified **eye roll**
And they are not restricted by any of the confidentiality laws federal employees must follow
So…. I have been following all of this closely on Bluesky. And watching different youtube podcast perspectives. One guy (David Feldman??) Thinks Trump is letting Musk hang himself. I think Musk is driving Trump nuts. There is only room for one malignant narcissist and that is the Orange cheeto.
I think at this point state charges could be brought by attorneys General. The orange menace can’t pardon those.
I think there have been enough headlines and comments about how Musk is the real power and the real president that its starting to really get under Trump’s (very thin) skin. But at this point I have to wonder if he can even do anything to stop him.
Well, Musk now has access to ALL Trump’s tax & financial information and his medical records from Walter Reed Hospital
@Lightpurple, that’s an exception point!!!
In my darker moments, I wonder if Trump’s Secret Service agents are getting exhausted, and I wonder if Musk even has this type of protection. I also wonder what Vance is up to. Never have I seen so much pathology on such public display.
* an EXCELLENT point
What Musk and his gang did is a flagrant violation of federal law. They have NO right to access any of that personal information. And it isn’t just federal employees they tapped into but the Social Security data base, which links to the IRS database and the Medicare, Medicaid, CDC/NIh databases. What’s worse is Edward Martin, the U.S. attorney for WashDC wrote Musk a letter saying he would protect them all when he should be prosecuting every single one of them. Trump has no authority to give them that data and Musk’s “TOP SECRET LEVEL SECURITY CLEARANCE” only pertains to rockets, not HR data, not SSN data.
I urge everyone to contact your congressional representatives and Senators to demand prosecution of Musk and his gang for this AND immediate removal of Edward Martin from the Office of U.S. Attorney. You can also contact Martin’s office (IT’s PUBLIC) and demand Musk’s arrest and Martin’s immediate resignation.
We were all hacked; time to exercise our legal rights
Musk shouldn’t have ANY security clearance and ZERO government contracts. He should be deported.
LP, I hear you. I feel you. As a long time reader here and occasional commenter, I respect you and your intelligent and well-written comments. You’re one of my faves. Yes, we should torment our legislative representatives to do something here. But…..but. “Illegal” has never stopped any of these people that have taken over our government. They laugh at laws because they own the people elected to make and uphold them. Trying to hold our leaders feet to the fire by using laws will only get us laughed at and put on a dissident list. Unfortunately, the only thing Nazis actually fear is the Mangione treatment.
I’m not prone to anxiety or depression and have had 1 panic attack in my life, before today. Now, I fear it’s going to become a daily occurrence because much as I don’t want to, I will continue to read the Boston Globe and listen to NPR despite a fervent belief we are all f&$#. And what in the heck is wrong with Congress and the Senate to not do a g dang thing about any of this? Do the GOP sycophants really think they are safe because they worship at the Orange Felons feet?
And whoever it was that doxxed those 6 twenty something’s, keep it up!
I’m old enough to remember when a private email server with just the possibility that classified info might get on there somehow was considered the greatest national scandal ever and mere possession of such a server disqualifying for the presidency. Good times!
BUT HER EMAILS!!!!!!!!!
never forget
Wonder what James Comey thinks about all of this
James Comey. 😡🤬
I’m really rooting for ketamine to do its thing.
6 mothers need to shut that shit down ASAP. Seriously. 5 minutes and it’s over.
So the party which defended trump’s refusal to release his tax returns is cool with everybody else’s private information being available to Ellen’s douchbro henchmen. Next: the douchbros get access to medical records, the better to enforce government womb regulation. If they haven’t already.
They accessed the Social Security portals, which means they can easily hack into Medicare and Medicaid data. Those portals connect to HHS databases too. HHS databases contain data on every vaccination, every cancer diagnosis, every reported heart attack, every ER visit, every hospitalization, every reported case of Covid, H1N1, hepatitis, AIDS, tuberculosis, measles, and every motor vehicle accident, including snow machines & motorized bikes & scooters, that resulted in reported injury, every ambulance trip, the payment mechanism for all related treatment, and the patient’s SSN, DOB, address, & phone.
Yup. They now have access to more information on us — than most of us do for ourselves. I’ve long thought that my biggest losses of privacy have been to Amazon and my credit card company — as I search for relevant sources of information to address whatever my concerns and interests might be. Then Bezos bought my local grocery store. And now, this. It’s unconscionable. And none of the information can ever be put back in the box again. This is just one more step that makes us vulnerable to exploitations of multiple kinds.
Auditors need security clearances, so do they. This is absolutely terrible and you can guarantee at least one of them if going to exploit this access (beyond shutting everything down and destroying America)
And Musk’s security clearance for his rockets does not include access to personnel records. That’s a different level of access completely
Apparently this only matters if Hillary Clinton did it. I loathe the GOP hypocrites.
WHY IS NOBODY DOING ANYTHING? Is it our turn to storm the capitol? Riot in the streets? Show up to our reps’ offices? What. Do. We. Do?!! I hate sitting back and watching this country burn to the ground. Can *anyone* do anything in DC? Why aren’t these people being arrested?
I’m sure most of you have heard of project 25
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_2025
It’s playing out in real time and I don’t think people were expecting this much f*ckery so quickly. They have basically given control of the treasury to a petulant child who’s bff is another child. These children will fight and when Trump is of no more use to Musk, he will be replaced with someone who Musk can control. In the meantime he can siphon money into whatever he wants with no oversight cause it willl be deeply imbedded in code so no one will even see that’s it’s missing.
The Russians were right – they will take America without firing a shot. All they needed to do was stroke the ego of a madman,
My God I never thought I’d see the destruction of the United States in a matter of weeks.
I’ve been following this break-in story since late friday, as it was Oregon’s own democratic senator, Ron Wyden, who sounded the alarm, so to speak. If you have FB, IG, or BlueSky, please check out Alt National Parks for very current, accurate information on the situation. This organized group of national parks employees banded together in 2017 to provide the public with the inside scoop on the Dump shitshow, and to share ideas on how we can help. Well, our friendly park rangers are hard at work yet again, and so far, everything they have been posting since Friday has proven to be accurate. I watched all this unfold over the weekend, and I was completely shocked when nothing was being reported on the news. The park folks began transmitting info to major news outlets very early on, and when stories finally started appearing yesterday, it was apparent who their source was. I’ve taken great comfort in knowing that there are some great allies on the inside!
I can’t even. The great director Stanley Kubrick couldn’t even imagine the shite that is going on with our country. But he had very good insight on how everything can go so wrong in government that the world is destroyed. I think TrumpMusk are on that trajectory now.