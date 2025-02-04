Kanye West & Bianca Censori will face no repercussions for their Grammy stunt

I’ve never known what to say about Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s creepy relationship. I know what it looks like – it looks like Kanye West is a manipulative abuser and Bianca has a cult-like devotion to him and she just does whatever he says. But how do we balance that gut feeling with the fact that Bianca is a 30-year-old adult with her own agency who has had ample opportunities to get out of this situation? Yeah, I don’t know. Kanye and Bianca’s gross situation is back in the news this week because of their brief-yet-controversial appearance at the Grammys. They only walked the Grammy red carpet – they apparently never even entered the venue. Kanye ordered Bianca to “make a scene” on the carpet, and then they left a few minutes later. As for that exposure, apparently, Bianca and Kanye will not face any investigation or public indecency fines.

Bianca Censori basically showed up nude to the Grammys, and there won’t be any consequences … because no one at the event raised an issue with Kanye West’s wife. Sources connected to event organizers tell TMZ … AEG officials and the Recording Academy had security on site when Kanye and Bianca showed up and turned heads, but no one made any formal complaints about Bianca’s busty display. LAPD tells TMZ … The Grammys are a private event and no one from the award show has contacted police with any complaints about how Bianca was dressed. Kanye was an invited guest and we’re told he made it clear to organizers beforehand he wanted to walk the red carpet … but our sources say organizers were definitely caught off guard by Bianca’s see through dress because they had no idea what she was going to be wearing. Bianca’s nude look is getting tons of attention online and in the media … for many, it’s the lasting image from the event … but we’re told her actual appearance at the Grammys was over in an instant. Too fast, it seems, for anyone to clutch their pearls and make a formal complaint.

[From TMZ]

I wasn’t paying close enough attention to the E! Red Carpet show, but did any of the live red-carpet shows/streams accidentally show Bianca in all of her glory? Because if that happened, the TV stations could be heavily fined, but yeah… nothing will happen to Bianca and Kanye. It would probably be up to the Grammy producers to actually take the step of banning Kanye and Bianca from future Grammy red carpets and telecasts. Meanwhile, Meghan McCain chimed in on this situation:

After Ye’s wife, Bianca Censori, hit the Grammys red carpet Sunday night in a nude dress that left little to the imagination, former View cohost and conservative commentator Meghan McCain decided once and for all she’d seen a little too much of the couple’s dynamic. The 40-year-old controversial Republican media personality (and daughter of the late Sen. John McCain) posted — and later deleted — an incendiary criticism for both the recording artist formerly known as Kanye West, 47, and Censori, a 30-year-old model who married Ye in 2022. “I just want and have wanted for years — for Kanye West to leave us all the hell alone,” McCain shared overnight on X, in the now-deleted post. She continued, calling Ye “a repugnant, vile piece of garbage,” before setting her sights on Censori: “And his wife looks like a victim and a hostage.” When reached for comment on why McCain deleted the post, a representative tells Entertainment Weekly: “She says it was an accident and she thinks he’s a vile pig.” (EW has reached out to representatives for Ye for a response.)

[From EW]

A broken clock is right twice a day, etc. Surprised that Meghan didn’t find some way to invoke her father’s thoughts about Kanye. It’s weird that Republicans are turning on him too, considering Kanye was helping them out for years?