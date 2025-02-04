Kanye West & Bianca Censori will face no repercussions for their Grammy stunt

I’ve never known what to say about Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s creepy relationship. I know what it looks like – it looks like Kanye West is a manipulative abuser and Bianca has a cult-like devotion to him and she just does whatever he says. But how do we balance that gut feeling with the fact that Bianca is a 30-year-old adult with her own agency who has had ample opportunities to get out of this situation? Yeah, I don’t know. Kanye and Bianca’s gross situation is back in the news this week because of their brief-yet-controversial appearance at the Grammys. They only walked the Grammy red carpet – they apparently never even entered the venue. Kanye ordered Bianca to “make a scene” on the carpet, and then they left a few minutes later. As for that exposure, apparently, Bianca and Kanye will not face any investigation or public indecency fines.
Bianca Censori basically showed up nude to the Grammys, and there won’t be any consequences … because no one at the event raised an issue with Kanye West’s wife.
Sources connected to event organizers tell TMZ … AEG officials and the Recording Academy had security on site when Kanye and Bianca showed up and turned heads, but no one made any formal complaints about Bianca’s busty display.
LAPD tells TMZ … The Grammys are a private event and no one from the award show has contacted police with any complaints about how Bianca was dressed. Kanye was an invited guest and we’re told he made it clear to organizers beforehand he wanted to walk the red carpet … but our sources say organizers were definitely caught off guard by Bianca’s see through dress because they had no idea what she was going to be wearing.
Bianca’s nude look is getting tons of attention online and in the media … for many, it’s the lasting image from the event … but we’re told her actual appearance at the Grammys was over in an instant. Too fast, it seems, for anyone to clutch their pearls and make a formal complaint.
I wasn’t paying close enough attention to the E! Red Carpet show, but did any of the live red-carpet shows/streams accidentally show Bianca in all of her glory? Because if that happened, the TV stations could be heavily fined, but yeah… nothing will happen to Bianca and Kanye. It would probably be up to the Grammy producers to actually take the step of banning Kanye and Bianca from future Grammy red carpets and telecasts. Meanwhile, Meghan McCain chimed in on this situation:
After Ye’s wife, Bianca Censori, hit the Grammys red carpet Sunday night in a nude dress that left little to the imagination, former View cohost and conservative commentator Meghan McCain decided once and for all she’d seen a little too much of the couple’s dynamic. The 40-year-old controversial Republican media personality (and daughter of the late Sen. John McCain) posted — and later deleted — an incendiary criticism for both the recording artist formerly known as Kanye West, 47, and Censori, a 30-year-old model who married Ye in 2022.
“I just want and have wanted for years — for Kanye West to leave us all the hell alone,” McCain shared overnight on X, in the now-deleted post.
She continued, calling Ye “a repugnant, vile piece of garbage,” before setting her sights on Censori: “And his wife looks like a victim and a hostage.”
When reached for comment on why McCain deleted the post, a representative tells Entertainment Weekly: “She says it was an accident and she thinks he’s a vile pig.” (EW has reached out to representatives for Ye for a response.)
A broken clock is right twice a day, etc. Surprised that Meghan didn’t find some way to invoke her father’s thoughts about Kanye. It’s weird that Republicans are turning on him too, considering Kanye was helping them out for years?
It’s sad and gross all-around. I hope she leaves him. The whole situation is awful. Kanye has been decaying for years.
I feel sorry for her. I don’t feel like she is empowered in any way. I don’t have a problem with nudity, but a red carpet at a major event is not the time or place for it. She looks like an idiot and he looks like a creep.
Kanye is loding a $20 million gig in Japan as they are horrified by his stunt.
How did Janet Jackson get fined, persecuted and her career wrecked for showing nip in a PASTY and yet Bianca shows up completely nude in front of cameras and bupkis? No repercussion? I am not a prude, was really upset about Janet was treated over the flash of a nip in a super bowl halftime but they’re walking away from this scot free? Are we just abandoning common decency and wearing clothing altogether? This was gross, exploitive and just yuck. I feel sorry for her and he is just an abusive narcissist who needs some serious help.
The Janet Jackson thing happened live in front of annually the largest TV audience of the year. Kanye did his stunt right after the red carpet started, I don’t think the pre-shows had started on TV yet.
I want the same thing from McCain that she wants from Kanye. The exhibitionism only makes Kanye and Bianca look desperate for attention. It doesn’t hurt anyone else if the event is adults only. Didn’t watch so assuming nobody had children with them so nobody objected?
people had children with them – for instance, Alicia keys and Shakira brought their sons. there’s a photo of a young boy peeking at Bianca while she’s naked on the red carpet, but I’m not sure whose kid it is.
I’m surprised that nobody complained then. If it were me personally I’d probably just turn away and ignore. But if I had a child with me and had to explain this to one I would complain.
There were children at the event. Even if it was no-children event, you can’t go outside naked?? Can you imagine a man with his penis dangling out in the name of art in one of these events? Not everyone there consented to see her private parts, I assume.
Apparently you can at this event if nobody complained. Or it depends on who you are? I’m amazed that nobody with children there complained.
It looks like everyone is gray rocking Kanye. He is releasing a new album, so this is his usual marketing gimmicks. He also tried to start something with Taylor. He is literally begging for attention.
In this political climate, are we really screaming about nudity around children? Women’s bodies are policed plenty already, sorry if you have to tell your children other people have bodies.
I’m sure children are well aware that “people have bodies” but people also teach their children NOT to run around nude. So the explanation would be why it is acceptable for some but ILLEGAL for others who get arrested. And, men get arrested more for flashing people than women so how is this “policing” women? Would you find this acceptable for a man also? Or you think women should get a pass and not men? Where is the line drawn? Only for poor people who expose others? Only for men? What’s your point?
I don’t think they made E’s broadcast because they aren’t relevant. E was busy talking to real stars. I sometimes feel sorry for Bianca because she seems to have Stockholm Syndrome. Then, I remember that she has known and worked for him for years, so she knows he’s crazy. She made her own choices for her own reasons, I suppose. Two thirsty queens.
Someone on Threads posted that she was leaning towards naked dressing even before she married Ye and posted an album of examples. I did not click through— does anyone know if this is true? She wasn’t famous before dating Ye so I was dubious that her fashion history would be well documented.
It’s true…If you look at a lot of her pics BEFORE she married…THAT🤬…you will see that she was probably who THAT🤬 emulated to style KK after they were married
According to some of the reports I saw, they were some of the first people down the carpet and they didn’t exactly linger, so they might have done their thing and gone before the pre-show stuff started.
She’s right. He’s vile and she looks abused.
I wish they wouldn’t get any media attention and maybe that’s what’s going to stop his parading of her , but probably not gonna happen.
See the after party stuff.. I think this is Bianca’s art. She is willing to doing this.
Go look at her photos from the party after this stunt. She is happy as clams, frenching Kanye while dancing. She doesn’t look abused outside of pap pics. It is all to get attention and clicks.
Saw the photos. This is a consenting adult. Agree, it’s all for show and attention.
Re: her afterparty behavior. I don’t know. To me, it seems she was temporarily relieved she pleased her abuser.
Who knows what’s going on with them but coercive control is very real and unfortunately it becomes a situation where the woman doesn’t have agency anymore. Abusers and manipulators can be very skilled.
Yeah you said it better than me. People who think they can gauge the happiness and healthiness of other people’s relationships through photos miss the mark. She might genuinely enjoy dressing provocatively but Kanye has proven himself to be both a misogynist and an abuser. It’s unlikely that she somehow escaped his known pattern of behavior.
I find it particularly offensive that after a great Grammys with historic wins in a year where women dominated the charts, this is the “lasting image”?
Ye should not be invited anywhere ever.
It was a choice by the Grammys to have this be a lasting memory of the event.
I may be the only one here, but I have doubts about this being abusive. She seems in on it, and is giving the blank stares bedause it’s all part of the cool artsy act. She was partying it up with him after this. Although I guess that doesn’t prove she isn’t being abused. I don’t know.
I’m with you on this. Something about the way she stares into the camera with her doe eyes. He provides the venue, she provides the shock. Win-win situation for both. Here we are all still talking about it two days later.
I’m still trying to figure out what was his point. If you really want to make a scene, you wait until the scene is made. That will give everybody time to be not only shocked, but do something about it, like calling security – and then you shout out whatever you’re protesting as you’re being dragged out of the venue.
But it’s like Kanye chickened out or misread the room. I can’t imagine his point was to have the world think he’s gross and she’s mindless – and to have the Grammys say “Nah, we don’t care.” and the LAPD say “If you don’t care, we don’t care.” I mean really, what?
He has posted about the “dress” and the bodysuit (from the after party) as part of the latest release from his fashion line. It’s marketing and publicity for financial gain.
I know he announced his new fashion line a couple of weeks ago and showed something that could have been either a thong or a Covid mask. And yesterday, I said that I thought this could make some sense if it was the red carpet of a fashion event, but it doesn’t make sense for the Grammys – unless it was about hijacking the event. His reaction has been not about “art” but “See how many more Google searches I got than the Grammys.”
In the last 30 minutes he has posted both items of clothing on his Instagram page with links to his fashion site. Of course it was them hijacking an event for his/their own agenda – it makes more sense for it not to be a “fashion event” so they can monopolise that part of the narrative, be more searched, etc. in the last week he has been boasting about the value of his brand. It all fits.
All I see is a man still bitter Kim left him. So, he uses Bianca as a stand in to take it out on Kim through a series of acts of humiliation as a proxy.
And for some reason Bianca is all in or has normalized love bombing and gaslighting and abuse but thinks this is love and devotion. Kanye is her Elvis.
@Flamingo, I totally agree with your interpretation.
Considering how much railing against Kim’s sexuality that Ye has done (even while married to Censori) it’s weird that Censori is comfortable with this. She has to know it’s going to make Ye hate her eventually. I hope she’s doing it for her, not him.
He did that after Kim had his children. So, she became the mother of his children, which meant that he couldn’t sexualize her anymore. Bianca can get naked as long as she stays just as his wife.
It’s an “Elvis” thing where men sexualize their women until they become mothers and then completely lose interest and demand they dress conservatively — the whole Madonna/Whore syndrome. Ye is an extremely screwed up person and Bianca seems to be willingly playing his game. Nobody’d heard of her until she became his “muse” and married him so apparently their shock and awe tactics are working.
The recording academy invited West (apparently because he was nominated) but had no idea he would show up with his wife naked? Sorry. Not buying that one. Bianca showing up to public events showing all is a feature, not a bug, at this point. Anyone paying minimal attention would have predicted this. The Grammys are enabling West’s abuse.
I’ve just read that he’s now lost $20 million for two upcoming shows at the Tokyo Dome, now canceled. The Japanese people are deeply offended by this. So, he is facing repercussions elsewhere.
Good.
Her eyes are completely blank. And maybe he should consider showing up naked himself once in a while, to equal things out a little!
No thank you to that.
My heart feels broken for the world we are currently living in. this is further evidence that we are so off track
Maybe I’m too old, too much of a prude, but why is this woman (and Kanye) not arrested for public indecency. This was definitely a public event. I don’t recall “I am an avant garde artiste” being a good defense.
Is this because it’s not a man with a penis that’s nude, is it because of celebrity?
Other than the people there, my sympathies are with this poor woman. BDSM or whatever power exchange relationship is fine, but this parade of humiliation seems more like emotional abuse.