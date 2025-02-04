Blake Lively did not get a gag order on Justin Baldoni & his lawyers

Over the weekend, Justin Baldoni and his lawyers launched the much-anticipated website. For weeks, they’d promised to publish all of the communications between Baldoni and Blake Lively, and relevant communications around the film. I have not gone through all of the documentation Baldoni has provided, but I’ve seen the coverage – lots of texts from Blake which definitely chip away at her claims that Baldoni was being overly familiar or inappropriately flirty with her. Baldoni also included at least one text from Ryan Reynolds. You can see the website here.
On Monday, Blake’s lawyers and Baldoni’s lawyers were in court for another hearing. Top of Blake’s agenda was getting a gag order on Baldoni and his lawyers. She didn’t get that, but the judge did warn both sides to stop with the pre-trial PR war, and the judge also threatened to expedite the trial if both sides didn’t shut up.
A New York judge cautioned Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s lawyers not to litigate their legal battle in the press as the two sides faced off in court for the first time since their clients sued each other. Lively, 37, is accusing her It Ends With Us costar and director Baldoni, 41, and others of damaging her reputation in the press after she reported sexual harassment on set. In turn, Baldoni has filed defamation lawsuits against her, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and The New York Times. His lawyer, Bryan Freedman, is also running a PR campaign to fight back against her claims.
Lively’s lawyers attempted to limit Freedman, asking the judge to stop him from speaking to the press in ways that could influence the jury. They also expressed worries about a website Baldoni and his team recently launched in an apparent attempt to bolster his accusations against Lively.
At the Monday, Feb. 3 pretrial conference at United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Judge Lewis Liman addressed the issue. He threatened to expedite the trial if the parties do not rein in the public relations war outside the courtroom. The judge also instructed both parties to comply with the New York Rules of Professional Conduct, which prohibit attorneys from making comments that could have a “substantial likelihood” of biasing a jury.
Freedman said his “clients are devastated financially and emotionally.” The It Ends With Us actors are preparing to head to trial in March 2026.
Michael Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, attorneys for Lively, said in a statement, “We are pleased with the result of today’s hearing and eager to move forward immediately with discovery in this case. The court granted our request that all attorneys in the matter actually follow the rule of law and not make any statements that could prejudice a jury,” they continued. “This case deals with serious allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation. We will hold the defendants accountable, and we are confident that once all the evidence is submitted in this matter, Ms. Lively will prevail.”
Freedman told reporters outside court, according to The Hollywood Reporter, “I couldn’t be more pleased with how the case was handled today. We’re going to move as quickly as possible and prove our innocence.”
Blake’s side is trying to put a happy face on the fact that they didn’t get what they wanted, a gag order on Baldoni and his lawyers. They also didn’t get Baldoni’s website shut down, although who knows, that might work in their favor (it doesn’t seem like many people are willing to dive into all of the documentation and annotated legal filings). To celebrate the lack of gag orders on either side, Blake’s team ran to People Magazine with another exclusive. A “source close to Lively” told People that “Blake is surprisingly calm and just tries to focus on family life. She’s in constant contact with her team. She sees the whole lawsuit drama as a necessary bump, but she’s not letting it take away from her main focus, which is her children.”
Messy messy messy and it’s only going to get messier.
Yup. Definitely 💯 messy
I would say they should try and settle out of court but I think the situation has progressed far beyond that at this point. I think both sides are counting on a win as the only way to save face/reputation.
Everyone involved in this situation seems to be incredibly immature.
I disagree. Justin has to defend himself agressively or never work again. Honestly, if she did not sue, everybody would have moved on and chalked it up to a bad working experience. In fact, I, who both read the book and saw the movie, had pretty much forgotten about it until she filed her complaint at the end of the year. Rightfully or wrongfully, she esculated, exacerbated and continued this dispute on a whole new level.
100%, Mika. (I’ve read the complaints, etc., from both sides.)
@mika, 💯
@Mika, why would a woman not sue if she was sexually harassed by her boss just to make things go away? I mean, if what Blake says is true, she has all the right and reason to sue her harasser, even though it brings her bad PR.
So I think the judge should just expedite the trial already although that feels unfair for all the people who have to wait the normal time for a trial.
What did she expect? Of course I hope the truth comes out but Baldoni is allowed to defend himself and show his side of the story. And it doesn’t look good for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. After everything they orchestrated from rewriting scenes and literally taking over the movie to mocking Baldoni with Deadpool’s nemesis “Nicepool”, it’s hard to believe any allegations are true against Baldoni. If his feminism is all an act, there should be more women to come out who have experienced “sexual harassment” like Blake Lively. She and her husband are manipulative, narcissistic and racist human beings.
Yes, I didn’t forget the plantation wedding and her love for the aesthetic and way of living back then (she had a website). Oh have you seen the video snippet, where she told Justin Long she was stalking a guy with a wig inspired by Mel B. and put lots of bronzer on her skin?
Here’s an excerpt:
“Excuse me,” Lively interjects. “My friend and I, when we were in the 10th grade, had crazy crushes, and we’d drive around and stalk these guys. We decided one night to go to the arcade where they were, and I put bronzer all over myself and a Scary Spice fro, so I thought they would think I was like a Black girl so I could stalk them.”
TBH Baldoni is winning on SM. And the fear is it will influence the jury pool. With everything he has showed so far not sure about BLs accusations. They were both flirting in the beginning. Which would have been the calm before the storm. Was the plan to disarm him and pull the rug from right under him to so she could direct future projects? We will find out in 2026
Trial by March 2026?? Fasten your seat belts it is going to be a very bumpy ride for the next 13 months!! Pyrrhic victory for one or both and only the legal professionals winning?
Question for you? Did you even know Baldoni’s name before this? Probably not. So no. He is going to come out of this better off. Whether he wins or loses.
Not so sure about that, look at what happened to Rupert Sanders directing career and personal life after that scandal. Different focus, but huge fall out.
I think Blake’s used to getting her girly way and that’s only intensified with Reynold’s power in the industry. I bet she thought that one shot across the bow would shut Baldoni up. Not the case. Few people are wiling to throw down against someone more powerful and just give in. Baldoni’s not folding and now they are all caught.
Neither side looks good in this and it’s only going to get messier as more mud is slung from everyone involved as they battle for the court of public opinion and to save reputations. While it’s clear that there were instances where Blake felt uncomfortable with his behaviour there are also instances where he felt uncomfortable with her behaviour and that of her husband.
I agree with others who think they should settle but that’s not going to happen now.
It’s so annoying that the woman’s arguments MUST be followed up EVERY time with assurance that her main focus is “on the children” . DUH. Does anyone think that Blake and Ryans kids are home alone in a hut eating peanut butter with their fingers?? FFS will we always be safely tied by our apron strings?.
I completely agree, but I know a lot of times it’s on advice from legal or PR representatives. So people see the woman as a wholesome and dedicated mother and homemaker. It’s a strategy that can be very effective and has won or tipped the scales in legal and public battles.
I hate when people drag their children into adult issues and dramas.. the kids don’t need to be mentioned in these articles imo.
I am still trying to figure out the “why” for all of this. Blake clearly felt like she was being harassed and Ryan egged her on with the suit, but the things that have come out kind of make it seem that she and Ryan were flexing their power and influence and Baldoni initially backed down but then … didn’t. If she got the production company and Baldoni to agree to all of her demands in order to come back to work after the strikes, what is the purpose of the suit? To punish Baldoni? To have him blacklisted? Is it saving face for the stories that came out about her (backed up by videos of her being arrogant and bullying to reporters)? Or does she genuinely think that he would do it to other actresses who do not have her power and money? This is muddy now.
I hope they both get their day in court and I’ll wait for the verdict before making up my mind.
But not sure what either side hopes to get out of this. This is a PR trainwreck and both Blake, Ryan and Justin all look petty, power hungry and have probably ruined their reputations forever.
Baldoni was barely even known before this. He is going to come out much better than before.
As we can see Ryan R has had his way in the Deadpool movie, particularly in the last one. I have no idea if there was a director in it, or if it was all Ryan. I had to see it (because husband), and yes, it seemed to be just a R Reynolds vehicle and not a super hero film at all. I am starting to even dislike poor Pikachu.
I think they really tried to take over this film about DV, they (blake and hubbie) tried to do as Ryan did in his other films. Justin is not totally perfect, but I do hope thesebtwo entitled tw*ts get theirs. If they want to do as they please, become directors ffs and create your own productions, become stand up comedians, write blogs, but do it yourselves, dont step over others.
I’d hazard to guess this has to do with the rights to the sequel. Baldoni owns them. Blake wants them.
I doubt there will be a sequel. At least not one with Blake in it. It would have to be made in the next few years. And that wouldn’t look good for her. I don’t buy the youtube videos that are out there talking against her. Their all made up. But I don’t think very many people in Hollywood actually like her. The only reason they put up with her. Is because Ryan makes a ton of money for the studio’s .
Honestly that was my take and many others too. She wanted the sequel rights. I think she saw this as her big Barbie moment and that he ruined it. That said, he sucks, she sucks, and everyone involved needed to learn boundaries. I am glad the judge told both of them to stop being idiots.
It would appear that one of Lively’s aims is to wrest control of the option to direct/produce the author’s next book (a sequel?) which at the moment is owned by Baldoni. It’s about money.
I’m still team Blake. This guy is giving me the creeps, especially when he is being so called nice. And yes, Blake is nice to him over text. That doesn’t mean he wasn’t being creepy and crossing boundaries on set.
Absolutely. The thought of THAT guy touching my lips or “nuzzling” my neck is disgusting. This guy gives off a date rapist/predator vibe that gives me the willies!!
What are you talking about? Do you not understand acting? He is not the character in the movie. He is acting. And it was in the script for him to do that. You have no idea what type of person he is in real life. Yet we have many many video’s of Blake being rude and obnoxious in interviews. Where she isn’t acting. But being herself. I know that women are harassed all the time. But women also use harassment to get their way a lot of the times also. Women lie, men lie, and kids lie. That’s just human.
I hope this trial gets moved up. Both sides are using the public. I’m still waiting on her proof of SH. Maybe it will come out during depositions. My opinion continues to be that Blake & Ryan never intended for Justin & Wayfarer to fight back as hard as they have not be able to provide documentation contradicting her. It’s a shame what the NYT has become.
His lawsuit shocked me. I was firmly team Blake when I read the New York Times article, but I now support Justin.
Time will tell, I suppose.
This reminds me of how I reacted when I felt really unsafe with a guy after a date. It was on a first or second date that was going ok, and he drove me home in his car. He parked outside my door and put his hand on my leg and to my complete shock and out of nowhere, he said, “you know you want it”. That really freaked me out. He had seemed like a nice guy on the date and even if I had marginally liked him before all I wanted now was to get away from him physically. I very carefully did not give him any indication that something was wrong because I didn’t know how he would react and I didn’t want to escalate. Once I went in my house and locked my door behind me, it was a big relief. So what’s my point about this? If a woman is being nice and not calling a guy out to his face or over text, it does not mean anything. It could just be her strategy to ensure things do not escalate.
Team Baldoni! All the way
I think it’s at the point where it has to go to trial. Sexual harassment is a very serious accusation. If Baldoni is telling the truth, the only way out for him is a trial or a public admission from Blake. I really hope Blake is telling the truth. In this climate it would be especially devasting if it’s revealed that she was lying about anything.
both ryan and blake have egos the size of texas and they both annoy the crap
out of me. her team has been promising to drop their “proof” but i have yet to see any
They actually both sound gross. I am on neither of their teams.
Also forgot to add. The only thing that had me side eyeing Blake in all of this was her husband rewriting the scripts (WTF) and also her, Ryan, and Taylor meeting to force Justin to take these changes. I had a lot of what the heck is wrong with all of you comments when I read about that and he showed documentation on it. That’s the biggest thing wrong that I see that she did. And it makes Ryan look even more like a tool.
I strongly disagree that both sides look bad. Baldoni doesn’t seem to have done anything bad. The p0rn video he allegedly showed her turned out to be 2 seconds of a home birth video in preparation to the birthing scene. The “you smell so good” creepy line was debunked by the video of their dance with audio recorded. He acted like he was in love and then his expression completely changed to indifference once he shouted “cut”. Please look at flirty messages Blake sent him (he didn’t reciprocate). I’m surprised ppl are standing with Blake, the evidence against her is overwhelming.
she didn’t say it was a porn video. she said it was a nude video.
heads up to people in these comments, please don’t show your home birth videos unsolicited to your coworkers because that would absolutely be considered sexual harassment. y’all seem to think that because birth is natural it’s okay, but I promise you it is not.
Wasn’t it Heath’s WIFE? Sorry but that is not his video to share. I would be mortified if my husband did that.
Blake herself gave birth to a few babies. Why the hell should she watch someone else’s birth video in her workplace?
Are we going to find out who really wrote the rooftop scene. Blake couldn’t even tell the truth about that. It’s weird that Ryan praises the rooftop screen then Blake tell a reporter that he wrote it but the correspondence filed in the lawsuit she claims that she wrote it. So he went along with a lie? Will Blake ever tell the truth? I hope that she doesn’t continue to lie under oath because that’s perjury. It will be interesting considering that she didn’t realize how much evidence that Justin could provide when she filed her complaint. I stand by my opinion that Ryan and Blake didn’t think that Justin and Wayfarer would fight back and only wanted to use her CRD complaint to repair her image and damage his but all Ryan and Blake’s dirt is being uncovered instead.
A podcaster pointed out that Blake and Ryan immaturely were making fun of the DV organization that he wanted to partner with, No More. Blake and Ryan wrote the demands to return and each item started out with “No more.” How immature. If this is true, Blake and Ryan are some sick, mentally unstable individuals. Then we find out that Sony didn’t change the marketing plan away from DV as she claimed. She, Ryan, and their marketing company did.
By the way, Sony asked her if she wanted to file a formal complaint and she said “No.” Do you want to know why, because SAG would have immediately started to investigate and she didn’t want that to happen. The documentation between Sony and Wayfarer on Blake’s behavior is helpful. She planned this from the beginning.
I can’t believe she mean girled the assistant directors and had them fired in addition to the editors and composers. What a piece of work Blake is. She didn’t care whose lives she destroyed.