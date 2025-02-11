Sorry, I didn’t see these photos until just now. The Princess of Wales made a “surprise appearance” today in Wilmslow, Cheshire. She visited a mother-and-baby unit at a prison! She visited a prison last year too. I’m not judging the very selective photos released – it’s likely only one palace-approved photographer was allowed inside the prison, although it doesn’t look like many photographers were allowed outside of the prison either (probably because this was a surprise visit).

Obviously, this is all part of Kate’s focus on the fakakta Early Years and Kate dutifully sat in the prison however briefly and listened to people explain something about mothers in prison. Per People Mag, Kate was “highlighting the critical need to maintain strong and loving relationships for a child even in the most difficult and challenging situations.” She was there through her patronage, Action for Children. I think it’s also kind of obvious that this was planned specifically for this week as an attempt to pull focus, but whatever, it is what it is.

Interestingly enough, Kate appears to be copykeening herself? This is the exact outfit she wore to her visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital last month, right? Same Blaze Milano coat, same maroon turtleneck, probably the same skirt too, although I can’t tell because Kate didn’t stay long enough to remove her coat. Anyway, it’s certainly interesting! I wonder why she and William aren’t well enough to go to the BAFTAs on Sunday, especially if they’re well enough to do events this week.