Serena Williams is being criticized for c-walking at the Super Bowl Halftime show

I do feel like people – Drake fans – are purposefully missing the point of Serena Williams’ appearance at Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show. It didn’t come out of nowhere, nor did this situation just start when Kendrick told Drake “better not speak on Serena” in “Not Like Us.” Serena and Drake used to date or deal with each other romantically. I don’t know the entire backstory, but it involved Common (whom Serena also dated) and Common and Drake falling out, and Serena also had some tennis-world drama around the same time. What I think happened was that Drake love-bombed Serena and she was okay with it for a while, then she left him for Alexis Ohanian, who eventually became her husband and father of her two children. After Serena was done with Drake, he talked sh-t about her and called Alexis a “groupie.” That’s why Kendrick told Drake to not speak on a Compton girl like Serena. This was not “Serena being obsessed with her ex.” This was Serena clapping back after years of Drake being gross.
Serena also loved Kendrick’s shout-out – she made references to “Not Like Us” when she hosted the ESPYs last year, and obviously, she was game for making that appearance at Kendrick’s Halftime Show. It was about Serena representing Compton AND it was a “f–k you” to Drake after he belittled her husband and father of her two daughters. People even made some very funny jokes about Alexis probably laid out Serena’s clothes for the Halftime show the night before. Alexis also clapped back on people for criticizing Serena’s c-walking.
Some of y'all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows…. This is bigger than the music. pic.twitter.com/Xq4O96Yg0s
— Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) February 11, 2025
Can I just say? I’m also annoyed by people saying “Kendrick brought out Drake’s EX!” Serena G-ddamn Williams is more than “Drake’s ex.” She’s married to a whole other man, she’s one of the greatest athletes of all time, she’s an icon in her own right.
Last thing: ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith decided to speak on Serena’s Halftime c-walk and he had such a bizarre take on the situation. Smith said: “If I’m married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his ass. ’Cause, clearly, you don’t belong with me. What you worried about him for and you’re with me? Bye. Bye.” WTF??
Kendrick: "CERTIFIED LOVERBOY, CERTIFIED PEDOPHILE"
Serena Williams: pic.twitter.com/L02aY1PNLA
— Darian Holt 🍎🍟🍎❄️ ➏ (@D_1andOnly_) February 10, 2025
From Compton to NOLA. @SerenaWilliams @KendrickLamar #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/mnzuP7fJ1N
— NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2025
Serena is a black woman in ‘Merica who dominated a previously white sport fpr decades. She, like Duchess Meghan. Will be criticized no matter what she does. The chorus of criticism deflects from what is really going on in the country while further marginalizing black women no matter how accomplished and successful.
Amen TnDemocrat! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
Exactly this. Thank you @TN DEMOCRAT.
Stephen A. Smith is a self hating man — even this old broad knew the significance, he didn’t miss it, he was looking for a reason to find fault.
Ooof the Serena critics. Not only do we get racism but we get the misogyny as well.
Alexis is such a wife guy and I love that for Serena. She deserves the absolute best.
She was trolling her Wimbledon critics…and Drake. And her husband likely thought it was awesome and hilarious and supported her. Stephen a Smith’s take is ridiculously absurd. Is he married cuz I’m thinking not?
No he is not – go figure LMAO
I love the fact that Alexis always has Serena’s back and is fast with the public clapback.
No one, that I’ve noticed, is talking about how many funerals Kendrick’s has had for Drake.
Never been married because of his “demanding work schedule.” But he has two kids, because those famously require no time.
I feel like Alexis is such an example of the anti-toxic husband.
One time on social media he posted something that was a before and after of his spice cabinet – before Serena, after Serena. It still cracks me up to think about it.
He knows he married someone who was all those things that Kaiser said – a GOAT, an icon in her own right – and he loves that about her and supports her. He reminds of Harry in that I think he loves when people are excited to see Serena, get her autograph, whatever. Her light does not diminish his own.
And then he’s going to defend her against the trolls.
Did anyone else see her dancing at first and think- that dancer looks just like Serena Williams!!
Mr. Lamar plays chess with his Pulitzer Prize winning lyrics and his incredibly thoughtful, symbolic halftime performance.
I thought Serena’s cameo was funny regarding drake.
I had completely forgotten about her gold medal win crip walk that got all the racists upset.
There was a washington post oped condemning her for that celebration.
A black woman in white spaces, as we know, gets an unimaginable amount of hate and criticism.
The whole thing was brilliant.
And i love that Serena found a good man to stand by her side.
Drake is really one of those “nice guys” isn’t he?
The awful creep who acts sweet and then is the absolute worst if you don’t completely submit to and adore him.
Serena is a QUEEN for that cameo. And she looked AMAZING.
I saw her, didn’t realize it was THEE SERENA and thought, “damn, that dancer has really nice legs!” lol
Of course she is…🙄
I have been watching her dancing on repeat for 24 hours. I loved it!
Her crip walking was in the context of Kendrick’s entire performance, which was about navigating America as a black person and having to balance being true to your own culture/talent/creativity and also being ‘palatable enough’ for mainstream white Americans. The Uncle Sam character in the show, played by Samuel L. Jackson, literally says this. He calls Kendrick’s first songs too ghetto and says he needs to play something else, softer.
Serena was trolling her Wimbledon critics, her critics in general, and Drake. She was also announcing herself as a woman who is one of the greatest tennis players to have ever played the game and a black woman who originated from Compton.
As i said on the earlier post, the halftime show was bigger than Drake. When i saw Serena there I thought about the criticism she got for c-walking at the Olympics not Drake. Drake is just part of a bigger discussion.
I mean of course she is, drake fans are going to be in their feelings and everything about that show was going to upset Fox News types. I mean she was doing a dance associated with a gang (which why anyone cares I’ll never know).
I do think a lot of people are missing Kendrick’s bigger message of the show, including the Serena part because they are focused on how perfectly petty he is. But like he said 40 acres and a mule this is bigger than the music- Serena was there to troll drake and the establishment and country.
She knew what it was I think she went in knowing what would come and walked right in head held high ready for the fight. And it was brilliant. Side note she’s a great dancer.
Misogynoir mixed with “Culture War” trolling to draw attention away form the corruption from the current administration. Watch the morons fall for it to.
This is what they are being told to be angry about instead of their rights being stripped away