Donald Trump left the Super Bowl early & probably got booed pretty hard

Embed from Getty Images

I managed to time my Super Bowl viewership just right this year – I tuned in as the team walkouts were beginning, and I zoned out in the first two quarters, only really keeping my eye on the hilarious score as the Eagles went up 24-0 at the end of the second quarter. I was so zoned out, I didn’t even see anything about Donald Trump’s appearance, and most of my timeline was more focused on Taylor Swift getting booed and getting hyped for Kendrick Lamar. As it turned out, Trump didn’t even watch Kendrick’s Halftime show, and he left during the second quarter or immediately after the second quarter.

Donald Trump left the Super Bowl early after his pre-game prediction of a victory for the Kansas City Chiefs fell surprisingly short. The president was pictured getting back onboard Air Force One more than an hour before the conclusion of the Big Game, which ended in the Philadelphia Eagles triumphing with a decisive 40-22 win. A White House spokesperson told The Independent that Trump had always planned to leave the event early and provided a copy of his schedule, which had him due to leave the Caesars Superdome at 8:05 p.m.

[From The Independent]

You might say, hey, it was probably nothing, maybe it was just a security issue. But it seems clear that Trump was depressed, sun-downing and bronzer-poisoned because the MAGA Chiefs were losing so badly. That’s probably one of the reasons why his post-Super Bowl social media was all about insulting the Chiefs and Taylor Swift too. He wrote: “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!” What’s funny about that is… people did some digging and found raw footage from within the Superdome, and it turns out that people were booing the f–k out of one Donald J. Bigly too. There’s even some suggestions that Fox edited their footage and audio to create the false impression that more people were cheering and clapping for Trump too. Also: some Chiefs fans are blaming the team’s loss on Trump. He does have the anti-Midas Touch, so they might be onto something.

Oh, and another clip from someone who was actually there instead of posting on social media "I Was There!" pic.twitter.com/FF3y8eiWLP — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) February 10, 2025

Chiefs fans are blaming Trump for their loss! 🤣pic.twitter.com/8tQhERYrFp — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 10, 2025

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images