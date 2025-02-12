Jason Kelce calls the Super Bowl ‘tough to process’ & ‘odd for me to watch’

Embed from Getty Images

Now that the dust is starting to settle from this year’s Super Bowl, let’s check in with Jason Kelce. Prior to the big game, Jason jokingly refused to pick sides between his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, and his brother’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, he said that he was rooting for Cher, although his wife, Kylie Kelce, was openly rooting for the Eagles. On last week’s episode of their New Heights podcast, he said that he was rooting for both his brother and the Eagles, and that he’d have “mixed emotions” about the outcome of the game.

We all know that the Eagles ended up winning and that Travis and his team got their a-sses handed to them. Jason, for his part, released a really nice statement, congratulating his former team and praising his brother’s talent. Calling back to his mixed emotions, he said that the game was “odd” for him watch and the outcome was “tough to process.”

In a lengthy X post on Monday, Feb. 10, Jason, 37, congratulated his former Philadelphia Eagles teammates on becoming Super Bowl LIX champions, even though their victory meant his brother Travis’ team, the Kansas City Chiefs, lost out. “That game was odd for me to watch if I’m being completely honest. I knew it was going to be mixed emotions before, during, and after, and I now know what my parents had to deal with two years ago,” Jason wrote, referencing he and Travis’ parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, having to watch their sons’ teams compete against one another in the 2023 Super Bowl. The siblings made history at the time when they became the first brothers to ever play each other in the sporting event. Jason — who spent his entire 13-year NFL career playing as a center for the Eagles, before announcing his retirement in March 2024 — continued in Monday’s post, “On one hand, I wanted what is best for my brother, and to see his success. And on the other hand, there are so many people, teammates, and coaches, in the Philadelphia Eagles organization that I care deeply about, many of whom I owe my own success to throughout my career.” The Eagles beat the Chiefs 40-22 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, Feb. 9. Moving on to discuss his brother Travis, Jason said, “There isn’t a person I love or care about more. It has been tough to process these feelings, of course I feel for him and am always rooting for him, but I know he does not need, nor want my pity.” “He has amassed greatness few on this planet could ever dream of, as has his team, and they should feel pride in their accomplishments this season and in the past,” the ESPN broadcaster said. “I know right now they are still thinking of last night and the shortcomings in the last game, but in time that will fade, and the greatness they have exhibited as a group will remain as one of the most dominant eras of football ever,” Jason shared, insisting he loves the sport, as well as “the people that play it, and the fans that enjoy it. Nothing else like it.” He also said he’s looking forward to the victory parade on Friday, Feb. 14. Following Sunday’s game, Travis told reporters that the Chiefs had dropped pauses and didn’t execute like they have throughout the season. “We haven’t played that bad all year,” he said. “You don’t lose like that without everything going bad.”

Jason’s full statement is really classy and very sweet. I love that he acknowledges how much the Eagles mean to him and then, isn’t afraid to be like, “Yeah, I love my brother.” I also like how he compared his feelings to how his parents felt two years ago, when the two brothers faced off against each other in the Super Bowl. That bit about how the Chiefs players’ feeling of defeat will “fade” over time were wise words, too. He knows what it’s like to win and to lose the Super Bowl. I know Jason has that frat boy energy, but I definitely think he plays it up a lot for his public persona. Anyway, I’m sure Jason and Travis will have a lot to talk about regarding the Super Bowl on this week’s ep of New Heights.

Here’s something to give you a little laugh. I’m sharing it because I think Jason would crack up after seeing it too. The picture is from when Jason did the pre-game show:

