Donald Trump won’t deport Prince Harry because King Charles doesn’t want him back

For years, the British media has worked in concert with the “British establishment” on a multi-pronged effort to harm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and ruin their lives in America. I’ve long believed that the ultimate goal is to somehow force Harry and Meghan to divorce, and give Harry no other option than to return to the UK, broke and humbled. These people have so many problems with the Sussexes: the fact that Harry and Meghan have a strong marriage, that they’re thriving in America, that they don’t need the Windsors, that they make their own money, that they can’t be controlled or marginalized, that their kids are growing up as free Americans with American accents. And on and on.

The thing is, while there is a widespread effort to “get Harry back,” it’s much more complicated than that. King Charles would only “welcome” Harry back under certain circumstances, and even then, Charles is desperately afraid of being overshadowed by Harry in general. It’s not just about getting Harry back, it’s about being able to control Harry and keep him as a convenient scapegoat. All of which to say, if Donald Trump “deported” Harry, the circumstances would not be right for Charles, you know? Which might explain this story:

Insiders have revealed the real reason why Donald Trump no longer plans to kick Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle out of the US. The President declared last week that he would not seek to deport the Duke amid an ongoing legal battle over his immigration status, despite having previously suggested he might do so. ‘I don’t want to do that,’ Mr Trump told the New York Post. ‘I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.’

But, while the President’s swipe at Meghan was in keeping with his previous remarks about the Duchess, it is supposedly not the driving force behind his decision.

Instead the President’s ‘warm relationship’ with King Charles is, according to The Sun, the real reason he dismissed calls for Harry’s deportation. Trump is reportedly aware of the distress it would cause the Royal Family and therefore out of ‘respect’ does not want to take any action.

‘Having him back in the UK is actually harder than having him kept away in the USA,’ a source told the newspaper.

The pair share much in common and struck up a unlikely bond during Trump’s first term, during which he travelled to the UK on a state visit in 2019.

[From The Daily Mail]

I mean… it’s sort of true that if Trump deported Harry, it would come back on Charles in a terrible, image-crushing way. This comment also reveals that Charles just fundamentally doesn’t care about the estrangement with Harry, and he finds it easier to have Harry out of sight and out of mind. Of course, it also sounds like Charles has more power than he actually does in reality – that Charles is the one “keeping Harry away” or that Charles could ask this favor of Trump in either direction. I don’t know. I think Trump’s statement to the Post was just about Trump not ultimately giving a sh-t.

17 Responses to “Donald Trump won’t deport Prince Harry because King Charles doesn’t want him back”

  1. HeatherC says:
    February 13, 2025 at 9:44 am

    The most chilling part is “Donald Trump no longer plans to kick Prince Harry and his wife MEGHAN MARKLE out of the US.” (caps mine)

    Meghan is a US citizen born in the US. She was born to 2 U.S. citizen parents who (I believe) were also born to 2 U.S. citizen parents respectively.

    Felon47 would love to figure out a way to ALSO deport U.S. citizens who do not agree with him/see him for what he is.

    Reply
  2. Tessa says:
    February 13, 2025 at 9:44 am

    Yeah, Trump and Charles have a lot in common and not in a good way. Next there will be another article about Charles complaining he never sees Archie and Lili.

    Reply
  3. ariel says:
    February 13, 2025 at 9:48 am

    So- my reference is the early season of the crown- so take it for what its worth.
    Margaret fell in love with an older man who was -divorced maybe?
    Elizabeth said she could not marry him and retain her titles and other royal perks.
    She chose to stay royal, and was portrayed as a mess for the remainder of her life.
    And that is literally what they want for Harry.
    To be slightly embarrassing but loved, and to take negative attention away from the other ‘family members”
    Literally- that’s is what their plan is for him.
    These people are the worst.
    Abolish the monarchy.

    Reply
    • Julia says:
      February 13, 2025 at 9:53 am

      Margaret was not loved! She had popularity in her younger years when she was an attractive young princess but as she got older she became a bitter, chain smoking borderline alcoholic. Who died relatively young for Windsor. That probably is what they want for Harry.

      Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      February 13, 2025 at 9:58 am

      Margaret would be in a worse state if she married that creepy old man. He later married a 20-year old in his 40’s and he met her when she was a teenager too. I don’t understand why he is still seen as a lost love, instead of creepy man who put his eyes on a vulnerable young woman. He also knew her when she was underage. QE2 did the right thing there. Unfortunately, later on, Margaret married the wrong man and they had a toxic marriage.

      Reply
    • Jegede says:
      February 13, 2025 at 10:11 am

      Pete Townsend was an opportunistic creep who had a predilection for teenage girls – as seen by his subsequent child brides and entanglements.

      It was no love story.
      He would have lost interest once Margaret turned 21.

      Reply
  4. Susan Collins says:
    February 13, 2025 at 9:50 am

    trump and Chuckles are birds of a feather. Evil in their own way.

    Reply
  5. Eurydice says:
    February 13, 2025 at 9:52 am

    I’ll pick option D – Trump doesn’t give a sh$t. Deporting Harry won’t give him any kudos and it would be a distraction and general pain in the butt all around.

    Basically, everyone’s happier with Harry where he is.

    Reply
  6. Jan says:
    February 13, 2025 at 9:57 am

    Nixon tried to get John lemon deported for drug use, to no avail.
    trump have enough to deal with Elon’s son, telling him to go away.
    This is the new spin on a nothing burger, Chucky has no control over Harry.
    Harry in is element in Canada dealing with Veterans, all the royals do is play catch up.

    Reply
    • Julia says:
      February 13, 2025 at 10:03 am

      If Justin Beiber who has a DUI gets to stay and is able to renew his visa it’s highly improbable they would be able to deport Harry. Russell Brand made a documentary about his drug addictions and has been accused of sexual assault but has just moved back to the US with no issues.

      Reply
  7. Jais says:
    February 13, 2025 at 10:04 am

    Did Charles actually say to Trump no plz keep Harry over there? I mean maybe? He did evict Harry and his grandchildren. But I doubt it. However, it is convenient for him. Just not for the tabs that would love to see Harry back. And of course, William, or ahem William’s friend, has said he doesn’t want Harry to ever step foot in the country again.

    Reply
  8. Louise177 says:
    February 13, 2025 at 10:06 am

    It’s bizarre to me that people, mostly the media, think if Harry was deported England is the only option. He doesn’t even want his family there for a few days. I don’t know anything about deportation but I assume he would have to go to England initially but could go anywhere else to live.

    Reply
  9. Jegede says:
    February 13, 2025 at 10:07 am

    BS.
    Of course they credit Chuck.🙄🙄🙄

    This is to ferment the narrative that Harry wants back in the UK and the BRF are the power keeping him back.

    Reply
  10. aquarius64 says:
    February 13, 2025 at 10:08 am

    There is no benefit for Trump for pushing around Harry, the 5th in line to the throne, where he can get more value by putting a down-payment on ownership of William, a future king and head of state of the UK. I wouldn’t be surprised Musk convinced Trump of that.

    Reply
  11. M says:
    February 13, 2025 at 10:09 am

    I love how the rats in the UK make it sound like Harry’s only choice is to go back there if this were to happen. They would have no shortage of places to go, and Salt Island is not on that list.

    Reply

