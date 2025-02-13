Donald Trump won’t deport Prince Harry because King Charles doesn’t want him back

For years, the British media has worked in concert with the “British establishment” on a multi-pronged effort to harm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and ruin their lives in America. I’ve long believed that the ultimate goal is to somehow force Harry and Meghan to divorce, and give Harry no other option than to return to the UK, broke and humbled. These people have so many problems with the Sussexes: the fact that Harry and Meghan have a strong marriage, that they’re thriving in America, that they don’t need the Windsors, that they make their own money, that they can’t be controlled or marginalized, that their kids are growing up as free Americans with American accents. And on and on.

The thing is, while there is a widespread effort to “get Harry back,” it’s much more complicated than that. King Charles would only “welcome” Harry back under certain circumstances, and even then, Charles is desperately afraid of being overshadowed by Harry in general. It’s not just about getting Harry back, it’s about being able to control Harry and keep him as a convenient scapegoat. All of which to say, if Donald Trump “deported” Harry, the circumstances would not be right for Charles, you know? Which might explain this story:

Insiders have revealed the real reason why Donald Trump no longer plans to kick Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle out of the US. The President declared last week that he would not seek to deport the Duke amid an ongoing legal battle over his immigration status, despite having previously suggested he might do so. ‘I don’t want to do that,’ Mr Trump told the New York Post. ‘I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.’ But, while the President’s swipe at Meghan was in keeping with his previous remarks about the Duchess, it is supposedly not the driving force behind his decision. Instead the President’s ‘warm relationship’ with King Charles is, according to The Sun, the real reason he dismissed calls for Harry’s deportation. Trump is reportedly aware of the distress it would cause the Royal Family and therefore out of ‘respect’ does not want to take any action. ‘Having him back in the UK is actually harder than having him kept away in the USA,’ a source told the newspaper. The pair share much in common and struck up a unlikely bond during Trump’s first term, during which he travelled to the UK on a state visit in 2019.

[From The Daily Mail]

I mean… it’s sort of true that if Trump deported Harry, it would come back on Charles in a terrible, image-crushing way. This comment also reveals that Charles just fundamentally doesn’t care about the estrangement with Harry, and he finds it easier to have Harry out of sight and out of mind. Of course, it also sounds like Charles has more power than he actually does in reality – that Charles is the one “keeping Harry away” or that Charles could ask this favor of Trump in either direction. I don’t know. I think Trump’s statement to the Post was just about Trump not ultimately giving a sh-t.