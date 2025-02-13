Prince Harry’s People interview: ‘To have my wife here supporting me is amazing’

Here are some photos of Prince Harry in Whistler for Wednesday’s Invictus events. Harry was cheering on the competitors and he did at least one medal ceremony, and posed with the medalists afterwards. Judging solely from the photos, it looks like everyone is having a blast. Invictus’s first “winter games” have been very popular with the veterans and the families, although I do wonder if anyone has busted their ass on all of the ice and snow. Anyway, Harry gave an exclusive interview to People Magazine at the games. Some highlights, directly from Harry (and please keep this interview in mind whenever you guys complain about how we can’t take People’s royal coverage seriously – Harry literally gives exclusives to People).
Harry loves Canada: “It’s incredible to be back in Canada. Canada couldn’t be more appropriate to host the first Winter Games. Everyone is so excited.”
He loved having Meghan with him for the first four days or so: “To have my wife here supporting me is amazing. I love that she’s by my side,” Prince Harry tells PEOPLE. “It’s such an important piece to this whole adventure.”
He’s already looking ahead to the next tournament in Birmingham, England, in 2027. “It’s amazing how, after 10 years, we’re still doing this. We will continue the Games for as long as it’s needed — and the need is increasing rather than reducing. So the fact that there will be a full cycle back to the U.K. is a place that I never thought we would be. I wish that we could close this down because there wasn’t a need for it, but as long as there’s a need for it, we will keep it going. I know the U.K. is looking forward to having the Games back to where it started.”
Whether they’ll do another winter games: “I’ve already had lots of people come up to me and ask whether there’s going to be a continuous cycle of Winter Games, and the answer to that is, we’ll have to wait and see! But everyone is very happy to be here.”
The Opening Ceremony in Vancouver: “What a way to start — a sold-out stadium in front of 40,000 people. It had a very Olympic, Paralympic feel to it. It was great.”
His kids love learning about Invictus: “They are fascinated. It’s a very interesting conversation to have with your kids — to explain why that person is missing a leg, why that person is missing an arm, why do they look the way they do. It’s challenging but important. Our kids are still so young, but Archie, especially, is asking those questions,” Harry, a former captain in the British Army, says of his son. “As any parent knows, once you open that door and those questions are asked, or that conversation starts, more and more doors start opening. And then he starts asking, ‘How did they get injured? What’s a mine? What’s all this?’ It becomes opening Pandora’s box, to some extent, especially with kids this age, because they have no filter, and they’re just so curious and so inquisitive!” the Duke of Sussex says. “They want to know more, more, more.”
He tries talking about those topics in an age-appropriate way. “I’m constantly trying to make sure that I get it right, in explaining what’s happened to [the competitors], and what we do at Invictus to try to make their lives better and give them a chance to redefine themselves. And the power of sport,” Harry says, expressing his hope that his children will also find joy in athletics. “I’m hoping that my kids will take on every sport that they want as well, because I think it’s really important for all of us.”
He plans to tell the kids all about the winter games: “I’m going to tell them all the stories. After we came back from Düsseldorf [for the 2023 Invictus Games] a year and a half ago, I sat down and went through lots of photographs that I had. They were fascinated to see these guys, careering around the field in wheelchairs, playing basketball, wheelchair rugby, sitting volleyball, everything.”
I love that he describes Archie and Lilibet as so curious about Invictus, and I’m sure they are – and it makes me wonder why Harry and Meghan didn’t just bring the kids to Canada. I’m not saying that Archie and Lili should have been front and center for all of the events, but let them come to the Opening Ceremony? Still, I understand why Harry & Meghan didn’t bring the kids. People have been obsessed with seeing those two ginger babies for years, and there’s a lot of lunacy around all of it. That will become one of the next storylines too – “will the Sussexes bring their kids to the UK for the Birmingham games?” I hope not, but it’s a long way away (July 2027).
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Tom bower was there, that alone makes me grateful they didn’t take the kids. But yeah the preoccupation people have with them is really disturbing. I wouldn’t be surprised if they go when older but I can’t even imagine how they will handle the crazies. I just keep thinking about that weirdo who asked Charlotte for a selfie and that was in a rather subdued royally environment not somewhere high energy like invictus.
Very disturbing that bower showed up
What a great interview. Honest and real, you can tell these are his words, not those of a “PR spokesperson.” I was touched by his discussion of Inviticus with Archie, you can tell that he really thought about what he was saying to his son and what was age appropriate…
In terms of bringing the kids, I thought it would be needed just because of the noise about deportation and Harry but thankfully that seems to have ended for now. Otherwise, I think the Sussex children are quite young to be on camera. Wasn’t the first appearance of George when he was 6 years old, at the Sandringham Christmas walk? Harry talks about being traumatized at 12 years old at Diana’s funeral (granted, that was an entirely different situation than a casual public appearance) but I can understand Harry and Meghan not being ready to put them in front of the public yet
There’s a video of Meg when she made it to the bottom of the tubing hill and she said Harry was doing something with the 10y/os. They definitely have kid appropriate activities so maybe Archie will go in 2027? But to be honest, I’d rather the kids go to literally any other country for their safety.
I hope both children get to go In 2027. But I doubt charles will change his views by then.
One of the things I appreciate about the IG is how, aside from the competitions, they really try to make it a fun experience for the kids and families.
He also said at IG that Archie asked about landmines and Harry explained but it also went to Harry talking to Archie about what Diana did re landmines and they ended up watching videos together.
Ntw I think they are waiting for the kids to be a bit older.
Talk about land mines started because Archie wanted to know why the competitors were missing arms and legs.
btw I hope that South Korea gets the 2029 IG and Archie&Lili turn up there
This is a good interview and I’m glad that they’re speaking to their kids about invisible and visible injuries and explaining to them how they occurred. People seem to think that kids can’t handle knowing about certain subjects, but as he said you just have to make it age appropriate. As far as bringing them, I think that they are at an age right now where consistency is more important.
If they were older or younger it may be easier to take them out of school to come, but now if they came they would just disrupt their schedule to have them in a hotel room, and see them late at night or early morning.
I’ve done tons of conferences for my job and you are spending all day doing something associated with that conference from 7:00 a.m. to midnight at some points. Whether that’s breakfast meetings, seminars, main keynote speakers, cocktail hours, dinner parties, etc. It’s exhausting and that’s me at a mid-manager level I can’t imagine if I was a founder of an organization.
Agree re: People. Many on here are quick to write off their coverage and say things like “no one in the Sussex camp is talking to People” but Harry has given several exclusives to People over the years (remember he had a cover story when Spare was released) so its clear there is some sort of working relationship there.
It looks like the winter games are a huge success, they seem to have relatively nice weather for it – cold but sunny.
I think if/when they start bringing the kids to Invictus we might not know.
My wife! Love it. He spoke really well about the IG and conversations with his kids. I’m gonna laugh though if Archie ends up not being into sports. My brother in law really wanted my 5 yr old nephew to get into baseball and after two seasons my nephew is saying no more😂. They do like to fish together though so that’s sweet. It’s probably more about finding the right sport or physical activity.
Taking kids out of school for an Invictus Game is a bit much to me. Being around the crowds and veterans with their injuries would be an awful lot for young kids who have not experienced this through a parents injury. It is one thing to tell a child about this through photographs but to actually see and be surrounded by the types of injuries these veterans suffered could be overwhelming at a young age and possibly trauma inducing. I am all for sharing photos and talking about this age appropriately but not introducing this to them in a public forum especially with the amount of interest in those children.
The interview was Harry being his joyful self, the way we’ve seen him, with Meghan and without, these past few days.
He sadly is right about there being a continuous need for initiatives like Invictus. The way things are going right now, we’re closer than ever to a Russian vs. all-European war, after NATO’s been put in a disarray by Felon47’s maladministration. The way 🟠 went above Ukraine’s head in mentioning that there won’t be a country for much longer. They way Hegseth was booed here in Germany. The way everyone besides Hungary and Italy are hostile to Vance and Hegseth ahead of the Munich Security Conference. One can actually feel the political climate getting worse than it has been for decades.
Plus today’s terrorist attack in Munich that left ~ 30 injured, including kids, some critically, that will result in strengthening the right and fascist parties ahead of our elections on the 23rd. This makes me despair for the future of our country, and it will also bring us a step closer to a regime where science, climate and medical facts are threatened.
And as long as there are all kinds of unhinged Derangers out there — see Meghan’s baby shower and car chase in NYC, or the incident in LA while they were handing out supplies to passing cars during COVID (?) where a Deranger got close and even boasted online about it (she’s in pics of the event) — the kids are at risk.
People is not above citing unnamed sources and copying articles from the British tabloids so I will continue to question the veracity of some of their stories about Harry and Meghan. But the question doesn’t come up when Harry actually gives an interview to People. It was a good interview and it was nice to hear about the children. The British press werr so sure Archie and Lili were going to be in Vancouver and I think that’s part of the reason why they’re didn’t go. I think they’re still too young to be put in the spotlight and it’s probably the main reason why they didn’t attend. I don’t expect to see them in Birmingham either for obvious reasons.