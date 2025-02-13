King Charles was told that he’s ‘bigger than Beyonce’ as he threw an American football

Last October, Prince William agreed to a very odd photo-op involving American football. William was highlighting the NFL Foundation UK, and they had him throw a football and they tried to show him the basics of the game. They even had to lavish him with praise and claim that Peggington has a “golden arm” (he does not). It was especially funny because William has been obsessed with the Super Bowl ever since Prince Harry went to the LA Super Bowl in 2022. After that, William could not stop telling everyone that all of his Earthshot events were “like the Super Bowl.” So, this whole time, I thought William was the only one with the football-as-connected-to-Harry obsession. But they got King Charles to mess around with an American football this week too. It went poorly.
The King showed off his “immense” technique at American football as he enjoyed a crash course in the sport. The 76-year-old monarch won praise from professional players during a tour of Tottenham Hotspur’s £1 billion stadium, where he was also told, much to his amusement, that he was “bigger than Beyoncé”.
The King visited the north London club on Wednesday to celebrate its outreach work in the community, as well as its partnership with the US’s National Football League (NFL). After being shown how to throw a football, he was given a rousing cheer as he threw a pass with his right arm. He was later coaxed into trying his hand as a quarterback, throwing a ball at a net that had hoops as targets. Although his effort fell short, Efe Obada, 32, a Briton who plays for the Washington Commanders, hailed his performance.
“I loved his energy, the fact that he came in here willing to get stuck in,” he said. “His technique was immense. I wanted him to get a hoop, in the target, but he was just having a good time. We talked about the NFL and he’s a fan. He’s going to watch the games.”
Inside the stadium, the King met community groups and local businesses that have benefited from partnerships with the club. This included students from the London Academy of Excellence Tottenham (LAET) – a state-funded sixth form based on the stadium campus that prioritises local students from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds – as well as young people supported by The King’s Trust, the youth charity he founded in 1976.
Gina Moffatt, 48, a former prisoner who turned her life around with help from the charity and now runs a successful restaurant in Tottenham employing 15 full-time staff, told the King: “I’m so excited that you’re even back in Tottenham, this year’s looking all good, Tottenham Hotspur’s doing great stuff.
He chuckled as she added: “We’ve got Beyoncé coming but you’re bigger than Beyoncé.”
The American musical superstar is performing at the stadium for six nights in June.
King Charles is not “bigger than Beyonce.” Beyonce could waltz through diplomatic meetings any day of the week, but Charles could never perform “I ain’t in no gang but I got shooters and I bang bang” while dancing in heels. Let’s be real. As for the football stuff… I’m more forgiving of Charles than I was of William. William’s photo-op was tailored specifically to “one-up” Harry or copy Harry in some bizarre way. I think Charles just sort of bumbled into this terrible Yank catastrophe with an egg-shaped ball.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Comedic hijinx.
🤣🤣🤣
Jesus what a sycopath. He doesnt come close to Queen B.
Btw I thought Tottenham Hutspur was football(soccer) rather than america rugby?(american football)
The spurs are soccer/football, but their stadium is the one the NFL uses for its UK games.
What a weird unhinged family. Bigger than Beyonce? It would seem that Chuck isn’t even bigger than Lazy Kate at the Chelsea Flower show.
“Sports are mine, Harold!” LOL
Was the stadium full of people who paid big money to watch Charles totter around? Of course, I guess, all the people in the UK pay to fund him.
He doesn’t know who Bey the Queen is. God he’s awful
Well that will payback B for including a portrait of Meghan in her video. /s
Whilst Charles was pretending to play football there are many of his subjects competing at the Invictus games who would have appreciated his attention.
Why are these people lying on Beyoncé’s internet?
Have they no shame?
This is…one of the most embarrassing things I’ve read in a while. These poor, poor insecure baby men.
I don’t mind this. Charles was game to try it and it’s kind of cute for an almost octogenarian, like when Elizabeth dropped the hockey puck. It’s weird with William because he does it to show his manliness. As for the woman who said he’s bigger than Beyonce, Charles was right to chuckle.
No one would be able to identify that man in a lineup but everyone would be able to identify Beyonce.
The Beyhive is going tonwant a word with her.
The thing about Gina gushing over Charles, it’s bc he directly influenced her life in positive manner. It doesn’t seem so cringe to me. Have we ever heard anything of the sort about William? He supposedly did search and rescue for years and not a single person had ever sung him praise for helping them.
On one level I can see your point. On another level, Charles is simply giving back money that should have been used for the people to begin with and not just given to one person to control because of being first out of the favored birth canal.
Well I’m glad he laughed off the Beyonce comment because that was silly.
This event seems fine to me. William’s issue with things like this is that he takes himself too seriously and thinks everyone there is actually impressed with his athletic ability. Charles knows no one is thinking of recruiting him for the NFL. He knows how big Beyonce is. Etc.
But hey, I’ll say this. Charles and Beyonce at that stadium are way more exciting than what’s happening soccer-wise this year, lol. We’re sadly Spurs fans.
And I’ll also add – the stadium is AMAZING – gorgeous and well designed with great food and its own brewery. But I can’t imagine getting home after a Beyonce concert. the wait for the tube can be several blocks long!
Blasphemy!
Something nice: it sounds like
the Academy and the charity do important and helpful work in the community, and that’s wonderful. I’m glad he visited to give them exposure.
However, for people who criticize and insult all things American, they sure do seem thirsty for American money and attention. 🙄.
Also, nothing they do is as big in America as the SB, so they can take a seat, especially William with his sad little EarthShot a/k/a “let me mingle with pretty people while the nominees stay home.”
Well, Chuck needs to move over, Trump is the new king of the West now that the billionaires have purchased his saggy orange ass.