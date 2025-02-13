Alexis Ohanian destroyed a sports columnist who called him a ‘simp’ & ‘beta’

Serena Williams fell for a man who adores her and their two daughters. Alexis Ohanian has been Serena’s biggest cheerleader, defender and supporter since they got together in 2015. They are parents to 7-year-old Olympia and one-and-half-year-old Adira. Alexis has been in the headlines this week because Serena crip-walked at Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show, and every salty d-bag bro and OVHoe has had “opinions” about it. Stephen A. Smith said that he would “divorce” Serena over the dance. Jason Whitlock – a conservative-media sports guy – also decided to chime in, calling Alexis a “simp” and a “beta” for standing up for Serena. Men are telling other men that they’re weak and “beta” for supporting and loving their wives. Alexis decided to absolutely destroy Whitlock.
Whitlock tweeted: “This is Serena’s husband, a true beta. He’s mad at me rather than the wife Crip walking and still thinking about Drake. Simp.” Alexis Ohanian responded:
“I get it—you’re 57, and life didn’t turn out the way you imagined. That kind of disappointment must be exhausting. You’re the embodiment of peaked in high school, spending decades chasing validation from strangers through Likes and Digital Hugs, only to find that no amount of external approval fills the void. I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.”
“Criticism only fuels your victim complex, reinforcing the comforting delusion that there’s some grand conspiracy against you and your “brave ideas”—when in reality, you’ve just got terrible takes. It’s a cycle: outrage, backlash, self-pity, repeat.”
“This is a lonely road. There’s still time to rewrite the ending — start by working on yourself first. You’ll find that if you wake up every morning trying to be a little better, a little more curious, you won’t have time for irrational hating — you’ll be too busy winning.”
[From Alexis’s Twitter]
I cosign everything Alexis wrote, but I also think Whitlock’s comments are part of a larger crisis, where the biggest misogynists in the world have some of the biggest platforms, and they’re spreading their message far and wide. Like… these guys are mad that Alexis loves and adores his wife and he treats her with respect. They’re saying that’s weakness, that it un-masculine to be a good husband and father.
Yes yes YES Alexis. Take his pathetic trash mindset straight out to the curb. 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏.
Wow he said it all and it was absolutely wonderful!!!! More men like him are needed to step up!
Team Alexis all day, everyday. Whitlock is a disgusting person inside and out. So is Stephen A Smith.
His response was so spot on and measured and mature, I want to copy and paste paste paste forever.
Damn, I wish I was as articulate as Alexis!
Perfect response, no notes.
I’m SO happy that Serena has a man like him for a husband. Men aren’t worth marrying and having children with if they ain’t like this.
What he wrote was beautiful!! It got me thinking of how I would have responded if it were me and I wouldn’t have been so…compassionate? Anyhow, it sparked something in me to consider so Thanks Alexis!
Jason Whitlock is a miserable human being. The only attention he gets are from these horrible takes. Stephen A as well. Unmarried misogynists who can’t wipe crap off Serena/Angel Reese/Sha’carri’s shoes. Alexis is the best! Serena is a blessed and lucky woman.