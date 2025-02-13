Elon Musk sleeps on the floor of his office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building

On Tuesday, Donald Trump did a press conference in the Oval Office with the president: Elon Musk. Trump was slumped over the Resolute Desk as President Musk conducted the presser, lying through his teeth about what he and DOGE are up to. Trump then signed over more power to Elon and DOGE to run/ruin the federal government. Elon’s son X was there too, and X reportedly told Trump something like “you’re not the president, you need to shut your mouth.” X’s mother Grimes is pissed that Elon has basically kidnapped their son and that Elon is parading X all over Washington and Mar-a-Lago. What’s also notable, I guess, is that President Musk and the dauphin apparently don’t have any kind of residence in Florida or DC. According to People Mag, Elon has been sleeping on the floor of his office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Elon Musk has reportedly been sleeping on the floor of his government office — located just steps from the White House and President Donald Trump, according to two Republican sources in Musk’s orbit. Since assuming his role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency, Musk, 53, has been working out of an office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. The EEOB, which houses various agencies within the Executive Office of the President, is part of the White House compound and is situated directly across from the West Wing. One source tells PEOPLE that Musk has been “holed up” in his DOGE office space recently, including “sleeping on a couch and sometimes the floor.” The source notes that the EEOB has “great amenities, including a cafeteria and bowling alley,” and says sleeping where you work is not entirely unheard of in Washington, sharing how some House members “sleep in their offices and shower in the House gym.” The source adds that Musk’s 4-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii — whom he shares with singer Grimes — “is around quite a bit” as well, though it’s unclear if the boy also sleeps in the EEOB. A second source — who also tells PEOPLE that Musk has been sleeping on the floor of the EEOB when he’s in Washington — adds that he stays at Mar-a-Lago when he and the president go to Florida.

[From People]

These people are such losers, my god. All of that money and access and he just sleeps on the floor. I bet X is shuffled off to some hotel with his nanny or whatever, it’s not like Elon cares about the kid as anything other than a prop. There was that post that was like… these are not evil geniuses, they’re methheads stealing the copper wiring out of what’s left of America. That’s what this is. Anyway, Trump should just let the president sleep in the Lincoln Bedroom?