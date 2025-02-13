Elon Musk sleeps on the floor of his office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building

On Tuesday, Donald Trump did a press conference in the Oval Office with the president: Elon Musk. Trump was slumped over the Resolute Desk as President Musk conducted the presser, lying through his teeth about what he and DOGE are up to. Trump then signed over more power to Elon and DOGE to run/ruin the federal government. Elon’s son X was there too, and X reportedly told Trump something like “you’re not the president, you need to shut your mouth.” X’s mother Grimes is pissed that Elon has basically kidnapped their son and that Elon is parading X all over Washington and Mar-a-Lago. What’s also notable, I guess, is that President Musk and the dauphin apparently don’t have any kind of residence in Florida or DC. According to People Mag, Elon has been sleeping on the floor of his office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Elon Musk has reportedly been sleeping on the floor of his government office — located just steps from the White House and President Donald Trump, according to two Republican sources in Musk’s orbit.

Since assuming his role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency, Musk, 53, has been working out of an office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. The EEOB, which houses various agencies within the Executive Office of the President, is part of the White House compound and is situated directly across from the West Wing.

One source tells PEOPLE that Musk has been “holed up” in his DOGE office space recently, including “sleeping on a couch and sometimes the floor.”

The source notes that the EEOB has “great amenities, including a cafeteria and bowling alley,” and says sleeping where you work is not entirely unheard of in Washington, sharing how some House members “sleep in their offices and shower in the House gym.”

The source adds that Musk’s 4-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii — whom he shares with singer Grimes — “is around quite a bit” as well, though it’s unclear if the boy also sleeps in the EEOB.

A second source — who also tells PEOPLE that Musk has been sleeping on the floor of the EEOB when he’s in Washington — adds that he stays at Mar-a-Lago when he and the president go to Florida.

These people are such losers, my god. All of that money and access and he just sleeps on the floor. I bet X is shuffled off to some hotel with his nanny or whatever, it’s not like Elon cares about the kid as anything other than a prop. There was that post that was like… these are not evil geniuses, they’re methheads stealing the copper wiring out of what’s left of America. That’s what this is. Anyway, Trump should just let the president sleep in the Lincoln Bedroom?

  1. Andy Dufresne says:
    February 13, 2025 at 8:44 am

    Speaking as a Canadian who right now really hates Trump cuz of the tariffs, America is in decline. SMH 🤦‍♀️

  2. Megan says:
    February 13, 2025 at 8:49 am

    Aw, I heard this faux heroic crap before. Elon, working along side his Tesla employees, never left the office for a week, even slept there.

    2022: Elon Musk says sleeping on factory floors was important so Tesla employees would ‘give it their all

  3. Flamingo says:
    February 13, 2025 at 8:51 am

    NPR just posted a story the Trump Administration is set to buy 400 million worth of armored Teslas.

    Philanthropy my ass, there was always a financial motive behind it. DOGE was just the smoke and mirrors to try and make it look legit.

    https://www.npr.org/2025/02/13/g-s1-48571/trump-administration-order-400-million-worth-of-armored-teslas

    • DaveW says:
      February 13, 2025 at 9:33 am

      Robert Reich did an amazing TikTok on government spending/waste and noted SpaceX, owned by Musk, has one of if the not biggest of the biggest government contracts. Betting DOGE is not examing waste there, huh?

      I also skimmed an article that Felon47 is looking into some sort of funding for white South African farmers. Admittedly I did not read the entire story but my initial thought is President Musk and F47 are full on trying to bring apartheid back to Musk’s birth country.

  4. Me at home says:
    February 13, 2025 at 8:55 am

    Minor detail, but he’d have to go to the White House commissary for food. Treasury on the other side of the WH lost its cafeteria two decades ago and I believe the same is true of the EEOB. Other high-level appointees, like Treasury Secretary Rubin, at least took a suite in a nearby hotel, which is what somebody with social skills would do.

    Wonder if poor X sleeps on the EEOB floor with him? This story doesn’t make sense unless Musk has set X up with a nanny in a nearby condo or hotel.

  5. aquarius64 says:
    February 13, 2025 at 8:57 am

    Trump’s staff have Musk in the Eisenhower building to stamp out stories that Musk is getting an office in the West Wing. Being that close to the Oval makes Musk as powerful as Trump, so they thought. That press conference was a glorified take your kid to work day. You don’t let a child run wild during a press conference while giving policy, even whack ones. Musk’s son mouthing off at Trump just reflects what Musk really thinks of Orange-zilla. The media may not report it but the damage is done thanks to the internet and social media: Elon Musk is the true power in the US and Trump is at best a figurehead who rubber stamps Musk’s quest for world domination.

  6. wolfmamma says:
    February 13, 2025 at 9:03 am

    Hitler reincarnated or worse

  7. NotMika says:
    February 13, 2025 at 9:04 am

    Also Canadian – I hate Trump for the racism, misogyny and deep pain he is causing my American friends. And then the tariffs.

  8. M says:
    February 13, 2025 at 9:11 am

    I hope the floor polishing machine runs him over

  9. Brassy Rebel says:
    February 13, 2025 at 9:12 am

    I refuse to call this child X, but his mother should go to court and sue for custody. The possibility that he might be sleeping in an office building is enough to involve Child Protective Services.

    • TheOriginalMia says:
      February 13, 2025 at 10:02 am

      They were in court, in California, I believe, before Elon used his money to move everything to a much friendlier jurisdiction in Texas. Grimes hasn’t been permitted to see her children in months.

  10. Smart&Messy says:
    February 13, 2025 at 9:12 am

    Little X says it as it is.

  11. ThatGirlThere says:
    February 13, 2025 at 9:33 am

    Musty is a scourge on this country and planet at large. That baby is probably sleeping in that office closet.

  12. Joanne says:
    February 13, 2025 at 9:35 am

    The worst thing is that Trump hasn’t even been president for a month and it’s complete chaos. He’s alienating all traditional allies and cosying up to Putin.

  13. Jillian says:
    February 13, 2025 at 9:40 am

    The kid isn’t a prop, he’s a human shield – that’s why that fucking ghoul carries him around on his shoulders. Security is also why he’s sleeping at the office, let’s not all be so silly here. He’s a jackass but he knows there are people looking to take a shot

  14. TheOriginalMia says:
    February 13, 2025 at 10:06 am

    Someone on Bluesky posted yesterday that Elon was popping edible Ketamine during the press conference. Said some new employee of DOGE is his supplier through her husband’s company that sells oral/nasal ketamine. Gonna be more drug use in the WH like last time.

