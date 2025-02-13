“Jennifer Lawrence wore a really great leopard-print coat” links
  • February 13, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

I love an animal print, so I love Jennifer Lawrence’s coat. [LaineyGossip]
Anya Taylor Joy wore Dior to The Gorge premiere. I’m kind of meh on this? I wish it wasn’t a minidress, it might have been cuter at knee-length. [RCFA]
Colleen Hoover removed all of her IG posts about Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni. Which makes sense, given all of the lawsuits. [Buzzfeed]
What is this Nancy Mace mess? [Jezebel]
How to keep your sanity in this awful timeline. [Pajiba]
Another season of Full Swing is coming – it’s amazing how Netflix completely bungled their tennis series, Break Point. [JustJared]
Jack Schlossberg explains his weird social media moves. [Socialite Life]
An explainer for ASAP Rocky’s criminal case. [Hollywood Life]
Drew Barrymore & Ke Huy Quan had crushes on each other. [Seriously OMG]

8 Responses to ““Jennifer Lawrence wore a really great leopard-print coat” links”

  1. Megan says:
    February 13, 2025 at 12:33 pm

    Cheap looking.

  2. KC says:
    February 13, 2025 at 12:35 pm

    Not a fan of animal prints. Too much of a drinking cocktails with umbrellas in Boca Rotan with Phyllis Diller vibe.

    • Lisette says:
      February 13, 2025 at 1:02 pm

      You say that like it’s a bad thing? Cocktails in Boca (ok, yes. Florida sucks. Change it to the Bora Bora) with Phyllis sounds like a hoot.

  3. JM says:
    February 13, 2025 at 12:42 pm

    Re: how to keep your sanity at this terrible time, I strongly suspect that waiting for American public to turn on Trump’s terrible domestic policies won’t work, because by that time he’ll have us in a war. That’s how Putin and Netanyahu and others deal with poor domestic performance.

  4. Lightpurple says:
    February 13, 2025 at 1:17 pm

    Longer length would have made Anya’s dress look like a dress. As it is; she looks like she’s holding up a bath towel

