Rihanna took her sons to court to watch the closing arguments in ASAP Rocky’s trial

ASAP Rocky’s trial has been happening for several weeks now in LA. He’s on trial for two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, all from a 2022 incident. The prosecution offered him a plea deal with something like six months in jail and then probation, and he turned down the offer. If convicted, he could face up to 24 years in prison. Rocky’s wife/partner Rihanna has visited him during the trial a few times, but on Thursday, she brought their sons to court. RZA is the oldest at two-and-a-half, and Riot is only 18 months old. According to People Magazine, the babies weren’t there for very long, and Rihanna was overheard telling the boys “wish daddy good luck.” After she got the kids away from the courthouse, she returned and sat through the closing arguments.

Rihanna’s showing support for her man A$AP Rocky while his trial comes to an end … pulling up to court on the day closing arguments are set to take place — with her two kids in tow. The singer-songwriter hopped out of a black SUV in front of the courthouse Thursday … wearing a black leather jacket while her security held an umbrella to keep her out of the rain.

Her two children — RZA and Riot — came along with RiRi … the first time they’ve been spotted going to court throughout this whole ordeal. Rihanna didn’t say anything on her way into court … appearing pensive while she waited to hear the final arguments — and possibly a verdict — in the assault case.

In court, baby Riot sat on Rihanna’s lap, wearing a blue suit with sparkly silver stripes, holding a turquoise blanket. As he fussed a bit, she wiped his face with little washcloths, patted his tummy and rocked him back and forth. She whispered into his ear and gave him a colorful book to occupy him.

As you know … Rocky is on trial after his former friend A$AP Relli claimed Rocky beat him up, pulled a gun on him, and even allegedly shot him. Rocky has denied the claims — with his lawyer Joe Tacopina saying he couldn’t have shot Relli because the gun he’s holding in a video allegedly showing the incident is a prop gun.

Rihanna has gone to court multiple times to show her support … and, she’s seen the trial get heated — with Relli and Tacopina regularly getting into it on the stand.

It’s not clear exactly when the verdict in this case is coming down … but, Rocky could face up to 24 years in jail if convicted on both counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

The whole family is together to see Rocky’s trial come to an end … though we don’t know yet if it will be a happy reunion or a tearful goodbye.