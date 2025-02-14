Rihanna took her sons to court to watch the closing arguments in ASAP Rocky’s trial

ASAP Rocky’s trial has been happening for several weeks now in LA. He’s on trial for two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, all from a 2022 incident. The prosecution offered him a plea deal with something like six months in jail and then probation, and he turned down the offer. If convicted, he could face up to 24 years in prison. Rocky’s wife/partner Rihanna has visited him during the trial a few times, but on Thursday, she brought their sons to court. RZA is the oldest at two-and-a-half, and Riot is only 18 months old. According to People Magazine, the babies weren’t there for very long, and Rihanna was overheard telling the boys “wish daddy good luck.” After she got the kids away from the courthouse, she returned and sat through the closing arguments.
Rihanna’s showing support for her man A$AP Rocky while his trial comes to an end … pulling up to court on the day closing arguments are set to take place — with her two kids in tow. The singer-songwriter hopped out of a black SUV in front of the courthouse Thursday … wearing a black leather jacket while her security held an umbrella to keep her out of the rain.
Her two children — RZA and Riot — came along with RiRi … the first time they’ve been spotted going to court throughout this whole ordeal. Rihanna didn’t say anything on her way into court … appearing pensive while she waited to hear the final arguments — and possibly a verdict — in the assault case.
In court, baby Riot sat on Rihanna’s lap, wearing a blue suit with sparkly silver stripes, holding a turquoise blanket. As he fussed a bit, she wiped his face with little washcloths, patted his tummy and rocked him back and forth. She whispered into his ear and gave him a colorful book to occupy him.
As you know … Rocky is on trial after his former friend A$AP Relli claimed Rocky beat him up, pulled a gun on him, and even allegedly shot him. Rocky has denied the claims — with his lawyer Joe Tacopina saying he couldn’t have shot Relli because the gun he’s holding in a video allegedly showing the incident is a prop gun.
Rihanna has gone to court multiple times to show her support … and, she’s seen the trial get heated — with Relli and Tacopina regularly getting into it on the stand.
It’s not clear exactly when the verdict in this case is coming down … but, Rocky could face up to 24 years in jail if convicted on both counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.
The whole family is together to see Rocky’s trial come to an end … though we don’t know yet if it will be a happy reunion or a tearful goodbye.
When Rihanna was leaving the courthouse a few days ago, paparazzi swarmed her and she looked very emotional. I think she looks sad/tense/emotional in these photos from Thursday too – while she’s not crying, I feel like I can see the strain on her. She really loves Rocky and from what I’ve seen, he’s devoted to her and their sons. I have no idea if the state has a strong case or what Rocky’s chances are, but I hope Rihanna will be okay no matter what.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I don’t know much about his chances, or if he is actually guilty. Taking the kids looks manipulative to me. If they were older, I’d understand that they want to show support to their father. But they are under 3 ffs
Why bring the babies? Using your babies to garner sympathy seems unwise and manipulative. I’m sure this is all so scary but I thinking leaving the babies at home would have been the better choice.
Why do so many strong, independent, successful women end up with these men who keep dragging them down?
Because the number of men capable of building healthy relationships— especially with strong, independent, successful women is limited?
They always show their asses eventually.
There is a type of man who makes a show of being the support for a more conventionally successful woman, but who not-so-secretly undermines and humiliates her for his own gratification. Prominent examples are Halle Berry and Sandra Bullock.
Other women have bad pickers that cause them to choose inappropriate partners who are not in their best interests. Sometimes they choose partners who replicate destructive patterns from the woman’s past. That’s not victim-blaming, it’s recognizing reality.
For a charge of assault with a firearm there was some type of skirmish involving violence. Not a good sign of behaviour in a partner. Bringing the young children was clearly intended to play on the sympathies of the court and the jury.
I wish people would stop saying bad pickers. It sounds so asinine.
I really hope he’s not guilty, that has to be the only reason to not take a plea deal. It does sound manipulative to bring the babies along but that might be the point. Also if he is found guilty and is remanded into custody straight away that might be the last time they see him in a while. The only thing I knew of him was terrible. He allegedly tried to force a fashion designer to give him his fashion label because he liked the designs and wanted to own it. I think it was Hood by Air.
Where I live, kids aren’t allowed in court unless they’re testifying. It’s to protect them from trauma and the court from disruption and distraction. So my first thought was that it’s manipulative and/or they wanted to distract from what was going to be said. It’s not like he’s staying in jail overnight, right? If they can see him at home every night, this feels gross.
I thought there was actual footage of Roccky firing ?
It was absolutely a manipulation tactic either thought up by or heavily endorsed by his legal team. Look, jury, look at this happy, young, family. Look at these adorable little boys. Do you want to separate them from their father?
It’s the same tactic used when a defendant is dressed up to look like an innocent young woman, or cleaned up, clean shaven, hair brushed back, nice suit defendant. Look at this young woman/man, they look so respectable, it’s not possible for them to be guilty! Believe your lying eyes ladies and gentlemen of the jury and vote not guilty.
In the exit photos she is holding toys, too? If they want to come off respectable, maybe skip the edgy fashion moment, too with the stupid tent he is wearing.
Children are not props or accessories to be used to gain sympathy. Whether it was his idea, her idea, the lawyers idea, it was a bad one. If I was the judge I would be, at best, irritated. At worst, I’m questioning the physical and emotional wellbeing of those children. Not alleging abuse or neglect, but this was not even close to an appropriate thing to do, and I’d be wondering what goes on behind closed doors.
I do feel bad for her, but if he’s guilty he needs to go to prison. End of story. The accusations are really terrible and I wouldn’t want a person who does that to walk around free.
His defense is that he shot a fake gun with blank bullets … on video.
The physical evidence is crap though and the victim is on tape saying he wouldn’t testify if he was paid off.
We shall see – at brief glance, I think they went to court because the evidence is weak.
I actually think they went to court because Rocky didn’t want to accept even going to prison for 6 months as a plea deal. It was a good deal if your other option is 24 years if found guilty. I think it’s hubris, “How could they possibly find ME guilty?” “I am all that and they damn well should know it.” I’ve seen crimes shows (Snapped, etc.) where the accused was so cocky they skipped really good plea deals only to be found guilty and serve life in prison. On the other hand, Felon 47 always has a get-out-of-jail free card and would NEVER accept a plea deal of only one day in a minimal security prison–no matter what the crime. But ASAP Rocky is not Donald Trump or some other “important” white man and he’s not likely to get a pardon from racist Trump. Bad decision on Rocky’s part, in my opinion. But who knows? Maybe he will be found not guilty.
As a prosecutor I see this a lot – wives/girlfriends bringing children in “wave to daddy” who’s in custody in the prisoner’s box for some crime of violence. Manipulative and bad for the kids (which I have heard first hand from the kids themselves when they show up as victims themselves years later…)
Don’t bring these little ones to court. As for this case, I can’t tell what he’s guilty of, except for everyone involved being idiots. And the prosecutor is overcharging. You can tell they were expecting him to accept a plea. Says my vast Law & Order expertise. Dun, dun, dun!
As a criminal defense attorney, I yell at my clients when they do this sort of thing. We know it looks manipulative and always advise against it, despite what people may think. We know it’s a bad look.
I’m sorry but, what was bringing the babies to court supposed to do? Sway the judges opinion? If ASAP is guilty, then he’s guilty. Such a manipulative move…