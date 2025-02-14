

Duo Keyshauna Renee Lingo aka “Duo the Owl” was born in 1000 BC, but didn’t gain worldwide fame until 2012 when the Duolingo language learning app adopted him as their mascot. In his tenure as mascot, Duo has demonstrated an unerring ability to insert himself into the pulse of pop culture, as well as an undying love for singer Dua Lipa. As you’ve undoubtedly heard by now, tragedy struck this week with the death of the neon green owl. Information has been sporadic, but it seems like a timeline is beginning to emerge: Tuesday morning Duolingo announced the passing of Duo K.R. Lingo, promising fans that authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding his shock demise. By Wednesday, Duolingo issued an update that the cause of death had been determined, and then later that day confirmed it was death by Tesla Cybertruck. Obviously more questions abound, but what shouldn’t be forgotten is that this is a time of deep mourning for Dua Lipa:

On Tuesday, language learning app Duolingo announced via X that their beloved green owl mascot Duo had died. “It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mascot, Duo the Owl,” a Duolingo spokesperson said in a statement. “For years, he tirelessly reminded millions to do their language lessons — sometimes with gentle nudges, sometimes with sheer, unhinged persistence. But even the most relentless of birds can only take so much.” His untimely death was mourned on X by pop star Dua Lipa, a long unrequited love for the owl. “Til’ death duo part,” Lipa wrote on Wednesday. Playing on their similar names, the company has built a storyline around the owl thirsting after Lipa. “Over the years, we’ve built brand lore around Duo being in love with her (going so far as to propose outside her concert at Madison Square Garden), and we’re just as shocked (and honored) as anyone that she’s acknowledged his tragic fate,” a representative for Duolingo shared in a statement with CNN. Whether his passing is yet another gimmick has yet to be seen. As many brands have opted in the TikTok age to give their corporate accounts more of an internet-savvy, first-person voice, none have gone so far as Duolingo. Duo the Owl is snark-obsessed, dancing on the grave of rap star Drake, and butting his big green body into every relevant pop culture moment since he broke on the scene. The tone of his death has been no different. In a TikTok posted Wednesday, the brand showed Duo being carried in a body bag by two other company mascots serving as pallbearers. The caption, “guys duo died. btw I’m dead so i hope this is a sad song,” is displayed as a crass country tune plays in the background. The death has been framed as maybe a murder, or at the very least an unexpected passing. On Wednesday, the company shared in a statement “UPDATE: Officials have identified cause of death. More details to follow. Thank you for holding space for Dualingo,” remixing his name to play on Lipa’s mourning. As fans wait anxiously to see if the internet will be rid of — or robbed of — Duo’s unhinged online presence for good, they can at least rest easy with the knowledge that the one he loved most is mourning him all the same. Sorry, Callum Turner.

[From USA Today]

Yes, in a rare show of compassion from a corporation, Duolingo the app has taken great care to honor Dua Lipa at this emotional time. Not only did they thank fans “for holding space for Dualingo,” coining the official couple portmanteau, but in the company’s initial death announcement they acknowledged the singer in the last line: “We appreciate you respecting Dua Lipa’s privacy at this time.” Classy. It will be a long time before we get the full story, but there are theories. For example, in the wake of Drake’s defeat at Super Bowl LIX last Sunday, Duo took to his socials with a few cheeky taunts, including the epic “SAY DRAKE” post on Tuesday morning. That post was less than an hour before he was confirmed dead. Was Duo the Owl murdered, and was Drake behind it? Or is this another xenophobic act from President Elno? (They’re putting up a reward for any info on the Tesla Cybertruck driver, btw.) I’d say call in Benoit Blanc, but he’s a Netflix detective, and the streamer is another suspect who may have usedSquid Game to kill Duo!

In loving memory of Duo Keyshauna Renee Lingo.

In lieu of flowers, please do a Duolingo lesson. pic.twitter.com/4CTl2Jc6Oe — Duolingo (@duolingo) February 11, 2025

Til' death duo part 💔 https://t.co/XqVUTK5E0V — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) February 12, 2025

We’ve heard from authorities the best way to channel your grief and unlock more about the investigation is to do your lesson. Together, if we really try, we can bring Duo back. #RipDuo pic.twitter.com/nkEG840EHN — Duolingo (@duolingo) February 12, 2025

UPDATE: Reward for whoever can identify the driver. Please post any leads on Twitter. Thank you for your patience with us during these trying times. #Ripduo pic.twitter.com/zv8QxtNh9E — Duolingo (@duolingo) February 12, 2025