Prince Harry bloke’d out at Invictus’s Wheelchair Rugby medal matches

Here are some photos of Prince Harry on Thursday in Vancouver, where he seemingly watched back-to-back medal matches in Wheelchair Rugby. He conducted the medal presentation for the wheelchair basketball final – France won gold! Team UK won silver and Team USA won bronze. For one of the matches, he sat next to New Zealand rugby player Richie McCaw, and the two were seen sipping beers and cheering. Whenever Meghan leaves Harry alone at Invictus, he blokes out. He loves hanging out with the boys and cheering for veterans. Meanwhile, even the Murdoch press is publishing positive stories about the Sussexes and Invictus. The NY Post ran this lovely interview with Ken Fisher, founder of the Fisher House Foundation (which has been partnered with Invictus since the beginning). Fisher spoke glowingly about the Sussexes and used his platform to promote Fisher House and Invictus:
According to Ken Fisher, founder of the Fisher House Foundation — a longtime partner of the Invictus Games — the Sussexes’ connection is “genuine and real.”
“Prince Harry goes to as many events as he can, he and Meghan are very engaged with the families and competitors, so they play a very important role,” Fisher exclusively told The Post. “What people don’t see is the families bonding, not only with each other, but with other families. Because they and they alone only know what their journey has been like. So it gives them a chance to heal together and share their experiences. They’ve been through so much turmoil but having Prince Harry and Meghan there has been very important,” Fisher said, adding that “they are genuine and the bond between them is a real bond, it’s a wonderful thing to see.”
Fisher House Foundation — which provides comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at free of charge while a loved one is receiving treatment — has supported Harry’s passion project since its inception in 2014. Fisher says the partnership works so well because both foundations “share the same goal.”
“It’s an honor to be associated with them and work closely with them,” Fisher says of the Sussexes. “We share the same goal, and that is to make sure these men and women not only get the respect and dignity they deserve, but also to let them know that even though some might still be struggling with PTSD, there is help available. And the Invictus Games shows what’s possible if you take that first step. Harry and Meghan lead the way,” he adds.
“Harry didn’t have to do what he did, but he said look, ‘If I’m going to serve my nation then I’m going to serve.’ And so he wanted to be up at the frontlines and he did. That’s not typical,” Fisher told The Post. “In that respect, it’s an honor just to be able to work with him, just because of the perspective that he brings and the way he interacts. He knows what these men and women have gone through so he and Meghan bring that healing aspect when they walk into a room, you can tell right away how much the veterans appreciate that they take the time to come and see them.”
There have been so many snide, nasty and grotesque commentaries on the Sussexes’ appearance in Canada to support the games and I’ve avoided talking about most of it. But what those horrible people fail to recognize is exactly what Fisher says here: “He and Meghan bring that healing aspect when they walk into a room, you can tell right away how much the veterans appreciate that they take the time to come and see them.” We’ve seen that time and time again over the years at Invictus – the veterans and their families love seeing the Sussexes and they feel very connected to and supported by Harry and Meghan. We saw that in Heart of Invictus too – as they were organizing the games in The Hague, everyone involved was like “is Meghan going to be there? Is Harry coming?”
What else? Harry was asked to sign a copy of Spare, but he waved it off and told the person to find him later and he would sign. They’re saying that this was some kind of message to King Charles, that Harry secretly wants to come back to the UK and be a doormat! I think Harry just didn’t want to sign anything on camera, and he probably wondered if that person was a tabloid plant.
It’s always amusing to me that when you have the Sussexes at events like Invictus or traveling to other countries, that people will go on the record using their names about how fantastic they are, how committed and invested, and you’ll still get the comments from people saying” yeah but where are all the people that hate them?”, as if they can’t conceptualize that those people aren’t there. The people that actually meet them think they’re great.
And I’m honestly surprised that anyone in the British royal family can speak out loud, based on the fact that every single thing that they communicate seems to be in secret messages, sweet nods, pointed rebukes, etc. I saw that they were criticizing Meghan for” brazenly” wearing a ring with her royal crest that I had to zoom in on, and still couldn’t see what they were talking about. It’s amazing how easy it is to find a “message” when that’s all that you’re looking for.
OMG. Your last sentence popped right off the page at me. A teacher told me many, many years ago, that if your only weapon is a hammer all you look for is a nail. So true yet today. Thanks for the memory, @Dee(2)
Yeah, the people willing to go on the record about them only have nice things to say. And concrete things too. It’s not just “oh they’re nice people.” It’s “they’re nice people who do good things and this is why people here love them.”
@beki1
First of all, these people are not hiding behind the name “people around them”, we know their names and faces. These are people who know them, have been working together for years, their relationship is credible, real.
Remember how Angela Levin was scolded by an American journalist during an interview in the US? Levin attacked Meghan very much, she was talking terrible nonsense and would not let herself be interrupted, and the journalist asked – “You don’t live in Montecito, you haven’t had contact with them for several years, where did you get this private information?” Levin blushed and replied – “From my head. I have the right to draw conclusions.”
Cue headline, fourth photo: “Harry shouts at small frightened child”.
So glad Harry is now enjoying the fruits of his labor. Maybe he did think that person wanting him to sign the book was a plant.
I love seeing him interact with children. He is truly genuine.
From every interaction you see between Harry and Meghan in any venue or country, you can tell they are soulmates. They seem to be cut from the same cloth. They are authentic, empathetic, compassionate and deeply in love. When they interact with others you can see others get the same vibe from them. They are a team and as Harry stated in their engagement interview, they will do some engagements together and some separately, but they will always be together as a team. He mentioned in their docuseries their love story is just beginning and what a story it has been thus far.
I think that Harry waved off the person seeking an autograph because Harry is past his “spare” stage and is moving forward. Harry wrote that book to tell “his” story, without false narratives and innuendo and now that he’s done that, he’s walking straight towards his future, he really doesn’t want to go backwards, as it were.
Harry is an author. He wrote the book and owned every piece of the stories he shared with his full chest. The book is still on bestseller lists and is continuing to sell very well worldwide. Signing a book would not mean that he is “going backwards”. This suggests that he is disassociating himself from what he wrote (from his own story), and he is certainly not doing that.
The only reason I can see that he declined to sign it in that moment is “time and place”. If the book holder was not a plant, it was not a bad thing to ask given that the opportunity may never again arise. However, at the same time, it was not really the right time and place. Wasn’t it just as he was proceeding to hand out medals, or heading to another meeting? He is first and foremost there for Invictus, so signing a book which is unrelated to Invictus in that moment (even though he speaks movingly about Invictus in it) would be a distraction. So Harry did the right thing by inviting the person to approach him later on, when he was not doing official Invictus business, which is as it ought to be. He did not refuse outright, just postponed it. Very nicely done too.
I think he was busy with the presentation and said he would sign it later, he did the same with the Australians they found him later and presented him with a jar of Vegemite. Tabloids determined to read something into an interaction with a spectator that doesn’t exist.
As much as they try, it is very hard for the press to criticise Harry and Meghan for the work they do with Invictus.
Wow, the NY Post quoting someone by name who has something good to say about H&M – and no snarky asides, no other “sources” to say something negative…I need another cup of coffee…
I enjoy the Sussex’s together at the IG games so much and I know the days there are busy, but when Meghan heads home Prince Harry seems to be everywhere, like an energizer bunny morning until night, at the events and is still a lot of fun to see, they both just shine with happiness at these games and it is beautiful to see.
I can’t help but think that this is what Willy thinks he looks like when he hangs out in pubs: warm, accessible, funny, just one of the guys having a good time. Harry is such a bro, and he’s obviously thrilled to hang with fellow veterans and their kids — and yes, enjoy a beer or two.
You nailed it. Let’s face it, if Harry wanted to spend his life being the local bloke, he could have been the party boy forever. He’s obviously got his mother’s emotional intelligence for connecting with people. But he also has her drive to do something that matters. Wills seems to have inherited his father’s lack of either charm or drive. At least Charles truly values agriculture. And Will?
Hi Richie
Richie McCaw isn’t simply “a rugby player”, is one of the greatest (if not THE greatest) rugby players, captained New Zealand’s AllBlacks to back to back victories in rugby world cup (2011-2015). Plus, is very rare seeing him out and about so his attending the IG with Harry is really telling something.
England won silver and crickets from Charles or William. That is sickening.
Bulliam had several investitures in Windsor on Wednesday (?).
What got published on KP’s socials?
Right, the paralympians. Which is a simple attempt at trolling — disabled people are mine, Harold — while gloriously failing.
I feel bad for all involved, minus the Willionaire Slumlord.
It really isn’t a good luck that the RF can’t be bothered to acknowledge veterans and IG.
It’s not like they are not only heads of states besides the UK, like Canada and Australia, but also CiC of the British armed forces. Petty and insecure doesn’t even begin to describe this.
It really is disgraceful.
And even if the rota were actual journalists, they’d ask the palaces about the silence.
CTV did a nice interview with Harry about Invictus that was broadcast Thursday evening. They did a good job and did justice to Invictus and the First Nations involvement. When I think about the interview with Hoda at another Games and compare it to this one, CTV was not focussing on gossip and the Windsors. It’s where Harry talked about introducing Archie to the Invictus Games and Diana’s work on landmines. I think the full interview with Omar Sachedina is on YouTube at the moment.