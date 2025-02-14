Princess Sofia & Prince Carl Philip welcomed their fourth child, daughter Ines

I kept meaning to write about this sweet story, but it’s been a hell of a week. On February 7th, Sweden’s royal family welcomed a new member! Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia welcomed a daughter named Princess Ines Marie Lilian Silvia. Ines is their fourth child, but their three older kids are all boys. I kind of wondered if they would eventually try for a girl, and it finally happened! Ines’s name was announced at a Council of State at the Royal Palace.

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden are introducing their little princess. After the couple welcomed their fourth child and first daughter on Feb. 7, King Carl XVI Gustaf revealed the new addition’s name for the first time on Feb. 10 during a Council of State at the Royal Palace. Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip named their daughter Princess Ines Marie Lilian Silvia. The name is full of family significance. The name honors both of her grandmothers: Carl Philip’s mother, Queen Silvia, and Sofia’s mother, Marie.

[From People]

Soon after, Sofia and Carl Philip posted the first photos of Ines on their Instagram, calling their kids the “perfect little quartet.” The names & ages: Prince Alexander, 8, Prince Gabriel, 7, and Prince Julian, 3. In case you’re wondering about Carl Philip and Sofia’s ages, he’s 45 and she’s 40. This turned into a surprisingly strong and drama-free marriage, right? They seem really happy. I also think it’s interesting that Carl Philip and his sister Madeleine had bigger families (Madeleine has three kids) while Crown Princess Victoria kept it to an heiress and a spare.