Princess Sofia & Prince Carl Philip welcomed their fourth child, daughter Ines

I kept meaning to write about this sweet story, but it’s been a hell of a week. On February 7th, Sweden’s royal family welcomed a new member! Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia welcomed a daughter named Princess Ines Marie Lilian Silvia. Ines is their fourth child, but their three older kids are all boys. I kind of wondered if they would eventually try for a girl, and it finally happened! Ines’s name was announced at a Council of State at the Royal Palace.
Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden are introducing their little princess.
After the couple welcomed their fourth child and first daughter on Feb. 7, King Carl XVI Gustaf revealed the new addition’s name for the first time on Feb. 10 during a Council of State at the Royal Palace. Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip named their daughter Princess Ines Marie Lilian Silvia.
The name is full of family significance. The name honors both of her grandmothers: Carl Philip’s mother, Queen Silvia, and Sofia’s mother, Marie.
Soon after, Sofia and Carl Philip posted the first photos of Ines on their Instagram, calling their kids the “perfect little quartet.” The names & ages: Prince Alexander, 8, Prince Gabriel, 7, and Prince Julian, 3. In case you’re wondering about Carl Philip and Sofia’s ages, he’s 45 and she’s 40. This turned into a surprisingly strong and drama-free marriage, right? They seem really happy. I also think it’s interesting that Carl Philip and his sister Madeleine had bigger families (Madeleine has three kids) while Crown Princess Victoria kept it to an heiress and a spare.
That photo with the 3 boys holding their new baby sister is so adorable 🤩.. Welcome Princess Ines. Stay away from the BRF.
That picture of Ines and her big brothers is wonderful.
How is this name pronounced in Swedish families? Does it start with an “E” sound or an “I” sound and which syllable has the emphasis?
Ee-ness. Not Ay-ness.
The Swedish royal family has French origins (Bernadotte) so maybe it’s with an “e” sound at the beginning. But now I’m having doubts : in English you would pronounce it with an “i” sound at the beginning ?
They seem like such a sweet, loving couple and their babies are so darling. I remember she faced similar harassment and abuse from royal fans that Meghan did. I saw the most disgusting comments about her and him being a fool for “choosing” her and falling in love with her.
She still does get the horrible comments and I don’t understand why. I was on another royal message board site (ya’ll know the one, big mistake I know) and the vitriol those users comment about her is baffling. IMO she’s a far better duchess than Kate – she actually works! I remember her volunteering at a hospital during covid – but they cannot forgive Sofia for her past and getting married to CP.
Not just volunteered. Was working as a janitor because that was the skill she had to offer. She wasn’t doing photo ops or looking pretty. She did the messy stuff. If you want to admire a royal this is the lady.
You can stop right there. No one, no one ever, has faced what Meghan has faced. Nowhere near it, especially not this disgusting, hustling, lying and thieving, epstein-connected p o r n model.
Oh look, I found one of them.
No, you can stop right here. This is nonsense, she’s neither a thief, nor a pr0n model, nor Epstein-connected.
I wonder what happened to Alteya that the hate runs so deep.
I think they were definitely trying for a girl.
Drama free is what you get when you simply accept you son and younger brother’s partner *ahem*
But i am happy that they finally have their little girl and I like the name Ines. It’s a bit more modern and different
Pity that child.
Why?
Read her earlier comment about Sofia.
Stop, just stop.
On another website, it seems that Sofia isn’t nearly friendly and unproblematic as she seems. Sofia and Madeleine has tension because Carl Philip and Madeleine’s best friend were a couple for years and he dumped her for Sofia. And Sofia wanting to secure the deal has harrassed Madeleine to try to make her erase her predecessor in the Swedish Royal Family’s lives. When Madeleine had Adrienne, supposedly Sofia threw a fit over Madeleine wanting her best friend to be a Godmother. And allegedly she has the same kind of relationship with the Swedish Press as Cowmilla and Co. I don’t know if it’s accurate tea, bit it might be.
The king also banned Madeleine from having her best friend emma, her brothers ex, as her maid of honor. Because Carl Philip and hellqvist said it would hurt their feelings.
People who watched this from the beginning know exactly who and what this woman is. The embodiment of the sow’s ear adage, and that is putting it nicely.
There was someone else on this site who hated Sofia and claimed to know a lot about her past. Haven’t seen this user’s name for a good while and can’t recall it but she was a fairly frequent commenter.
Yes, I’ve read that Sofia and her “friendship” with the press is a real reason why she moved out of Sweden with her family. Her husband, of course is the most pressing issue, he didn’t want to be royal adjacent, and live like Zara & Phillip of Britain, but his own man and not be beholden. But, Sofia really has an issue with Madeleine, all these years later she can’t stand that Madeleine didn’t ditch her best friend and welcome her, she just tolerates her. So she supposedly spreads the most horrible rumors, & because Carl Phillip is the King’s favorite and he’s fond of Sofia himself, he Carl Gustaf just lets her.
Lorelei Kai, Madeleine and Chris are being more strategic now. They delayed their return to Sweden by one year so Chris could secure German citizenship by descent.
He can establish his business anywhere in the schengen and not rely on a spousal visa. He can establish in a country that will protect his business and clients from invasive Swedish tabloids.
They’re on offense against SIL and her tabloid buddies, instead of sitting back on defense like in past years.
They really seem in love. The Swedish RF and accordingly the press gave Sofia he-ll, but she weathered it and came out on the other side and a much-loved member of the family.
Regarding number of children, Victoria was on the older side when she got married, and I always assumed they had some trouble getting pregnant, thus the two children.
I think Victoria had trouble conceiving.
Her middle name Lilian is a nice tribute to Carl Philip’s pseudo grandmother princess Lilian of Sweden, nee Lilian Craig of wales. The Swedes had very strict marriage rules and every prince except the now king’s uncle Bertil had lost their place in the succession. And Carl Gustav was his grandfather’s heir as his father had died when he was a small child. If the king died while CG was a minor there was no adult male to serve as regent and females were still barred. Bertil had fallen in love with the beautiful but divorced commoner Lilian in the 1940s but he did his duty and they didn’t marry. They lived a life together but cost themselves the chance at a family. When CG came of age and started his own family he gave permission for them to marry and granted Lilian the right to share her husband’s rank and title. Because both the kings parents were dead, Beria and Lilian were pseudo grandparents to Victoria, CP and Madeline. Lilian survived her husband by decades and was a treasured and familiar figure. She left several significant and historic jewel pieces to her “grandkids” when she died.
One of CP’s names is Bertil as well as is one of his son Alexander’s. Madeline’s eldest daughter also,has Lilian in her string
She was a wild child loved to party was in some cheap tv show constantly in bikini was not exactly a perfect princess type, yet she was accepted by the royals and by the people in their country why can’t the british do the same with Meghan, from the first moment they made racist remarks, called her and her mother names and came up with lies , she was a hardworking women before she married Harry did so many charity work yet she is constantly called golddiger and yachtgirl( let’s not go into that the one who was worked on a yacht was Kate). Why is it so hard to them to accept her , wait she is not white that is the first mistake she “made” second one she is not a puppet like Kate and she has many ideas and she wants to work, she can write her own speaches and she can talk beautifully withouth soundin like a idiot
Ines’ youngest brother looks a lot like Victoria’s son Oscar in the photo of the boys standing with their parents. Beautiful family.
Let’s run through some numbers. You cannot compare Sweden to the bloated BRF. Look at the similar monarchies in Europe.
Spain, 49million people, 2 Working Royals
Netherlands, 18mil, 2 WR
Belgium, 12mil, 2 WR
Sweden, 11mil, 6 WR
Denmark, 6mil, 2 WR (and two they are slowly getting rid of)
Norway, 5.5mil, 4 WR (ignoring their chaos for now)
Luxembourg, 700.000, 4 WR (going down to 2 in Oct with their own nightmare)
CP and his wife are supposed to be earning their living, not living off the taxpayer. They are only on the staff because the king still insists his son should be heir. Treats them like the heir couple in public and of course in private. Sylvia has said publicly the heir job is too much for a woman. No wonder Victoria developed an ED. It wasn’t the stress of being heir that did it, it was the public and private backstabbing by her parents that continues to this day. Thank God for Daniel, at least he’s on her side.
From UFONOMORE. Hellqvist spent 74,027.60 € (taxpayer funds) on clothing in 2023. Seventh highest, third highest if you remove the private individuals. 2024 she wasted 122,452.30 € (taxpayer funds) on clothes. Seventh highest. Fourth highest if you remove the private individuals off the list.
These two are a drain, extra, and kept on because the king is a disgusting human being. CP is not the spare, Oscar is now. If they want to support dyslexia charities or anything else? They can do it with their own money and their personal time. They could choose to refuse any taxpayer funds, no matter what the king does. They won’t, because they LOVE living off the taxpayers and using the king’s hatred of Victoria as his heir.