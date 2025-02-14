Prince Harry & Meghan had a double-date in Whistler earlier this week

While the Duchess of Sussex exited the Invictus Games on Tuesday evening, she made sure to enjoy a pre-Valentine’s Day celebration with her husband. Something similar happened at the Dusseldorf games, which fell on Prince Harry’s birthday. In Germany in 2023, they went out and had a nice date night and birthday celebration within the games. Well, in Whistler, Harry and Meghan decided to make it a double-date with Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato. I wonder if Meghan spoke Spanish to Luisana?

After a full day of appearances at the Invictus Games (including a meangingful stop in Squamish Nation), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took time for themselves for a romantic double date in town at Whistler hotspot Il Caminetto with Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato. The couples spent over two hours dining at the Italian restaurant. For the occasion, the Duchess of Sussex wore a significant piece of jewelry: the diamond Maya Brenner earrings Harry gifted her last Valentine’s Day, T&C can exclusively confirm. Meghan been a customer of the brand for years; in December 2016, she wore a Maya Brenner necklace featuring the initials ‘H’ and ‘M’ on a dainty gold chain to confirming their romance to the world. “We’re in Los Angeles and so we have a lot of celebrities that wear our jewelry, but royalty is on a whole other level, and you could tell that from the moment that happened,” Brenner told T&C back in 2021. “It was very, very exciting, but also intimidating at the same time, because we’re a small jewelry company and we weren’t prepared for that level of attention.” For the dinner, Meghan paired the earrings with a Carolina Herrera cape and Aquazzura pumps, having changed out of the cream Mackage jacket and Sorell snow boots she wore all afternoon. Meghan has long been a Valentine’s Day fan; ten years ago, on her blog The Tig, she wrote, “Hook, line and sinker, I am such a sucker for Valentine’s Day. Without fail, every February 14th, I wake up feeling like I’m immersed in a Robert Doisneau photo, waiting with bated breath to be dipped into a kiss. This is all happening in black and white, of course. And in Paris, if I had my way. But delusions of francophile grandeur aside, Valentine’s Day is special wherever you happen to find yourself.”

I looked up Maya Brenner’s earrings and some of the pieces are… not what I would consider to be Meghan’s style, but there is some cute stuff which I’m sure Meghan loves. I think it’s sweet that Harry gives Meghan jewelry for different occasions, and that he actually goes out and buys pieces from her favorite jewelers. I get the impression that his brother does not do that at all. There’s a body of evidence that Kate just buys whatever she wants and the papers say “it’s from William.”

I also looked at the menu for Il Caminetto – holy crap, the food sounds amazing. I wish T&C had confirmed their order!! Anyway, I’m glad they had a date night, but I’m sad that Meghan and Harry won’t be together in Canada on V-Day.