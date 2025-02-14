Prince Harry & Meghan had a double-date in Whistler earlier this week

While the Duchess of Sussex exited the Invictus Games on Tuesday evening, she made sure to enjoy a pre-Valentine’s Day celebration with her husband. Something similar happened at the Dusseldorf games, which fell on Prince Harry’s birthday. In Germany in 2023, they went out and had a nice date night and birthday celebration within the games. Well, in Whistler, Harry and Meghan decided to make it a double-date with Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato. I wonder if Meghan spoke Spanish to Luisana?
After a full day of appearances at the Invictus Games (including a meangingful stop in Squamish Nation), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took time for themselves for a romantic double date in town at Whistler hotspot Il Caminetto with Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato. The couples spent over two hours dining at the Italian restaurant.
For the occasion, the Duchess of Sussex wore a significant piece of jewelry: the diamond Maya Brenner earrings Harry gifted her last Valentine’s Day, T&C can exclusively confirm. Meghan been a customer of the brand for years; in December 2016, she wore a Maya Brenner necklace featuring the initials ‘H’ and ‘M’ on a dainty gold chain to confirming their romance to the world.
“We’re in Los Angeles and so we have a lot of celebrities that wear our jewelry, but royalty is on a whole other level, and you could tell that from the moment that happened,” Brenner told T&C back in 2021. “It was very, very exciting, but also intimidating at the same time, because we’re a small jewelry company and we weren’t prepared for that level of attention.”
For the dinner, Meghan paired the earrings with a Carolina Herrera cape and Aquazzura pumps, having changed out of the cream Mackage jacket and Sorell snow boots she wore all afternoon.
Meghan has long been a Valentine’s Day fan; ten years ago, on her blog The Tig, she wrote, “Hook, line and sinker, I am such a sucker for Valentine’s Day. Without fail, every February 14th, I wake up feeling like I’m immersed in a Robert Doisneau photo, waiting with bated breath to be dipped into a kiss. This is all happening in black and white, of course. And in Paris, if I had my way. But delusions of francophile grandeur aside, Valentine’s Day is special wherever you happen to find yourself.”
[From Town & Country]
I looked up Maya Brenner’s earrings and some of the pieces are… not what I would consider to be Meghan’s style, but there is some cute stuff which I’m sure Meghan loves. I think it’s sweet that Harry gives Meghan jewelry for different occasions, and that he actually goes out and buys pieces from her favorite jewelers. I get the impression that his brother does not do that at all. There’s a body of evidence that Kate just buys whatever she wants and the papers say “it’s from William.”
I also looked at the menu for Il Caminetto – holy crap, the food sounds amazing. I wish T&C had confirmed their order!! Anyway, I’m glad they had a date night, but I’m sad that Meghan and Harry won’t be together in Canada on V-Day.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
Whistler, CANADA – Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attends the Whistler Welcome Celebration for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 in Canada. She delivers a heartfelt speech praising Prince Harry’s dedication to the Games and their family.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
Whistler, CANADA – Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attends the Whistler Welcome Celebration for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 in Canada. She delivers a heartfelt speech praising Prince Harry’s dedication to the Games and their family.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Whistler, CANADA – Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attends the Whistler Welcome Celebration for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 in Canada. She delivers a heartfelt speech praising Prince Harry’s dedication to the Games and their family.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend wheelchair basketball
at the Vancouver Convention Centre during the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 10 Feb 2025
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at Wheelchair Curling in Hillcrest Recreation Centre during Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 09 Feb 2025
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at Wheelchair Basketball in Vancouver Convention Centre during Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 09 Feb 2025
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at Skeleton at the Whistler Sliding Centre during Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 .
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Whistler, Canada
When: 10 Feb 2025
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Whistler Welcome Celebration during The 2025 Invictus Games
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 11 Feb 2025
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Whistler Welcome Celebration during The 2025 Invictus Games
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 11 Feb 2025
Why should his brother buy jewelry. His wife has a lot of crown allegedly stolen jewelry from other countries at her disposition.
I think mistress queen looks like the type who would replace the real stone with fake ones and put them in a safe. This a joke. 😂
So happy they had a good time!! Doesn’t matter that it wasn’t celebrated on the actual day but it was celebrated and that’s all that really matters. It’s nice he buys her jewelry from her favorite places. As my husband and I have gotten older we don’t do presents for valentines or Christmas or birthdays. What we now do is take fantastic River Cruises through Europe. So we combine all those holiday gifts into those cruises.
This is lovely, Susan Collins! What a great idea.
This is the second dinner that Meghan & Harry have had with Michael Buble and his wife. They also had dinner at an Indian restaurant.
They went to THE Indian restaurant in Vancouver, Vij’s!
They also went with Michael and his wife to an Indian restaurant they had a double date at last year. The Chef/Owner posted pictures of the two couples in the kitchen thanking the staff.
This just gave me a thought, I’m wondering if Michael and family ever did show up in Montecito with the bus, per the lyrics of the song last year??
LOL.
So they love each other and dined out with celebrity friends ie not divorced and friendless after all!! Will and Kate should eat out with the Beckhams to prove they are equally loved up and have celeb friends!
Did Michael sing during dinner? I’d want him to at least croon a few bars.
And I’m surprised that H&M weren’t slammed for buying jewelry from a “small jewelry company” that wasn’t “prepared for that level of attention.” How selfish of them! (snark)
“All that glitters is not gold! Independent jeweler crushed by H&M purchase!” by Richard Eden/Angela Levin/Tom Bower.
@QuiteContrary says:
“Did Michael sing during dinner? I’d want him to at least croon a few bars.”
I know you said this in jest and I take it in the same spirit. And I also want to use the opportunity to point out how much both professionals and trades/skilled people HATE! this…….to be asked, while in an unrelated, social context, to perform.
The most well-known ones are doctors at cocktail parties being accosted by seemingly well-meaning but clueless guests to listen to a description of symptoms and to diagnose on the spot.
This scenario is so well-known that there’re many comedic takes on it.
I actually wish Michael Buble hadnt sung in Whistler on Wednesday when he intro Prince Harry, just because, while I dot know him outside his friendship with H&M, I believe theres so much more to him than “a classic jazz and soul singer.”
I’ll have a Negroni to start, the squash agnolotti for a starter with a glass of maybe a Piemonte Barbera, the branzino + octopus ‘nduja with a glass of great Chianti, and I’m not a dessert person so I’d just have a glorious grappa while picking at my husband’s plate haha…
But frankly I’d rather have the Indian resto menu that they enjoyed with Michael Buble!
Oh excellent. Haven’t been to Whistler since COVID but prior to that Caminetto (used to be called Caminetto di Umberto -and had a sister restaurant, Trattoria di Umberto) was always on our list for a nice dinner out. Really good food & wine list – and even better if you got a window seat to people watch… Good for them.
The menu looks great. Wish we could see what she was wearing. It’s nice they could have some personal time during this trip because it is non stop meet and greets on these trips, so many events and competitions to attend.
I think Michael Buble’s wife is Argentinian where Meghan did a diplomatic internship, so Meghan would understand her Spanish. I think Michael has said that he has learned Spanish. A good opportunity for Harry to pick up Spanish as he now lives in California. I’d be surprised if the children do not have at least Spanish at school.
That bracelet that Meghan wore inscribe with “JOY” is now sold out, a six weeks waiting list.
The business owner said, she was surprised when that particular bracelet was flying off the shelf, then she found out Meghan was wearing at IG, and she was so happy.
Love love those stories 💕
Meghan posted a very sweet pic of her and Harry kissing for Valentine’s Day. I know the detractors are going to compare it to K&W’s post, as if posting a picture of a married couple kissing on social media for Valentine’s Day is a novel concept lol. But I always like hearing about their dinner dates during their engagements because you get stories from the staff about how kind they are.
Kate mansey tried to imply Meghan was competing with them when she posted her IG post but there is an 8 hour time difference and she simply knocked it out of the park. It is recent, authentic and not a staged video screen shot.
Plus a cute reel with the kids.
Right? Time difference! I swear KP are scared now that Meghan’s got an insta😂 cuz never before have they done a bday post. But Meghan not only had a candid pic but an adorable vid with the strawberry bagels and the kids and music. Sooo sweet.
I find it funny how men especially form long lines at stores purchasing flowers, candy and jewelry for their significant other on Valentines Day and Mother’s Day. As someone who’s been married for a long time, the day although it’s special, isn’t something that has to be celebrated the day of. To me it’s the sentiment of the day, so if it’s celebrated in a big way or small way on the day of or the days before or after, that’s irrelevant. It’s the thought and emotion that matters most of all. The occasional flowers or special “I love you” gifts or dinner are more appreciative than to single out one day to show you love someone. As parents it becomes even more understandable to make those special occasions happen whenever possible and not just on certain days. I love that they are still so well connected and in love. Her Valentine post was very sweet and I can imagine she and their children are making special “I love you” gifts for him when he gets home,
I made the mistake of stopping at the grocery store this morning, and the line of men buying candy and flowers made me laugh. Good grief, show some imagination, who wants flowers and candy by rote?
There is a profound lack of imagination. But if they’re treating their people right they the rest of the year we can let the lack of creativity go, I suppose.
I lived in whistler for almost 17 years, this restaurant and her sister The Tratt were our go to restaurants. My husband worked at Caminetto for a few years.
Never had a bad meal at either restaurant.