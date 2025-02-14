The New York Jets ‘informed’ Aaron Rodgers that he will no longer play for them

Since I really don’t care about football, I only really watched the first half of the Super Bowl for the jokes and memes. That’s when I learned about Cooper DeJean, the Philadelphia Eagles’ cornerback who got a pick-six interception on his 22nd birthday, which was the same day as the Super Bowl. People fell in love with DeJean and he became one of the few acceptable white guys during Black History Month. There was truly a lot of commentary about DeJean being a rare “Exciting White” in the NFL. I bring up DeJean because seeing a young guy perform like that in the biggest game and help his team win a ring must have shifted a lot of conversations in a lot of teams. Well, surprise, the New York Jets are dropping Covid-Toe White Aaron Rodgers. From the Jets’ press release:

The Jets met with Aaron Rodgers last week and informed him they will be moving forward without him. “Last week we met with Aaron and shared that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback,” said HC Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey in a statement released by the team. “It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures. We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward.” Returning from a torn Achilles tendon, Rodgers, who turned 41 in December, started 17 games last season. His 3,897 yards and 28 TDs were the third-best single-season totals in franchise history, respectively. “I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets,” said Chairman Woody Johnson in a statement released by the team. “His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career. From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city. That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here. He will always be welcome, and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next.” The Jets will reset with a new QB, a new HC in Glenn, a new GM in Mougey, a new offensive coordinator in Tanner Engstrand and largely a new coaching staff. Veteran Tyrod Taylor, Jordan Travis, a 2024 fifth-round pick from Florida State who was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list in August, and Adrian Martinez, who signed a futures contract in January, are the three other QBs currently on the roster.

[From The NY Jets]

Rodgers’ 2023-2024 season was a mess because he tore his Achilles in his first game for the Jets. He did play in the ‘24-’25 season, but obviously… yeah, it wasn’t happening. It does feel like he stayed at the party too long, which was what happened to Tom Brady too. It’s happening in other sports too, where the “legends” just don’t know how and when to say goodbye, or they’re still trying to squeeze every last drop out of their careers. I think, for the most part, it’s fine that the legends keep limping along because they’re not ready to quit. But in a team sport, it does fall on the management to say “you know what, this is no longer working.” Which is what happened here. It makes it easier for the Jets to let him go because he is such a nutjob too – his Netflix docuseries just came out in December, and it mostly sank without a trace. My guess? Rodgers goes into MAGA politics next.