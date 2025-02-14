The New York Jets ‘informed’ Aaron Rodgers that he will no longer play for them

Since I really don’t care about football, I only really watched the first half of the Super Bowl for the jokes and memes. That’s when I learned about Cooper DeJean, the Philadelphia Eagles’ cornerback who got a pick-six interception on his 22nd birthday, which was the same day as the Super Bowl. People fell in love with DeJean and he became one of the few acceptable white guys during Black History Month. There was truly a lot of commentary about DeJean being a rare “Exciting White” in the NFL. I bring up DeJean because seeing a young guy perform like that in the biggest game and help his team win a ring must have shifted a lot of conversations in a lot of teams. Well, surprise, the New York Jets are dropping Covid-Toe White Aaron Rodgers. From the Jets’ press release:
The Jets met with Aaron Rodgers last week and informed him they will be moving forward without him.
“Last week we met with Aaron and shared that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback,” said HC Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey in a statement released by the team. “It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures. We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward.”
Returning from a torn Achilles tendon, Rodgers, who turned 41 in December, started 17 games last season. His 3,897 yards and 28 TDs were the third-best single-season totals in franchise history, respectively.
“I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets,” said Chairman Woody Johnson in a statement released by the team. “His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career. From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city. That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here. He will always be welcome, and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next.”
The Jets will reset with a new QB, a new HC in Glenn, a new GM in Mougey, a new offensive coordinator in Tanner Engstrand and largely a new coaching staff. Veteran Tyrod Taylor, Jordan Travis, a 2024 fifth-round pick from Florida State who was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list in August, and Adrian Martinez, who signed a futures contract in January, are the three other QBs currently on the roster.
Rodgers’ 2023-2024 season was a mess because he tore his Achilles in his first game for the Jets. He did play in the ‘24-’25 season, but obviously… yeah, it wasn’t happening. It does feel like he stayed at the party too long, which was what happened to Tom Brady too. It’s happening in other sports too, where the “legends” just don’t know how and when to say goodbye, or they’re still trying to squeeze every last drop out of their careers. I think, for the most part, it’s fine that the legends keep limping along because they’re not ready to quit. But in a team sport, it does fall on the management to say “you know what, this is no longer working.” Which is what happened here. It makes it easier for the Jets to let him go because he is such a nutjob too – his Netflix docuseries just came out in December, and it mostly sank without a trace. My guess? Rodgers goes into MAGA politics next.
ding dong, the witch is dead, the wicked anti-vax witch is dead!
Now he can go spew his BS to his MAGA loving crowd. And disappear into the abyss.
Unfortunately, I don’t think he’s going to disappear at all. He’s gonna get into politics or start a podcast or something and spread all of his crazy views. Him staying busy with football would have been better for us
I agree with you completely. He’s probably cozying up to RFK Jr. Right now so he can spread their anti-vax BS and other lies.
He will probably fail up into a job at HHS under RFK JR.
Bye bye loser. I just wonder if any other team will have him with all the political drama he brings with him.
Dude just retire and go on your ayahuasca trips. He thought he was gonna be able to do a Tom Brady and win a Super Bowl with another team before retiring.
He’s like the only person on the planet who became MORE terrible after using ayahuasca.
Amen to that!
Just crawl under your rock and stay there but of course – you have The Cult to join and where you can spew your 🤬🤬
So tired of the NY Jets and Mets picking up washed up players and signing them to outrageous contracts. Are the NYJ going to eat the rest of his contract?
Politics aside, “third-best single-season totals in franchise history” doesn’t sound washed up to me. I get that he is MAGA, but in football he still seemed to be top tier
Third best for the NY Jets (the franchise) history. The Jets have never really been a team to put up stats. He’s going to the HOF based on his time with Green Bay, not Gang Grene, lol.
The Jets were unable to build a line around him and he wasn’t able to throw the ball quick enough, which is why he set the record for most sacs, then broke the record he set in the same game. (Versus the Bills. Go Bills)
Less impressive when you know how much the Jets suck though.
HEATHERC, thank you for the clarification. Obviously, I don’t know that much about football, but you put the numbers into perspective for me. The guy should obviously retire.
There are rumors going around that the Browns might pick him up and I’m horrified at just the idea. We coulda had Joe Flacco back.
Covid-Toe is fits the delulu-nut prerequisite acceptable to get a job in Mango’s administration—something under HHS. His anti-vaccine stand fits right in with RFK.
I wonder if Trump has a cabinet position for him.
I see a dark future with RFKs department.
I read that they had told him he would have to quit spending so much time being on Pat McAfees show, spreading nonsense. And he said he wouldn’t stop doing that.
I don’t know who would want to work with him, he got the head coach who brought him in fired and absolutely stunk it up on the field. I assume he’ll either guest in McAffee all the time or start his own podcast, may it sink into oblivion. Maybe he can hook back up with Danica, she seems to have gone the same crazy places he has.
I heard the Pat McAfee thing too. Also, the Jets said he would have to attend mandatory off-season training. He said nope to those things so the Jets said See Ya! (Insert GIF of Nene Leakes waving goodbye while her back is turned.)
Aaron should just live his truth the beards are getting less and less believable.
I mean once he is retired he might just come out
Why care about who’s in or out of the closet? There is so much to unpack with this guy that his sexual preferences are the least interesting.
Amen @Libra
I don’t get the point of taking on an older football player like Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers for one or two years before they retire. Brady did give the Bucs a Superbowl win so it did pay off but so many professional athletes hold on far longer than they should and watching them cling on is so painful. I get secondhand embarrassment and get stressed on their behalf.
Brady was unique – not just a quarterback, but also the ability to coach and build a team.
The team spent untold resources and then more resources to please a used-up old white guy who was way past his expiration date. RFK Jr. had already offered him a vice-presidency if he had won the presidency and I can see Musk approving a second vice president for RFK Jr. anyway. Because the Constitution is no longer in play in this horrendous “government” or gangster takeover.
You should have just shut up and played sportsball Aaron.
Yikes, he looks pretty rough for 41.
Good riddance! Could not have happened to a bigger piece of shite.
At times im still shocked by how far this man has fallen. From defending Colin Kaepernick and calling for understanding towards the Muslim community to lying about vaccines, attacking Dr. Fauci and being buddies with brain worm.
I’m just hoping that Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship follow through on their revelation that they’re considering starting an “Exciting Whites” podcast in which they’ll drink white wine while chatting.
I will smash the Subscribe button for this