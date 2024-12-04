Aaron Rodgers did a Netflix docuseries about football & his nutjob anti-vaccine crap

Many people don’t remember this, but there was a time when Aaron Rodgers was considered one of the smartest guys in the NFL. He appeared on Jeopardy a few times, he appeared on Key & Peele, he seemed humble and intelligent and even sort of cool. Then the pandemic happened and it’s like his brain became irretrievably broken somewhere along the way. He made his whole personality into being an anti-vaccine loser who mocked scientists and doctors. Last year, he had a whole-ass meltdown when Travis Kelce shrugged off Aaron’s attempt to mock Kelce’s covid vaccine commercials. Earlier this year, Rodgers had such a crazy conspiracist meltdown on Pat McAfee’s show that McAfee had to apologize on air and Rodgers was booted off the show for a time. Well, would you like a three-episode Netflix docuseries about Aaron Rodgers?

The thing is, I would actually watch a real docuseries about Aaron completely losing the plot, or what the hell happened to him in the past five or six years, including why he started beefing so hard with his own family. But this is not THAT. This is something Aaron agreed to, probably hoping that it would help his image the same way David Beckham’s Netflix series helped him. The most telling moment, for me, is the clip of Robert Kennedy Jr. asking Aaron if he’s ever thought about politics. The fact that Aaron and RFK Jr. are politically aligned and friendly enough for that on-camera conversation says more to me than two hours of Aaron taking mushrooms at the beach or whatever.