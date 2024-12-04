Aaron Rodgers did a Netflix docuseries about football & his nutjob anti-vaccine crap

Many people don’t remember this, but there was a time when Aaron Rodgers was considered one of the smartest guys in the NFL. He appeared on Jeopardy a few times, he appeared on Key & Peele, he seemed humble and intelligent and even sort of cool. Then the pandemic happened and it’s like his brain became irretrievably broken somewhere along the way. He made his whole personality into being an anti-vaccine loser who mocked scientists and doctors. Last year, he had a whole-ass meltdown when Travis Kelce shrugged off Aaron’s attempt to mock Kelce’s covid vaccine commercials. Earlier this year, Rodgers had such a crazy conspiracist meltdown on Pat McAfee’s show that McAfee had to apologize on air and Rodgers was booted off the show for a time. Well, would you like a three-episode Netflix docuseries about Aaron Rodgers?
The thing is, I would actually watch a real docuseries about Aaron completely losing the plot, or what the hell happened to him in the past five or six years, including why he started beefing so hard with his own family. But this is not THAT. This is something Aaron agreed to, probably hoping that it would help his image the same way David Beckham’s Netflix series helped him. The most telling moment, for me, is the clip of Robert Kennedy Jr. asking Aaron if he’s ever thought about politics. The fact that Aaron and RFK Jr. are politically aligned and friendly enough for that on-camera conversation says more to me than two hours of Aaron taking mushrooms at the beach or whatever.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Minnesota Vikings v New York Jets International Series 06/10/2024. New York Jest Quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA International Series match between Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets and at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom on 6 October 2024. London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London United Kingdom Editorial use only , Copyright: xDennisxGoodwinx PSI-20549-0079,Image: 917407325, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Dennis Goodwin/Avalon/Avalon
Minnesota Vikings v New York Jets International Series 06/10/2024. New York Jest Quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA International Series match between Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets and at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom on 6 October 2024. London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London United Kingdom Editorial use only , Copyright: xDennisxGoodwinx PSI-20549-0116,Image: 917640327, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Dennis Goodwin/Avalon/Avalon
Minnesota Vikings v New York Jets International Series 06/10/2024. New York Jest Quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA International Series match between Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets and at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom on 6 October 2024. London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London United Kingdom Editorial use only , Copyright: xDennisxGoodwinx PSI-20549-0111,Image: 917641683, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Dennis Goodwin/Avalon/Avalon
2023 Tony Awards held at The United Palace Theater
Featuring: Aaron Rodgers
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 11 Jun 2023
Credit: Janet Mayer/startraksphoto.com
No thank you I don’t need to watch a maga idiot do anything. Well that’s not true I have been enjoying greatly his complete failure at being a quarterback lol.
Hasn’t it been delicious?!
It really has been. I don’t usually follow the Jets but boy do I watch them now!
I’m sure they filmed this thinking there would be a comeback arc postscript this season. Hahahahaha
The Jets haven’t been this much fun to watch since The Butt Fumble.
As a WI born Packer Fan I gotta say its been a joy.
The difference is that David Beckham’s series highlighted the fact that he has FRIENDS! And FAMILY!
David is surrounded by a wife and children who adore him, parents and siblings very much in his life, and personal and professional friendships that date back decades. Aaron doesn’t appear to have any of that now. Who’s he talking to all day? Nutty RFK Jr. and the floating head of AJ Hawk on Tuesdays?
What a sad and lonely life (of his own making, obviously).
I think the strength of the Beckham series was that it humanized both David and Victoria. Yes, they both came out of it looking good (I think he was an EP on the series so that’s going to happen) but the whole thing wasn’t about how everyone loved him or how much everyone wanted to play with him or whatever. It wasn’t a multi-part ode to how much Alex Ferguson et al loved Beckham. And part of that humanizing was the moments like seeing David rearrange his closet, or grill dinner for his kids, etc.
I can’t see this documentary doing ANY of that for Rodgers.
I do think an actual documentary about his rise and fall and how he became such a conspiracy theorist could be interesting. But that is…..not this.
I can’t believe Netflix is giving a platform to this nutjob.
No kidding! I saw this headline & was shocked.
But I’ve always had a low opinion of him; even in his Jeopardy days I just thought he was a dumbass who would try to insert himself into pop culture once his NFL career dried up.
A political career is far worse than that 😳
I suppose due to the podcast bro culture a loser like Aaron Rogers will always have some sort of presence.
I think MAGA is what happened to him. It has destroyed many lives and many loving families. It’s the worst thing to happen in the 21st century.
The only thing I don’t like about your phrasing is that it “happened to him.” I’ve heard people say this about family and friends. These people all have agency. They were exposed to MAGA and were drawn to it. It didn’t just happen to them. They made a choice to go that way.
Well if Ms. “Tan Your Private Bits and Eat Clay” had enough of him and dipped it kinda shows what a full-on nut job he is.
My husband watches nascar, so I was slightly on Danicas side, but she’s gone full throats maga also. Every now and then Instagram tries putting maga loonies in my feed, and she was interviewing someone for her podcast who was talking about past life stuff? And she was eating it up. She’s just as into it as he is. He walked on her, I thought.
Every time Aaron Rodgers throws a pick 6, an Angel gets his wings!
YES!!!!!!!!!
😂👏🏼
Lmao
Like most pro athletes, he was good at his sport & signing his name on a contract but he sucks at everything else in life.
See also: Tom Brady.
Stop asking people like him about important subjects like science, healthcare, global issues, etc. A political career?! WTF.
We don’t care what quarterbacks think about anything. Just their sport. Nothing else.
I think it’s also important to remember that like literally ever American football player, he probably has bad brain damage from getting hit for thirty years in practices and games. I have a friend who loves RFK jr now. She has a TBI from a motorcycle accident. Of course, she wasn’t wearing a helmet when she was hit, so it wasn’t like she was that smart to begin with…
I have to add that I caused my whole side of the family to laugh at Thanksgiving because of my low opinion of Aaron Rogers.
On a superficial level, I’ve always thought he was very unattractive & I’ve never understood why beautiful women have dated him. Part of my opinion might be because he looks like the homeless addict son of a former coworker who’d show up outside the clinic we worked at to beg his mom for money.
Anyway, we were watching the Macy’s parade & football at my brother’s house. I haven’t watched TV with commercials very much in quite a long time. So I hadn’t really seen those “what’s in your wallet” commercials in a long time.
One of those commercials pops on and I say Oh wow, Aaron Rogers got some really good plastic surgery and is doing commercial work now?!?!
Oops
*sighs so very deeply in public health nurse*
Great. This’ll make my job easier.
😟
As a former public health nurse I feel your pain dear.
The thing about public health, medicine and vaccines is that there is no two sides. There is no debate. Vaccines save lives. Period. He’s a loser and is as disgusting as Robert F. Kook.
“Then the pandemic happened and it’s like his brain became irretrievably broken somewhere along the way.”
https://www.celebitchy.com/900397/the_oxford_university_press_word_of_the_year_is_brain_rot/
Omg, perfect article to describe what happened to Aaron Rodgers’ brain!
Please retire and go away.
I wish for the same thing but this guy has post-NFL ambition written all over him. He’ll probably get offered some broadcasting job much to the annoyance of at least 50% of the viewership.
I don’t super follow sports but years ago I read a long article is some sports magazine essentially comparing Aaron rodgers and Brady. I lived in nyc too long to ever be a Brady or pats fan, but that said, the article was interesting and def leaned towards towards Brady . From what I could tell, the article claimed Brady was a good QB mostly respected by his teammates and helped them be better while Rodgers was a good QB who was never quite able to bring a team together. The GB packers would get close but they’ve never had the titles that the patriots do. My impression was that Rodgers never lived up to the hype. He is talented for sure but didn’t live up to how people predicted his career would go. I think there may be a correlation bw him not achieving what he thinks he should’ve achieved in FB and his descent into anti-vax bs and conspiracy theories. I’m basing this off of an article I read years ago so those people more in the know feel free to correct.
“I think there may be a correlation bw him not achieving what he thinks he should’ve achieved in FB and his descent into anti-vax bs and conspiracy theories.” so many white guy magats.
Spreading conspiracy theories to the general public for a profit.
What a g̶r̶e̶a̶t̶ ridiculous and ill-conceived idea.
I feel for everyone working in (public) health in the US right now. Not only because of nutjobs like AR, but because of these ideas casually seeping into the mainstream via shows like this — and via the people employed by 🍊 Felon #47.
Narcissistic Moron: The Movie
Whenever an NFL player goes off the deep end, CTE is the inescapable conclusion, but that’s a reason, not an excuse. Even before all this bullshit, he never seemed like a particularly pleasant person to be around. So I’m gonna go with this being the effects of CTE on a man with preexisting smug assholism.
How I Made The Jets Even Worse: A Short Film by Aaron Rodgers.
Too many hits to the head.
big packers fan and former Aaron Rodgers fanatic here. He is a great football player for sure, and I have loved watching his career. Maybe he is trying to secure a career after football but whoever is advising him is not making good decisions. I do think there is someone advising him but Aaron himself has lost the plot as well. I used to miss being a big fan of his but not anymore.
What were the Jets thinking drafting this old, haggard nutjob for many millions of dollars? I could have told them for free that they were making a big, big mistake. He’s sinking them and they are dismantling all the team’s pieces to tailor it for him. He can’t win a game like I can’t win the lottery–ever! I have to believe a lot of stupid, white men got together and decided, “Hell, yes, Aaron Rodgers will make this team better!” How long will it take for this country to believe that old white men are WAY overrated and we should change the paradigm?
Has anybody checked that parts of his brain hasn’t been eaten and replaced by a worm as well ? Maybe they’re so friendly because the worms recognize each other ?
He’s always been a self centered douche who thought he should’ve been drafted higher🙄and now he looks like a leather muppet.