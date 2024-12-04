Brad Pitt ‘is missing his kids and wishes he had a closer relationship with them’

Brad Pitt and his team have been throwing a lot at Angelina Jolie in recent weeks/months. Pitt seemed especially triggered when Angelina brought Knox as her date to the Governors Awards – reportedly, Knox wanted to go to the show, but Brad still told people that he thought the outing was designed to “push his buttons.” He’s also been doing the most to promote his showmance (??) with Ines de Ramon, probably in the hopes of getting under Angelina’s skin (Angie does not give a f–k). Then Brad’s family seemingly went on the attack against Angelina too, and they leaked a bunch of sh-t about her to the Mail and People Magazine. Don’t forget that Angelina also won a legal victory: Brad has to provide all of his emails and texts with his PR/crisis management team from 2016 and beyond. Well, the latest sh-t is that Pitt’s team is once again focusing on how Mean Angelina is keeping the kids away from him during the holidays.
Brad Pitt is “missing” his children this holiday season, a source exclusively tells Page Six. The Oscar winner — who turns 61 on December 18 — feels like Christmas “won’t be the same” unless he can spend some time with his children.
“Brad is missing his kids and wishes he had a closer relationship with them, particularly with celebrating the holidays and his birthday this month,” the insider says.
Pitt and his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, whom he divorced in 2019, share six kids: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Page Six previously reported that Pitt was “feeling hurt” when Shiloh officially dropped her father’s surname after making the legal request on her 18th birthday back in May.
“They used to have a good relationship but that’s in the past and it breaks his heart,” a source told us at the time. “Brad feels like Angelina has turned his kids against him.”
The insider added, “He feels like Angelina knows exactly what she’s doing.”
The emotions didn’t stop there, however. Just last month, an insider told us that Pitt felt that Jolie, 49, purposely walked the red carpet with their son Knox at the 2024 Governors Awards “to push his buttons.” A a source told Page Six at the time, “Brad finds it a bit coincidental that a judge signed off on the [Château] Miraval trial just days before Knox joined Angelina at the Governors Awards.”
Not long ago, a source close to Angelina (if not Angelina herself) basically said that the first step towards repairing this situation is for Brad to drop his unhinged lawsuit against Angelina about her sale of Nouvel/Miraval. That’s what has made everything so toxic in the past three years, but honestly, they would still be profoundly estranged even without the lawsuit and countersuit. There are larger reasons why Brad and Angelina’s divorce hasn’t been finalized, and the longer all of this goes on, I feel strongly that Brad is the one drawing this sh-t out. As for Brad “missing” his kids… as I said, there’s a lot he could do and a lot he could have done in the past eight years to regain his kids’ trust and respect. He refuses to do all of it.
He does not miss his children. He misses what having the image of family man brought him. Deadbeat bum.
Exactly. He traded SO HARD on that image of himself, used the kids to shield himself from criticism for many things, and every film he did, the press was all about him and his family. I used to joke that his full name was Brad Pitt Father of Six because that was in every article about him at that time.
Those kids suffered his abuse, and are not going back to him. Even if he dropped the lawsuit, I can’t imagine any of them want to rebuild a relationship with him, especially as he continues this sort of “poor me, Angelina’s mean!” BS in the press.
Exactly! Father “misses his kids” and insists their mother has turned them against him. Or….father did nothing to foster a relationship with his own children, the natural outcome of which is they have no need for him at all.
I wonder what’s triggered all these leaks and articles from Pitt and his people.
Whining in the media about their mother deliberately alienating his children is not the way to re-establish a relationship with them. If he wanted to reconnect he could reach out to them.
So I’m thinking all this stuff is not about the children at all; it’s about trying to hurt Angelina Jolie.
Perhaps he’s not coping because she’s back in the public eye or because he has to disclose his communications and is worried.
I really think it’s the latest court ruling. That he has to give over all his emails and texts with his crisis management team since 2016. That covers the time of the abuse. He should drop the case.
He really should. There’s no way he’s going to come out of this looking good. If his team is any good they should be trying to persuade him to give it up.
Jas i think they are just preying on his obsession. Brad can’t let go and they are making good money off of it. And besides, is it possible to talk a narcissist out of an idea? I don’t think so.
My money is on the court ruling/trying to get ahead of what will come out as a result if it, and all the press and love she’s getting for Maria. He got used to her lying low and this has come as a shock as she’s on ‘his’ turf.
I agree, I think he liked that she sort of sidelined her career for a while, but now is coming back onto the scene. I’m not even a fan of her work but I’m hoping she has success just to stick it to him.
Exactly this, he loves that she was lying low for years and was gloating in the medias that he got hollywood in the divorce. Now that he sees her back full force in the spotlight, with Oscars buzz, often going viral and still beloved it’s making him crazy so he’s trying everything to ruin that moment for her
The children are now adults and he will never get that back.. even the final two will be eighteen soon and he sure spent most of their lives vilifying their mother in court and tabloids. Good luck with that. Time to get used to being alone.
Brad had a chance to fix his relationship with his kids a few years ago. Now it’s too late. He should just leave them alone and stop sending these stupid leaks to the tabloids. This is so embarrassing that even some of his fans are disgusted. And who believes that he cares about his kids?
Up until May, Brad used to fudge or gloss over how little he saw his kids. He’d imply that they were in touch (until that didn’t work with Maddox, Pax and Zahara anymore) even though he was never seen with any of them in public. Just before Shiloh turned 18, he went so far as to say she’d be moving in with him, leading to her emphatically dropping his name. This is the most open he’s been about “feeling hurt” (however that is meant), and it’s interesting that now all of the kids are of legal age to opt out of seeing him, he can no longer pretend they want anything to do with him.
Boo f*cking hoo, Brad. Instead of whining to the tabloids, maybe go do the hard work of fixing your mistakes. Start by apologizing to your kids and ex-wife and then work to show them that you’ve changed.
Too bad so sad for contenders worst father of the year.
Brad’s PR team and/or attorney’s office are working overtime in the comments on Page Six. It’s all a set up. Everyone knows celebrities feed stories directly to Page Six.
I don’t get why his team keeps up this strategy of going to the press about how hurt he is. Like, attend your daughter’s broadway show, visit your daughter at her college, etc. he didn’t even go to the hospital to check on Pax when he was there for a whole week. Show up for your kids! He has literally done zero to repair these vital relationships except sending statements to the media.
For real. Instead, he leaked that he “reached out” and the kids don’t want to see him. Show up!
I’m going to just leave this here, courtesy of the Mayo Clinic:
“A narcissistic personality disorder causes problems in many areas of life, such as relationships, work, school or financial matters. People with narcissistic personality disorder may be generally unhappy and disappointed when they’re not given the special favors or admiration that they believe they deserve. They may find their relationships troubled and unfulfilling, and other people may not enjoy being around them.”
My guess, he and his team is terrified Angelina will drop the real proof she has about the plane incident. That IMHO was ridiculous he was not charged with anything. And skated on it.
So they have to do what they always do with high profile men. Pull on the heartstrings of the public. That this poor man desperately wants a relationship with his children. But Maleficent is keeping them from him. As she has them all locked up in her evil dungeon with no escape. Guarded by a dragon.
He played this same game going on the media tour shaming Jennifer Aniston. When he was just so longing for children. Making it look like she did not want them. When behind the scenes she was going through IVF and it did not work. Imagine, the mind F that did to her. But even she helped him out with that awkward award reunion in 2020. Trying to rehabilitate his image. The man will use anyone to deflect and protect himself from bad press.
He is just a horrible man, that I hate Hollywood keeps hiring him.
There’s an unredacted transcript of the 2016 incident floating around on a website that rhymes with schmedit. I read it this weekend and gasped. I thought there might be a post about it, and when I wrote about it directly this morning my post was removed. I don’t blame this site for their caution if that was indeed the case. His people seem particularly nasty.
A few of us wrote about that article here, the last time he was mentioned, lanne. It’s a Nov 27 article, on page #6 here.
As usual with this deadbeat, it’s all about me, me, me. It’s my birthday month and my special feelings. Why aren’t you all sucking up to me. I’m going to Page 6 to make sure the whole world knows how mean you’ve been to ME 🤬🤬🤬
A 60 year old whining about his birthday month. I can’t.
Also, “Jolie, who he divorced…” Ummm actually no. No sir. She divorced him. She left him. Words matter!
If any of us acted like this on a plane terrorizing other passengers and choking a child we’d have been led away in handcuffs. And for the “Angelina didn’t want to press charges” people yes it’s hard to proceed when the victim doesn’t want to come forward, usually because you need the victim’s account of what happened. Here, you had a BUNCH of eye witnesses and how many DV cases have that? They should have charged him with FEDERAL crimes. They didn’t press charges cause he is White, rich, and good looking. Shame on everyone involved in this case.
I noticed that. At a minimum, “from whom he was divorced in 2016.” Accuracy in reporting doesn’t matter anymore, I guess.
Thank you Mimi! I mean this is where we are. Democracy literally ended in part because journalists can’t or won’t do their damn jobs.
Oh please. There was an article years ago when they were still together quoting them saying they didn’t celebrate Thanksgiving bc of us true history. Miss me with this shit.
I’m looking at Brad and I’m pissed again at how easy basic white dudes have it. He’s not good looking now. When he was younger, he was mediocre looking. I just don’t
When he was younger he had a bit of charisma and charm that drew your eye to him. But now that charisma has turned into ego, and the charm has turned smarmy. It’s a turn off now. The constant work on his face doesn’t help.
Plus on a personal level he’s been outed as a drunken domestic abuser who can’t or won’t let go, abusing and controlling as much as his hands can grab. He was probably always that, we just didn’t know it like we know now.
Baloney. Also dude needs to lay off the Botox.
Botox, fillers and alcohol. And “dentist appointments”.
How soon until Ines’s contract includes having a child with him that he can trot out?
It’s probably already there. I feel sorry for this poor child…
It was a response to Heatherc.
This filthy lying scum. There is no depth to which he will not sink to appear the winner.
Me thinks brad is JEALOUS of how handsome Knox is, and the fact his looks clearly come from Angie ( James) that it’s eating him alive. Knox clearly loves his mom and siblings. Brad can’t use his children anymore.
Next week, Page 6 will have an exclusive about he and his twue wub will be spending his b’day and xmas wrapped in a cocoon of love.
so like a year ago? that’s what everyone expects. but considering that the atmosphere has become thick lately, I think we can also expect something new as an addition to the long-known story.
A majority of the kids are adults and have been clear about their feelings. This pathetic attempt at guilt them is gross.
I feel really sad for these children, it’s truly horrible to see them being publicly bullied by their own father. That guy has no shame.
First of all, nobody starts abusing their wife & kids with an incident like this. There were undoubtedly many other incidents over a long period of time that built up to this one.
Second, it’s nice he got sober & all, but he clearly hasn’t done any truly reparative work with his kids. If he had made the effort to do anything like that over the past 9 years we wouldn’t have 5/6 of his kids dropping his name and 6/6 of them appearing to have nothing to do with him. Sobriety alone doesn’t fix relationships.
Wasn’t there reports of him drinking at bars during the filming of his F1 movie ? That man isn’t sober at all.
He doesn’t behave like a sober man doing the work. He’s acting like the vindicative addict still fulling using that he is. Blaming everyone else but himself, harassing and slandering his victims
Actions have consequences, ya prick. That pleading from the court case was disturbing AF. Assault and traumatize your family, and then continue to paint your kids’ mother and protective parent as a villain in the press? Eat shite.
If Brad Pitt doesn’t have anymore haters, then I must be dead.
I hope he finally gets the karma he deserves for the abuse he imparted on his wife and children. I know he won’t get justice, but all I can hope for is karma.
Just here to say that “pushing his buttons ” is giving me abuser rhetoric, so well done team Pitiful.