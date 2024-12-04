Brad Pitt ‘is missing his kids and wishes he had a closer relationship with them’

Brad Pitt and his team have been throwing a lot at Angelina Jolie in recent weeks/months. Pitt seemed especially triggered when Angelina brought Knox as her date to the Governors Awards – reportedly, Knox wanted to go to the show, but Brad still told people that he thought the outing was designed to “push his buttons.” He’s also been doing the most to promote his showmance (??) with Ines de Ramon, probably in the hopes of getting under Angelina’s skin (Angie does not give a f–k). Then Brad’s family seemingly went on the attack against Angelina too, and they leaked a bunch of sh-t about her to the Mail and People Magazine. Don’t forget that Angelina also won a legal victory: Brad has to provide all of his emails and texts with his PR/crisis management team from 2016 and beyond. Well, the latest sh-t is that Pitt’s team is once again focusing on how Mean Angelina is keeping the kids away from him during the holidays.

Brad Pitt is “missing” his children this holiday season, a source exclusively tells Page Six. The Oscar winner — who turns 61 on December 18 — feels like Christmas “won’t be the same” unless he can spend some time with his children. “Brad is missing his kids and wishes he had a closer relationship with them, particularly with celebrating the holidays and his birthday this month,” the insider says. Pitt and his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, whom he divorced in 2019, share six kids: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Page Six previously reported that Pitt was “feeling hurt” when Shiloh officially dropped her father’s surname after making the legal request on her 18th birthday back in May. “They used to have a good relationship but that’s in the past and it breaks his heart,” a source told us at the time. “Brad feels like Angelina has turned his kids against him.” The insider added, “He feels like Angelina knows exactly what she’s doing.” The emotions didn’t stop there, however. Just last month, an insider told us that Pitt felt that Jolie, 49, purposely walked the red carpet with their son Knox at the 2024 Governors Awards “to push his buttons.” A a source told Page Six at the time, “Brad finds it a bit coincidental that a judge signed off on the [Château] Miraval trial just days before Knox joined Angelina at the Governors Awards.”

Not long ago, a source close to Angelina (if not Angelina herself) basically said that the first step towards repairing this situation is for Brad to drop his unhinged lawsuit against Angelina about her sale of Nouvel/Miraval. That’s what has made everything so toxic in the past three years, but honestly, they would still be profoundly estranged even without the lawsuit and countersuit. There are larger reasons why Brad and Angelina’s divorce hasn’t been finalized, and the longer all of this goes on, I feel strongly that Brad is the one drawing this sh-t out. As for Brad “missing” his kids… as I said, there’s a lot he could do and a lot he could have done in the past eight years to regain his kids’ trust and respect. He refuses to do all of it.