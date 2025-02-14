Eden: King Charles ‘is in no rush’ for the Sussexes ‘to return to his kingdom’

Last weekend, the NY Post published an exclusive with Donald Trump in which he discussed the Heritage Foundation’s two-year-long attempt to get their hands on Prince Harry’s visa records. Heritage is partly running this Trump administration, and I was surprised that it did not sound like Heritage and Trump were on the same page about “deporting Prince Harry.” When asked about a possible deportation, Trump said: “I don’t want to do that. I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.” Well, since that interview, the British media has developed a new storyline: Trump will not deport Harry because Trump loves King Charles so much, and Charles doesn’t want Harry back in the UK. Obviously, the Mail’s Eden Confidential column expounded on this new palace talking point:

Trump told The New York Post last Friday that he had no interest in throwing Harry out of the country. ‘I don’t want to do that,’ he declared. ‘I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.’

While the King would never comment publicly on his daughter-in-law, the fact that she and Harry will be able to remain in California will come as a relief. In his first address to the nation as King, Charles said he wished to ‘express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas’.

From what I am told, His Majesty still wishes them well as they establish themselves in the US and is in no rush for them to return to his kingdom. After the King was diagnosed with cancer last year, Harry offered to help the Royal Family by carrying out engagements if needed. His offer was not taken up and he was granted only 30 minutes with his father after flying 5,000 miles from Los Angeles to see him before the King travelled to Scotland to recuperate with Queen Camilla.

‘The fact is that Harry and Meghan are a source of strain and worry for His Majesty,’ a royal source tells me. ‘While he is sorry that he does not have a relationship with his grandchildren in America, it is easier for his peace of mind that there’s an ocean between him and Harry.’

Trump’s description of Meghan as ‘terrible’ will have caused wry smiles of recognition at the palace. Harry complained about his father’s attitude towards the former actress on several occasions in his memoir Spare.

He said he was shocked when the King had asked if Meghan wanted ‘to keep on acting’. Harry quotes him as saying: ‘Well, darling boy, you know there’s not enough money to go around.’ Harry writes: ‘I stared. What was he banging on about? He explained. Or tried to. I can’t pay for anyone else. I’m already having to pay for your brother and Catherine.’

While Prince William has never publicly described Meghan as ‘terrible’, he made his own feelings clear in private about his sister-in-law. According to Harry, his brother described Meghan as ‘difficult’, ‘rude’ and ‘abrasive’ before a confrontation in 2019 escalated until William ‘grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and… knocked me to the floor’.