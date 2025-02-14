Eden: King Charles ‘is in no rush’ for the Sussexes ‘to return to his kingdom’

Last weekend, the NY Post published an exclusive with Donald Trump in which he discussed the Heritage Foundation’s two-year-long attempt to get their hands on Prince Harry’s visa records. Heritage is partly running this Trump administration, and I was surprised that it did not sound like Heritage and Trump were on the same page about “deporting Prince Harry.” When asked about a possible deportation, Trump said: “I don’t want to do that. I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.” Well, since that interview, the British media has developed a new storyline: Trump will not deport Harry because Trump loves King Charles so much, and Charles doesn’t want Harry back in the UK. Obviously, the Mail’s Eden Confidential column expounded on this new palace talking point:
Trump told The New York Post last Friday that he had no interest in throwing Harry out of the country. ‘I don’t want to do that,’ he declared. ‘I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.’
While the King would never comment publicly on his daughter-in-law, the fact that she and Harry will be able to remain in California will come as a relief. In his first address to the nation as King, Charles said he wished to ‘express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas’.
From what I am told, His Majesty still wishes them well as they establish themselves in the US and is in no rush for them to return to his kingdom. After the King was diagnosed with cancer last year, Harry offered to help the Royal Family by carrying out engagements if needed. His offer was not taken up and he was granted only 30 minutes with his father after flying 5,000 miles from Los Angeles to see him before the King travelled to Scotland to recuperate with Queen Camilla.
‘The fact is that Harry and Meghan are a source of strain and worry for His Majesty,’ a royal source tells me. ‘While he is sorry that he does not have a relationship with his grandchildren in America, it is easier for his peace of mind that there’s an ocean between him and Harry.’
Trump’s description of Meghan as ‘terrible’ will have caused wry smiles of recognition at the palace. Harry complained about his father’s attitude towards the former actress on several occasions in his memoir Spare.
He said he was shocked when the King had asked if Meghan wanted ‘to keep on acting’. Harry quotes him as saying: ‘Well, darling boy, you know there’s not enough money to go around.’ Harry writes: ‘I stared. What was he banging on about? He explained. Or tried to. I can’t pay for anyone else. I’m already having to pay for your brother and Catherine.’
While Prince William has never publicly described Meghan as ‘terrible’, he made his own feelings clear in private about his sister-in-law. According to Harry, his brother described Meghan as ‘difficult’, ‘rude’ and ‘abrasive’ before a confrontation in 2019 escalated until William ‘grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and… knocked me to the floor’.
Yes, let’s repeat the story about William insulting Harry’s wife and then assaulting Harry as further evidence that… Meghan is “terrible.” Let’s repeat the story about Charles telling Harry that they couldn’t “afford” to pay for Meghan. Jesus, these people. As I said before, I do think that Charles prefers Harry to be out of sight and out of mind at this point, even if everyone around Charles openly wishes Harry would just divorce Meghan and come running back to them. As for Harry “offering” to come back and work last year… lol, that never happened.
OMG what a coincidence! The Sussexes are also in no rush to return to the UK!
How can the BRF expect to be taken seriously when people like Eden claim to speak for them?
IT HAS BEEN 5 YEARS!!! Stalkers could learn from those people…
The irony of describing someone else as difficult and rude and then knocking someone down. I don’t believe that PH offered to return. He declined to return and Charles left after a short meeting because of that fact.
They reveal themselves each time right? Does it seem like the read between the lines snark is a little directed at Charles though for crying poor?
Good lord these people are delusional! It’s been 5 years, let it go!
Eden and the rest of these Royal Rotas are so desperate to hold onto their jobs, that’s why they can’t let it go and keep repeating the same old story over and over and over again.
Fleet Street needs a deep clean honestly.
Harry and Meghan are Not. Going. Back.
Chuck’s got zero charisma, but he scored Lady Diana, who had it all! Harry inherited her sparkle and found Meghan, a total rockstar. Together, they’re unstoppable. Charles can’t handle their fabulousness, and honestly, it’s just sad at this point!
Charles is egocentric. big time. Diana was too good for him.
@ThatGirlThere
(google translation, sorry)
Remember H&M’s spectacular Australian tour? That’s something that hasn’t happened since Diana. The media went wild, as did the Australians cheering at every turn. The whole world was delighted with them, and the British media wrote about the disaster. The Palace was terrified and the following sentence was uttered – “Oh my God, it’s starting, it’s going to be the same again (i.e. Diana), we have to do something about them, hide them somewhere, send them somewhere”. One of them said to Africa, which quickly fell through. Since that tour, there has been an “industrial” destruction of HM.
I live in Australia and that tour was brilliant , they were showered with love .
It was like a rockstar tour .
Not long after came the smear campaign which continues today and unfortunately most people I know believe the falsehoods .
It is beyond belief the power the Royal family have .
Sure, H&M minding their own business on the other side of the planet are a source of strain and worry for Charles – not W&K living next door and refusing to work and lend any support.
The amount of coping that goes on in these articles, to justify not believing what their eyes are showing them is amazing as we have reached a half a decade of the Sussexes being gone. Harry so unhappy, ignore all the photos from multiple angles of him gazing into his wife’s eyes. Meghan is so jealous of Kate and everyone hates her, ignore all the photos of her with her friends in various venues cheesing from ear to ear. Harry was totally going to be deported and have to beg to come back here to take our scraps, but because Trump loves the UK and respects King Charles so much he decided against it, ignore there’s no evidence of Harry breaking any immigration laws. Just wild.
Refresh my memory on the 30 minutes…if I remember correctly, they wanted it to be some evidence of Charles shunning Harry, right? But in fact, wasn’t that when Harry rushed back to LA in order to present at the NFL honors? Or am I misremembering? So much has happened now with all of these people, I can never remember which of their lies goes with which event. Can you believe it’s only been 2 years and change since QE2 passed away? It feels so much longer….
All European royals are trained in diplomacy, and having a (constitutional) monarchy is seen as advantageous in those countries. The king/ queen is supposed to be able to smooth things over when the regular elected government officials cannot. Hence state dinners with tiaras or state visits, for example. Knowing KC has been trained for that from cradle to senior citizen before attaining his kingship, this hits…oddly:
“‘The fact is that Harry and Meghan are a source of strain and worry for His Majesty,’ a royal source tells me. ‘While he is sorry that he does not have a relationship with his grandchildren in America, it is easier for his peace of mind that there’s an ocean between him and Harry.’”
Amazes me how they completely overlook the fact that Andrew has done more damage to the reputation of the Monachy ever. The Sussexes are vilified constantly in the hope the public will forget the existence of Andrew
Yes, and those stories from 2 weeks ago about emails showing Andrew lied about cutting off contact with Epstein…crickets.
Prince Harry doesn’t need Chuck approval to live in the UK or England.. they can afford to move back anytime they wish to. They obviously do not choose to live there and have stated numerous times why. These articles are just desperate.
I just love that the British press has been forced to drop the deportation narrative. But Richard Eden is not saying anything that we didn’t already know. Charles doesn’t care about Harry and Meghan’s children and he won’t comment on Meghan. The first and last he tried, Meghan publicly responded and said she had moved on. It’s interesting how frequent the press mines Harry’s book for quotes. Didn’t they tell us that everything Harry said in the book a lie? And Harry didn’t offer to help out the family. I believe Charles asked him to come back and Harry said no.
That’s the one thing that utterly no one has said, that Harry lied in Spare. They are afraid the receipts from the Sussexes will start rolling out. Think about how odd it is that Kate has never pushed back on Meghan saying she sent her an apology note with flowers. She’s terrified Meghan will release the note in her handwriting. No one has said Harry lied, they are angry that he exposed how the sausage is made and “betrayed” his family. They have outright called him a traitor, but never a liar. It’s truly the most amazing thing to witness.
This narrative has always been weird to me. I know H&M don’t want to leave America. It’s there their home. But even if they had to, why does the BM think that means they’ll have to go back to the UK? There’s a lot more than two countries choose from on this planet. At the risk of pissing a lot of ppl off: it’s such a white person sentiment. Worthy things/places/ppl existing outside of their very narrow point of experience is a concept that’s beyond them.
Preach!
OK so Chuck doesn’t want Harry back in his kingdom, and Harry definitely has no intention of returning. Just simply STFU and move on! Harry has!
But Maureen is still trying to make as much money as he can by continuing to push the drama.
Harry was too kind to offer to do work for royal family but he should stay with his wife and children. And it would only get worse for him if he tried to g
Help out
Harry did no such thing. Richard Maureen Eden is lying, as he always does. The reason Charles has been so unhingedly bitter is that he tried to use his cancer diagnosis to emotionally blackmail Harry into leaving his wife and children in California and return to the UK to lend his shine to the leftover royals – especially with William proving yet again to be lazy and useless – and Harry told him an emphatic NO. So Charles saw to it that Harry had no security on his return journey to the airport (vs the full security and blue lights on the way in – leaked, of course, to the press). That’s how petty and vindictive Charles is.
Richard lies. Harry and Meghan were willing to work part time (it was part of the bargaining process of 2020) and it is a good thing that did not happen. and was not “accepted.” Richard must be a very miserable person. I agree that on that short visit, Harry told him emphatically he was not coming back. Charles is a bad father. a really bad father putting his own family (son and daughter in law and their children( in real danger. Charles was petty and vindictive re: his parents, his first wife and now Harry and Meghan. He is stuck with his incandescent son William and the laziness of William and his wife.
Ironic. The welfare royals accuse H&M of spilling family secrets but it’s okay for Chuck to spill his guts about them to Maureen.
The Sussexes are not coming back. Harry alone is not coming back. Dear Gawd, how long does this couple have to be gone for those rats to accept they have no interest in coming back, either alone or together. If any offer was made for Harry to return for a year, it was made by Charles and Harry said nope.
Charles is saying, I broke up with them they did not break up with me. Over and over and over, with some variations, he wants to see Lili and Archie.
KC as father, FIL and grandad has turned his back on Harry and his family. KC is also head of CE so on many levels it is not a great response from Chuck to shun his son. Harry dashed over to see his dad last year when the cancer diagnosis was made. He saw him for maybe 30 minutes. Even a cancer diagnosis, lengthy treatment and attendant uncertainty has not been able to soften his heart towards Harry. His actions remain consistent with a man intent on punishing his son and exiling him from the UK. Harry is happily married, has his own family and is happily settled in the US. He has been on a long journey in every sense to process life within and without the Royal Circus. At one stage Harry probably hoped for reconciliation with his father but that hasn’t happened and he has come to terms with that never happening.
Anyone who thought Harry lied on a visa application needs to learn critical thinking skills. Harry was never in danger of being deported. The Heritage Foundation and the bm need to get a grip.
So….Harry can go back to the UK at any time, people know that, right? he’s a British citizen. Charles isn’t going to stand at Heathrow and refuse him entrance.
And then on the opposite side of that – as others have said – IF Harry were deported, he wouldn’t have to go back to England. He and Meghan are rich and rich people have options the rest of us don’t have.
It’s stories like this that make me so happy that Meghan, Harry and their two beautiful babies are no where near that hateful bunch of vile racist scum . I want all these folks to keep the same energy going when chuck is on his last leg. Remember that Harry and his family cause you stress and that you are fine with that man child insulting her . Remember that when she and her children hopefully don’t come to say bye or attend your funeral. Well that’s what I hope she would do because I would. I would say f them all . And after all the years of abuse, no one better not try to tell me otherwise. I would give them the same energy they give me . There is just not enough money to fly all the way to the uk for his funeral or to say good bye. I won’t want to be rude to wank when I see him so it’s really best if I stay home under my tree with my children. F the left behinds. I wish Harry would do the same too . But that all me and my wishes for Harry and Meghan . However they are obviously better people than me
When Charles kicks it, they’ll blame Harry and Meghan somehow.
They’re still trying to prop up the pathetic heir.
These people don’t even see the irony or grossness of “wryly nodding” as they agree with noted rapist bigot misogynist felon Donald Trump????
If Harry wanted to move back to the UK, he doesn’t need a deportation order to do so. He can just go, buy a compound somewhere and go about his business. No one is here to doing Charles any favors on that front.
People believe this BS? Just like when they said Charles is more popular than Beyonce 🤣.