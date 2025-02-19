Victoria Jackson was so offended by Tom Hanks’ SNL50 skit as a racist MAGA

Embed from Getty Images
On Sunday, Saturday Night Live had their big SNL50 live show. It was three hours long and featured former cast members and guests bringing back popular sketches. I thought it was a lot of fun to watch. One of the show’s highlights was Kenan Thompson’s Black Jeopardy, with Kenan as host and Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, and Eddie Murphy-as-Tracy Morgan playing contestants. Murphy’s impression of Tracy was probably what made it so funny because it made Tracy and Leslie break character.
At the end of the sketch, Tom Hanks randomly comes out to answer a question as Doug, a Southern white man in a red MAGA hat who is then scared to shake Kenan’s hand at the end. Predictably, there’s a lot of MAGA tears over Tom’s portrayal. It appears that the “F-ck your feelings” crowd is very upset. Former SNL cast member Victoria Jackson is among those mad little red snowflakes. Victoria was so offended by Tom’s racist MAGA character that she whined about it to TMZ.
Tom Hanks has found himself in hot water after poking fun at Trump supporters on ‘SNL’ this past weekend – and now, one of the show’s own alums is jumping in to slam him. Victoria Jackson, a staunch Trump supporter, is making her anger known to TMZ, pointing us to a post by political commentator Link Lauren, who calls out the “MAGA = racist” trope as “downright disgusting” — a sentiment VJ says summarizes her feelings.
Victoria — who was a cast member from ’86 to ’92 — calls the whole thing “stupid,” adding she was also offended by the sexual vulgarity on the show.
Victoria, who was on the red carpet at last night’s show, notes another ex-cast member next to her laughed at the “crude jokes,” sarcastically adding the show seemed to have something for everyone — but then quips, “Did anyone make fun of the Kamala supporters?!”
In Link’s X post — which Victoria says perfectly captured her feelings — he slammed Hanks’ skit where he played a Trump supporter who acted like he was scared to shake a Black man’s hand — calling it the reason why the show’s ratings “are in the gutter.”
You know they say: If you don’t want to be called racist, don’t support a political party that has made racism one of its biggest platforms. Has anyone tried that? Voting for people who aren’t doing racist things really does a lot to prevent you from being labeled as racist. Goodness, Republicans have control of all three branches of government and their terrible policies are hurting people’s lives as I type, yet they’re still unhappy. Grievance is a helluva drug.
That said…I wonder where the inspiration for Tom’s MAGA character came from? Can anyone think of any recent high-profile instances of a white man snubbing a Black woman by refusing to shake her hand in front of cameras? It says a lot about the whole lot of ‘em when a real-life racist incident is mocked and they all feel personally attacked. Even free speech champion Space Karen is throwing a tantrum about the sketch. But yes, now MAGA wants to cancel SNL because they got their fweelings hurt by a joke. Cancel culture really is out of control.
Update by CB: As several of you have mentioned Tom Hanks’ MAGA character first appeared on a Black Jeopardy skit eight years ago.
Here’s the sketch if you haven’t seen it. The bit with Tom’s character begins around the 6:50 mark.
She is a crazy maga racist. Magas are really the big snowflakes when anyone comes for them. They can’t handle the truth!!
Truly. This is the crowd that can’t handle US history or hearing the word slavery or race. This crowd can’t wrap their heads around science, or that there are people who know more than them because they’ve been studying the same issue for 30 years. This is the crowd that can’t speak a second language and demonizes those who do. maga is all about tapping into people’s insecurities and letting them feel ok about the fact that they haven’t achieved anyything in their lives and making them feel like being born white in the US is some sort of accomplishment.
Agreed. Less noted is that MAGA is also anti-woman. They hate Feminism. DEI is also about ensuring fair opportunities and treatment for women in the work place. They’ve already taken away our bodily autonomy as national policy. Next they will come for women’s rights in the work place. Women who support MAGA are traitors to their sex.
So true @josephine and the MAGA insecurities projected onto the whole world are getting very dangerous. I couldn’t believe the news last night and how idiotic and childish sec of state and chief of staff sounded like. The jokes write themselves. But they are so dangerous, here’s an update from Brussels from one of our Canadian political heros retiring NDP MP Charlie Angus. https://charlieangus.substack.com/p/speak-now-or-forever-lose-your-peace
The biggest con the Republican party ever succeeded at was telling poor white people that they were better than others. That way, Republicans could take away the social programs that helped make their lives better and lift them from poverty. Because the poor white people then thought Republicans were hurting the other that they were told they should hate when in reality it was keeping them trapped in poverty.
MAGA supports an administration that is currently going on the rampage about the plight of oppressed white Afrikaners and now claiming they are victims of cultural genocide in South Africa which can only mean that this administration thinks that ending the white supremacy that was Apartheid in the country is oppression and a form of genocide from which white people there need protection. In the US, this administration has, essentially, made white people a protected class claiming that acknowledgement of other races & cultures is persecution and that hiring anyone other than a white person, especially anyone other than a straight, white, Christian, cis-gender man, is racial discrimination. If that’s not MAGA loudly announcing that they’re racists, I don’t know what is
@pottymouth, 🎯
These are the same people who were screaming “I can say whatever I want now!” when Trump was inaugurated. (Translation: Say racist/homophobic/transphobic/ableist/sexist things and think there won’t be any social repercussion.) If you can say whatever you want now, so can Tom Hanks.
I’m confusion. Bc I thought the racism was the point of maga. That they’re allowed to be proud about their racism now. That racism is cool again.
I’m struggling too but I’ve got as far as it’s ok to say immigrants are eating your pets but you can’t make fun of the people who say/believe that immigrants are eating your pets.
They want to be racist. Just not be called racist. Because they honestly don’t think they are doing anything wrong. And that whites are actually better than black and other POC. So if you call them racist then everything about their entire belief system falls apart.
This was not a new character. Tom Hanks was on Black Jeopardy 8 years ago as this character and he did the same thing of acting afraid of Kenan Thompson. They love being racist but dont want to be called out on it.
This! I don’t know why people are upset. This is not a new character.
I think they’re fine with being openly racist. What they’re upset about is being laughed at. Just like their thin-skinned orange idol, getting openly laughed at really seems to irritate them. They want their grievances taken seriously. Instead, they’re openly mocked and scorned — by someone who’s a national treasure, and on a show that at least some of them probably watched and liked at some point.
We need to put a pin in it — and use humor and derision liberally. Major props to Tom Hanks. And SNL.
Hanks played that same character on a Black Jeopardy skit years ago. I thought it was pretty funny; I mean, it’s Tom Hanks, and he has great comedy chops. People making a big deal about this don’t get that it’s a callback to the earlier sketch and all the Black Jeopardy’s.
The Doug character was a callback – Tom Hanks did a Black Jeopardy sketch as Doug 8 years ago and it can be found on SNL’s YouTube channel. He even refused a handshake in the original sketch. It was a callback, like most of that one was, to a classic concept that used the folks who’d agreed to come back to hilarious effect. I don’t watch SNL religiously but I remembered that bit while I was watching.
MAGA is too stupid to remember that far back when Trump f-cked up the country the first time. Hence why they thought it was a good idea to reelect him. If they can’t remember that, they can’t remember an SNL sketch from 2016/2017.
I remember (had to be an article or a talk show cuz it was pre-internet) that Victoria Jackson was a rabid member of the Christian Right. I can’t remember if it was during her tenure on SNL or sometime after. That she would pop up with her indignation now doesn’t surprise me whatsoever. I thought she was a nutball then and she has dug herself in deeper as a MAGA nutball. Go away, Vicky.
Some people hate to have a mirror held up to themselves, loudly proclaiming views they can’t bear to reflect on, because they can’t bear to see who they really are. Musty-ass racist clown.
I didn’t watch the above sketch, but I loved the original, because, while it did portray MAGAs as, for lack of a better term, lower class, it also drew out that Tom Hanks’ character and the black people on the show actually had a lot in common. I thought it was hopeful.
Victoria is Roseanne 2.0. She was a pioneer in the Tea Party and has been a raging right-wing nutbar for many years. The fact SNL gave her a moment, and she used it for negativity, speaks to who she is.
All I know is that 🤬 has RUINED one of my ALL TIME FAVE MOVIES…1988’s “Casual Sex”…a movie that USED to be one of my “Happy Movies” …and now?😡
As they say, what do you call a 1930s German who didn’t specifically hate their Jewish neighbors but liked Nazi economic promises? The answer: Nazi. So uh yeah MAGA = racist. Cry about it.
She’s dressing exactly as she did forty years ago when she was on the show. If SNL is so awful, then she should have denounced it and declined the invitation. Ah, but that would have reduced her ability to be outraged and catch a moment in the press.
Yes, I know that she is sick. Illness doesn’t explain or justify her behaviour. She was an awful person before she was sick.
I cannot with the massive 1980s ponytail bow and perm. I live in the south where this hairstyle stuck around for waaaaay longer than it should have especially on the aging beauty queen types, and even here I don’t see women with it anymore.
The whole point of that show is that it makes fun of everybody. That’s why they hired a short white woman with a high pitched screechy voice AKA Victoria. Duh. If you can’t laugh at yourself, then don’t watch SNL.
The only way to confront a bully is head on. The gentle parenting technique of gently explaining the disastrous effects of magat policies has never worked because mango made it okay to punch down at women, people with disabilities, pepple with different colored skins, any religion other than Evangelical hypocrites, different sexual orientations and educated people. We are past the point of being gentle with the people who want the country torn apart so others will have have to suffer. Life saving food/medicine are rotting and skilled US Aid workers who help stop pandemics and people suffering from AIDS were tbe first targeted because mango, muskrat and magats supporters are ignorant racists. Victoria a stupid racist magat pos like all the rest of ’em and needs her ignorant face rubbed in the shit she has spewed and stupidly touted for decades.
I’m surprised to find out that Victoria Jackson is still alive. I could have sworn that she was dead.
I always considered her one of the least talented members of the SNL cast. She just kind of went away after that.
The MAGAs have had a problem with Tom Hanks for years. Tom Hanks is a treasure.
I feel the same way about her talent-level. Rob Schneider is another minimally talented one who later discovered he can easily return to getting attention simply by being an anti-vax Trumper.
Yes! Schnieder is another one. I never saw the appeal. So forgettable.
I had a run-in with VJ when I was in celebrity PR. I have first-hand knowledge of her character, and let’s just say she’s an odious, greedy money grubber.
To some extent, we get the face we deserve, or as some say it, the outsides come to match the insides.
I think that’s probably what I think about this woman. If your insides are rotting and fetid, so too is the outside.
Trump announced as the winner. MAGA: YESSSSS!!! We get to be openly racist and say what we want! Murica!!! Freedom!!!
Elon throws up the nazi salute behind the presidential seal TWICE in front of MAGAs to thunderous applause – not one of them denounced it. In fact, they went on a nation wide gaslighting tour to tell us he was throwing out his heart at us (lol) and doing a Roman salute (sigh – the nazis appropriated the salute from the Romans).
Trump: Blames DEI for a plane and helicopter crashing before an investigation is even completed. Trumpsters go on a national tour to say if they were to get on a plane and discover the pilot is Black, they’d be scurrrrred!!! We all know Black pilots can’t fly planes! Duh! When it’s discovered no Black pilots were involved, Trump blames the woman pilot who graduated top of her class at flight school – because if she’d been a man, the crash would have never happened. Trump then attacks all things diversity, equity, and inclusion, and gives priority refugee status to White South Africans because of nonexistent discrimination they face at home.
SNL calls out Trumpster racism making them the butt of the joke and reminding them they are the uncool kids and no one wants to be them.
Elon and MAGA: (clutching their pearls) how dare you call us racist!!!
@SIde Eye: THANK YOU
Thank you Trillion and anytime.They really are such an exhausting bunch of hypocrites.This past month has been a long 10 years.
That remains a weird one to me. They’re so proud of being racist, or, as they like to call it, “telling it like it is,” but the minute someone calls them racist, they fall to the floor, writhing in agony over the unsurvivable injustice that has been visited upon them.
And then they return to telling everyone else to get over anything that’s ever been done to them. Sick, strange people.
Oh Boo Hoo…
Every other day they’re screaming about infringements upon THEIR “free speech” all the while banning books and crying like itty, bitty babies whose wittle feelings are hurt when called out about their gun-toting, racist, ethnocentric-loving ways. Thought that was a source of pride for them about themselves? Didn’t “big balls” say he was racist before it was cool?
They have brains devoid of self awareness.
This woman calls homophobia a “cute liberal buzzword,” Obama an “Islamic jihadist,” among other disgusting words/views such as her opinions on same sex marriage, abortion, the whole gamut.
I hope she clutches her pearls so hard they strangle her. Sorry not sorry.
So, she really is as dumb as the characters she played on the show…got it. I had forgotten about her until this post, but vaguely remember some of her skits.
She may be offended, but not nearly as offended as I am by all the hateful, racist, sexist, greedy, authoritarian, dictatorial actions taken by 47. She is as crazy as a loon and looks like it too.