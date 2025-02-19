Victoria Jackson was so offended by Tom Hanks’ SNL50 skit as a racist MAGA

Embed from Getty Images

On Sunday, Saturday Night Live had their big SNL50 live show. It was three hours long and featured former cast members and guests bringing back popular sketches. I thought it was a lot of fun to watch. One of the show’s highlights was Kenan Thompson’s Black Jeopardy, with Kenan as host and Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, and Eddie Murphy-as-Tracy Morgan playing contestants. Murphy’s impression of Tracy was probably what made it so funny because it made Tracy and Leslie break character.

At the end of the sketch, Tom Hanks randomly comes out to answer a question as Doug, a Southern white man in a red MAGA hat who is then scared to shake Kenan’s hand at the end. Predictably, there’s a lot of MAGA tears over Tom’s portrayal. It appears that the “F-ck your feelings” crowd is very upset. Former SNL cast member Victoria Jackson is among those mad little red snowflakes. Victoria was so offended by Tom’s racist MAGA character that she whined about it to TMZ.

Tom Hanks has found himself in hot water after poking fun at Trump supporters on ‘SNL’ this past weekend – and now, one of the show’s own alums is jumping in to slam him. Victoria Jackson, a staunch Trump supporter, is making her anger known to TMZ, pointing us to a post by political commentator Link Lauren, who calls out the “MAGA = racist” trope as “downright disgusting” — a sentiment VJ says summarizes her feelings. Victoria — who was a cast member from ’86 to ’92 — calls the whole thing “stupid,” adding she was also offended by the sexual vulgarity on the show. Victoria, who was on the red carpet at last night’s show, notes another ex-cast member next to her laughed at the “crude jokes,” sarcastically adding the show seemed to have something for everyone — but then quips, “Did anyone make fun of the Kamala supporters?!” In Link’s X post — which Victoria says perfectly captured her feelings — he slammed Hanks’ skit where he played a Trump supporter who acted like he was scared to shake a Black man’s hand — calling it the reason why the show’s ratings “are in the gutter.”

You know they say: If you don’t want to be called racist, don’t support a political party that has made racism one of its biggest platforms. Has anyone tried that? Voting for people who aren’t doing racist things really does a lot to prevent you from being labeled as racist. Goodness, Republicans have control of all three branches of government and their terrible policies are hurting people’s lives as I type, yet they’re still unhappy. Grievance is a helluva drug.

That said…I wonder where the inspiration for Tom’s MAGA character came from? Can anyone think of any recent high-profile instances of a white man snubbing a Black woman by refusing to shake her hand in front of cameras? It says a lot about the whole lot of ‘em when a real-life racist incident is mocked and they all feel personally attacked. Even free speech champion Space Karen is throwing a tantrum about the sketch. But yes, now MAGA wants to cancel SNL because they got their fweelings hurt by a joke. Cancel culture really is out of control.

Update by CB: As several of you have mentioned Tom Hanks’ MAGA character first appeared on a Black Jeopardy skit eight years ago.

Here’s the sketch if you haven’t seen it. The bit with Tom’s character begins around the 6:50 mark.

