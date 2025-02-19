Guy Pearce ‘broke down & sobbed’ when Kevin Spacey was outed as a predator

The first time I ever saw Guy Pearce in anything was LA Confidential. That used to be one of my favorite movies, although it’s difficult to get through these days because of what we know about Kevin Spacey. In 2017, Anthony Rapp was the first person to tell his story publicly about Spacey, and it turned out that Spacey had been preying on men and boys for decades, with many of them coming forward or going to the authorities. Several of Spacey’s former costars came forward, like Gabriel Byrne, and said that Spacey assaulted people on various film shoots. Guy Pearce also indicated in one interview that Spacey was “very handsy” with him on LA Confidential. Pearce hasn’t wanted to talk about it much more than that, until now. He spoke to THR’s Awards Chatter podcast, and went into much more detail about what happened during the filming of LA Confidential.
An emotional and reflective Guy Pearce got choked up during a new interview while recalling unpleasant experiences working with Kevin Spacey on Curtis Hanson’s classic 1997 film L.A. Confidential and the “wake-up call” that left him sobbing in London more than 20 years later when he realized the impact those encounters had on him.
Pearce talked about it only briefly when he called Spacey “a handsy guy” to Australian talk show host Andrew Denton in 2018, though he quickly clarified his comments. “I very much understand that it’s too sensitive a topic to be brushed off. Although I wasn’t sexually assaulted or molested, I was made to feel uncomfortable,” he said in a follow-up statement. “I addressed and handled the situation when it took place, hence my regret at making it public now.”
Pearce is far more open today, but still choosing his words carefully. Pearce noted how he was reluctant to use the word victim “even though I probably was a victim to a degree; I was certainly not a victim by any means to the extent that other people have been to sexual predators.”
That said, Pearce responded to Spacey’s alleged advances on the set of L.A. Confidential by brushing it off and thinking, “Ah, that’s nothing. Ah, no, that’s nothing,” he said. “I did that for five months, and really I was sort of scared of Kevin because he’s quite an aggressive man. He’s extremely charming and brilliant at what he does — really impressive, etc. He holds a room remarkably. But I was young and susceptible, and he targeted me, no question.”
While [Pearce] remains on good terms with fellow Aussie Russell Crowe, “a great mate of mine,” the same can’t be said of Spacey. While filming on location in Los Angeles, Pearce was in town with his then-wife Kate. He recalled telling her that “the only days I feel safe are the days when [Simon Baker] is on set because I’m dumped like a hot potato, and [Kevin] focuses on [Simon] because he was ten times prettier than I am.”
Pearce said he caught the headlines [when Rapp came forward]. “I was in London working on something, and I heard [the reports] and I broke down and sobbed, and I couldn’t stop. I think it really dawned on me the impact that had occurred and how I sort of brushed it off and how I had either shelved it or blocked it out or whatever. That was a really incredible wake up call,” he explained, his voice breaking with emotion at one point.
Though he didn’t specify the date or the details of what occurred, Pearce noted that he has since “had a couple of confrontations with Kevin” that “got ugly.” Looking back on the talk show reveal, Pearce said he found himself in the “weird position” of not wanting to focus on his personal experience with Spacey yet, “I don’t want him to get away with what he gets away with.” Now, he’s got a new strategy for it. “I just try to be more honest about it now and call it for what it is.”
I can’t imagine what that was like as a young man from Australia, working in his first-ever Hollywood production, and working nearly every day with an Oscar-winner who was sexually harassing him and groping him. This was in the 1990s too, few people framed these issues as “a powerful predator sexually harassing a younger man.” People just talked about it like “oh, he was a bit handsy, no biggie, I could handle it.” Sometimes, I’m really amazed at how far we’ve come in 30 years just with being able to properly identify and discuss abuse, harassment and predatory behavior. I’m glad Guy is talking about it.
Update: Spacey ended up responding to Pearce’s story – Spacey told Guy to “grow up” and said that Guy is not a victim. Spacey remains one of the worst f–king people out there.
I thought Spacey had been found not guilty of all the charges against him?
@JOJO Surely you must know that “guilty” and “innocent” are 2 different concepts?
Tbh I’ve not followed the case/s against Spacey or the publicity surrounding them. I just remember seeing the not guilty verdict in a headline at some point. Obviously from the comments on here there’s more to it all than the evidence in the criminal case/s would suggest.
I’ve no opinion one way or the other because I don’t know enough about it. The only thing I remember about the guy is the creepy photo of him & Maxwell on the thrones with the vile Prince Andrew gurning in the foreground.
In criminal court, yes. There is still at least one case in civil court that is ongoing. And as we all know, not guilty does not always mean it didn’t happen.
I followed one of the links in this article to a few other articles, one of which was about the actors who think he should be welcomed back to the fold…Sharon Stone, Liam Neeson among others…this disappoints me. It also lead to the interview last year where Spacey said he was inappropriate and did ‘bad bad things’ to his fellow actors. He is gross.
The Anthony Rapp allegations are pretty damning, and I believe him despite the charges not sticking. His story is brutal, and he experienced it at 15. There’s a huge difference between experiencing rape and proving it in court many years later, especially when it happened to you as a child.
TBH, the same things are true for anyone, male or female, who is assaulted. Power is everything.
You know who else was found not guilty of the criminal charges against him—OJ Simpson. Not guilty does not necessarily equate to “innocent.” I believe Anthony Rapp and the other brave victims who came forward about Spacey. As Kaiser said, many great movies are now ruined for me because I refuse to watch Kevin Spacey anymore—LA Confidential being one of them.
R. Kelly got away with it first time too. Either all these men who worked in the industry are lying for some reason, or he is a predator who didn’t get locked up right now. There is an added pressure on men not to reveal getting assaulted by another man too in case people would question their sexuality.
Scotland has a third verdict, which should be adopted by other countries: not proven. Not guilty doesn’t necessarily mean the person is innocent.
A “not proven” verdict means a jury in a criminal trial decided the prosecution didn’t present enough evidence to prove the accused person guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, but also doesn’t believe the accused is definitively innocent, essentially leaving the question of guilt unresolved while acquitting the defendant.
Kevin Spacey is a horrible person who should be in jail imo.
He’s vile. I’ve appreciated his performances in many films, but in retrospect, each portrayal is very controlled, cerebral & totally devoid of empathy. I suspect he presents similarly in person.
If his brother’s account is even partially true, theirs was a horrific childhood, but that’s no excuse for his behavior as an adult.
Same! Instead they’re trying to rehabilitate him in all possible ways. He’s a sociopath!!
Guy is really brave to talk about this and I’m glad he now feels able to.
1) I’m sorry Pearce went through this. 😢🤬 One of my favorite actors who always does surprising work.
2) LA Confidential fell into my “skillfully made, but hella-problematic” category long before the Spacey revelations. (As does Devil Wears Prada, but for different reasons.) Did every single African-American character _have_ to be a thug/rapist/coward/dishonest? Its original author James Ellroy has a real “model minority” thing, and that minority ain’t black folks. 🤮🤮
L.A. Confidential is also one of my faves too that is basically RUINED…because I can NOT unsee the 😱 that 🤬 Spacey caused those young men…and I almost 😢 reading about Guy hoping Simon Baker was on set…because 🤬 Spacey would focus on Simon because he was prettier…with Simon ALREADY playing a role in the movie of someone who was violated in EVERY way…just think about this famous predators…think about the victims who HAVEN’T come forward…and the fact that Spacey feels comfortable enough to pop 🤬…
It’s just one MORE thing to add to my Mountain of 🔥
Completely agree with you Lala11_7!
Some of my favorite movies used to be Spacey films and I can’t watch them now. I always see him sitting on thrones with Ghislaine Maxwell – I can’t get that visual out of my head. Imagine preying on someone and harassing them and then telling them to grow up when they call you out on it. Just wow.
The guy is courageous to share his story, given the MeToo backlash and toxic climate. Kevin Spacey will hopefully get exactly what he deserves someday. That deviant has upended and ruined so many lives.
Spacey was one of my favorite actors but now I can’t watch anything with him in it which is a shame for the other actors in those films who did nothing wrong OR were actively harassed by him and don’t get the benefit of those residuals.
It took a lot of courage for Guy to make these comments against someone who is still popular and powerful in Hollywood. The process he describes of acknowledging that what happened to him was harassment and sexual abuse is what many victims go through and it can take years to process fully. Yet when a victim comes forward after years it’s brushed off as a money or attention grab by the ignorant because those people think that, if it was real, they would have come forward earlier. We have come a long way from the 90s but still have a long way to go.
These incidents need to be made public, and people need to be reminded how predators ruin people’s lives forever.
It must be enraging for the many, many victims of KS that he was never found guilty. It doesn’t change the fact that he molested and sexually abused countless young men — not only on film sets, but also while he was the director of the Old Vic Theatre in London *for 12 years*.
A friend of mine knew people at the Old Vic who had worked with Spacey. It was well known at the time he was sexually harassing people, and unfortunately it was widespread. So so infuriating he wasn’t convicted, a slap in the face to all the victims and allows him to carry on like he was innocent!!
We know how hard it is for women to come forward to make allegations of rape and sexual abuse. Imagine how much more difficult it is for men in this culture which demands that everyone be an “alpha male” at all times. Men are never allowed to be vulnerable. That’s what makes Guy Pearce such a hero for this. Real courage. And, yes, Spacey has proven over and over that he is the worst. He does it again here. It’s tragic that he got away with being a predator for so long. And still gets away with it now.
Love Guy!
Detest Spacey; he’s a uniquely odious MFer.
My second most powerful takeaway from reading this is to ache for Pearce. Even those traumas that are less than specific crimes haunt you, obviously.
My first is to feel gut punched for poor Simon Baker. I’ve never read or heard anything but what a gent and gentle, kind soul he is. I hope whatever he carried away from his experiences with Spacey on that set have healed.
This is very upsetting and Kevin Spacey should be in jail.
Spacey’s reply is disgusting.
It really is. If he had any conscience, which we all know now he doesn’t, he’d have gone underground and stayed gone.
I am very sorry for Guy, and all those others who have been a victim of Spacey and people like him, abusing their position and power, and I really appreciate Guy being brave enough to speak up publicly.
Guy saying ‘I wasn’t a victim to a certain degree as others’. There is no contest or measuring stick when it comes to harassment and SA. What happened to each person was equally wrong, painful, and damaging. I’m glad that he has come to realize that.
And Spacey is a predator. Keep young men away from him.
@Bumblebee I wonder if something happened to the kid in “Pay it Forward” (brain glitch on his name)
Spacey has just outed himself as a sociopath. Zero care, zero empathy.
Spacey was a favourite actor of mine and I was thrilled when he took over the Old Vic. I forced myself to watch his interview with Dan Wootton and only managed 15 minutes. He admitted “flirting” with a young man who’d agreed to go over his lines. He was SH a young man who looked up to him and dismissed it as “flirting ” like it is a pleasant experience and consensual.He was the STAR of that movie taking advantage of a young man at work who was traumatized for years. No awareness of the impact his handsy approach had on others who were there to work not be groped by a predator who considered anybody he fancied, fair game? Just horrible, there was no self awareness, no awareness of other people’s right not to be assaulted, and targeting the young and vulnerable with the power on his side?? Kevin was mentored by Jack Lemon and Val Kilmer’s dad helped him with training expenses . I feel like a fool for wrongly believing an actor I so admired was mentoring other young actors like Jack had helped him. Instead he was helping himself under the guise of mentorship.
I would never be able to get through even 1 second listening to these 2 sexual predators talking.
It was an ironic encounter because interviewer starts by claiming he’d also been wrongly accused. He asked about Kevin’s older brother selling a story about him. Kevin plainly dismissed him knowing him too well due to an age gap which saw brother leave home permanently when he was 11. He saw him at a handful of family events and then not for decades when he sold a story on Kevin to the Scum for 200 pounds. He was disgusted with a long estranged sibling claiming to have insight into his character as an adult and selling him out to a rag like that. Obviously Kevin hadn’t done his research because Dan worked for the Scum and is always showcasing the
White Markles who are selling out Meg all the time. Then Dan went through the allegations of SH and when he admitted to harassing the young man going through his lines on The Big Kahuna but calling it “flirtation?” Dismissing it as a compliment to find someone attractive without any shred of awareness that it was a work place not a date ? I was so disgusted with him for admitting that he’d SH a junior member of staff who had agreed to help in a work task because he admired him as an actor. He was the star of that production. He was so dismissive it gave the impression that he was arrogant enough to believe that as a famous actor that he could touch any male that he fancied. Doesn’t matter whether you are KS or Trump it is indecent assault to grab anybody by their privates. I switched off . I had heard enough to know that he was not only unrepentant but had gone through life aggressively touching young men and viewing it as great fun and no big deal. Clearly a dangerous predator and not to be trusted to behave appropriately. I can’t watch any of his films and I feel very sorry for all his victims. Guy has been very brave to talk about his own experience and I hope it encourages others to come forward and get support.
Kevin Spacey is Rollo Tomasi. What a b@st*rd.
Brian Cox just gave an interview about feeling sorry for Kevin and how people are trying to cancel him. So, I really appreciate that Guy Pearce is talking about his own experience since his friends are still working on not to understand that their friend is a predator.
It’s refreshing to hear Pearce speak of his lingering trauma after his limited encounters… Think of how much trauma we (women) have after a lifetime of men acting “handsy”.
In his response to Guy’s comments, Spacey said he and Guy hung out later on, once the movie was over, as friends. I don’t think Guy has responded to that, but I’d be curious to see if that’s true.
It’s a shame what we’ve learned about Spacey because he’s so damn talented. He can sing, direct, act, write, dance and is a gifted impressionist.
How is that different from the actresses still dealing with Weinstein after getting assaulted? Kevin Spacey at that time was a big name. It isn’t weird that Pearce would still try to keep his friendship. He was also young at that time, probably all of it hit him when he got a little older and after #metoo moment, like it happened to a lot of people who got traumatized.
Lots of people try to stay friends with the people that sexually assaulted them. It can be outright fear, gaslighting your self or being gaslit that what happened was bungling mixed signals…boundary violations are deeply confusing. In a society that doesn’t care about consent, it’s takes a long time to understand how you were harmed.