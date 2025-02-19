Royalist: Duchess Meghan’s rebrand is something Kim Kardashian would never do!!

The Derangers are incandescent with rage over the Duchess of Sussex’s ol’ switcheroo. Meghan announced this week that American Riviera Orchard is no longer her brand’s name, and she will be selling products under the name As Ever. “As Ever” has been Meghan’s sign-off on her Instagram, and she also used that sign-off on The Tig. Within the announcement, Meghan also confirmed that she’s partnered with Netflix on As Ever. All of this explains why ARO’s trademarks were seemingly stuck in limbo, with little legal action being taken. ARO was a placeholder name, a cover, to hide As Ever. The tabloids and Derangers have spent months screaming about ARO and pouring scorn on the ARO brand, and now they look like idiots. Which is why we’re getting quotes like these:

Meghan Markle has dramatically scrapped her flailing American Riviera Orchard brand without selling a single jar of the jam she launched with great fanfare last year. The brand became a target for mockery after failing to bring any products to market despite a splashy online launch campaign a year ago which involved sending dozens of pots of jam to her celebrity friends. In a video released on her Instagram channel, Meghan said she was changing the name of her jam-to-wellness business to ‘As Ever’ describing the new identity as “a brand that I created and have poured my heart into.” However branding experts were quick to pour cold water on the move, with consumer marketing expert Warren Johnson of W Communications telling The Daily Beast that the last minute name change telegraphed “inauthenticity,” adding, “You wouldn’t catch Kim Kardashian doing this.” Another marketing expert said, “There are only so many relaunches you can do before you start to look ridiculous.”

[From The Daily Beast]

This saltiness, lmao. ARO was never technically launched – sending out ARO jams to friends and never putting anything on sale is not a brand launch. All she did was “rebrand,” not relaunch. And here’s something crazy – the snideness about “You wouldn’t catch Kim Kardashian doing this” is especially ridiculous because KIM DID THIS TOO. You know how Kim is a billionaire because of Skims, her shapewear/loungewear line? Skims was originally launched as Kimono. Kim had all of the Kimono trademarks ready to go, then Japanese people begged her to change the name and people accused her of cultural appropriation. Kim listened to the criticism and changed the name to Skims. What Meghan is doing is different though – she used ARO as a cover for As Ever. It was a pure “bait-and-switch” specifically for the tabloids and Derangers. That’s why they’re mad.