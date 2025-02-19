Royalist: Duchess Meghan’s rebrand is something Kim Kardashian would never do!!

The Derangers are incandescent with rage over the Duchess of Sussex’s ol’ switcheroo. Meghan announced this week that American Riviera Orchard is no longer her brand’s name, and she will be selling products under the name As Ever. “As Ever” has been Meghan’s sign-off on her Instagram, and she also used that sign-off on The Tig. Within the announcement, Meghan also confirmed that she’s partnered with Netflix on As Ever. All of this explains why ARO’s trademarks were seemingly stuck in limbo, with little legal action being taken. ARO was a placeholder name, a cover, to hide As Ever. The tabloids and Derangers have spent months screaming about ARO and pouring scorn on the ARO brand, and now they look like idiots. Which is why we’re getting quotes like these:
Meghan Markle has dramatically scrapped her flailing American Riviera Orchard brand without selling a single jar of the jam she launched with great fanfare last year.
The brand became a target for mockery after failing to bring any products to market despite a splashy online launch campaign a year ago which involved sending dozens of pots of jam to her celebrity friends.
In a video released on her Instagram channel, Meghan said she was changing the name of her jam-to-wellness business to ‘As Ever’ describing the new identity as “a brand that I created and have poured my heart into.”
However branding experts were quick to pour cold water on the move, with consumer marketing expert Warren Johnson of W Communications telling The Daily Beast that the last minute name change telegraphed “inauthenticity,” adding, “You wouldn’t catch Kim Kardashian doing this.”
Another marketing expert said, “There are only so many relaunches you can do before you start to look ridiculous.”
This saltiness, lmao. ARO was never technically launched – sending out ARO jams to friends and never putting anything on sale is not a brand launch. All she did was “rebrand,” not relaunch. And here’s something crazy – the snideness about “You wouldn’t catch Kim Kardashian doing this” is especially ridiculous because KIM DID THIS TOO. You know how Kim is a billionaire because of Skims, her shapewear/loungewear line? Skims was originally launched as Kimono. Kim had all of the Kimono trademarks ready to go, then Japanese people begged her to change the name and people accused her of cultural appropriation. Kim listened to the criticism and changed the name to Skims. What Meghan is doing is different though – she used ARO as a cover for As Ever. It was a pure “bait-and-switch” specifically for the tabloids and Derangers. That’s why they’re mad.
A bunch of dimwitted clowns. Parading as brand experts with zero clues on branding. Shame now and spewing bile to cover their shame. We get it.
Okay, yeah this is kind of funny. Bc they’re showing themselves to be complete idiots.
I mean, IMO, this is a *compliment* to Meghan! They’re just too clueless to realize that she does not WANT to be anything like Kim Kardashian.
They are truly stupid because KIM KARDASHIAN DID REBRAND HERSELF . Skims was supposed to be KIMONO and she had to change it for SKIMS.
OMG, this Daily Beast article is so nasty you would think that Meghan turn them down as an investor 😃😃 I wonder what type of ink ✍️ was in their pen today CYANIDE 😮😮
Did they miss KK rebrand from black woman with BBL to white blond and no BBL?
I don’t think ARO was a cover for anything. I think it was a bad name and someone at Netflix nixed it.
I love it. I love this. I’m leaning into the joy and positivity of her business moving forward. My response to people out here complaining about her authenticity, her copying someone else, this being a vanity project etc.? Cool. Don’t buy it. More for me. Commerce and brand options area. Beautiful thing 😂.
Yes they are fools who fell for the trap lol and they know it and are so very angry for being shown for the fools that they are. Let them scream and cry and grind their teeth.
Why would they bring Kim K into this to make a point? Do they not remember when SKIMS was KIMONO?
My Asian family members were pretty pissed off that Kim’s initial reaction was to double down on Kimono (remember #KimOhNo?). It was only after she realized exactly how unpopular it was that she rebranded.
Yeah, they do remember. It’s just one more shady effort on their part to link Meghan with the fame-hungry Hollywood krowd in the minds of their kultured and klassy readers.
The ones who “target it for mockery” are derangers.
Citing the Kardashians as a branding model is ridiculous, considering their numerous failed business ventures/brands. The desperation from the British media is pathetic, but hilarious too.
Dash was changed to Kim Kardashian West Boutique, Kardashian Kollection was changed to Kim Kardashian Collection and Kim Kardashian West Beauty was shortened to KKW Beauty. Are they perhaps being ironic in selecting Kim? Or just incapable of simple research?
I’d say they were incapable of doing simple research but it’s their business model to churn out negative Sussex “news” on a daily, sometimes hourly basis. Rage bait is their modus operandi.
They know all too well that a lie will run 10 laps around the world before the truth can get its shoes on. They know that thousands of syndicated outlets will pick up their stories and repost without fact checking. And there are plenty who have the same rage bait model because all they want is those clicks. They know most people don’t read beyond their click bait headlines.
My only consolation is that they are so desperate for hate clicks that even un-media savvy readers are starting to see through their BS.
As ever, Meghan wins and they are angry. But honestly when are they not angry over every life decision Meghan makes that has literally nothing to do with them whatsoever, and certainly doesn’t affect their daily lives one way or another.
Anyone remember the BM mentioning, repeatedly, sometimes several times a day, that H&M, but especially Meghan, are irrelevant?
Looks like they lied, big time.
The British media are as unhealthily obsessed with Meghan (and Harry) as the Derangers, and are at least as deranged as them.
This is just their overreaction to yet again being caught unawares by a completed deal from Harry or Meghan. They spend all this time talking about their insider knowledge and they keep getting caught on the back foot every single year.
You know that they are about to spend all the time in the world now searching the copyright office for literally anything that Harry and Meghan say often or have said. And the thing is, why? Their articles about the Sussexes definitely get the most attention but even that isn’t at the level that it was between 2018 and 2021. People are over it, either you like them or you don’t.
Is the business plan literally to spend the next 25 years being pissed off that someone that lives in another country, that doesn’t utilize any of your taxpayer money, and Meghan’s case doesn’t even step foot in your country for years on end is successful and happy?
This. They got played and all those stories about Netflix were wrong and Meghan actually partnering up with them wasn’t what they expected. They’re mad they don’t have access and the left behinds are boring and give them nothing. Someone in one of those tabloids said that they( the papers) were losing control of the narrative and that the more unpredictable she is, the harder it is to take her down. That was eye opening that destroying her has become a mission. Hell, even Tom Bower said it. It’s not working and it’s driving them mad. I really do think some are going to suffer some mental breakdowns because it’s affecting them way too much.
I’m not sure ARO was always a cover, because Meghan talks about why the name was meaningful to her but then thought it would be limiting. So it sounds like she did make a change but made the change a long time ago and then just left ARO out there as a cover. the British press was so obsessed with constantly looking for things with ARO that they missed that Meghan trademarked a whole different name years ago.
And there is nothing wrong with making a change! She wanted something that had broader appeal and maybe that was the point where Netflix came on board (or maybe they were always on board) so here we are.
I am just laughing over how mad the british press is that they didn’t see this coming. It proves what we have all said – there are no leaks in team sussex.
I think ARO was too broad – it could be about anybody. But the Netflix show is specifically about Meghan and the title reflects that. I can imagine Netflix having some input if they will be promoting Meghan’s products and As Ever is specifically Meghan, too.
I think ARO was ALWAYS a cover because H&M et al KNOWS how the rotten royal rota works and they used that information to their advantage…just like they did in planting stories with folks to suss out traitors…
But, but, but all this time they’ve been criticizing Meghan for being too Kardashian. Now, she’s not Kardashian enough?
That’s how you know they have nothing, lol. They don’t know what to do anymore. They’ve been repeating themselves for the last five years. All of these reporters and journalists are edging closer to the deep end because they have nothing to hold on too. They’ve lost access and only got lawsuits and a blackout in return. Harry and Meghan aren’t returning and are very successful and the royal family is boring and not getting the clicks.
Every time they are knocked down speechless 😶 they use the Kardashians, so boring 🥱
Poor Tom Sykes.
I hope that a few years from now he is able to forgive himself when he looks back at this period when he was writing sh!!!t to curry favour with the BRF.
This is nothing new people do this all the time. The British press is really angry about this.
They are, Netflix being Meghan’s business partner has really knocked them over
It’s classic aggrievee move:
You encounter your perceived enemy walking down the street and they say hi.
Response to all and sundry: “Do you know what that bitch said to me!?”
You encounter your perceived enemy walking down the street and they don’t say hi.
Response to all and sundry: “Do you know what that bitch did to me?”
Meghan & Harry are stellar role models for the best response to this sad stupidity, and it’s called living your life. Looking forward to seeing what As Ever offers!
Well unfortunately Carole Middleton and James Middleton were not available to assist her business wise, so she just had to go with Netflix. Yeah it sucks I know…
@MY3CENTS, 😅😅😅
The British tabloids’ obsession with Meghan and Harry is part business, part revenge, and part frustration over losing control of a major royal narrative. Their model depends on predictability, compliance, and access—all of which Harry and Meghan have refused to give. This makes them unpredictable and, ironically, even more valuable as subjects for constant speculation.
Marketing expert Warren Johnson of W Communications said the last minute name change telegraphed “inauthenticity,” adding, “You wouldn’t catch Kim Kardashian doing this.”
Because if there’s a quality I ALWAYS associate with Kim Kardashian it’s authenticity LOL.