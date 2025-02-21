Donald Trump removed the Resolute Desk after X Musk wiped his boogers on it

The Resolute Desk has been used as one of the go-to official Oval Office desks of the president of the United States since John F. Kennedy. The story goes that the Resolute Desk was tucked away in some White House storage space for years and Jackie Kennedy rediscovered it and its history – the desk was a gift from Queen Victoria to President Hayes in the 19th century. It’s one of the most famous desks in the world and nearly every president since Jimmy Carter has used it in the Oval Office. Well, the Resolute Desk has left the Oval Office following last week’s bonkers press conference in which Elon Musk’s son X told Donald Trump to shut his mouth. It seems that X Musk wiped some of his boogers on the desk.

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that the Resolute Desk has been temporarily removed from the Oval Office to be “refinished,” a touch-up that occurred just days after Elon Musk’s son seemingly picked his nose and wiped it on the historic piece of furniture. “A President, after election, gets a choice of 1 in 7 desks,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Wednesday. “This desk, the ‘C&O,’ which is also very well-known and was used by President George H.W. Bush and others, has been temporarily installed in the White House while the Resolute Desk is being lightly refinished—a very important job. This is a beautiful, but temporary replacement!” The C&O desk was originally made for the owners of Chesapeake & Ohio Railway in 1920, but was later gifted to the White House as a donation. While George H.W. Bush used it in the Oval Office, other former presidents like Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, and Ronald Reagan used it in the West Wing Study. The Resolute Desk, however, is an iconic mainstay of the Oval Office, having recently been used by former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, as well as by Trump in his first term. The desk is a seminal part of the Oval Office’s iconography—and was known for being a young John F. Kennedy Jr.’s favorite hiding spot. During a press conference on all things DOGE last week, Musk’s son X Æ A-12 spun social media into a frenzy after being caught picking his nose and wiping it on the Resolute Desk. “This is X, and he’s a great guy,” the president said during the conference on Feb.11. “High IQ…high-IQ individual.”

[From The Daily Beast]

I doubt the kid’s boogers were the only things wiped on that desk. My guess is that Apartheid Clyde and Don Jr. have been throwing coke-and-ketamine parties in there and all manner of bodily fluid has been on and around that desk. It pretty much sums up what’s happening to the country too – Musk & co are wiping their boogers on the Constitution and everything else.

Speaking of little X, apparently Grimes was trying to get in touch with Elon via Twitter, something about X’s medical condition. Instead of responding to her, Elon shadow-banned her and probably deleted her tweets.

grimes is deleting her tweets now, but this can't be scrubbed from the internet. people need to be aware what kind of person @elonmusk truly is. how can u make excuses for this? please try, go ahead, I'll wait pic.twitter.com/fYkKBuQtXc — tara (@weirdotara) February 20, 2025