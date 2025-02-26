The Trump White House will select which media outlets will be part of the press pool

Over the past year, many sensible, intelligent people simply began to tune out the news. There was a bump with the 2024 election, but newspapers, cable news and network news were completely unprepared for the steep drop-off in readership and viewership post-election. That’s why cable news networks have been dropping their on-air talent like flies, and that’s why there have been layoffs at most American newspapers. They all thought it was going to be like 2016/17 all over again, where people believed that they were fighting in the Resistance by supporting the media. In the years since, people watched as too many in the media normalized Donald Trump and completely failed to keep the public informed and educated about what was really happening across the board. The media cast their votes for chaos, then enabled everything that’s happening now, and from where I sit, few American journalists are respected or sympathetic in the MAGA Era. Well, now the Trump administration is changing the rules about which outlets are allowed in the media “pools,” the limited sprays allowed in the Oval Office or in more close quarters. The AP is suing over part of this too.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the White House would now determine which outlets will be members of the press pool, the smaller group of journalists who are allowed into events in the Oval Office or travel with the president on Air Force One.
For decades, the White House Correspondents’ Association has handled the logistics of the press pool, including determining which outlets will be assigned for duty and when they will participate. The set up designed to prevent an administration from retaliating against journalists whose coverage they disfavor. At the briefing, Leavitt said that the change would open up the pool to a greater number of news outlets.
“Legacy outlets who have participated in the press pool for decades will still be allowed to join, but we will also be offering the privilege to well-deserving outlets who have never been allowed to share in this awesome responsibility,” she said.She said that they will continue the rotation among the five major television networks “to ensure the president’s remarks are heard far and wide around this world.” Speaking to reporters later today, Trump said, “We’re going to be calling those shots.”
But Eugene Daniels, the president of the WHCA, said that the move “tears at the independence of a free press in the United States. It suggests the government will choose the journalists who cover the president. In a free country, leaders must not be able to choose their own press corps.”
Other members of the press corps also criticized the move. Jacqui Heinrich, senior White House correspondent for Fox News, challenged Leavitt’s claim that the change gives “power back to the people. This move does not give the power back to the people – it gives power to the White House,” Heinrich wrote on X. “The WHCA is democratically elected by the full-time White House press corps. WHCA has determined pools for decades because only representatives FROM our outlets can determine resources all those outlets have – such as staffing – in order to get the President’s message out to the largest possible audience, no matter the day or hour.”
I was done with the White House Press corps when they pulled all of those shenanigans with President Biden last summer. There were WH press corps posting selfies from Biden’s press conferences and joking about taking bets as to when he would announce his retirement. Few of these people get any sympathy from me. I get why this is bad and of course I think it’s completely ludicrous that the White House is going to hand-pick their favored wingnut press outlets to embiggen Dear Leader. Too many of these journalists and media outlets thought they would get a ratings bonanza if he was reelected, so they did everything to enable that outcome. Elect a clown, expect a circus. This is the result of years of asinine political theater, enabled by those same journalists, and we’re again paying the price.
In case you think I’m being too harsh on the WH press corps, this was their reaction following the first week of the second Trump administration. They were so bored of President Biden’s competence and lack of drama.
"We're so back" one reporter whispered to another
"Biden was boring!"
Oh well. Enjoy 🤷🏾♂️ https://t.co/MAS3IimW0I pic.twitter.com/CccQ2UNeEp
— T. Fisher King (@T_FisherKing) February 25, 2025
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Just waiting for all the press conferences to be in TikTok formats. Sad day for transparency and the 4th estate.
So only the ring kissing ass kissing bootlicking press will be chosen. Got it. Will get the real news elsewhere.
What Kaiser said👆🏼!!
Yes, I definitely remember that sentiment when Biden was elected—how the media admitted they would miss the chaos of the Trump era because it drove views and clicks. I agree; they probably thought they could return to that kind of spectacle.
That said, I was never a big news watcher to begin with. My news consumption used to be limited to morning shows, but even that has become intolerable. I just don’t want to engage with the circus. It’s all intentional chaos—designed to keep people off balance, stressed, and too overwhelmed to process or plan.
At this point, I don’t see any value in following major news outlets. Even beyond their obsession with Trump, their entire business model revolves around outrage and sensationalism. It’s become easy to spot the manipulation—headlines packed with dramatic words like “slams” and “eviscerates,” all designed to pull people in for clicks. They’re no longer focused on delivering carefully researched, fact-checked journalism; it’s all about ad revenue.
With the 24/7 news cycle and the race to be first, they push out half-baked stories, sensationalism, and misinformation just to stay relevant. Combine that with Trump’s new administration trying to control the flow of information, and it’s just a complete mess.
For me, the only news worth following is local—traffic, weather, and updates from my county executive about what’s happening in my area. That’s about it. The state of the news industry today? It’s garbage.
It’s revolting, how this country has been taken over by craven sociopaths who see people as means to an end (clicks, money, money, power). What ever happened to public service? Honor? Truth? Is it really all just about how they can use people and wring them dry? To me, this is the essence of evil.
For a certain sector of the rich oligarchs and billionaire class, it’s all about using people—squeezing them dry, then casting them aside.
It’s never just been about left versus right; it’s really about up versus down. That said, the ruling class has successfully weaponized ideological divisions—pitting conservatives and liberals against each other so intensely that, in many cases, conservatives have been convinced to vote against their own material interests.
By strategically associating liberalism with feminism, LGBTQ+ rights, being “woke,” immigration, and racial equality, they’ve stoked extreme cultural resentment. This has led many conservatives to focus their anger on marginalized groups rather than recognizing that Democrats and liberals were also responsible for establishing and maintaining key social safety nets—things like federal funding for schools, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps, and Social Security.
Now, as the ruling class dismantles those very safety nets, many who supported these policies are realizing they were misled. They thought the cuts would only affect “the other side”—the immigrants, Black people, LGBTQ+ individuals—but now that those protections are vanishing for everyone, they’re in shock. It’s the classic bait-and-switch.
Two things are possible at once: The White House press corps are often self-serving idiots, and this is a genuine blow against press freedom.
This is an utter disgrace and any legitimate news organization should decline to participate in this circus. They won’t refuse though because, again, they’re often self-serving idiots. And they’ll make up some dumb excuse for their compliance.
This!
Who cares?
Their true colors came out in full last summer.
The press conferences are just to spread more mind numbing rhetoric now.
Heather Cox Richardson folks ! And others who are still decent caring folk.
Problem with that is that 90% of her sources are msm. She’s more of an info clearinghouse than a thought leader.
This is why alternative news/legal sources like Meidastouch Network, Occupy Democrats, Robert Reich, Marc Elias, Brian Tyler Cohen, Harry Litman, Michael Popok, Dina Doll, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, etc. are killing it with *real* reportage. Even our Canadian MP Charlie Angus is a regular on Meidastouch railing against the Trump administration and the 51st state/tariff bullshit on behalf of Canadians. They’re all getting death threats from MAGA daily but can’t trust the FBI to protect them so I gather they’re getting private security. But without them there would be a complete embargo on honest, factual and objective news.
I miss having a boring president so much. I miss being able to wake up every morning and not having to think, “Oh god, what did the president do?”
So keep his face off the air, stop being stenographers (I know not all of them are) and do some investigative reporting of what his actions are doing to people and to our institutions. Recordings of Trump spouting off lies are not “news.”