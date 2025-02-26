Prince William met with England’s men’s football manager at Windsor Castle

Last summer, Prince William and Prince George flew to Berlin to watch the men’s EURO final, which was between England and Spain. Spain won, King Felipe was thrilled and he partied with the Spanish team, all while a miserable egg seethed with incandescent rage. Soon after England’s men’s team lost in yet another big final, Team England’s manager Gareth Southgate resigned. Not only that, but they made William step down as Football Association president. William was downgraded to “patron of England football” and they’re probably encouraging him to NOT attend matches anymore because he brings the men’s team such bad luck. Note: the cover story for William’s downgraded title was that William has so much on his plate as Prince of Wales, that he would no longer have the time to support FA as president. LOL.

I bring all of this up because William is back in England after more than a week’s vacation in sunny Mustique. On Tuesday, William was in Windsor Castle, meeting with the new manager of the men’s team. Peggy posted a photo from the meeting and quickly had to edit the caption. The first caption was “Great to meet new @england manager Thomas Tuchel for the first time today, and hear about plans for the team.” That was quickly deleted and replaced with: “Great to meet with new @england men’s manager Thomas Tuchel today, and hear about plans for the team.” It’s so tricky to remember that women exist! It’s so hard to remember that women’s football exists and that the Lionesses are actually a world-class team which actually wins big trophies, not that William has ever cared.

According to the Sun, William spent about an hour with Thomas Tuchel at Windsor Castle, “chatting about football and, of course, his favourite football team Aston Villa’s Champions League form.” Sources close to William also told the Sun that “yesterday’s royal welcome was an opportunity for the German boss to share his views on the team since taking over and his hopes for the future.” Something tells me that William will still be attending a lot of matches. It feels… very on-brand for William that his first event after a long vacation was “talking about football for an hour.”