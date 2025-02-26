Prince Harry: Meghan has been part of the Invictus community since 2016

During the Invictus Games in Whistler and Vancouver this month, I noticed that certain outlets were doing very thorough coverage, notably People Magazine, Hello Mag and local Canadian broadcasters. Harry even gave an exclusive interview to People, and it certainly appeared as if the Invictus team was giving exclusives to Hello & People. Well, as it turns out, Us Weekly sent someone to the games, and Harry also gave that weekly magazine an interview too. He even talked about Meghan and her Instagram.

No regrets: The duke is now a decade older since he launched the first Games in 2014 — and tells Us Weekly exclusively he has no regrets: “Today, I have the benefit of hindsight and experience, but I wouldn’t change any of it — except still wishing there were no need for the Invictus Games.”

His happiness with how well the games went: During our chat, which took place after watching his beloved Team UK defeat Team Nigeria during a sitting volleyball semi-final on February 15, Harry explained: “I’m just grateful for the display that they’re putting on, and for being the humans that they are.” The royal also told Us about connecting with other do-gooders. “I was sitting with a couple of new friends of mine from [Ukraine’s] Superhumans Center, where they’re literally putting people back together. Prosthetics, psychological support, all of that is pretty incredible!”

On the Invictus competitors: “They will continue to have bad days. But for this week, the bad days are very limited … because they realize that they’re not isolated, they’re not alone. Everybody around them is carrying something. Once you put all these guys and girls in the same arena, they start sharing each other’s stories and realize that …. there’s nothing wrong with them.”

On Meghan’s connection to Invictus: The duchess, 43, “has been part of this community since shortly after the Orlando Games in 2016 and has loved every minute of it,” Harry reveals to Us. “There are so many special memories.” At the Sydney Games 2018, for instance, Harry recalled getting a “bear hug” from one well-wisher and “my genuine concern that he might try the same with my wife, who was pregnant at the time!”

Meghan’s Instagram: While Meghan went home after the Whistler portion to be with kids Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, she continued to cheer on her man via her newly-launched and extremely active Instagram account. “Yes, the Instagram shout-out was very sweet and much appreciated!” Harry gushed to Us.

The 2027 Games in Birmingham: “Birmingham for us, is a very, very emotionally connected place. A lot of these guys, they woke up in Birmingham after being blown up in Afghanistan,” Harry explains of the city, whose Queen Elizabeth Hospital is often the first stop for wounded British soldiers. Whatever Birmingham brings, Harry is ready and open for what comes next. “I’ve learned, evolved, and been shaped by the resilience and brilliance of our Invictus community. Serving them and their families remains one of the greatest privileges of my life.”