Prince Harry: Meghan has been part of the Invictus community since 2016

During the Invictus Games in Whistler and Vancouver this month, I noticed that certain outlets were doing very thorough coverage, notably People Magazine, Hello Mag and local Canadian broadcasters. Harry even gave an exclusive interview to People, and it certainly appeared as if the Invictus team was giving exclusives to Hello & People. Well, as it turns out, Us Weekly sent someone to the games, and Harry also gave that weekly magazine an interview too. He even talked about Meghan and her Instagram.
No regrets: The duke is now a decade older since he launched the first Games in 2014 — and tells Us Weekly exclusively he has no regrets: “Today, I have the benefit of hindsight and experience, but I wouldn’t change any of it — except still wishing there were no need for the Invictus Games.”
His happiness with how well the games went: During our chat, which took place after watching his beloved Team UK defeat Team Nigeria during a sitting volleyball semi-final on February 15, Harry explained: “I’m just grateful for the display that they’re putting on, and for being the humans that they are.” The royal also told Us about connecting with other do-gooders. “I was sitting with a couple of new friends of mine from [Ukraine’s] Superhumans Center, where they’re literally putting people back together. Prosthetics, psychological support, all of that is pretty incredible!”
On the Invictus competitors: “They will continue to have bad days. But for this week, the bad days are very limited … because they realize that they’re not isolated, they’re not alone. Everybody around them is carrying something. Once you put all these guys and girls in the same arena, they start sharing each other’s stories and realize that …. there’s nothing wrong with them.”
On Meghan’s connection to Invictus: The duchess, 43, “has been part of this community since shortly after the Orlando Games in 2016 and has loved every minute of it,” Harry reveals to Us. “There are so many special memories.” At the Sydney Games 2018, for instance, Harry recalled getting a “bear hug” from one well-wisher and “my genuine concern that he might try the same with my wife, who was pregnant at the time!”
Meghan’s Instagram: While Meghan went home after the Whistler portion to be with kids Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, she continued to cheer on her man via her newly-launched and extremely active Instagram account. “Yes, the Instagram shout-out was very sweet and much appreciated!” Harry gushed to Us.
The 2027 Games in Birmingham: “Birmingham for us, is a very, very emotionally connected place. A lot of these guys, they woke up in Birmingham after being blown up in Afghanistan,” Harry explains of the city, whose Queen Elizabeth Hospital is often the first stop for wounded British soldiers. Whatever Birmingham brings, Harry is ready and open for what comes next. “I’ve learned, evolved, and been shaped by the resilience and brilliance of our Invictus community. Serving them and their families remains one of the greatest privileges of my life.”
I still have a lot of concerns about the Birmingham games, but they’re more than two years away and a lot can happen in two years. I’m not trying to sound menacing at all – I’m just saying, who knows what America will look like in 2027, and who knows what the situation will be over in England in two years. Meanwhile, I love that he talked about how Meghan is part of the Invictus community too and how much she loves to support the games. When they met, Harry had a private finsta – I wonder if he still does, and whether he “follows” Meghan’s IG account. Anyway, another successful Invictus games… and another Invictus week which was actively ignored by the head of Britain’s armed forces.
What a lovely interview that he did about Invictus and some very nice mentions of his beloved wife. Harry works hard for the veterans and their families and it’s just wonderful to watch. Yes the games will be in Birmingham but I think he will be safe. I do wonder if Meg will come to the UK for this or will she remain at home with the children.
I think it would be a terrible indictment of the press, and the King if she feels she cannot come.
Obviously army chiefs don’t want to talk about the injured and what happens to them, but I thought that the head of the armed forces lack of interest was a big mistake.
What a cute interview. The Orlando Invictus Games were held in May 2016 so almost 2 months before Harry and Meghan met in July 2016. Does he mean he introduced her to the Invictus Games when they met? He probably talked a lot about the Orlando Games since they were fairly recent when they met. I don’t think she actually attended, that was my first takeover until I re-read what Harry said.
I too wonder if Meghan will attend the Birmingham Games in 2027 but it’s two years away and a lot can happen in two years.
These games are just beautiful to watch, Prince Harry and his team have sure created something special. I’m glad he has had Meghan with him almost from the beginning. I am not going to worry about Birmingham, I have a feeling the next few years aren’t going to be much better than the last five for the leftovers.
I hope she attends for part of the games like she usually does. The UK press will be up to their usual f*cksh*t but they’ll find a way to make it work.
Ah Harry – you have done/ are doing such a good thing.
Your Dad only points out how small hearted he really is after all.
And your brother’s heart seems undetectable. The House of Windsor has fallen. Only the Windsor’s aren’t paying attention.
Harry almost had a panic attack when he thought the athlete on the boat, was going to grab Meghan in a Bear hug, he was like “No,No, she is pregnant” and the guy said I know.
I saw a Danish athlete telling Meghan to take care of Harry, people genuinely care for this guy, and the women that own the book store in Montecito, that took his advice in naming the store, were gushing about him.
Those bitter people who hate Meghan calling PH her husband will be stressing over US Weekly calling him her man, I bet.
I’ve said it before, and I’ll keep saying it: Harry is a real warrior. And what makes him one of the best ones is that he fights on behalf of others, not just for his own glory.
The Windsors have disgraced themselves with their lack of support for the Invictus athletes. They’ll bear that stain forever.
Town and Country also had some good access. This is a lovely interview and I really appreciate when he says he wishes that the games did not need to exist.