Lenny Kravitz: people don’t understand that you’re in the gym at 2:30 am

Lenny Kravitz, 60, has homes in France, the Bahamas, and Rio de Janeiro and is currently living his best life in Paris. He resides in a 100-year-old townhome that used to serve as the former US embassy in Paris. When he’s not performing sold out concerts and FaceTiming with Denzel Washington from the stage, he’s eating super clean and healthy and working out a lot. Lenny recently sat down with The London Times’ Polly Vernon. They did a fun, lengthy interview in which they talked about how bad ass and hott-with-two-Ts Lenny is (paraphrasing, of course). Basically, Lenny is sexy and he knows it. He’s never felt better in his life, but he works really hard at it, which includes hitting the gym at 2:30 a.m. if he has to.
He has good taste: Kravitz himself is also spectacular: 5ft 9in of elegantly ripped beauty, jet-black dreadlocks, a nose ring. Perpetually exquisitely well dressed (black trousers and a black poloneck today, both of which fit so well, they can’t not be designer). Is anything about him bad taste, I’ll ask. “I have good taste — according to me,” he’ll reply. A voice so bassy, low and loud you’re left in no doubt how he’s worked a crowd over the course of the 35 years since his 1989 album Let Love Rule projected him to a stardom he’d never planned on (“I’d thought I was going to be this jazz musician, playing in a club”) but entirely enjoyed (“Oh, it was a trip”).
His 4th grade teacher was at his 60th birthday party: He is 60. Naomi Campbell, Salma Hayek, Chris Rock, Laurence Fishburne, Kravitz’s ex-wife, Lisa Bonet, and their daughter, Zoë Kravitz, all came to his party in May last year. “So did my fourth-grade teacher. I love this woman. Her name is Joan Goldberg. She flew all the way from New York to Paris,” Kravitz says.
He’s getting better with age: “I have to say it’s true. That’s not ego, that’s: I’ve never felt physically better in my life. But that’s by virtue of a tremendous amount of work.”
Never miss a Monday, even if it’s at 2:30am: “The other night I was in the gym at 2.30 in the morning. I was working all day. My trainer [Dodd Romero], he’s like, ‘Man, you are crazy. People don’t understand. They see the result, but they don’t understand that you’re in the gym at 2.30 in the morning doing this workout.’ So yes, when I look at pictures from now and pictures when I was even in my twenties, there’s no comparison, which is very odd.”
He shares his trainer with his bestie Denzel: I work with my trainer via FaceTime because he’s out doing other things. He’s with Denzel [Washington] right now, preparing for a play. I put them together, years ago. Wait until you see how wonderful Denzel is looking, how healthy he is.
On those pictures of him lifting weights in leather pants and a sheer tank: “Ha! That was hysterical. That kind of event happens because [Romero’s] very busy. I’m very busy. Sometimes the phone will ring, ‘Hey, brother, are you available now?’ And whatever I’m in is what I will come in. Now, I wouldn’t do cardio dressed like that. You’re gonna sweat profusely, correct? “But lifting weights? You might sweat a little. The next day, the guy who ran the gym said, ‘The outfits started to change. People started coming in wearing, you know, whatever.’ Like, ‘Oh, we can do that?’” Kravitz beams. He seems delighted with that legacy.
On being single for the last decade: “I’m good on my own. There’s nothing like a relationship with… You know. But right now, I’m good where I am.”
He loves Emily in Paris: [B]ecause we’re in Paris, because he is an American in Paris and has been for some decades, I ask him if he’s aware of Emily in Paris, the extremely popular Netflix show about a young American PR woman living in, well, Paris. “I’ve seen the whole thing,” Kravitz says. “I love a bit of camp every now and again. I know the creator [Darren Star], who I met after I’d watched it. We were at a dinner in LA at a friend’s house. She said, ‘He does Emily in Paris.’ I was like ‘You do?’ ” No way, I say. Lenny Kravitz looks at me, amused. “Why are you surprised? Why did you even ask the question?” Honestly? I didn’t think you’d even know what I was talking about. I thought you’d be too cool. “Oh, sometimes you’ve got to watch some telly, man. Sometimes you’ve got to watch a bit of telly.”
LMAO at that exchange about him loving Emily in Paris. I don’t know why, but I’m always tickled whenever I read about famous people’s more guilty pleasure watches. It humanizes them for me for some reason. I also freaking love that one of his elementary school teacher flew all the way out to Paris from New York to celebrate his 60th. That woman has to be in her mid 80s by now, but clearly, she had a huge impact on Lenny if they’re still in touch more than 50 years later.
I’m totally burying the lede here and that’s, of course, how freaking incredible Lenny looks at 60! I also love how he’s equally super self-assured and very normal at the same time. It’s kinda bad-ass that he’s so dedicated to his fitness that he’s willing to meet with his trainer at 2:30 a.m. I love the endorphins you get from working out, but the middle of the night is where I draw my line, lol. Lenny can afford to hire another trainer, too, so it also speaks to his loyalty that he’s willing to meet with Romero on his schedule rather than forcing his trainer to conform to his. But, he looks f-cking fantastic, so he’s clearly doing something right.
And yes, I am going to enhance your day by making you look at some more pictures of Lenny looking smoking’ hot. And, because I’m super nice, here’s the video of him lifting weights in a leather-and-sheer outfit. You’re welcome!
Photos via Instagram and credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon, IMAGO/RW/Avalon, Smart Pictures/Avalon and Backgrid
My husband is a former model, now actor, of note and long time friend of Lenny and another guy named Terence Trent Darby who now lives in Italy. Ive been in Lenny’s place in Paris. Its amazing. He is aging quite well. Note, Lenny is NOT 5’9 hes more like 5’7-5’6. I recall because once, and his old Miami apt, he and Prince were standing side by side. Prince was VERY tiny, like 5’2″ and lenny was only a little taller because Prince had on heels.
He lived in the same apartment building in NYC that my college room mate and her ex-husband lived in, and I rode the elevator with him a few times (him and Nicole Kidman, remember when THEY were an item?). I can attest he isn’t 5’9″ because I am 5’7″ and he was NOT taller than me. I can also confirm that he is scrumptious looking AND he smelled just divine those occasions when we shared an enclosed space.
I’m living vicariously through these comments. I love that he smells amazing.
I love the casual addition of Terence Trent D’Arby, you are living a life and I love that!!
Terence Trent D’Arby had a moment. his first album was amazing, I still listen to it. kind of sad how he sort of flamed out.
Terrence was too smart for his own good. Incredibly talented. Did you know Michael Jackson HATED him because of his looks and talent? I mean HATED TTD
He’s still around, he just changed his name.
Agreed. He is not 5’9. Probably in that 5’5 to 5’7 range. I saw him in concert years ago when he toured with Aerosmith and at one point he came out into the crowd and walked right by me and my date and I couldn’t believe how tiny he was. Not quite related but I had the same kind of experience with Randy Travis. I always thought he was really tall for some reason but he is not. He was barely taller than me and I’m 5’6. I don’t believe he’s 5’9 like he’s listed either.
@AlexandraS You are living the dream! Whenever someone asks me what my type is, I say, “Anyone that Lisa Bonet would date.” And I love seeing Terrence Trent D’Arby’s name pop up. I listened to his first album on repeat in the 80s when I was going through some challenges, and I still think of him as a “friend” who helped me get through that time. I just listened to that album last week and I still love it.
That man is FINE.
2:30am is nuts to me but I always say the best time of day to exercise is the time YOU can get it done. I do wonder if he asks his trainer to keep those hours too, or if the trainer gives him workouts to do on his own. Whatever he’s doing, it’s working!
The article says he is working out whenever his trainer has time. Since his trainer is in LA (training Denzel) and Lenny is in Paris, Lenny ends up doing training sessions at 2:30 pm via video. At least that’s how I understood it.
That’s how I read it, too. Only Denzel is in NYC right now, so only a 6 hour time difference to Paris, not 9. The play he’s doing is Othello, with Jake Gyllenhaal as Iago. It’s a limited run, through early June.
Lenny is HOTT. And that article by the Times was so poorly written it was hard to follow.
I know everyone finds him hot, but something about him is weirdly vanila..like he is ‘acting’ sexy instead of being sexy. I can’t explain it.
Since I was one of the ones on here screaming about the X links, I want to say a hearty thank you for pivoting to other media. Yes, I know they, too, are owned by oligarchs, but at least they are not literal n*zis.
Ahhh… my forever crush
He is hot and he works hard but I still haven’t forgiven him for stealing Justify My Love from Ingrid Chavez and giving it to Madonna. Ingrid is so talented and never had the career she should have had.
We stan a short king!
He is so insanely beautiful. Yes he has amazing genes and dresses impeccably but he really does work hard at it too. He’s like J Lo in that he’s clearly very committed to fitness. 60 is the new 40, y’all.
Lenny. Is. Gorgeous.
Full stop.
I wonder how his kids feel about him being so hot? Zoe looks like she’s saying in that last photo….Ok quit ogling my Dad. Lol. 😂
Thank you so much for the link to the workout video.
Why did I think, even for a second, that I’ll see Lenny Kravitz in sweatpants?
OF COURSE he works out in leather pants and a meshy top. Rock star.
The music video for “Again”, when he walks around naked in the apartment, was responsible for like 75% of my sexual awakening as a teenager.
(The other 25% was those few glorious episodes of Buffy season six when she was nailing Spike. What a time to be alive.)
I went to one of his concerts in a smallish venue in Minneapolis in 2008. I was in the front row and I can confirm that is 5’6 at the very most and that is with heels. I don’t know why he has to lie…he already has everything else going for him…he was so handsome he left me breathless