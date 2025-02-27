EW: Oscar voters hate the ‘Dune’ movies & they’re not sold on ‘The Brutalist’ either

To go along with the wacky awards season, the “anonymous Oscar ballot” features have also been especially chaotic this year. There is literally only one consensus choice in all of the big categories: everyone agrees that Kieran Culkin should and will win the Oscar for Supporting Actor. People really loved that special performance in a quiet little movie, and that makes me very happy. But the rest of the categories? Utter shambles. Entertainment Weekly did an Oscar ballot feature with four Oscar voters: an indie director, a screenwriter of film & TV, a publicist and a casting director. Their votes and their rationales for their votes are chaotic. Some highlights – you can read the full piece here.
The publicist on Karla Sofia Gascon: “I am utterly disgusted at the racism and hatred. I feel like the Academy should rescind that nomination. It is abhorrent, vile hate speech that has no place in the excellence that the Academy illuminates and underscores. It left such a bad taste in my mouth that I think, with the exception of Zoe, who I’ll be voting for, the film lost me…. If you kick the tires a little bit, people have known that she tweeted this s— out…. Latin American Twitter has been saying this for a while. It’s not just an opinion; it’s true hate speech. It doesn’t matter if the actress is cis, trans, I don’t care — there’s no place for that kind of talk. I think it has derailed the campaign. The film has already had strong detractors to begin with. Yes, it has the most nominations, which speaks to the power of the Netflix awards machine, but all machines don’t always work well. From what I’m hearing from fellow Academy voters, it will affect their decision.
The director on Dune 2: “I’m bummed because I haven’t seen The Substance or I’m Still Here yet. The first Dune, I couldn’t get through; I’m not rushing for another three hours of Dune. There’s still time to re-evaluate, but I really struggled. Knowing myself, Anora or The Brutalist I’d expect myself to vote for, but I found one of them a bit silly, one of them exploitative. I’m sad to say, it’s a process of elimination guiding me [to A Complete Unknown] and not passion for these works. Hearing myself say these things, perhaps I should abstain. I think, after a talk with my therapist, I will probably abstain [altogether].
The writer on Anora: “There was very little about Anora that I responded to. It seemed really implausible and like one of those aughts movies that felt very male-gazey about a young woman’s journey that was seen from a male point of view, and really was all about her sexuality. I say that with respect toward her and the director, but not enough to carry a whole movie. Halfway through I was like, why am I watching this? I’m surprised I saw the whole thing. It feels really old-fashioned in a terrible way. Here’s another movie about a guy’s idea of what a woman’s experience of this is like, down to her f—ing him in the car in the end. This is how we fix things, right? The whole thing was so not for me.”
The publicist was bored by Dune: “With Dune: Part Two, I’d seen the David Lynch version of Dune, and I saw [Denis Villeneuve’s] first one, which I was super bored by. I place it on myself; when I walked into the theater, I wasn’t in the right headspace. It wasn’t compelling to me. I’m open to sci-fi, but I think it had something to do with whatever I’d gone through that day…. My goal is to see everything on a big screen, so as much as I can watch on a big screen, great, so I waited on The Brutalist and finally saw it last week. It was too long. I want to spread the wealth and I think I’m giving [Best Director] to Brady Corbet because it does have nuanced characters, [a tight] budget, production design — my vote is going to him. In terms of the film, it could’ve been way shorter and still impactful.”
The writer on The Brutalist: “I’m very mixed on The Brutalist. It has more to do with what the movie stands for. I like Adrien Brody fine; I can’t say I’m a huge fan of him in general, and that’s probably impacting my dislike for the whole movie. This movie is by another straight white dude who sort of gets to do what he gets to do and then talk about final cut at the Golden Globes, you know? It felt like poverty p0rn, the whole thing. Brody is a good actor, but, at the end of the day, how much more suffering are we going to see over here? What is the point of this?”
The director on the Best Actress race: “My apologies to Fernanda Torres [for not seeing I’m Still Here], and I’ve also not seen The Substance, which is important to this category. Maybe I should abstain until I do.”
Casting director on Best Actress: “I’m voting for Mikey Madison for Anora. I very much loved the whole performance. She was incredibly deep and layered. From one end, you can see her hope and dreams shattered, and you can believe every second of the film that she’s going through all of this…. I haven’t seen the performance of Demi Moore in The Substance. It’s not my cup of tea, the genre. But, I have seen parts of it. My taste in acting is in a more realistic style. I haven’t seen the full thing, just parts of it, but I felt that the acting there was on the surreal side. I loved that Mikey was so realistic. I can imagine knowing that person.
It truly shocked me to see how these voters dismissed Dune 2. Am I on crack? Dune 2 was one of the best films of 2024! Lowkey it was in my top three films of the year. What Denis Villeneuve is doing with these adaptations is extraordinary and the Dune films are some of the “prettiest” and most aesthetically-pleasing films to come out in the past decade. Like, real “magic of filmmaking” stuff. I actually hated all of the writer’s bad takes on the films except for The Brutalist – she was actually spitting facts on that one. The Brutalist does seem like poverty p0rn, or more specifically, suffering-p0rn. There was a moment in the second half where I literally had to stop the film and just take a mental health break because of all of the terrible sh-t that was happening. Also: this piece really exposed how Oscar voters are barely watching even half of the nominated films/performances.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I think the size and scale of films like dune 2 is always to their detriment come awards season. I think some voters see it as too popular to be prestigious.
It should be a requirement (and one that’s enforced) that all voters should watch all the nominated movies, otherwise what the hell is the point? 😐 It’s so unfair and disrespectful to the actors and crew and everyone who busts their ass to make a movie.
“It should be a requirement (and one that’s enforced) that all voters should watch all the nominated movies…”
It IS the requirement and rule of the Academy Voting Board, but like the self-checkout in retail stores, it’s honor system. I would say it’s worse then self-checkout, because there’s no moniter device in your home/office.
Dune 2 was a great movie (and I am not a si-fi lover), but because of the strikes it had to be pushed back the release day to early 2024, which is not a good period (to release film) for any film that wanted to be a contender in Awards season.
Watched “A Complete Unknown” yesterday. Quite enjoyed it. It felt like a music concert with story lines woven through it. A different kind of musician “bio-pic”. Timothée Chalamet was great in it, he nails the nuances of the mysterious (and kind of selfish & self-absorbed) Bob Dylan. Learning two new musical instruments and live-singing/performing as Dylan (and just sounded like Dylan) was a lot of prep works put in. The other actors in the film were also excellent. I appreciated they filmed and recorded all the music performances live on set and not dubbed them with studio recording.
Next on my watch list is The Brutalist.
I mean conclave and Rafe Feinnes are right there. Although the voter that kept saying maybe I should abstain or I need to talk to my therapist was wild. I mean yeah if you haven’t seen all the films, abstain, omg.
I think Dune is beautiful to look at and that’s all it’s got going for it. the acting is pretty good, but the story is mindnumbingly boring IMO.
Agreed. For me it was somehow lesser than the sum of the parts: the acting was good, the story was vast, and the cinematography was incredible, but bring it all together and it felt like it didn’t quite land where it should.
There’s a story?
I’ve sat through two very long movies trying to figure out what the hell is going on.
The films are amazing to look at and they deserve nominations in the technical categories but what the hell is going on?
Exactly.
Agree. I liked (not loved) the first one, but the second one lost me, so boring
That is a problem with the source material. Once Paul triumphs Herbert turns him into a god and the story becomes more spacey and chosen-folks, it loses a lot of steam.
Bingo. Beloved novels don’t always translate well to film, especially epically long ones. And the more beloved, the more pressure to hew to Every. Single. Detail. of the text.
Yeah, another one not a fan of the Dune movies either. I think Villeneuve’s direction is great and the sets and cinematography are fantastic, but the characters (minus Paul and Lady Jessica) are so paper thin and the plot strains itself to fit every character and storyline in there. Further, the Reddit and Letterbox film communities overhyped to death, which set my expectations too high when I finally watched it.
I know I shouldn’t extrapolate, but this is what’s wrong with the world. These people have one job in this case – to vote on the Oscar ballot – and they can’t be bothered to sit through a whole film? There are movie buffs in the country who would LOVE to have this responsibility; give it to them.
Me! Me! Give it to me! I have seen every film in every category except the animated shorts and live action shorts and I have tickets to see them.
Conclave
Ralph Fiennes
Kieran Culkin
June Squibb, oh wait, she’s not there; Marianne Jean-Baptiste! No? Okay, Cynthia Erivo
Natasha Lyonne, oops, Zoe Saldana
Brady Corbet
Flow
Flow
No Other Land
Okay, I’m loving your choices. I haven’t seen wicked so I can’t say about Cynthia but everything else looks good. Since we can’t have Natasha I’d go with Isabella Rosalini or Zoe.
Ten times yes to Flow, and I agree with the rest of your list, including the ones who were left out.
(… maybe add Danielle Deadwyler, and Denzel)
This behavior, not caring about watching movies — but then voting for an Oscar category without doing the actual job of watching said category.
I just can’t. It’s sad for everyone involved who is losing out just because there are people out there who can’t be bothered.
@Nanee, yes, Danielle Deadwyler definitely deserved a nomination and Denzel chewing all that glorious scenery was the reason to see Gladiator
So the Oscar voters don’t even watch all the nominated films? Wow, just like real life Trump voters! P.S. Dune *was* boring and every movie is 20 minutes too long nowadays.
Wow, that really is scattershot. The responses to “Anora” seem especially chaotic. Oddly, I sort of agree with both takes? Mikey Madison’s performance is award worthy, and I am rooting for her to win over Demi Moore. But the movie itself, though strong in many ways, had some issues and I felt like it was overrated.
I have never seen any of the Dune movies nor do I want to, so I can’t speak to that.
I’m rooting for Ralph Fiennes over Adrian Brody because I loved him in “Conclave,” but to be fair I haven’t seen “The Brutalist” yet. But then I’m not a Oscar voter. I think I’ve been reluctant to watch it because I HATE Brutalist architecture with a passion. I don’t care if springs from genius. I went to school where the main dorms were built that way and they are soul destroying. Buildings meant for human use and habitation have no business looking and functioning like that.
Maisiesmom , I agree with you about Brutalist architecture. I hate it with the passion of a thousand burning suns. It’s cold and oppressive. I can understand the philosophy behind it, but I will never ever care for it.
It should be mandatory that those people who are privileged enuf to get to vote see all the nominated movies.
In every category
Watched brutalist last night and couldn’t agree more with the “what is the point of this?” take, and yes, the second half, wtf?!???? It was so long and kind of unnecessarily so
My husband loves dune and so I’ve watched both of them with him and he’s talked about the story so much that I get it and I get what fans see. I personally love zendaya and rebecca ferguson, who is amazing as jessica, and the spectacle is kind of amazing, but yeah, I wouldn’t say dune 2 is the best movie.
unpopular opinon: I didn’t think conclave was that amazing, it was fine, but didn’t really leave me thinking about it much after the fact
I haven’t seen the rest yet, but I bet wicked wins
I just noticed that Adrien Brody has the same angled eyebrows as Ariana Grande, LOL.
Of course The Brutalist was a hard watch. It was about the aftermath of The Holocaust. I’m Still Here was also a hard watch. It was about Brazilian fascism. Both also had life affirming and uplifting passages. They were profound and moving. There’s room for them as well as SciFi, comedy and horror.
There is no Dune but Dune (David Lynch).
@kaiser Sorry but Dune to me was the ultimate sanitized yawnfest
How old are these people? Don’t vote if not seen all the movies. Dune 1 and 2 were Excellent and very deep story. DENIS DID A GOOD JOB TRANSLATING Herberts very complicated book. I’m so tired of science fiction (not space opera) movies being dismissed by those who need a chart to follow the story line.