Jeff Bezos forced out WaPo’s Opinions Editor by demanding a sole libertarian view

Just before the 2024 election, Jeff Bezos and Will Lewis (the Murdoch-henchman and Washington Post CEO) ordered the Washington Post’s staff to kill the paper’s planned endorsement of Kamala Harris. This unfolded in the final two weeks of the election, with Bezos claiming that the kill order came from him because he wants WaPo (which he owns) to operate with less of a political agenda. Nevermind Bezos’ very public delight when Donald Trump won the election – Bezos quickly congratulated Trump on social media and donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund. It seems that it’s quite alright for a newspaper and newspaper owner to have a political agenda, as long as that agenda is fascist, authoritarian, oligarchical and unhinged. Speaking of, Bezos continues to meddle in the daily operations of WaPo, and this week, he forced out WaPo’s Opinions Editor:
The Washington Post’s billionaire owner, Jeff Bezos, announced a sweeping new libertarian vision for the paper’s opinion sections on Wednesday, just four months after his decision to kill a presidential endorsement of Kamala Harris triggered hundreds of thousands of subscribers to cancel. Post Opinions Editor David Shipley, whom Bezos recruited from Bloomberg Opinions in 2022, chose to resign rather than stay to oversee the paper’s revamped sections.
“We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets,” Bezos wrote in a memo to staffers announcing the changes. “We’ll cover other topics too of course, but viewpoints opposing those pillars will be left to be published by others.”
Newspaper op-ed sections have incorporated opposing views for years. The term “op-ed” is literally an abbreviation for pieces running “opposite the editorial pages” that often conflicted with a publisher’s editorial line. But Bezos characterized that practice as outdated.
“There was a time when a newspaper, especially one that was a local monopoly, might have seen it as a service to bring to the reader’s doorstep every morning a broad-based opinion section that sought to cover all views,” Bezos said. “Today, the internet does that job.”
At an hour-long meeting with opinion writers, Shipley said he did not know what lay ahead, according to an attendee who spoke on condition of anonymity because they did not have permission to speak publicly. Shipley said he had wanted a “broader, pluralistic place,” but that Bezos sought “a focused [opinion] report.”
Bezos justified his decision in the memo to staffers. “I am of America and for America, and proud to be so,” he wrote. “And a big part of America’s success has been freedom in the economic realm and everywhere else.”
The decision sparked fresh shock and dismay at the paper. After senior news editors raised concerns at a meeting Wednesday, Executive Editor Matt Murray reassured them that Bezos had given no indication that he wanted to interfere with news coverage, according to two people with direct knowledge. A spokesperson for the Post confirmed his remarks.
“We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets.” And that’s why Bezos killed the Post’s endorsement of the candidate who would defend personal liberties and free markets? That’s why Bezos is sycophantically courting Donald Trump, who is interfering in free markets and personal liberties? WaPo is so f–ked, my god. Bezos has absolutely lost the plot.
Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos just emailed the paper's staff to announce a "change coming to our opinion pages."
So glad I canceled my Amazon account. We need to remember these people after that orange man has gone.
JFC.
It’s clear the Post is no longer a newspaper. It’s a propaganda outlet to push the agenda that Bezo’s shouldn’t have to pay taxes because, apparently, you can never have too much money. Remember when Bezo’s was going to save us all from climate change? It’s amazing how greed warps the mind.
Same thing is happening at LA Times. Owner has gone full MAGA. He’s prohibited editorial section from criticizing trump or musk and is hiring a slate of pro-trump writers.
He also owns Nantworks, LLC/ Healthcare; so he is also compromised 😎
OMG. I was a subscriber for 30 years. I cancelled after the Ann Telnaes political cartoon/resignation debacle. That said, I still sneak in reader access through my library so that I can read Carolyn Hax’s advice column with my morning coffee, but I’m glad I am no longer a subscribed reader of the WaPo.
I cancelled my subscription four years ago and still miss Carolyn Hax. Can’t see all her columns on Apple News either. Thanks for the library tip!
I did the same. When Ann Telnaes left I wrote them that I was leaving too. Carolyn Hax was the main thing I read on the website but I haven’t read it for months. Unfortunately my subscription renewed right before Ann left and it didn’t look like I could get a refund.
I’m a longtime Haxphile and have never had a WaPo subscription. I sign in using my Google username (I have to use Chrome as the browser because my default Firefox browser has privacy settings that WaPo doesn’t like). I’m not permitted to view a Hax column on the same day that it’s published, but I can access almost all of the rest.
The key is to clear your browsing data so the WaPo site thinks you’re a first-time visitor. In Chrome, go to “Settings,” then click on “Privacy and security”; once there, go to “Delete browsing data” and select “Browsing history,” “Download history,” “Cookies and other site data,” and “Cached images and files.”
God. I’d be so ecstatic if he keeled over.
I can name a few whose obituaries I would read with great delight (shout out to Mark Twain).
Guillotine or firing squad are my preferences.
^ THIS!
So personal liberties – like access to abortion?
I hate these people so damn much.
Don’t be silly–personal liberties only as it pertains to capitalism (the “right” to squash the little guy with fees and usurious interest rates) and the freedom to not hire someone if they are not the right color or gender.
I canceled Wapo last year due to the Biden bashing. My news source is The Guardian along with my local papers. It seems most national newspapers are now propaganda outlets. I hate what’s happening in this country.
What I can’t figure out is why some less toxic billionaires – and there are some, like Mark Cuban – don’t buy some of these papers and restore them to actual journalism? Part of why it always looks like Democrats are losing is because oligarch owned outlets always push the message that the Democrats are dumb and weak (which also gives great cover for the election theft that the GOP commits; Ann Seltzer’s poll wasn’t wrong. Look at the demonstrations in Iowa today in support of trans rights. In Iowa.).
He’s really turning into the evil villain he already looks like.
There’s, like, nowhere to shop now! It takes a valiant effort to find items that I previously bought at either Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Kroger! I just don’t want to support these horrible people!
I deactivated Twitter and FB, but I have to admit I still am an Amazon Prime member and use Amazon music, Audible, and allow my daughter to purchase books for her Kindle on Amazon. It’s just become so much a part of our lives over the past decade. I will try to convince my husband to unsubscribe from Prime, but it will be hard. I guess just buying less from there helps, tho.
I grocery shop at Aldi, a local place, Fresh Market, and Sprouts. Sometimes TJ’s. Are they still ok?
Try the Goods Unite Us app. It gives the skinny on who contributes what to whom. Aldi’s is fine; don’t think Sprouts is… https://www.goodsuniteus.com/
Alternatives to Amazon. Target is listed but most of the other ones are smaller and not actively supporting Fascist Dictators.
https://www.rollingstone.com/product-recommendations/lifestyle/best-amazon-alternatives-1136987/
Yeah you should be fine. Aldi and Sprouts do not donate to either political party and Fresh Market donates nearly 100% blue. I’m not sure about TJs.
Every little bit helps. A lot of what is fueling the economy currently is people maxxxing out their credit cards and panic buying everytime mango threatens tariffs or some other nonsense to panic consumers so his crooked buddies can get rich insider trading. Buy what you need and avoid panic buying and binge shopping. Buy little extravagances, like small appliance, at charity shops or thrift stores. A lot of people are hooked on ebooks/audiobooks. Please make sure everyone in your family has a libary card. A libary card should give you free access to apps like Libby and Hoopla. I like Libby a lot better than Kindle Unlimited and Audible. Lort. Bozo and muskrat are rapidly turning into comic book villains. Icky men. Bezos brags about abusing employees in shareholder meetings. The vast majority of his employees make under $20 an hour and he gloats about creating a toxic work environment dominated by fear and anxiety. Eat the rich. Get your news from the guardian, npr, pbs or another reliable source. Donate to these sources if you can.
Thanks, y’all! Glad to hear that Fresh Market and Aldi are good! I will peruse that website!
Yes, TN Democrat, I am in TN too! I try to just avoid shopping and buying if at all possible. I just think, “Do I really need this?” I do shop secondhand for furniture and appliances, kitchenwares, etc. I will look into Libby for my daughter’s Kindle. Thank you!
I will also think about getting the PBS passport app which allows you to donate to them.
If it’s convenient for you, consider shopping at Costco. They are very actively supporting diversity as being consistent with their values.
AP and Reuters in the US are my go to sources. the guardian and BBC are the others i read.
I just gave money to guardian, and went full on deleting my accounts from most of the american owned ( and most of them are techno-oligarchs) services. So long american dream, I’m not interested in anything you have to sell, kisses from europe, your scorn ally
Well, he’s going to keep hemorrhaging subscribers and contributors until he’s left with the handful of people he wants.
What I find super interesting is “I am of America and for America,” – Elon Musk is not “of America.” Are we watching Battle of the Titans?
I quit Amazon and it feels so good. Done giving Lex Luther my money
I cancelled my Amazon account, ditched my Audible subscription, and even deleted my Goodreads account. Screw you Bezos, you monster.
Also, the 1441 email newsletter is a non-biased, quick morning debrief. They do some interesting deeper dives on subject matter, too. (I have no ties/allegiance to it, just enjoy the fact-based reporting).
Just joined 1440. Thx for the tip
Support the Handbasket, Dame, Teen Vogue, Wired, and other independent journalists. I cancelled all of my newspapers and I purposely choose to not buy anything from Amazon. I know it’s hard if you don’t live in an area with options, but I am shopping local.
Notice how a growing number of American fascists are hiding behind the moniker “libertarianism?”
About Kindle is it true that they have deactivated the option to migrate purchased books to other devices? If true it is beyond greedy! Will never use Kindle again! Not having the rights to the ebooks I bought feels wrong.
I had already cancelled my prime account. Had to check to see if I still had WP subscription but it’s been cancelled for quite some time. This news is truly disgusting.
Follow the money.
No doubt this is Bezo’s true self, but it’s also hedging his bets to keep the LARGE government contract for his cloud-service. He doesn’t want to make Trump mad again.
As an old DC-area native, I’m heartbroken.
FYI: There is a DEI Boycott Plan for Friday, February 28 from 12 AM to 11:59 PM. The plan is to boycott online or in stores like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, McDonalds & other fast foods, no gas, no major retailers, do not use debit or credit cards for non-essential spending. The blackout is more focused on Amazon, Walmart & Target.
Thanks for the reminder!