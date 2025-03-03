Zoe Saldaña won the first Oscar of the night in Yves Saint Laurent: one of the worst looks?

As Zoe Saldaña swept the Best Supporting Actress category this awards season we really saw that she wears her heart on her sleeve. She got choked up in almost every speech, and it was moving. Zoe feels things deeply, and that obviously informs her work because she’s capitivating on screen. For all the things you can say about Emilia Perez, Zoe turned in an incredible and mesmerizing performance. I’m happy for her and I hope to see more of her on screen for years to come. Here’s Zoe’s acceptance speech. She said “I’m the proud child of immigrant parents” and that she was the first American of Dominican descent to win.
Zoe’s fashion last night was largely considered a miss. She wore an Yves Saint Laurent empire waist gown with a sequin bandeau top with a skirt made of layered balloons of fabric. The top might have worked in a different gown and maybe the bottom could be salvaged with a more voluminous dress but the overall effect was fug. I would also like to have seen bolder makeup. She’s so pretty though and I dig her fabulous necklace and mesh gloves. They’re very old Hollywood.
Last year’s winner, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, presented in this category. Da’vine was in a black strapless sequin and silk Tamara Ralph. It’s kind of a snooze but it’s lovely for a presenter. We saw several dresses like that last night. I like the trailing chiffon.
Speaking of nondescript dresses, Amy Poehler was in a strapless black mermaid style gown. She presented best original screenplay, which went to Sean Baker for Anora. Amy made her red carpet debut with her boyfriend, Joel Lovett! He’s a former editor for the NY Times, according to JustJared. They’re cute together!
I’m including presenter Meg Ryan here, although this Ashi Studio gown is kind of banging. It’s classic and striking and I like the bold jewel tone. Meg’s bit with Billy Crystal presenting Best Picture was fun. I forgot how many times he’s hosted The Oscars.
Presenter Italian actress Alba Rohrwacher (Maria) was in a crazy ruffled Valentino gown that I mildly respect. Valentino so often toes the fug line but makes up for it in whimsy. This is very Beetlejuice-coded. Valentino did her makeup too and this seems to be her standard look. There’s something IDGAF about this. She’s also reminding us that we could have had Angelina Jolie at the Oscars.
photos credit: Avalon.red
I loved Zoe’s dress! She looked amazing.
Da’vine is wearing Tamara Ralph.
Thanks Amy I’ll edit that!
Da’Vine’s dress is a custom Tamara Ralph Couture.
Love the colours and the mesh of the gown. Not a fan of the ballooning style, but maybe I’m just old. I feel like if it had gone into an a line or a mermaid it would be stunning, but maybe I need to be more open minded. Overall, Zoe looks better than I ever would. Lol
I’m so glad Zoe won! I hate the dress though. She’s so lovely, and that dress did nothing for her. She deserved better!
Meg Ryan was there I haven’t seen her in ages . Has she been out of the spotlight or have I just missed what she’s been up to . ??
I didn’t recognize her! Thought she was Kate Capshaw initially until I zoomed in on the picture
I bet Zoe was very comfortable and didn’t have to worry about what she ate that day, so a win-win.
Oh yes, that is a great point!
I don’t think Zoe ever thinks too much about eating.
Zoe’s dress is just plain silly, and she was adorably cute in it. It’s a memorable image. I agree it was probably a lot more comfortable than all the elegant mermaid and fitted silhouettes. How does Zoe’s mesh top stay in place? Is it wired? Still more comfy looking than a bustier bodice, though.
Meg Ryan wasn’t comfortable in that dress at all. While she was presenting with Crystal, she adjusted and hiked up the top at least 4 times.
Zoe Saldana’s dress reminds me of something from the Ascot scene in My Fair Lady, except it would have been in a debutant pastel.
Really liked Amy’s look here and I loved her nail polish. You could really see it when she opened the envelope to announce the winner.
Zoe’s dress is just as ugly as that fake apology she gave to Mexico during her acceptance speech. I said what I said.
I haven’t seen the movie but found her over-the-top and absolutely insufferable during her speech.
I didn’t like Zoe’s dress when I first saw a photo of it but I thought it looked better In motion? Her speech. Omg. Calling out for her mom and then crying out in joy when she saw her in the audience. I was water works.