Zoe Saldaña won the first Oscar of the night in Yves Saint Laurent: one of the worst looks?



As Zoe Saldaña swept the Best Supporting Actress category this awards season we really saw that she wears her heart on her sleeve. She got choked up in almost every speech, and it was moving. Zoe feels things deeply, and that obviously informs her work because she’s capitivating on screen. For all the things you can say about Emilia Perez, Zoe turned in an incredible and mesmerizing performance. I’m happy for her and I hope to see more of her on screen for years to come. Here’s Zoe’s acceptance speech. She said “I’m the proud child of immigrant parents” and that she was the first American of Dominican descent to win.

Zoe’s fashion last night was largely considered a miss. She wore an Yves Saint Laurent empire waist gown with a sequin bandeau top with a skirt made of layered balloons of fabric. The top might have worked in a different gown and maybe the bottom could be salvaged with a more voluminous dress but the overall effect was fug. I would also like to have seen bolder makeup. She’s so pretty though and I dig her fabulous necklace and mesh gloves. They’re very old Hollywood.

Last year’s winner, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, presented in this category. Da’vine was in a black strapless sequin and silk Tamara Ralph. It’s kind of a snooze but it’s lovely for a presenter. We saw several dresses like that last night. I like the trailing chiffon.

Speaking of nondescript dresses, Amy Poehler was in a strapless black mermaid style gown. She presented best original screenplay, which went to Sean Baker for Anora. Amy made her red carpet debut with her boyfriend, Joel Lovett! He’s a former editor for the NY Times, according to JustJared. They’re cute together!

I’m including presenter Meg Ryan here, although this Ashi Studio gown is kind of banging. It’s classic and striking and I like the bold jewel tone. Meg’s bit with Billy Crystal presenting Best Picture was fun. I forgot how many times he’s hosted The Oscars.

Presenter Italian actress Alba Rohrwacher (Maria) was in a crazy ruffled Valentino gown that I mildly respect. Valentino so often toes the fug line but makes up for it in whimsy. This is very Beetlejuice-coded. Valentino did her makeup too and this seems to be her standard look. There’s something IDGAF about this. She’s also reminding us that we could have had Angelina Jolie at the Oscars.