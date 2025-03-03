Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner were loved up at the Oscars & afterparties

Embed from Getty Images

Just so we’re clear, Kylie Jenner was Timothee Chalamet’s bad-luck charm. The only award he picked up during this year’s awards season was the SAG Award, and that was the one awards show where he didn’t bring Kylie Jenner as his date (he brought his mom). Not to get too “Club Chalamet” about all of this, but in Timmy’s place, I might have told Kylie to just meet up later at the Vanity Fair party. Instead, Kylie was front and center at the Oscars, sitting right beside her boyfriend of two years. There were a lot of cutaways to Timothee too, so Kylie got a lot of attention.

I mean, I’m only halfway joking. Actors are superstitious though, so I do wonder if Timothee considered NOT bringing Kylie to improve his shot at the Oscar. It’s also notable that Timmy lost the Oscar even though he won the SAG Award – usually the SAGs are the best way to predict how the acting Oscars will go, but this year, the SAG lead actor winners lost their Oscar races. It’s a situation where Timmy is so young (he’s not even 30 and he already has two lead-actor Oscar noms) and AMPAS voters feel like they’ll have plenty of time to give him an Oscar.

Fashion notes: when he walked the carpet solo, he wore a butter-colored Givenchy tuxedo, the cut of which was very “Bob Dylan.” He changed into a stylish black tux/suit for the parties. Kylie wore a custom Miu Miu to the Oscars, then changed into an Ashi Studio dress for the Oscar after-parties. They’ve continued to refuse to walk red carpets together, but they’ll happily pose together inside various events.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner kiss after the Best Actor #Oscar was announced. #AwardsSeason pic.twitter.com/gTpuchT5sa — E! News (@enews) March 3, 2025

