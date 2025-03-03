Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner were loved up at the Oscars & afterparties

Embed from Getty Images

Just so we’re clear, Kylie Jenner was Timothee Chalamet’s bad-luck charm. The only award he picked up during this year’s awards season was the SAG Award, and that was the one awards show where he didn’t bring Kylie Jenner as his date (he brought his mom). Not to get too “Club Chalamet” about all of this, but in Timmy’s place, I might have told Kylie to just meet up later at the Vanity Fair party. Instead, Kylie was front and center at the Oscars, sitting right beside her boyfriend of two years. There were a lot of cutaways to Timothee too, so Kylie got a lot of attention.

I mean, I’m only halfway joking. Actors are superstitious though, so I do wonder if Timothee considered NOT bringing Kylie to improve his shot at the Oscar. It’s also notable that Timmy lost the Oscar even though he won the SAG Award – usually the SAGs are the best way to predict how the acting Oscars will go, but this year, the SAG lead actor winners lost their Oscar races. It’s a situation where Timmy is so young (he’s not even 30 and he already has two lead-actor Oscar noms) and AMPAS voters feel like they’ll have plenty of time to give him an Oscar.

Fashion notes: when he walked the carpet solo, he wore a butter-colored Givenchy tuxedo, the cut of which was very “Bob Dylan.” He changed into a stylish black tux/suit for the parties. Kylie wore a custom Miu Miu to the Oscars, then changed into an Ashi Studio dress for the Oscar after-parties. They’ve continued to refuse to walk red carpets together, but they’ll happily pose together inside various events.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

10 Responses to “Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner were loved up at the Oscars & afterparties”

  Josephine says:
    March 3, 2025 at 7:01 am

    He looks loads better at the after-party. As for Kylie, she looked lovely at the Oscarsbut the after-party dress made me wonder what it must be like to have so much of your body not really be your own. I wonder that about other folks as well, of course. Is it weird??

    Reply
  sevenblue says:
    March 3, 2025 at 7:22 am

    I can't believe it has been two years 😭😭 And his fans still believe, none of this is happening. I am glad they are age appropriate as well. People act like they know this man, but they must have things in common to last this long and he is unusually very public about this relationship. I wouldn't be surprised if they get married honestly.

    Reply
  Jais says:
    March 3, 2025 at 7:28 am

    I'm just not a fan of the facial hair. Idk why but it viscerally repels me to the point that I think ew every time I see it. Idk I don't usually have such strong reactions so it must be a me thing. I mean if he likes it then keep it.

    Reply
  blue says:
    March 3, 2025 at 7:36 am

    I don't like Timmy's baby goatee & Kylie's after-party dress is awful, but not surprising for such a driven fame-seeker. It looks like she forgot the dress that's supposed to go over the corsetry.

    Reply
  Space cowboy says:
    March 3, 2025 at 7:36 am

    I don't know much about him and so not a weirdo fan! But kylie dresses like we all need to see her fake boobs all the time. It's not sexy, it's ridiculous. Kylie, we know what you used to look like honey, not fooling anyone. You reconstructed your whole face and body and you want to show it all off. But the Oscars aren't the vma's. Can you put the sacks of silicone away once in a while.

    Reply
  seraphina says:
    March 3, 2025 at 7:45 am

    Maybe it's my dislike for the K family, but I think he could do so much better. They just don't fit IMO. But they are still together, so what do I know.

    Reply
  SUN says:
    March 3, 2025 at 7:51 am

    They seem sweet together but yeah, her style is truly terrible, every time.

    His style is not my taste but I always admire that he's creative and clearly loves fashion. His yellow suit looks so… thick and shiny? What is the fabric I wonder?

    Reply
  Roo says:
    March 3, 2025 at 7:52 am

    Sadly, she looks like a 45-Year old woman trying to look younger through injections and surgery, and he looks so young for his age, so they make a visually discordant pair. 😬

    Reply
  Lala11_7 says:
    March 3, 2025 at 8:22 am

    I ❤️ how Timothy had fun with the Oscar PR season & I hope he keeps that energy throughout his career.

    Reply
  Kirsten says:
    March 3, 2025 at 8:34 am

    At all of these awards shows, he's always laughing and smiling and looks like he's having a great time. She… does not. She always seems like she doesn't understand the jokes? Obviously being at these shows is not the whole of their relationship, but they seem so mismatched.

    Reply

