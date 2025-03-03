Ariana Grande wore two Schiaparelli gowns for the Oscars: which was better?

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo surprisingly opened up the Oscars, singing a medley of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “Home” and “Defying Gravity.” They both sang their asses off, but I did feel like it was a quick admission that Wicked was not going to win many Oscars – the film ended up winning for Costume Design and Production Design and nothing else. The one good thing that has come out of the years-long Wicked promotion is that Ariana and Cynthia are absolutely besties. You can’t fake that closeness for this long – they love each other dearly, and the shot of Ariana watching Cynthia sing is iconic.
Fashion-wise… well… much to say. Ari and Cynthia’s red carpet looks were not my taste. Ari wore Schiaparelli, a structural lampshade in a pale cream/pink, basically. Cynthia wore Louis Vuitton, a custom look in a rich, dark green velvet. I much preferred their performance ensembles – Cynthia wore a gorgeous Vivienne Westwood gown, and Ari wore a custom Schiaparelli in ruby-red, with a “ruby slipper” worked into the design at the back. As if Ariana’s whole dress was the ruby slipper. This was the first time Ariana has worn red or burgundy for anything involving Wicked, correct? Her awards season has been dominated by pinks and creams. The Westwood look was also a rare lighter ensemble for Cynthia.
Did not like Grande’s robot ballerina dress nor her second dress. Big no for her outfits.
I felt like I had to throw Ariana back into the ocean ASAP.
The cream/beige color of Ariana’s dress blended in with her hair and eyebrow color and even the backdrop. The design was unique but everything just blurred together color-wise.
Her faux Asian look bugs me so much. I don’t know anything about her but she does cultural appropriation.
Thank you for calling it out, Bronco. It annoys me too. Specifically, I hear she’s copying Rosé’s look.
I think, she fixed her hair color at least. She was looking sickly with that horrible blonde hair. I liked the design of the dress. Maybe with a different color, it would be better.
Their performance was outstanding!
Agree – loved their stage dresses better than the red carpet.
Their performance had me sobbing.
I didn’t like there arrival ensembles as much as their performance ensembles. I absolutely hated Cynthia’s arrival dress and thought that Ariana’s was nice but would have been a much better dress if it were an A-line shape. I actually love the top portion of the dress but the part that darts out would have looked better if it were a gradual drop down to the toile. Both of their performance dresses were gorgeous on them. I loved the colors on them and the designs. Not a fan of the slipper at the top of the ruby dress although I like the concept when I couldn’t tell what it was but I love her ruby red slippers on her feet.
I will always prefer the original Broadway cast of Wicked but Ariana and Cynthia were absolutely amazing last night. I did like Ari’s red dress and the shoes. The other outfit? Not so much.
Cynthia’s performance dress made me think so much of Carrie’s Westwood wedding dress from SATC!
Ariana also changed into a black dress towards the end of the ceremony, ahead of best picture.
Cynthia’s red carpet gown was an homage to Hattie McDaniel. Sometimes sartorial choices are about more than what a casual observer may recognize.