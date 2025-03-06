Kate Hudson: I’m the biggest flirt. I flirt with everybody – girls, boys

Kate Hudson is currently starring in a Netflix series called Running Point. Kate plays Isla Gordon, a reformed party girl in her 30s who has to prove herself when she gets put in charge of her family’s professional basketball team, the Los Angeles Waves. It’s a Mindy Kaling series (she’s one of three co-creators) that was inspired by the LA Lakers president and controlling owner, Janie Buss. Brenda Song, Chet Hanks, Justin Theroux, Max Greenfield, and Jay Ellis are also in it.
Kate recently sat down with Bustle to talk about Running Point, family, her life philosophy and more. Now 45, Kate is such a free spirit that she’ll flirt with anyone. Thankfully, her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, is A-OK with it! It’s a lengthy interview and you can check out the full piece here. Here are some of the highlights:
Running Point is full of hotties: [W]orking on Running Point was like feasting at a heartthrob buffet. There was Max Greenfield at peak Nice Jewish Boy, Jay Ellis still sporting his Top Gun: Maverick abs, and Justin Theroux doing his best Hunter Biden (complimentary) as a dirtbag scion. “I was like, ‘What a dream! We have so many beautiful men to work with every day!’” Hudson tells me so enthusiastically it sounds like she might drop a hubba hubba. A relative newcomer, actor Toby Sandeman, made her full-on weak in the knees. “I remember there’s a scene where he comes in in this white suit, and he actually took my breath away. I literally was like, ‘Hi.’”
She’ll flirt with anybody: “I’m the biggest flirt on the planet. So I think anybody who’s ever been with me is very aware that I flirt with everybody — girls, boys,” she says matter of factly. Her fiancé, musician Danny Fujikawa, with whom she has daughter Rani, has learned to roll with it since they first met decades ago as friends. (Hudson also has a son with The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson and another son with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.) “Thank God Danny is my partner. He can handle this. I met the right guy.”
Covid made her realize her need to be creative: “In COVID, I realized that my creativity had been shut off for a long time. In those moments of fear, I was like, ‘I’m not putting out what I want to be totally putting out right now.’ Music was the big flashing red light for me,” she says of her debut pop-rock album, Glorious, which dropped last spring. (Entering the music industry in your 40s? That also takes guts.) “I’m very clear about the things that I really want to be doing now in my life. Whether it’s good, whether it’s bad, I know how my machine wants to function.”
On parenting: “As a parent, you want your kids to love themselves. You want them to know what the core of who they are is and to honor it, to love it, and to love themselves.” Sometimes parenting, however, means tough love. For example, she’s made sure her son Ryder is well aware of what will be required of him if he moves home after college. “He’s like, ‘I got to figure out what my life is going to look like and how I’m going to achieve the things that I want to achieve and how I can live. I think you should be teaching your kids those things way earlier on so that when they get to that point, they’re not like, ‘Oh my God, how do I afford my life and not lean on my family?’”
On sex in your 40s: “The best part about sex in your 40s, honestly, is the freedom. Sex isn’t supposed to be pretty. When you get older you kind of have more fun with that.”
She faces discomfort head-on: “God, you’d be a sociopath if you just had the confidence to walk into anything or be fearless in everything,” she says. It’s just that, in those moments, she doesn’t try to shy away from discomfort. Hudson’s super power lies in her ability to take everything life throws her way in stride. “Everybody’s different in what your challenges are,” she says, shaking her head playfully. “We say challenges, not weaknesses — even though they feel like weakness sometimes.”
Aries just wanna have fun: “Let’s be honest, I’m a star sign person. I’m an Aries, and we’re the people that if you want to go have a good time, you’re like, ‘Hey, are you down?’ We’re like, ‘Yes,’” Hudson says, grinning. Especially if, say, a locker room’s worth of men and their bulging biceps are what’s on the menu. “I mean, on this set I was like, ‘How lucky am I? This is not difficult.’”
The whole interview is a vibe. Kate definitely gives off that force-of-nature energy. She’s so outgoing and seems like she’d be a fun person to hang out with. I have no trouble believing that she’s the kind of person who laughs in the face of discomfort and takes things in stride. I love what she has to say about realizing during Covid that her creativity had been shut off. I think that a lot of people used that time to explore personal or creative projects.
I also have no trouble believing that Kate’s a naturally flirty person who flirts with everyone she meets. It’s probably part of her rizz. I like that she put it out there about having more “fun” with sex as you get older, I think that applies to so many things! I wish that someone had told me in my mid-20s not to worry so much about certain things because they don’t “have” to be a certain way. It really is quite freeing.
Photos credit: Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix 2024, Getty images for Netflix and via Instagram/Bustle
She is too old to say she flirts with both GIRLS and BOYS. Ma’am, please change that language to MEN and WOMEN lest ye be deemed a creep
I didn’t think being able to have an attraction to both men and woman had an expiry date..
You seem to be defensive because you feel personally attacked, and that caused you to not understand my post. It’s the language. Boys and girls sounds creepy. Sounds like she hits on minors. Get it? I’m almost as old as her and I would never ever ever ever ever say “Ooohhh he’s a hot boy! I love boys!’
Yeah, that was weird phrasing.
Agreed. Regardless of what she meant, it just sounds creepy af.
Maybe that’s why she churns through so many relationships.
What’s she done to her face?
Same thing Demi and Lilo had done, except everyone seems to love them so they get a pass.
Has anyone seen her in Running Point? It’s very notoceable in it, around her mouth and chin area when she talks or chews. It makes her look 10 years older than her age. She is not believable as a mid 30s woman at all. I was mad at her for doing this to herself.
Go watch Millie Bobby Brown’s video and consider the possibility it may apply to older women as well. It’s time to stop asking people who are expected not to show visible age (if they want a job) what they’ve done to their face. Not all women actors get the grace given to Streep, Fonda, and Bates.
Her nose job really changed the look of her face. She has a wide face and HAD a wide nose so it wasn’t that noticeable, then narrowed the bridge of her nose and it really showed her wide face.
I haven’t looked closely enough to tell if she got a chin implant. Could be.
I’m really noticing how much of Goldie she has in her. Some of the facial expressions are dead-on Goldie.
I remember when a friend of mines told me that I’m such a flirt that he’s seen me flirt with FURNITURE!😂😅🤣…It’s true❣️
😂
“In COVID, I realized that my creativity had been shut off for a long time.”
Yes I picked up my sketch book for the first time in almost a decade and began to draw again during COVID. It provided a really soothing outlet and it was so comforting to remind myself that I could still draw pretty damn well. It was both a way to channel my anxiety/uncertainty and a reassuring activity–a reminder that I hadn’t lost that integral part of myself.
These days I make sea glass jewelry from the wide and extensive collection I’ve gathered from our ocean kayaking trips to various islands. Creativity is so important to me, no matter what form it takes.
The sea glass jewelry sounds like a beautiful hobby. I haven’t watched this show yet but I’m going to try this wknd.
It’s Jeanie Buss not Janie
She rubs me the wrong way and I cannot explain why.
I’m with you. To be fair most people with Mary Poppins personalities get on my last nerve because I’m a curmudgeon damn kids get off my grass kind of person even when I was young 🙂😜😉
Bubbly people drive me nuts, they come across as fatuous and insincere.
Has anyone watched this show? I want to check it out but don’t know if it’s worth the investment.
It’s a comedy series that is fun to watch, but don’t subscribe to netflix just for this. What you will not get is a lot of basketball. It’s just a backdrop, nothing more. I liked Kate in this role, it’s very her. It’s the character she always plays. Again, fun but nothing groundbreaking or iconic.
I like it, it’s funny. I’m not a huge sports fan so I wasn’t sure if I wanted to watch it but I’m glad I did.
It’s cute, light, funny and easy to watch. The closest comparison is Ted Lasso in terms of the set-up – about a sports team but more focused on who they all are off the field – but not as quirky.
I had to stop watching the show half way through the season. It just gets more and more boring. You can tell MK was behind the wheel but it’s probably one of the worst tv shows she’s been attached to. And I love KH and MK. Have it on in the background while doing chores if you must.
I’ve watched the whole season. It started slow and has a somewhat odd story (?) that took me a couple of episodes to buy into. I was convinced I was going to hate it. But by episode 4 or 5, the whole thing grew on me and I ended up enjoying it. The cast is great and that’s what pulled me through to the end. It’s worth a watch on a rainy day.
@Tila—agree. It’s not MK’s best.