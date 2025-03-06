Andrew & Tristan Tate are now facing a criminal investigation in Florida

Last week, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were “released” from Romanian custody and allowed to fly to Florida. The Tate brothers are British and American dual citizens, but they spent years operating a human trafficking operation out of their compound in Romania. In that compound, they raped and assaulted women and girls and even filmed many of their crimes. Romanian authorities reportedly had a really solid case against the Tates. Then the Trump administration threw their weight around and somehow got the Tates on a plane. I’m no fan of Florida’s Governor Ron “Meatball” DeSantis, but even Meatball Ron was furious that the Trump administration allowed two violent predators to fly back stateside. So, DeSantis and Florida’s Attorney General are throwing their weight around too.
Florida has launched a criminal investigation into British-American influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate, who flew to the state last week from Romania, where they faced rape and human-trafficking charges.
Florida’s attorney general, James Uthmeier, said investigators have issued search warrants and subpoenas as part of a “now-active” inquiry.
In the US, the brothers also face a civil suit from a woman alleging they coerced her into sex work, and then defamed her after she gave evidence to Romanian authorities. They strongly deny all the allegations against them.
Andrew, 38, and his brother Tristan, 36, face separate charges in the UK of rape and human trafficking. They deny those allegations too.
Uthmeier, a Republican, said in Tuesday’s statement: “Last week, I directed my office to work with our law enforcement partners to conduct a preliminary inquiry into Andrew and Tristan Tate. Based on a thorough review of the evidence, I’ve directed the Office of Statewide Prosecution to execute search warrants and issue subpoenas in the now-active criminal investigation into the Tate brothers.”
Andrew Tate called the state investigation “absolute communism” on social media. Which… is this communism? No. It’s a state investigation into a notorious human trafficker and violent psychopath. There is nothing in this situation which would indicate it’s any kind of “communism,” absolute or otherwise. Also: Florida is actually not where the Tates want to be under investigation for trafficking, Florida has some of the harshest penalties for trafficking out of all the states. Florida lawmakers are currently trying to make trafficking a death-penalty felony.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Glad Meatball Ron finally found his spine – must have been in the attic. I hope they charge and prosecute and get convictions against this gross trafficker.
And isn’t funny that a self-proclaimed alpha male who eagerly criticizes the appearance of many women has such girly shaped hips and no chin? Is that why you hate women, Andrew?
I don’t know anything about his background (and don’t want to) but he seems like the guy who couldn’t get many/any women to like him and reframed that to himself as THEM being the issue not him and has done everything he can to manipulate them and punish them ever since.
I doubt he’s ever really been interested in the opposite sex.
Even the way he articulates is oily.
I was surprised seeing this news. Trump basically saved him and welcomed to USA. Why is Florida going against his wishes? That is weird, right? I am gonna believe them when they are arrested.
Probably because Floridians were not happy about having two sex traffickers imported to their state. These guys are not popular with a lot of mainstream figures on the Right. Even the Barstools guy was complaining about what Trump did.
The only weird thing to me is people believing that Trump won’t intervene to stop this investigation. Do not go against the King’s wishes.
@Kitten, yeah he pressured a country to release them. What makes them think he won’t he go after a state?? Trump isn’t as feared as the media writes, I guess.
Right and it pisses me TF off that he still denies having used his sway to get these vile perverts back into our country. There’s few things Trump loves more than wielding his power indiscriminately so I have no doubt that he’d relish the opportunity to put DeSantis in his place and save these two vermin.
A vile ugly, good for nothing arrogant turd. Maybe Ron and his AG will actually do something here.
The ideal citizen for the turd reich.
OMG 😆😅😂🤣 Turd reich is my new favorite! I’ve been collecting them – Shitler, Mango Mussolini, Velveeta Voldemort, Apricot Adolf, Pumpkin Spice Palpatine…my own form of laughter resistance!
When even Ron thinks their sex trafficking is offensive in Gilead Florida, the Tate bros should have flown to London instead. Then again the Tate bros’ dad is a Black American and Ron doesn’t like all that miscegenation in his state.
there are charges against them in the UK, there’s no way they would have flown anywhere but the US knowing they’d be protected by Trump
I expect their cabinet confirmations to be announced soon.
They’ll be sitting with Trump in the luxury suite at the next sporting event he attends like the NYC subway murderer got to do.
Probably a sham investigation so they can be declared innocent.
I saw some articles recently discussing the Tate brothers’ friendship with Barron, but apparently their connection to the Trump kids goes back further and they’ve been buddies with Trump Jr. for quite some time.
Maybe with their old pal Epstein gone the Trumps are looking for a new human trafficker to be his successor?
Of course, the Trumps are. No doubt about it. And I’m sure there’s a new sicko waiting in the wings in case the Tate bros don’t pan out.
And I’ve just read that Trump is going to try and deport 240,000 war refugees from Ukraine. Yet he let two violent sex trafficking psychopaths back into the country not to mention the 400 violent J6 domestic terrorists he pardoned. Not to mention he himself is a convicted rapist. I don’t understand anyone who continues to support this evil turd. What happened to them that they have no ability to think clearly or see good from evil?
When is Jeremy Strong going to play Andrew Tate in a biopic?
But the administration is ok with rapists and psychopaths only if they have American citizenship?
So disgusting.
Terrible story in Times UK regarding Tate videos being watched before a soldier raped and murdered his girlfriend, and murdered her mother and sister.
There’s a clip of Alina Habba postively fan girling over Andrew Tate where she says she’s a huge fan of his. It’s beyond nauseating and only cements how utterly stupid and vapid she is.
Who would have thought DeSantis would have done the right thing? In these terrible times when the world is upside down, I praise him, if only this once.
A man was found guilty today in the U.K. of ra*ping and murdering his ex-partner and murdering her mother and sister, with knives and a crossbow.
Prosecutors also said “violent misogyny” promoted by social media influencer Andrew Tate “fuelled” his attacks.
He searched for Tate’s podcast less than 24 hours before the murders.
The fact that the trump administration is facilitating these horrible lowlifes tells you all you need to know about the US president.