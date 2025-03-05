Ione Skye slept with John Cusack years after they filmed ‘Say Anything’

Ione Skye was one of the original Cool Girls. Beautiful, the daughter of a ‘60s icon, an underrated actress, star of the cult favorite Say Anything, and ended up married to a Beastie Boy. She’s lived a huge life with tons of famous friends, and she’s written a memoir which is out this week. It’s called Say Everything, and she details why her marriage to Adam Horovitz ended, how she had an intense teenage relationship with Anthony Kiedis (omg) and how she and John Cusack slept together years after they filmed Say Anything. OMG. Some highlights from her People Mag interview:

Her famous friends: “I’m a little nervous,” Skye tells PEOPLE of name-checking so many celebs in the book. But she also says that at her age, she’s found peace with telling the truth about her life and career. “I think as you get older, you feel freer just taking chances creatively and not worrying so much about everybody being happy. Or worrying about looking like a fool. I definitely don’t want to hurt anyone. But some people I named in the book have read it, and luckily everyone has loved it.”

She slept with John Cusack. Skye had always maintained that while they had crushes on each other during filming, they never hooked up on set. In the book, she divulges that they eventually did sleep together, albeit years later. “I had to get it out of my system,” she writes in the book, of getting together with him after her divorce from her first husband, Adam Horovitz. She says she allowed Cusack to read a draft of her memoir, and afterward, he texted her: “You made the experience sound so meh! It wasn’t ‘meh’ for me,” he told her. “I was like, I’m telling a story, and it was more about how all of our chemistry was in our working together and stimulating each other’s minds, not sleeping together!” Skye says, adding with a laugh, “I felt a little bad, but, oh well.”

Her friend River Phoenix: “River ended up being a brother to me, but I remember at the time thinking, ‘Oh I’m in love with him!’ I couldn’t wait to do my kissing scene with him. He was just delicious.'”

Her relationship with Anthony Kiedis: She also goes into her tumultuous relationship with rocker Anthony Kiedis, who she dated when she was 16 and he was 24 and struggling with a heroin addiction. Skye also had an abortion after getting pregnant by him in her late teens. “I’m not in touch with him,” she admits, admitting that she’s a little nervous over what he’ll think of the book.

Falling for Adam Horovitz: Skye also opens up about meeting and falling for Horovitz when she was 20, and what it was like being part of the “It Couple” of the early ’90s. The duo got married in 1992, but during their union, Skye discovered her bisexuality and entered into a series of affairs, including one with model Jenny Shimizu, the author reveals. They eventually divorced in 2000, and Horovitz later married Bikini Kill singer Kathleen Hanna. “I wrote to Adam,” Skye says, of letting him know he’d be in the book. “He’s private, but also such a big part of my story so he couldn’t not be in it.”

Her husband of 15 years, Aussie rocker Ben Lee. “My husband, yeah, he knew everything,” Skye says of Lee, 46. “I mean, he’s kind of amazing. I don’t think anything ruffled his feathers except that I spent so much time ruminating on a lot of the early chapters, and then by the time I got to the end and his chapters, I was sort of rushing through it. And he was like, wait a minute, wait a minute. I’ve been by your side this whole time and you can’t rush through my part!”