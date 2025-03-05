Mikey Madison didn’t practice a ‘gracious loser’ face & she texted Demi Moore

The Hollywood Reporter gave newly minted Oscar winner Mikey Madison their digital cover this week, and they’re making a big deal about how it was a “surprise” that she won. While we’ll never know for sure, I suspect that both of the lead categories were very tight races, and that Mikey only edged out Demi Moore by a small margin. Same with Adrien Brody’s win, although it’s possible Brody benefited from people splitting their votes between Timothee Chalamet and Ralph Fiennes. You never know! Anyway, Mikey is only 25 years old and Anora was her first lead role. She knocked it out of the park, and I was always rooting for her, but I also don’t know much about her. Her full name is Mikaela Madison Rosberg and she grew up in LA, the daughter of psychologists. She’s not on social media and she was home-schooled past seventh grade. THR interviewed her the day after her Oscar win and after she partied with her parents and brothers all night. Some highlights:

Whether it’s sunk in that she’s an Oscar winner: “Absolutely not, no. I don’t know when it will. I’m still kind of floating in a dreamlike state. It was a very, very surreal night — very interesting and obviously, celebratory and wonderful. But I think that I need time to really digest the magnitude of it.

She used to watch the Oscars: “I did, yes, a bunch of times. When I was younger, it was just sort of a thing that we did every year.

She dreamt of winning an Oscar: “I mean, of course. I’m such a big daydreamer. It kind of runs in my family; my dad is, too. So I’ve definitely gotten lost in random little pockets of dreams. I never thought that it would be a reality, but it was fun to think about.

Her whole family & team came to the Oscars: “My twin brother, Miles, was sitting next to me. My little brother was there. One of my sisters, Natasha. My dad and my mom. And my team, of course.

Whether she genuinely believed she would win: “Absolutely not. No, I didn’t. Absolutely not. Last-minute, I was like, “I should just write down a bunch of names just in case — even if only to just have a list of names for myself.” And I’m glad that I did, because I got to read them! But I would have wanted to be a little more studious and prepared.

She didn’t even practice a “gracious loser” face: “Oh, no. I mean, it’s just a celebration, you know? Even to get nominated is so unbelievable and amazing. And every performance that was recognized is worthy. To just be there in that room was spectacular. I was happy, you know? Obviously, I’m incredibly honored and deeply overjoyed and totally in shock and humbled. But no, it’s just a celebration.

Whether she’s processed the win: “I didn’t process it, really. I was just sort floating five feet above the ground, really trying to be present. But in a moment like that, that is so spectacular, you’re just taking everything that comes at you at, like, 10-times speed — but I also simultaneously felt like I was moving in slow motion. But it was such an honor to be given the award by her. I think her performance in Poor Things is one of the most incredible performances in history. She was very, very kind, yeah.

What she did after she won: “There’s photos and things backstage, where I got to see the other acting honorees [Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldaña and Kieran Culkin], which was really fun; we’ve all been around the same places these last handful of months and become really friendly. And then you get the plaque for your Oscar [at the Governors Ball]. And then a couple of parties — Vanity Fair, Neon and Guy Oseary — and eating food, cutting a cake with my family. I was really concerned for [my parents]. They’re so sweet. I was like, “I feel like it’s too loud for them here.” But they wanted to go wherever I went. I kept looking behind, like, “Are you OK? Do you need anything? Do you need water?” Because I’ve never seen my parents up at like 3 a.m. before. (Laughs.) My brothers were fine, I was not worried about them.

Her fellow Best Actress nominees: “Yes, I did [speak to them]. I saw Fernanda [Torres, of I’m Still Here] and we hugged. And I texted with Demi, who I adore. She’s one of the sweetest, kindest women I’ve ever met, and I’m so grateful that I was able to meet her and witness her brilliance and talent in person. I adore her and I can’t wait to see what she does next, what kind of characters she brings us. I think we’re all so ready and excited to see that.