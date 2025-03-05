It feels like ‘With Love, Meghan’ is being purposefully review-bombed

There’s no shortage of commentary about the Duchess of Sussex’s latest Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. I think most British networks had special coverage of WLM, and of course British outlets are flooding the zone with bad reviews. I haven’t finished WLM, but I’m enjoying it, and my favorite episode thus far was the one with Roy Choi, an LA restauranter. That showed Meghan learning from a chef she admired, and acting as sous chef, helping to make Korean food and sauces. The pacing on that episode was a lot different and they made so much food… and Meghan gave almost all of it to the crew!!
Anyway, what’s remarkable is just how many people have already watched every episode… just to scream about how “boring” it is or how Meghan is [insert insult here]. It’s also sadly notable that the bad reviews aren’t just coming from British outlets. It looks like there was an international effort to disparage a little cooking and entertaining show:
Meghan Markle probably only ever expected her new show, With Love, Meghan, to get terrible reviews in the U.K. press, which has a longstanding animus against the duchess, who is tremendously unpopular in Britain due to her and Harry’s perceived sell out of the British royal family. However, she can hardly have predicted the scorching nature of the potentially career-ending reviews she is receiving in America, led by Hollywood industry bible Variety, which compared watching her show to a “forced march.”
In a brutal takedown of the new show, Variety paints the duchess as a narcissist for whom “no amount of praise seems enough” and questions why a show purportedly about Meghan’s life would be shot at a stand-in home up the road. It mocks the struggle “to fill eight long episodes with only a certain number of new ideas” and notes that “Meghan’s quirks come to seem like affectations, from the multiple times she remarks on the beauty of an egg yolk to her dedication to placing ‘edible flowers’ on just about any comestible.”
The review then says, “The show plays out like a forced march, one in which Meghan’s guests must, as the price of getting to share an afternoon in a made-for-TV kitchen with her, praise her first.” It concludes with another dig at Meghan’s self-absorption, saying: “With Love, Meghan is made with a great deal of love — in the sense that the greatest love of all is the one that a person has for herself.”
Another U.S. publication, Time Magazine, found the show and its star wanting, saying of Meghan: “With each glossy new program, podcast, and lifestyle brand, the promise of authenticity has given way to an impersonal performance of perfection. With Love, Meghan might be the most performative example to date.” Later, the review declares itself baffled by the blandness of the whole affair, saying: “There has to be something remarkable, besides her jam-making skills, about a woman with the strength of will to extricate herself, her children, and a husband who’d spent his whole life within the institution from the notoriously controlling British royal family.”
Another savage review from an outlet with no axe to grind on behalf of the British royal family appeared in Tuesday’s Irish Times which declares, “a black hole of beige throughout.” It adds: “The big conceit is that we, the impoverished viewers, can hang with Meghan for a few precious hours. And yet the velvet rope is always in sight. Filming takes place not in Meghan’s actual house but in some sort of guest mansion adjoining her property, and if there are passing references to her husband and children, we never see them on screen. With Love, Meghan is trying to sell us on Meghan’s lifestyle without actually showing us any of it…the ‘banter’ between host and guests has all the spark of a dead battery on a frosty morning.”
Again, I expected the negativity from the Mail, the Telegraph, the Mirror. I guess I didn’t expect it from the Guardian, Variety, Time Magazine, etc. That’s the good thing about Meghan’s promotional blitz this week though – she’s doing her own “flood the zone” campaign with positivity. One way or the other, people are going to have opinions about her and they’re definitely going to watch WLM. I’m getting a similar vibe to Archetypes too – as in, there’s a learning curve and Meghan is still figuring out what works within the show. Archetypes had a steep improvement the further people got within the pod, and I suspect that if Netflix greenlights a second WLM season – which they should do – Meghan will make some adjustments here and there, as she did on Archetypes.
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
Eh. They did the same thing with “Polo,” and their echo chamber continues to recite their own bad reviews as proof it was a failure. I loved “Polo,” too, so 🤷♀️. In their zeal to hate and comment on every second of WLM, they are racking up big viewership numbers for her, and that’s what Netflix cares about.
I refused to read the British media reviews, as I imagine they are pissed that she didn’t mention the Royal Family at all, thus not giving them endless space for bashing her.
I hate the unnecessarily snarky tone of the Variety review but, while I liked the show, some of the criticism in the article rings true. I am not a fan of cooking shows but I watched it out of support and mainly found it to be the light, joyful content it sets out to be. I mostly enjoyed the parts about hosting, gardening and Meghan being game about learning from other chefs. Some interactions felt stilted but I do believe that comes from a place of this being a very first for her. I definitely wouldn’t be able to improvise in front of the camera to make conversations with strangers sound natural while also cooking and just because she used to be an actress doesn’t mean that she is either, as scripted and unscripted content differs, I figure.
She is warm, earnerst and engaging which is what matters at the end of the day to make a good product. Just like with the podcast I am sure she is going to progressively improve and become more confident in this kind of format.
It was a given that they were going to come for her show!! It’s what they do. They try to bring the biracial women down! Too bad it hasn’t been working . Where do I find the amount of people who watched this? I bet a large number have been watching. I enjoyed all the episodes some were a little slower than others but that’s to be expected. I hope for a season two!!!!
Yesterday Times UK had at least 4 mean spirited reviews of With Love with hundreds of horrible comments after each article. I am on episode 4, and really enjoying her show. She has solid cooking and entertaining advice, and she’s witty.
It’s interesting to see Meghan criticized for sharing about herself, her life, HER story on her Netflix show, when other TV cooking/lifestyle hosts share bits about their lives as well. Maybe she’s trying to take control of the narrative and show her authentic self, after years of being misrepresented and maligned by the British press and others.
It would seem that it’s easier for the press to diss a Black woman than it is to hold a rabid puppet president and boot kickers accountable and his.
Just want to point out that Mindy and Tyler Perry movies/shows have been widely criticized and have low rotten tomato scores.
But Tyler’s last movie had his greatest streaming success on Netflix and Mindy’s current show is top 4 global.
Critics will critic.
Yes they are review bombing but Meghan’s doing a good job of providing counter programming like you said.
Meghan’s show is currently top 6.