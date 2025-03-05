Royal expert: Princess Kate ‘married in spite of the title & prestige’ unlike Meghan!!

Inevitably, the Duchess of Sussex’s With Love, Meghan had become another referendum on “Meghan versus Kate.” I think Kate lost this war the second she started copying every single thing Meghan wore, did and said, but whatever. This is going to be the conversation in many quarters for many more years to come. Kate will be queen consort (maybe) and they’ll still compare her to her sister-in-law. Which is insulting to Kate in about ten different ways, not least of which is that they can only make Kate sound good in connection/comparison to Meghan. It’s obvious that Kate is still watching and obsessing over everything Sussex-related too, that’s what the jam stunt and cake-baking stunt were all about last week. Anyway, there was some commentary this week:
There is “no comparison” between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, according to one royal expert. On Tuesday, the same day that Markle’s new lifestyle series premiered, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams noted to Fox News Digital that Princess Kate and husband Prince William’s popularity is “very high.”
Meanwhile, Markle has a 21% approval rating, another British royals expert, Hilary Fordwich, told Fox News Digital, citing a recent YouGov poll in Britain, adding that the Princess of Wales is “Britain’s most popular living royal.”
“Princess Catherine actually is a beekeeper,” Fordwich said, referencing Markle’s beekeeping segment shown in a preview for “With Love, Meghan.” “Her bees are at Anmer Hall, in the corner of the gardens on the Sandringham estate. Instead of monetizing her real hobby, back in the summer of ’21, she actually took honey from the hives whilst visiting schoolchildren attending the biodiversity hub at London’s Natural History Museum.”
Fordwich said that everything Middleton “does is to help others, those mentally challenged, the less privileged, the disadvantaged, the young, as well as those suffering from cancer, to name a few causes. She never belittles others, whereas this Netflix show is actually denigrating to those less fortunate,” Fordwich opined. She added that, to her, Markle is “not only doing everything for money, she is seeking more fame and self-aggrandizement,” whereas Middleton and her husband, Prince William, do everything “without fanfare.”
“Meghan married for titles and prestige,” Fordwich added. “Catherine married in spite of the title and prestige.”
Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner disagreed. “The beauty of Meghan is she is very precise with all the intricate ingredients and presentation and, obviously, with the usual Netflix styling the show looks immaculate,” he said, adding, “I am a self-confessed Meghan fan and for me the show works.”
Pelham Turner called it a “shame there is such a chasm with King Charles,” noting that the longtime environmentalist “would like the show content, especially using the homeopathic herbs from the garden.” He added that the royal family would be “fools” not to watch Markle’s show because “royal members like Meghan show how [a] 21st century monarchy can be.”
Ian Pelham Turner’s comment reminded me of the jam war last year, and how Buckingham Palace played into it by highlighting THEIR jam at the same time Meghan was sending out jam-baskets to friends. BP and Clarence House got sales bumps just from… Meghan sending out jam. That’s the strength of the Meghan Effect and yes, if Charles, Camilla, William and Kate weren’t so jealous, dumb and racist, they could have easily benefited from a peripheral shine. Instead, we know what happened. As for “Meghan married for titles and prestige. Catherine married in spite of the title and prestige.” The exact opposite is true – Meghan married in spite of Harry’s weird family and the insane British media. Kate married William because of the titles, because of the money and because that’s what her mom wanted.
You don’t change universities, and you don’t wait 10 years if you didn’t want the prestige and the title Mama Middleton.
Big test is the manner of curtsey the Marchioness of Cholmondeley gives to Queen Kate.
Fordwich needs to stop projecting and discuss the Mustique holidays and evolution from waity Katie to lazy Katie.
I hardly read this at all, but what I saw is complete bullroar. So much so that it’s actually laughable. Kitty chased Willy to the other side of the planet, ffs. What a way to earn a living, holy moly.
She switched schools, took a gap year and wore a skirt as a see through dress to snare the prince and let herself be treated as a doormat for the title she and her mother crazed.
And then Carole used Kate’s wedding to promote Pippa’s bottom.
Are you fucking kidding me! The gold digger and her mother stalked the title and prestige ruthlessly. She waited ten years to finally reel in the Prince who couldn’t find any one else to marry him. It’s projection day again. Harry and Meg left the “prestige” for a so much better life.
Exactly! Meghan had millions when she married Waity had daddy’s debit card. Who’s the gold digger?
Ah yes the pesky prestige and titles I reckon if that was the case Meghan would no longer need to put herself out there doing charity work, podcasts or programs for streaming, she could sit back and let Harry do all the heavy lifting after all he is a prince with access to all areas.
These royal experts might as well scream from the rooftops just how pathetic Waity is because articles like this sure make her look it. My god can Kate get a personality and a hobby besides stalking Meghan.
I call them the royal shit stirrers.
Good name for them.
Of course she did.
There were so many opportunities she gave up for the love of William, the ever loving, ever faithful. Ever they do together proves that.
https://images.app.goo.gl/79S3zHeL1huH1XGZA
Wow, the difference in facial expressions between the group in the second photo & Meghan in the third. Nobody’s enjoying themselves in that Wales photo.
Yup. Meghan is a joyous, educated, intelligent woman that you want to spend an afternoon baking with. Wank are a joy void, being around them seems like punishment.
Hee, the cook looks ready to do a Gordon Ramsay…🤣🤣🤣
“ Meghan married in spite of Harry’s weird family and the insane British media. Kate married William because of the titles, because of the money and because that’s what her mom wanted.” this is probably the biggest reason WanK is so over the top jealous of the Sussex’s.
Mama Mid strikes again.
They must have been so uncomfortable saying all these things while their pants were on fire.
But who is this Meghan fan, Pelham Turner, and how did this positive comment make it into the article?
Right? Who was this Ian Pelham-Turner? Bc he was spot-on. Meghan’s very precise with details and presentation and the show looks immaculate. Umm, all true things?
Right? The lie is so blatant, how can he keep a straight face while saying it?
Kate never would have gone near William if he was just William Smith, even if he came from money. Her goal was always a title and prestige. ALWAYS. we saw the same thing with Pippa. She eventually just married money but I think it was clear she thought she was going to be the next Duchess of Northumberland.
In today’s Private Eye they had a column on Government plans for RF and Ukraine/Trump. It ended with their hope to send Will and Kate and the kids to visit Washington later on this year. After all Obama met George in his bathrobe so maybe Uncle Trump wants a photo op with his arms round KC’s white grandchildren??
Please send them to Washington!! Let them be photographed at the White Supremacy Central. Let them embrace it as their truth!!
If that trip for the Wales family goes through that would be a PR hot mess. William and Kate would have to put up with Trump, a POS POTUS who made crude comments about Diana and Kate, and tolerate Elon Musk, who will most likely be in on that meet and greet in DC. If the Wales kids come along there will be playdates set up with Trump’s younger grandchildren and Musk’s kids, all for the cameras. William and Kate will have to prove they are ready for the throne and the whole family can’t get out of it if the government demands it.
Private Eye says Gov stopped KC from acknowledging 3rd year anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine as Keir was off to visit humpty Trump.kC’s invitation to Trumpy was inside sealed envelope which was addressed to the Prez so they were displeased that the letter was presented in an open, unaddressed envelope and said letter’s content was shown on camera. When it all went Peter Tong on Friday KC was asked to come to Lancaster House on Sunday to be photographed with Zelenskyy and all summit leaders. However, KC insisted on meeting Zelenskyy at Sandringham home and being photographed there to make it crystal clear where his sympathies are. He was doubtful about the State visit because he is visiting US for 250th anniversary already. Well Government got their way and the invite made.
So we’re back to the biracial gold digger trope huh? The old stories are not landing and the ratings for WLM prove it. The BM idiots just gave permission to resurrect Kate’s Waity years, how she chased after William for 10 years before she bagged William (during which she sniffed around the well heeled men in William’s circle). Meghan got Harry on one knee in under two years. And why invite Harry’s account of William and Kate’s wedding, where William had liqour on his breath the morning of? Battling cold feet? To this day the Waleses are not seen as a love match in dome quarters; that Carole pimped out Kate to the Crown for the Middletons’ rise in social status.
“Princess Catherine actually is a beekeeper,” Fordwich said, If Fordwich were an expert he would know that Princess Catherine is incorrect, either Princess william or the Princess of Wales, she is not of royal blood and is not allowed to put her own given name after Princess, unlike Princess Charlotte and Princess Lilibet, who are of royal blood.
If it wasn’t for the title and the promise of another one, Kate would have divorced William years ago. They look miserable and she has been physically affected by the toxicity of that marriage.
It doesn’t even make sense that Meghan married for a title when she already had a good career and Harry was 5 th or 6th in line by the time they met.
We all know that Kate is a stalker. I would feel sorry for her if not for the way she treated Meghan. Anyway. Carole is a golddigger fraud. Now, it seems that the entire royal family are beekeepers. Has anyone counted how many articles were written yesterday about the royal beekeeping hobby after WLM dropped? Soon, we’ll hear about Charlotte’s mysterious tea parties that Kate hosted for her little friends. Next, the rota will tell us that Kate enjoys champagne with peach nectar or a splash juice from oranges. Finally, the Windsor kids are gardeners. Meghan has broke the royals’ minds and she lives rent free in their brains because she legitimately cares about people.
Don’t forget that they loved Korean food way before Meghan. Why Kate is actually responsible for the invention of the Korean kitchen single handedly!
Speaking of Carole, when watching the kids party segment, was so happy that Party Pieces is no longer in existence. Can you imagine the discussion on balloons and gift bags if they were still around. It would be insane.
Now, now—this would be a perfect time for Carole to reboot Party Pieces, no? Careful what you wish for…🤣🤣🤣😈😈😈
There is a big ol’ elephant in the room and Richard Fitzwilliams wouldn’t know an elephant sanctuary from a donkey sanctuary. Bc what’s not being said is that Kate’s whole life is supported and funded at the expense of the British people, either through the ever increasing SG money or the Duchy money that charges nonprofits for rent. So of course she’s not out there hustling and selling jam or honey. Why would she? But Meghan is out there doing her thing. And ? So what? She ain’t taking any money from the uk tax-payers. People can choose to buy her jam or not. The whole framing is grotesque and effed up beyond belief. Sure, let’s slam Meghan for selling products bc Kate doesn’t? Please, how charitable would Kate be if her very existence wasn’t paid for by the entire country? Like, come on.
“She never belittles others”….well I beg to differ. Remember the menacing glare and aggressive step forward she pulled on Meghan at the post-funeral walkabout? Remember the church service where she completely ignored Meghan’s greeting and had a face like thunder? Remember her turning her back on Meghan carrying Archie at a polo match? Remember her deliberately not letting Meghan ride in the same limo even though the two of them were going to the same damn store?
FFS stop rewriting history, it’s all there in photos and videos. Kate is a flaming C U Next Tuesday.
Not to thread-jack, but I’m afraid I’ll forget to ask. Meghan’s one pot spaghetti recipe isn’t on the Netflix site. Can anyone give up the basics (if it isn’t complicated, that is.) Thanks!
It was sort of fascinating to watch–I’ll do my best to recap. Here’s how I would write the recipe:
1. Boil 3-4 cups water.
2. Combine halved cherry tomatoes (looked like about 4 cups to me) in a skillet/pot with salt, garlic, olive oil & 2-3 chopped chard/kale stems.
3. Place dry spaghetti on top of the vegetables. Top pasta with zest of 1 whole lemon.
4. Pour boiling water into skillet. Simmer, stirring occasionally. Mix in chard/kale greens until wilted. Add grated parmesan and fresh basil as desired. Cook until pasta is al dente.
I will say she really did plate the dish beautifully. I could never be bothered but I absolutely believe Meghan plates it that way at home for Harry & the kids.
Claiming Katie wasn’t interested in titles is like saying Trump isn’t interested in money – please. She switched schools to follow that man and waited 10 years for a ring, only getting one because no one else wanted him. Money and titles were clearly her goal, and she achieved them…at a cost.
Katie was SANGIN’ Fergie’s Glamorous song:
If you ain’t got no money, take yo’ broke ass home, you say it
“If you ain’t got no money, take yo’ broke ass home”
G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S 🎶
If pegs had no title she would have ditched him ages ago.
“Princess Catherine is actually a beekeeper.” Sure Jan, lol. Hilarious, starting with “Princess Catherine.”
I thought Camilla did more work on beekeeping
Opposite Day in deranger and UK ‘press’ land. And water is wet.
Kate is not all that popular. The saintliness spin was called out after Kate was found out going on vacations wh e. She could not possibly work
My dear Hilary Forwich, Kate as part of the Monarchy is taxpayer funded to the tune of half a billion pounds per year whilst Meghan has to work to put food on her table and pay her bills . That is the difference that counts not your imaginary and fake comparison.
“Meghan married for titles and prestige,” Fordwich added. “Catherine married in spite of the title and prestige.” As if we don’t see the men they’re actually married to, lol. This bit of moralizing after years of us hearing “ but Catherine’s going to be queen” thrown at us every time Meghan does something, including her charitable work which is more impact driven than just visits. I think the agency Meghan is showing in acknowledging and claiming her title is what bothers them.
Kate got her man because she was the last woman standing after everyone else gave him the thumbs down. She stalked and planned and plotted with Mummy for years because they wanted that title. His taxi light went on and she was the only one on the street corner waiting.