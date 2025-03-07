Mindy Kaling had a ‘great time’ on ‘With Love, Meghan’: ‘I loved my time with Meghan’

Mindy Kaling and Kate Hudson have both been everywhere in the past two weeks, hustling for their Netflix show, Running Point. Running Point is already a hit on Netflix too, just like With Love, Meghan. Both shows are in the top-ten. Mindy is the executive producer and showrunner on Running Point, which is loosely based on Jeanie Buss, president of the LA Lakers organization. Kate Hudson stars as the “Jeanie Buss-esque” character.

Well, Mindy has been all over the gossip pages this week… but not because of Running Point. It’s because of her one-episode appearance on With Love, Meghan. In that episode – which was filmed spring – Mindy refers to Meg as “Meghan Markle” and Meghan corrected her, saying in part “I’m Sussex now.” As I’ve said this week, the REACTION to that one moment has been fascinating. I had a big “aha moment” as I watched the British royalists react to it and it ended up being a confirmation (to me) about what was behind all of those “bullying accusations.” Meghan would correct someone or state a preference plainly, and those Salt Islanders would lose their damn minds and create convoluted melodramas about how Meghan had bullied them or shamed them or made them cry in a coat closet. In any case, Mindy was on The View on Thursday and she was asked about that WLM moment.

Mindy Kaling has weighed in on the social media conversation about her appearance on Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show. The “Sex Lives of College Girls” creator, 45, appeared on Thursday’s episode of “The View” to discuss her new show “Running Point,” when co-host Alyssa Farrah Griffin asked what her experience was like cooking and hanging out with Meghan, 43, on the duchess’ cooking and lifestyle series, “With Love, Meghan.” ‘You know, I had a great time,” she began before alluding to social media chatter about an exchange she had with Meghan over the duchess’ last name (it’s “Sussex” not “Markle”). “I noticed that whenever I do something, anything related to Meghan, it becomes like…,” she began before pausing as she seemed to search for the right words. “Big news,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg offered. “Big news,” Kaling repeated in agreement. “We were making sandwiches and, you know, then they’ll push in on my face on TikTok and they’ll be like, ‘Look at this emotion you felt,’ and I honestly didn’t even remember, ’cause we shot it, like, nine months ago,” the “Mindy Project” star said of the online analysis of the exchange between her and Meghan over the duchess’s official surname. Kaling added, “I loved my time with Meghan.” “I’m also like, let her promote her show, I’m here to talk about ‘Running Point!’” Kaling continued, referring to her own Netflix series, starring Kate Hudson, which was just renewed for a second season. Of her experience on “With Love, Meghan,” Kaling reiterated, “It was great. It’s fascinating seeing … the reaction to her.” Goldberg responded, “People love to hate her. People love to talk about her.” Joy Behar agreed, saying, “She triggers people.” Sunny Hostin praised Meghan’s series, calling it “a beautifully made show and it’s aspirational. I loved it, and I loved you in it,” she told Kaling.

[From The NY Post]

I really hope those same people aren’t going to analyze this to death as well (I already saw one Daily Mail headline, so it’s too late!). I think that’s why Mindy almost seems wary of saying too much because she’s surprised to find herself in the middle of yet another Meghan “drama.” Mindy is like, shrug, I loved doing the show, please stop putting me in this or using me as a proxy for why you think Meghan is blah blah blah. She should have told those people to go touch grass.

Mindy Kaling on The View talking about her experience being on With Love, Meghan. pic.twitter.com/FZTCylSOrt — Sussex Fan (@Catsinacradle24) March 6, 2025