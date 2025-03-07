Mindy Kaling had a ‘great time’ on ‘With Love, Meghan’: ‘I loved my time with Meghan’

Mindy Kaling and Kate Hudson have both been everywhere in the past two weeks, hustling for their Netflix show, Running Point. Running Point is already a hit on Netflix too, just like With Love, Meghan. Both shows are in the top-ten. Mindy is the executive producer and showrunner on Running Point, which is loosely based on Jeanie Buss, president of the LA Lakers organization. Kate Hudson stars as the “Jeanie Buss-esque” character.
Well, Mindy has been all over the gossip pages this week… but not because of Running Point. It’s because of her one-episode appearance on With Love, Meghan. In that episode – which was filmed spring – Mindy refers to Meg as “Meghan Markle” and Meghan corrected her, saying in part “I’m Sussex now.” As I’ve said this week, the REACTION to that one moment has been fascinating. I had a big “aha moment” as I watched the British royalists react to it and it ended up being a confirmation (to me) about what was behind all of those “bullying accusations.” Meghan would correct someone or state a preference plainly, and those Salt Islanders would lose their damn minds and create convoluted melodramas about how Meghan had bullied them or shamed them or made them cry in a coat closet. In any case, Mindy was on The View on Thursday and she was asked about that WLM moment.
Mindy Kaling has weighed in on the social media conversation about her appearance on Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show. The “Sex Lives of College Girls” creator, 45, appeared on Thursday’s episode of “The View” to discuss her new show “Running Point,” when co-host Alyssa Farrah Griffin asked what her experience was like cooking and hanging out with Meghan, 43, on the duchess’ cooking and lifestyle series, “With Love, Meghan.”
‘You know, I had a great time,” she began before alluding to social media chatter about an exchange she had with Meghan over the duchess’ last name (it’s “Sussex” not “Markle”).
“I noticed that whenever I do something, anything related to Meghan, it becomes like…,” she began before pausing as she seemed to search for the right words.
“Big news,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg offered. “Big news,” Kaling repeated in agreement.
“We were making sandwiches and, you know, then they’ll push in on my face on TikTok and they’ll be like, ‘Look at this emotion you felt,’ and I honestly didn’t even remember, ’cause we shot it, like, nine months ago,” the “Mindy Project” star said of the online analysis of the exchange between her and Meghan over the duchess’s official surname. Kaling added, “I loved my time with Meghan.”
“I’m also like, let her promote her show, I’m here to talk about ‘Running Point!’” Kaling continued, referring to her own Netflix series, starring Kate Hudson, which was just renewed for a second season.
Of her experience on “With Love, Meghan,” Kaling reiterated, “It was great. It’s fascinating seeing … the reaction to her.”
Goldberg responded, “People love to hate her. People love to talk about her.” Joy Behar agreed, saying, “She triggers people.”
Sunny Hostin praised Meghan’s series, calling it “a beautifully made show and it’s aspirational. I loved it, and I loved you in it,” she told Kaling.
I really hope those same people aren’t going to analyze this to death as well (I already saw one Daily Mail headline, so it’s too late!). I think that’s why Mindy almost seems wary of saying too much because she’s surprised to find herself in the middle of yet another Meghan “drama.” Mindy is like, shrug, I loved doing the show, please stop putting me in this or using me as a proxy for why you think Meghan is blah blah blah. She should have told those people to go touch grass.
Mindy Kaling on The View talking about her experience being on With Love, Meghan. pic.twitter.com/FZTCylSOrt
— Sussex Fan (@Catsinacradle24) March 6, 2025
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Netflix and Meghan’s IG.
The gutter Daily Fail and those other tabloids are gasping for air because they know they are in the Sussexes rear view mirror as it relates to coverage, so they do what they know, create controversy out of nothing. With the type of viewership numbers Meghan’s show is pulling, this is all they are left with, they did not even know Meghan was in New York, they have loss and they know it.
Mindy’s show is actually number one on Netflix and has already been renewed for a second season. So she’s doing really well. And she says very clearly that she loved her time with Meghan. So congrats to both women on having shows in the top 10 and Mindy’s for being number one🎉. Seeing a lifestyle show in the top 10 feels really special so good for Meghan💕
You know I think Mindy handled it perfectly. She like Meg didn’t want to say anything mean about what was put out on social media and the gutter press. She like Meg chose to take the high road and just state the truth and move forward.
Mindy has Meghan’s back. 😍 She’s a busy woman to boot so her life isn’t spent analysing every minutiae of her interaction with Meghan unlike Their Royal Lazinesses.
No snark from Whoopi this time?
Whoopi is one of those people that loves to hate Meghan. I’ve always felt that the KP staff felt that they were being bullied because a black women was asking them to do something for her. It’s been well documented that white people perceive black people differently. Somebody on tiktok talked about 5am emails and it dawned on me that the KP staff were probably not accustomed to getting emails from William and Kate and that’s why they complained about Meghan. KP wasn’t a professional office.
“I’m also like, let her promote her show, I’m here to talk about ‘Running Point!’” Kaling continued
This .. let her promote her own show whenever someone has been around Meghan that seems to be the only topic host care about it’s insulting to the guests and audience imo.. I love Meghan and follow her life and work don’t get me wrong I would love to hear everything, but it wasn’t the purpose of Mindy’s appearance. I haven’t watched the view in decades and see no reason to change that, but I will watch Mindy’s new show.
Good on Mindy’s assertiveness. They try to caricature and one-dimension Meghan so it’s love or hate. But Meghan’s friends are strong, professional women. Mindy shut it down the way Serena did.
I need fans to realize that all of this chatter is great for Meghan’s show and for Mindy’s.
People love drama and sometimes that’s the only way they will pay attention.
A cooking show is top ten across 30-40 countries.
Let them keep talking and hopefully that will get the show a second season if that’s what Meghan wants.
If not the attention only boosts her fame.
I mean look what happened with Kate..her disappearance became a global talking point.
Mindy wasn’t having it and she respectfully she shut down the over analysis of a lighthearted WLM episode. She handled Meghan’s personal moment about wanting recognition of her last name with care, but the critics are too busy tearing her apart to actually listen.
“she triggers people” is NOT a Meghan problem. And who could blame her for not wanting to continue to carry Toxic Tom’s name for the rest of her life?
They are trying so hard to make a thing about saying her name is Sussex and that Mindy is offended or insulted.
It’s clear Mindy has no issue with it because the scene aired. And she’s given a ton of interviews including nice things about Meghan.
I wasn’t planning on watching Running Point, busy watching WLM for the 3rd time, but now I’ll make a point of watching it!
The Fail and derangers can try and twist it any way they want but Mindy was clear in multiple interviews before the show aired that she was so grateful for the experience of being on WLM because it felt so great to have that fun experience when she had just had a baby recently. If there’s one thing we’ve learned from this show is that Meghan loves doting on her friends and making them feel special and that’s what she did for Mindy that day. You can imagine then how annoying it is for Mindy to see people use their interactions against her to try to create drama but she handled this really well and shut it down with a quickness.
Derangers like the Fail overanalyze everything Meg says or does; recently before WLM aired they were treating footage of her on THAT September 2022 walkabout like it was the Zapruder film. Just far too much “to prove” she’s a fake, a bully, whatever
It is so pathetic really because it is all for clicks.
Wow I didn’t even recognize Mindy Kaling in that first photo- she looks Kardashianesque. What has happened to funny Mindy?