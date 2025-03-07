Meghan Trainor’s breast implant endorsement is like an SNL commercial ‘They stay perky’



Meghan Trainor, 31, is open about the many things she’s done to enhance her face and body. In December, Meghan revealed on her podcast that she’d had so much Botox and lip filler she couldn’t smile. She looked like she was suffering from lockjaw, although that seems to have mostly gone away since. In that same episode, Meghan said that she was going to get a boob job to fix her “mommy boobies” from nursing her two children. Meghan has since had breast implants, and she’s taken it a step further. She’s a spokesperson for a company called Motiva and she’s done interviews and videos touting how great these specific implants are. First I’d like to talk about her interview with People Magazine, where Meghan explained why she made this decision and how happy she is with the results. She also said that her middling pop songs about loving yourself and your body are part of how she connects with her fans.

Meghan Trainor… has been ruminating over getting plastic surgery since she was a teenager, she admits, but it wasn’t until she hit her 30s and truly settled into herself that she felt like she was ready to actually get the chest she’s always wanted.

But she didn’t come to the decision easily.

“I have never been more comfortable in my body,” she tells PEOPLE of this current phase of life. “Maybe it’s because I’m in my 30s now and I’m better. I’ve been working with a therapist for a long time, trying to rewire my brain to love myself more. It’s always something like a work in progress, and that’s why I write all these anthemic songs of, ‘I love myself,’ because it’s constantly a thing I’m working on and I notice my fans are also working on that. So that’s how we connect….”

Feeling like she’d turned that corner — and feeling like she was really unhappy with how her breasts looked and made her feel — she knew she was ready to turn them into something that she was happy about. Trainor wanted the breasts that she’d be excited to see in the mirror every day.

[Meghan Trainor] started looking into plastic surgeons for breast lifts, because, she says, her breasts were “always saggy” and became even more so after weight fluctuations and having two babies (sons Riley, 4, and Barry, 19 months). She was also hoping to get small implants as well so her breasts would be fuller.

Trainor ended up with Beverly Hills, Calif.-based plastic surgeon Dr. Payman Danielpour for a breast augmentation at the beginning of 2025, and she got the Motiva SmoothSilk Ergonomix 290 mini implants, which she calls “cutie booties.”

Days prior to this, Trainor admits that she was feeling “so ready” because every time she looked at herself in the mirror, her breasts just didn’t even feel like her own.

“I would look at them like, those aren’t mine. This is so weird. Get these off,” she says.

And with the help of Dr. Danielpour and Motiva, she made it happen.

What really sold her on both Motiva and Dr. Danielpour was the safety of the implant and the care of the doctor. She says that the surgeon reassured her that a Motiva implant, which is truly designed to mimic the feel of a real breast, has a great safety profile with less than 1% device-related complication rates, according to studies done. She liked those odds.

Plus, she says Dr. Danielpour was “so kind and so gentle” with her from the first moment they met.

“It’s so important to find a surgeon who has the best attitude and who is the kindest — and who you feel comfortable being fully naked with,” she says. “It was a big decision, but it felt like I was just doing something for me. This was my present to myself.”

In the days and weeks after her surgery, Trainor says her recovery was mostly easy, though, she had to figure out a way to explain to her kids why she was in a fragile state. She was wearing a surgical bra to protect her chest and couldn’t lift them for a period of time. She also didn’t want them to see any “boo-boos.”

“I would tell them, ‘Soft, gentle hugs for mama,'” she says. “They got it.”

Beyond that, she says she didn’t have much pain, and now she’s just wearing some scar tape around her new areolas. As for how her new “perky” breasts feel, she — and her husband, Daryl Sabara — are big fans.

“This morning we were testing them. [Daryl] was touching them, and not a sexual way, but he was grabbing them and he was like, ‘These are fantastic.’ And I was like, ‘Do they feel real? For real, real?’ And he was like, ‘Yes, dude. They feel incredible.’ They’re squishy, but they’re firm, and they’re up when I’m laying down. And that’s all thanks to the Ergonomix that Motiva made. They’re the first of its kind, they’re so natural. They stay perky when I’m laying down. It’s unbelievable,” she says.