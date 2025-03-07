Meghan Trainor’s breast implant endorsement is like an SNL commercial ‘They stay perky’

Meghan Trainor, 31, is open about the many things she’s done to enhance her face and body. In December, Meghan revealed on her podcast that she’d had so much Botox and lip filler she couldn’t smile. She looked like she was suffering from lockjaw, although that seems to have mostly gone away since. In that same episode, Meghan said that she was going to get a boob job to fix her “mommy boobies” from nursing her two children. Meghan has since had breast implants, and she’s taken it a step further. She’s a spokesperson for a company called Motiva and she’s done interviews and videos touting how great these specific implants are. First I’d like to talk about her interview with People Magazine, where Meghan explained why she made this decision and how happy she is with the results. She also said that her middling pop songs about loving yourself and your body are part of how she connects with her fans.
Meghan Trainor… has been ruminating over getting plastic surgery since she was a teenager, she admits, but it wasn’t until she hit her 30s and truly settled into herself that she felt like she was ready to actually get the chest she’s always wanted.
But she didn’t come to the decision easily.
“I have never been more comfortable in my body,” she tells PEOPLE of this current phase of life. “Maybe it’s because I’m in my 30s now and I’m better. I’ve been working with a therapist for a long time, trying to rewire my brain to love myself more. It’s always something like a work in progress, and that’s why I write all these anthemic songs of, ‘I love myself,’ because it’s constantly a thing I’m working on and I notice my fans are also working on that. So that’s how we connect….”
Feeling like she’d turned that corner — and feeling like she was really unhappy with how her breasts looked and made her feel — she knew she was ready to turn them into something that she was happy about. Trainor wanted the breasts that she’d be excited to see in the mirror every day.
[Meghan Trainor] started looking into plastic surgeons for breast lifts, because, she says, her breasts were “always saggy” and became even more so after weight fluctuations and having two babies (sons Riley, 4, and Barry, 19 months). She was also hoping to get small implants as well so her breasts would be fuller.
Trainor ended up with Beverly Hills, Calif.-based plastic surgeon Dr. Payman Danielpour for a breast augmentation at the beginning of 2025, and she got the Motiva SmoothSilk Ergonomix 290 mini implants, which she calls “cutie booties.”
Days prior to this, Trainor admits that she was feeling “so ready” because every time she looked at herself in the mirror, her breasts just didn’t even feel like her own.
“I would look at them like, those aren’t mine. This is so weird. Get these off,” she says.
And with the help of Dr. Danielpour and Motiva, she made it happen.
What really sold her on both Motiva and Dr. Danielpour was the safety of the implant and the care of the doctor. She says that the surgeon reassured her that a Motiva implant, which is truly designed to mimic the feel of a real breast, has a great safety profile with less than 1% device-related complication rates, according to studies done. She liked those odds.
Plus, she says Dr. Danielpour was “so kind and so gentle” with her from the first moment they met.
“It’s so important to find a surgeon who has the best attitude and who is the kindest — and who you feel comfortable being fully naked with,” she says. “It was a big decision, but it felt like I was just doing something for me. This was my present to myself.”
In the days and weeks after her surgery, Trainor says her recovery was mostly easy, though, she had to figure out a way to explain to her kids why she was in a fragile state. She was wearing a surgical bra to protect her chest and couldn’t lift them for a period of time. She also didn’t want them to see any “boo-boos.”
“I would tell them, ‘Soft, gentle hugs for mama,'” she says. “They got it.”
Beyond that, she says she didn’t have much pain, and now she’s just wearing some scar tape around her new areolas. As for how her new “perky” breasts feel, she — and her husband, Daryl Sabara — are big fans.
“This morning we were testing them. [Daryl] was touching them, and not a sexual way, but he was grabbing them and he was like, ‘These are fantastic.’ And I was like, ‘Do they feel real? For real, real?’ And he was like, ‘Yes, dude. They feel incredible.’ They’re squishy, but they’re firm, and they’re up when I’m laying down. And that’s all thanks to the Ergonomix that Motiva made. They’re the first of its kind, they’re so natural. They stay perky when I’m laying down. It’s unbelievable,” she says.
I have to hand it to her, she’s being somewhat honest about this process and she’s getting paid for spouting this company’s talking points. I was floored when I saw her endorsement video for this breast implant brand, below. It’s like an SNL parody video, like she’s about to reveal that you can easily swap them out for other sizes, or that they double as flotation devices. I feel that way about almost everything lately though, there’s this surreal quality to reality that makes it seem like the plot to a ridiculous spoof series written by Armando Iannucci. Of course people should do what they want to feel good about their bodies, and that includes surgery, implants and injectables. So many women have had serious health problems from bad implants though. Watching the documentary The Bleeding Edge on Netflix really opened my eyes to how poorly regulated the medical implant industry is. (And I’m not getting into it but that FDA division was just gutted along with so many other regulatory bodies.) It’s ok though, because these implants feel silky smooth and her husband loves how they feel! She woke up feelin this way!
I fully applaud her transparency. While normalizing “work” still concerns me (the ubiquitous Influencer Face is the face of the End Times), I’m happy to concede that there are real solutions for people who are dealing with self esteem issues. Just be honest about it.
I also like how she emphasized that your doctor should be caring and empathetic. Women already have too much BS to deal with in our healthcare system; don’t feel pressured to deal with any doctors who don’t see you as a person .
Breast implants are terrible for women. The industry that performs them have long downplayed/hidden how many women suffer from serious consequences. A breast implant is not a nip tuck, it’s a serious invasion and and many many women end up with permanent nerve damage and systemic illnesses as silicone is a drying agent and causes all sorts of problems. I think it’s shameful to collect endorsement money for a procedure that is so severely problematic.
Now, having said this–I do understand that she’s saying her own personal history with her body and her breasts made her seek plastic surgery. She sounds like she was uncomfortable on many levels. And it’s great that for her she’s happy, for who she is and what she wanted and the surgeon she had and FOR NOW (implants need to be replaced regularly and a lot sooner than women are told). But….
I don’t understand why she had to be fully naked for breast implants. Or was that just a metaphor, as in, “My surgeon makes me so comfortable I could be totally naked.” 🤔 I’m kinda skeptical of plastic surgeons anyway. Some of them are real creeps. I know it’s a very necessary medical specialty but the cosmetic surgeons can be problematic and her comment about being naked in front of him set off my Spidey senses.
I…can’t.
I mean, it’s her body and all that, and sure, it’s nobody’s business what she does with it. But. GIRL. I can’t believe this is where we are now. We’ve gotten to a point where getting surgery to hold oneself to an impossible beauty standard is considered selfcare? An attractive young woman with young kids saying ‘I decided to do something just for me: A BOOB JOB! FINALLY!’
Whatever happened to, I don’t know, taking a nice long bubble bath? Reading a book? Seeing a friend? Having a good workout? Investing in your education, family, savings plan?
Oh, Cherry, you and I are so old fashioned. 😉
Heard. I’d be interested to hear from other women about this. As a relatively averaged size nulliparous woman I don’t know what it is like to deal with appreciable and permanent post-natal sagging or having issues sleeping on back because my breasts are so large, or never being able to find a bra that fits (that may sound petty but I’m being real here). Don’t know?
No experience with implants but I had reduction mammoplasty (breast reduction) at 19. Best thing I ever did, fully covered by insurance too. I see women with huge implants and my back starts hurting immediately…
I had breast reduction surgery in 2007 and it was the best thing I ever did. Went from an E cup to a C and it felt like the weight of the world was off my chest, shoulders and back. No more neck aches, no more clothes not fitting properly, no more deep bra ruts in my shoulders. All good.
The way she described this process and how she felt about her body before and after, sounded a lot like how trans people describe their bodies. Just exposing the hypocrisy of politics in our country.
That’s a great point.
Oh no don’t blow the Republicans’ minds by calling it gender-affirming care.
Hope she’s not talking about infections and issues and removals in five or ten years…😬
Autoimmune diseases have been reported and my daughter is one afflicted. She had an explant with only minor relief of symptoms and was told she would always have issues. She suspected leakage but the surgeon said none was seen on explant but when she asked to see the removed implants she was denied as against protocol. Doctors will never out the system and jeopardize their income source. You are alone and must advocate for yourself.
To add, insurance did not authorize as it was elective surgery so it was private pay in advance.
Breast implants are notoriously problematic, no matter who makes them or how kind and caring your surgeon is. Between capsular contraction, the fact that you almost always have to replace them and the risk of developing cancer in the scar tissue around the breast, I cannot understand why anyone would be touting them (apart from a check, which is obviously what’s happening here). Also, let’s kill the idea that we need to fix “mommy boobies” (god, I loathe the way she talks). If you want to make your breasts look higher, filler, whatever, great. But breasts aren’t “broken” just because you’ve had babies.
Yeah my friend had a single mastectomy last year and initially was planning for an implant as reconstruction using muscle/tissue from elsewhere didn’t appeal due to the extra impact on her body. By the time she had the operation she’d decided on no reconstruction at all and is very happy with her choice.
Implants freak me out.
It’s a shame that she felt so negatively about her body as it was. But good for her on her transparency. Her family is adorable.
*shrugs* Everyone’s gotta make a paycheck.
Dear lord is it natural for breasts to be perky when lying down?? I had an implant because of a mastectomy, the surgeon talked me into it. Had it out a year later and it’s now in my sock drawer. They never tell you that when they say “it feels real” they mean to the feeler, not the person whose body it’s in.
As someone who made this choice many years ago, I can tell you that 1) you often get what you pay for, so using a highly experienced surgeon is essential. 2) implants do not cause issues for every person. I had mine for 20+ years before replacing after breast feeding ( which I was able to do with no issue) and never had complications. This is something that, like most things, comes down to your body, your unique immune response etc.. it’s also something that I don’t like to share with people because of the overwhelmingly derogatory commentary and judgments. The typical assumption that women who get augmentation must be vacuous “Katie price” bimbo exhibitionists (no offence intended to her- it’s her body, her choice) is exhausting. I would often be out with friends rand upon meeting a group of guys in a bar for instance, would readily say ‘look at her great fake boobs’ as though it was ok to to speak about my body like this to strangers no less. “Fake” is always the nice easy cheap shot people like to throw around. I take exceptional care of my health, mind and body but I have to deal with these judgments from people who pollute their bodies with shit food, alcohol, meds, botox, fillers, sunbaking, smoking etc….but I’m the bimbo poisoning herself with “fake” boobs. But if I had them as part of a reconstruction for mastectomy, then the judgment is not as bad because it’s ‘medical’. The big breasted ladies who weigh in on this- I’m not discounting the very real issue of being shamed and discomfort you are subjected to constantly being viewed as being inherently sexual, but the fact is that you have something that is viewed as incredibly attractive, desirable and ‘normal’ for the female form. So it’s actually unhelpful when you try to tell women who’ve been genetically short changed and suffer from very real body dysmorphic disorders that they are lucky to have “small boobs”.